Celebrity Style
Gigi Hadid’s Sheer Top Is Only $42 & I Couldn’t Be More Obsessed
Shop her whole look.
Though Gigi Hadid has plenty of luxury designer items in her arsenal, the supermodel is also known to rock pieces that could be found in any closet. Case in point: She just showed off a cute top that’s under $45.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the model shared a carousel of pics snapped by her sister Bella. In the photos, she wears a sultry, sheer black top by popular Australian brand Princess Polly. Also available in pink and white, it features a subtle collar and comes together in the front via a single tie. Dubbed the “Westin Top,” you can snag the belly-bearing blouse for just $42 (keep scrolling to shop her whole ‘fit below).
Serving face and an infectious smile, in addition to the look, the 27-year-old went fully monochromatic. She paired the top with baggy black dad jeans, then completed the laid-back ensemble with a pretty silver choker.
Hadid was spotted in downtown Manhattan on Aug. 5 wearing the same garb — and for the casual outing, she added black high-top Chuck 70s, sunglasses, and a tie-dye print Prada Etiquette bag. Combining classic sneakers, all-weather pants, and light-weight top, this ‘fit serves as a perfect option for spring, summer, or fall.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.