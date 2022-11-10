Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to rocking fierce, sometimes polarizing ‘fits, so she must have been in her element during her Elle UK cover shoot. The British publication styled her in two flashy, metallic looks for their December edition and they were, in a word, audacious.

Behind the title “The Audacity of Emily Ratajkowski,” the star channelled a disco ball, modeling a mirrored Prada crop top covered in shimmering square maxi sequins. (The bold top goes for a cool $3,600.)

Meanwhile, her second cover shows Ratajkowski rocking a Louis Vuitton ensemble: a boxy crop top featuring a sculptural cut and oversized shoulders, paired with a matching peplum mini skirt. The glitzy set makes a statement with its sparkly, sand-like finish that makes one think of molten lava and desert landscapes. A black leather eyelet belt and the brand’s futuristic LV Archlight 2.0 platform sneakers finished off the dramatic look.

Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share the two covers, along with a few photos featured inside the mag, writing: “The Audacity! Thank you to the lovely @elleuk team for this cover + my wonderful and generous friend @lisadtaddeo for talking babies, body politics and yes, bitch eras.”

Read the full interview here.