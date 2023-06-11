If there’s anything I’ve learned from spending hours each day writing and researching all things fashion, it is that not all cute clothing, shoes, and accessories come with a sky-high price tag. As it turns out, there are tons of eye-catching items out there that are pretty inexpensive.

If you’re looking for some of the best affordable pieces, you’re in luck. From versatile tops that can be styled in so many ways to head-turning spaghetti strap dresses that will take you right through wedding season, read ahead for some of the best wallet-friendly picks available from Amazon. Take it from me — I’m a fashion editor, and here are the cheap things I always get compliments on.

1 This Cute Cropped Shirt With A Scoop Neckline SweatyRocks Ribbed Knit Crop Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Boasting over 1,000 perfect five-star ratings, this versatile crop top pairs wonderfully with everything from high-waisted, faded jeans to printed skirts. Soft and lightweight, this trendy shirt features a ribbed knit design, a scoop neck, and an easy-to-wear pull-on closure. It’s also offered in a range of shades, including light purple, pink, and white, making it easy to match with practically everything. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 This Chic Shirt You Can Easily Dress Up Or Down DOROSE Mesh Long Sleeve Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Throw this mesh long-sleeve shirt on when you want to wear something more unexpected. Crafted from a stretchy rayon blend, this eye-catching top has a square neckline and puff sleeves with a Swiss dot pattern. Available in colors like black, red, and grey blue, this wardrobe staple can be dressed up by adding a silky skirt and strappy sandals or dressed down by pairing it with cutoff denim shorts and cushiony slides. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 A Waffle-Knit Cardigan That Has Two Roomy Pockets MEROKEETY Open Front Waffle Knit Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon Perfect for those days when you want to look cozy and cute, this open-front cardigan gets the job done. Crafted from a buttery rayon blend, this knit sweater has a ribbed front trim and two roomy side pockets to stash your phone, wallet, or keys. This wardrobe staple has a length that hits just below the hip and can easily layer over button-down tops, camis, turtlenecks, and more. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 These Hoop Earrings That Make The Best Anytime Accessory Olivia's Collection 14-Karat Gold Endless Hoop Earrings Amazon $39 See On Amazon A solid pair of earrings can help any outfit look instantly more polished. If your jewelry collection needs a boost, check out these gold-plated hoops in various sizes. These are made with a 14K-gold exterior and a lightweight, hollow interior, and feature a twist closure. Worn with a floral print maxi dress or put on with a comfy loungewear set, these cute hoops check all the boxes. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 6

5 These Statement Shades That Are Lightweight Yet Durable Karsaer Cateye Square Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon You may already be familiar with cat-eye sunglasses, but how about chunky ones? This updated version, sold in packs of one or two, is made from a durable plastic frame, boasts UV-protection coated lenses, and is sturdy yet still lightweight. If you’re looking for stunners to pack for your next trip, look no further than these. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 1

6 This Adorable Jumpsuit That Has A Front Snap Closure & Elastic Waist Amazon Essentials Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon I love a good romper — not only are they so easy to style, but they also feel so comfortable on. Add this cropped option to your cart if you’re in the market for a fun one. It has short sleeves, a front snap closure (to ensure the top doesn’t fly open), and a cropped ankle length that allows it to pair seamlessly with sandals, slides, and ballet flats. It’s also offered in black, clay, and dark olive if you’re not into this dark camel print, and is constructed with a comfy elastic waist. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 A Classic Midi Skirt With A Cute Ruffled Hem Amazon Essentials Pull-On Woven Tiered Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This checkered midi skirt, which looks similar to expensive designer name versions, is a sophisticated yet simple piece of clothing that can quickly elevate any outfit. Made from viscose, this breezy bottom features an extra wide elastic waistband and a tiered design with a ruffled hem. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Overall-Style Jumpsuit With Adjustable Straps & Pockets Loving People Loose Fit Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Expect to get no shortage of compliments when you pull on this loose-fitting jumpsuit. Loved by over 3,000 reviewers who gave these overalls perfect five-star ratings, this pick is made from a stretchy rayon blend, features convenient adjustable straps, and has two side pockets that come in handy. Wear over tanks, turtlenecks, and crop tops for a fun layered look, or wear them alone with a colorful bralette for a sweet summer ensemble. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

9 These Cropped Wide Trousers That Make Any Outfit Chic Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Palazzo pants are all the rage lately, and I understand why. Not only do they look super sophisticated, but they also are so easy to style and wear. I especially love these, available for around 30 bucks, in a versatile caramel color. They feature an elastic back waistband, have a cropped length, and have front pleats and back darts, which make for lovely details. Wear with high heels for a business casual vibe, or pair with a crop top and comfy Tevas for a laidback summer look. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

