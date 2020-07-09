Fendi is collaborating with Guatemalan-American visual artist Joshua Vides for their latest capsule collection, called “California Sky.” Vides' sketch-like black and white marker style materializes on everything from button-down shirts to the iconic Baguette and Peekaboo Bags.

Vides' trompe-l'oeil effect is widely-known and celebrated in the fashion industry, as he once designed a custom pair of sneakers for Lebron James and a pop-up shop for Fendi at Harrod's. For this "California Sky" collection, he introduced sky blue and violet into the sketches to mimic the beach sunset.

Working with creative director Silvia Venturini, Vides and Fendi released a whimsical video in celebration of the launch, with a group of kids playing around in a hotel, bowling, and dancing through the streets wearing pieces from the collection.

The new line is the perfect way to add a head-turning flair to an otherwise understated summer look. Opt for a head-to-toe dress and shoes combo, or simply add a fun handbag or accessory to a neutral outfit.

The full collection is now available on Fendi.com and in stores.

Check out a video of the campaign below: