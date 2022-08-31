Though Gigi Hadid has plenty of luxury designer items in her arsenal, the supermodel is also known to rock pieces that could be found in any closet. Case in point: She just showed off a cute top that’s under $45.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the model shared a carousel of pics snapped by her sister Bella. In the photos, she wears a sultry, sheer black top by popular Australian brand Princess Polly. Also available in pink and white, it features a subtle collar and comes together in the front via a single tie. Dubbed the “Westin Top,” you can snag the belly-bearing blouse for just $42 (keep scrolling to shop her whole ‘fit below).

Serving face and an infectious smile, in addition to the look, the 27-year-old went fully monochromatic. She paired the top with baggy black dad jeans, then completed the laid-back ensemble with a pretty silver choker.

Hadid was spotted in downtown Manhattan on Aug. 5 wearing the same garb — and for the casual outing, she added black high-top Chuck 70s, sunglasses, and a tie-dye print Prada Etiquette bag. Combining classic sneakers, all-weather pants, and light-weight top, this ‘fit serves as a perfect option for spring, summer, or fall.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.