10 This Elegant Crocheted Skirt With A Drawstring Waist & Cotton Lining The Drop Makayla Crochet Maxi Skirt Amazon $55 See On Amazon This gorgeous crochet maxi skirt is sure to turn heads. Crafted from cotton, this chic bottom has a lining (which keeps you better covered), an adjustable drawstring closure, and a body-skimming fit. Worn with a matching knit top or styled with an off-the-shoulder tee, this ankle-grazing skirt checks all boxes. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

11 This Stretchy Tank Dress With A Below-The-Knee Hem The Drop Gabriela High-Neck Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you need something to wear to a baby or bridal shower or want to invest in warm-weather wardrobe staples, this picture-perfect maxi dress gets the job done. Offered in hues like black, rose pink, and whisper white, this below-the-knee dress has a sultry side slit, a high neckline, and a stretchy feel. It’s made from a medium-weight viscose/nylon-blend yarn and can be worn with strappy sandals, platform heels, chunky white sneakers, and more. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

12 This Influencer-Friendly Mesh Skirt In An Adorable Print CHICWISH 3D Posy Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon Dial up the drama with this double-layered midi skirt that offers a breezy, elegant look. Crafted from lightweight polyester, this beautiful bottom features an allover 3D rose pattern, has a stretchy elastic waistband, and is fully lined so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

13 This Lightweight Long-Sleeve That Has Fun Smocked Details Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Smocked Cuff T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sure, plain long-sleeve shirts are nice, but ones with a bit of pizzazz are so much more fun to wear. This lightweight tee, constructed from a stretchy cotton blend, boasts smocked cuff sleeves, slightly puffed shoulders, and a scoop neck. Whether worn to work or weekend brunch, this fun pick quickly takes any outfit to new heights. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 An Elegant Dress With A Scalloped Neckline MISSMAY Half Sleeve Boat Neck Swing Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon Add this sophisticated swing dress to your cart ASAP if you’re stumped on what to wear for an upcoming party or get-together. Made from a slightly stretchy polyester blend, this swingy dress has a zippered back closure, an off-the-shoulder design, and three-quarter sleeves that allow you to wear this pretty dress no matter the temperature. Its structured bodice adds a touch of detail, and the A-line skirt instantly makes you look 10 times more polished. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 A Pair of Buttery-Soft Leggings That Come In So Many Colors SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $12 See On Amazon You're missing out if you don’t yet own a good pair of high-waisted leggings like these. With nearly 64,000 perfect five-star ratings, these stretchy bottoms are made from a blend of polyester and spandex, have a buttery-soft feel, and come in three different styles — capri, full-length, and full-length with pockets. Wear these to your next gym workout or pair them with an oversize tee and chunky slides for a simple warm-weather fit. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

Available styles: 3

16 These Breathable Overalls That Have 5 Pockets Gihuo Loose Linen Overalls Amazon $26 See On Amazon Versatile one-pieces, such as these loose-fitting overalls, are a lifesaver when you need to get dressed in a cinch. These, made from a combination of cotton and linen, have adjustable straps and so many pockets — one on the chest, two on the side, and another on the back. Its hems can be cuffed for a cute look or left loose if you like. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

17 A Pair Of Drapey Jersey Tees That Come In Affordable 2-Packs Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Bateau Neck T-Shirt Multipack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Two silky long-sleeve tees for just 20 bucks? Score. If you’ve been putting off replacing those discolored tops that you’ve held onto for way too long, these shirts are the way to go. Sold in two packs, these boat-neck tees are soft and drape beautifully over the body. They can easily be worn with leggings and slippers for a relaxing weekend look or styled with faded jeans and luxe ballet shoes for a more elegant ensemble. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Large — X-Large

18 These Cloud-Like Athletic Slides With A Sturdy Rubber Sole The Drop ISSI Quilted Flatform Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon From walking your dog to running errands, these cloud-like quilted slides can help you get the job done in style. Made with a comfortable padded footbed, these versatile sandals have a rubber sole, a smooth upper, and a chunky sole that makes them pair well with every outfit. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 13

19 This One-Shoulder Crop Top With A Cute Open Back SAFRISIOR One Shoulder Backless Knitted Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you want to upgrade your crop top game — and want a head-turning one that will garner so many compliments — look no further than this backless option. Featuring a ribbed knit design, this unexpected top has a strappy open back and a length that hits right above your belly button. Wear high-waisted jeans for a fun silhouette or pair with palazzo pants (like the ones I suggested earlier) for a trendy vibe. Available colors:

Available sizes:

20 This Breezy Sundress That Has Adjustable Straps & A Ruffled Hem GRACEVINES Spaghetti Strap Midi Sundress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you need something to wear to an upcoming event or want to update your closet before temperatures rise, this spaghetti-strap sundress can check all boxes. Crafted from silky polyester, this ankle-length dress has adjustable straps (so convenient), a hidden zipper closure, and a chic ruffled hem. It’s offered in several shades, such as red, blue, and a white eyelet option, and has an adorable smocked high waist. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 These Colorful Hair Claws In The Funnest Patterns Whaline Checkered Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These colorful claw clips, offered in packs of three for just $12, feature eye-catching patterns and are made with a durable acetate frame. Their powerful metal spring makes for a firm grip, and their wide claws are big enough to fit a range of hair thicknesses. Use these when washing your face before bed or style them in a laid-back hairstyle. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1

22 A 4-Pack Of ‘90s-Fab Sunglasses In A Chunky Rectangular Frame Tystevsky Retro Sunglasses (Set of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you can’t decide what color sunglasses to get, this multipack will be perfect for you. Featuring four different translucent shades, these sunnies are lightweight yet durable, have sturdy reinforced metal hinges, and boast comfy integrated nose pads. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1

23 A Soft Shirt With Half Sleeves & A Cute Square Neck Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Half Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This square-neck tee, which is available for around 20 bucks, is a favorite of mine because it’s comfortable but adds sophistication to any outfit. It’s made from a soft cotton blend, features elbow-length sleeves, and has a hem that hits around the hip, which makes it easier to tuck into skirts, wide-leg pants, and more. Offered in colors like blue, bright white, and burgundy, this handy tee gets the job done. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 A Luxe Convertible Handbag That Comes With A Matching Wallet Dasein Top Handle Bag With Clutch Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a luxurious new handbag but don’t feel like spending a ton of money, add this one to your cart ASAP. Made from high-quality vegan leather, this stylish purse has eye-catching gold hardware details, comes with a matching wallet, and features two strap styles — shorties can be held by your hand and a long one allows you to sling the bag over your shoulder. One of its best features is it's packed with pockets — one main zipper compartment, an inner zipper compartment, and two back slots — to stash all your stuff. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 1

Available styles: 2

25 These Stretchy Jeans That Have Over 19,000 Five-Star Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Every closet needs a good pair of skinny jeans. These, available for less than $30, are crafted from a super stretchy cotton blend, have a cool worn-in look, and feature a mid-rise waistband that lays comfortably. The functional pockets are a great detail, and its ankle length makes these so cute with strappy sandals or white canvas tennis shoes. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available inseams: 28 — 32

26 This Flowy Blouse That Complements Wide Pants, Crop Tops, Biker Shorts, & More BIG DART Oversized Button-Down Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Most of my spring and summer outfits involve some sort of oversize button-down blouse — they’re so comfortable to wear and incredibly easy to style. If your wardrobe is missing this stylish piece, or it’s time to switch out the one you’ve been holding onto for years, look no further than this loose-fitting one offered for just 20 bucks. This pick is made from a lightweight cotton blend and boasts a roomy fit and easy-to-roll sleeves. Wear it open with a crop top and wide-leg jeans, or pair it with biker shorts and slides for a trendy look. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Elegant Ring That’s Studded With Sparkly Stones PAVOI Open Twist Eternity Band Amazon $14 See On Amazon This gorgeous eternity ring only looks like it has a high price tag. Available for under 15 dollars, this open-twist eternity band is made with sparkly cubic zirconia stones and 14K gold plating that is nickel and lead-free. It’s offered in a handful of different metal shades — yellow, white, and rose — and is made from recycled materials. Available metal types: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 10

28 This Classic Crewneck Sweater With Ribbed Cuffs Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon With over 38,00 five-star ratings, this crewneck sweatshirt is a closet must-have. It’s made from a soft cotton blend, has a mid-weight feel, and has ribbed detailing at the collar, cuffs, and hemline. It goes below the waistline and can be tucked in for a trendy polished look or left loose for a more laid-back vibe. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Pair Of Strappy Sandals With A Stable, Chunky Heel The Drop Avery Square Toe Two Strap Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon I love a good pair of strappy sandals because they can quickly elevate any outfit — I wear mine with ankle-length bootcut jeans, silky skirts, wide-leg pants, and more. I’ve also seen them matched with biker shorts and cozy joggers for an unexpected look. These are great if you’re looking for ones that don’t come with a sky-high price tag. They boast an easy slip-on closure, smooth lining, and a heel that’s not too low nor too high. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 5 — 13

30 This Plush Patterned Purse To Hold All Your Essentials YFGBCX Fluffy Shoulder Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon When I want to add more excitement to my outfits, I like to reach for a fun, patterned handbag or tote — such as this one. This stylish bag is made from a soft and durable plush material and has a zippered top closure and a lightweight feel. It’s also big enough to fit all your essentials, including your phone, wallet, keys, makeup, and more. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 1

31 A Stretchy Dress That Looks Cute With Sneakers, Sandals, Slides & More Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon A good surplice dress can help make getting dressed during warm weather days much easier, not to mention cooler (literally). I love this knee-length dress not just because it’s priced at $24 but also because it has a stretchy elastic waist, features a crossover top, and has roomy flutter sleeves that add a nice touch. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

32 This Chic Handbag With Luxe Gold Hardware & Dual Straps The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon This pink handbag screams Barbiecore — it’s so cute. Featuring a croc-embossed design, this pretty purse has a short handle for toting and a longer strap for slinging over your shoulder. Its eye-catching gold hardware detailing gives it a luxe feel, and its magnetic clasp makes closing this purse on the go a breeze. If you’re not a pink kind of person, be sure to take a look at their other color offerings, which include black, dark green, and lazuli blue. They even have straw options which work great for the summertime. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 1

33 This Shiny Beaded Handbag That’s So Chic YIFEI Green Acrylic Beaded Shoulder Bag Amazon $26 See On Amazon I’m a huge fan of a beaded bag — to me, at least, they’re like a handbag and jewelry accessory rolled into one. Priced at under $30, this pick is particularly a deal. It’s made from high-quality acrylic beads, features a shoulder strap with a perfect length, and has an easy-to-use clasp closure. Wear this shiny purse with everyday outfits or bust it out during special occasions, such as a wedding reception or a birthday brunch. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1

34 An Oversize Vest That Looks So Good As A Layering Piece Juliet Holy Cable-Knit Sweater Vest Amazon $32 See On Amazon An oversize sweater is a favorite among many — Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have both been snapped in this fun style trend. This pick, constructed from a soft nylon blend, features a V-neckline, a simple pull-on closure, and a length that hits right around your hip. Offered in hues like black, coffee, and khaki, this easy piece can be worn over button-downs and turtlenecks for a preppy feel or even worn alone with cream-colored pants for an autumn beach look. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 An Eco-Friendlier Crewneck Sweater With A Classic Feel Amazon Aware Rib Crewneck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a well-made crewneck sweater, especially as the temperatures begin to drop. This pick features long sleeves, a super soft feel, and a length that comes down to the hips. The best part? It’s crafted using an Ecovero viscose yarn blend — made from renewable wood sources — so it’s better for our planet. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small —7X

36 A Stretchy Halter Top With A Cute Cropped Fit The Drop Greta Fitted Square Neck Halter Sweater Bralette Amazon $29 See On Amazon This halter top reminds me so much of one I wore until it literally fell apart in the wash. This pick, made from a stretchy nylon blend, features an eye-catching square neckline, a cropped fit, and two thick straps that give this top a more sophisticated feel. I like to wear these with ankle-length skirts and cropped bottoms, but they can be worn with pretty much anything. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

37 This Sultry Tie-Front Top With Texture For Days Meihuida Sheer Flare Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Bell sleeves? Check. Ruffled Hem? Check. Eye-catching color? Check. What’s not to love about this sheer flare sleeve top for less than 30 bucks? It’s made from a breezy, breathable polyester and has a tie-front closure that adds a touch of sultriness, and it can be easily layered over camis or worn alone. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 These Futuristic Oversize Sunnies That Come In Packs Of 2 LYZOIT Oversized Flat Top Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These bold oversize sunglasses, sold in packs of two, are perfect if you’re looking for well-made shades that make a statement without breaking the bank. They’re made with durable metal hinges, have comfortable nose pads, and boast UV-protected polycarbonate lenses. They’re also sure to take any look over the top. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 1

39 These Versatile Slides With A Comfy Molded Midsole Amazon Essentials Two Band Slide Sandal Amazon $24 See On Amazon These luxe slide sandals, which come in head-turning shades like dusty pink, deep brown, and light beige, can keep you comfy all summer long — actually if you want, you can even wear them with thick wool socks through the fall and call it a day. They’re made with faux leather lining that gives them a smooth feel and a molded midsole for more comfortable wearability. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6 — 10.5