When any skin care product sells out in days only to rack up a waitlist of more than 27,000 people, my ears perk up. But, when it’s skin care specifically designed to target my acne-prone skin? I run, I don’t walk. So I was eager to try out Hey Bud’s hemp-based skin care line and put it to the test. Not only is their entire skin care bundle, from their clay mask down to their face oil, cruelty-free, it’s safe for sensitive skin and promises serious results for acne. I had to try it.

Benefits of hemp oil:

If you’re new to hemp-based skin care, join the club. I had never tried anything hemp-based before Hey Bud’s skin care and I was shocked to learn about some of the benefits. Hemp seed oil has been proven to work wonders: It moisturizes your skin without clogging your pores and it also soothes the inflammation that comes when your skin breaks out. These are big reasons that you’ll find hemp seed oil in every one of Hey Bud’s skin care products. It’s in their daily products like their cleanser, moisturizer, and serum, and is even in their clay face mask, which you can use once or twice a week to unearth dirt and oil from your pores.

My experience using Hey Bud:

I started using Hey Bud’s daily hemp gel cleanser every morning and night, and it felt super lightweight and gently foamed to remove dirt and impurities from my face. I was shocked at how well this cleanser worked at removing my eyeliner, mascara, and eyeshadow. It took the makeup off my skin nearly as well as some of my heavier cleansing balms. The best part, though? Despite the light suds and foam you feel when you apply this cleanser, the formula is completely sulfate-free. As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, this is a must for me.

Now, I’ve tried a few clay masks in my day, and a lot of them have harsh actives or formulas that irritate my sensitive skin. But, a quick peek at Hey Bud’s ingredients list showed me that their clay mask is packed with a combination of antioxidants, hydrating ingredients like aloe vera and avocado and hemp seed oils, and clarifying kaolin clay. The result is a super gentle mask that left my pores looking clear, without any irritation.

In addition to their mask and cleanser, which were two of my favorites, their bundle comes with a daily moisturizer, a hyaluronic acid serum, and a face oil, which I tried out as well. With their daily moisturizer, a little goes a long way so there was a lot of product for the price. That said, it’s a great thickness for the dry months of the year, and it absorbed quickly into my skin. The combination of these three products before bed left my skin feeling super soft the next morning.

Hey Bud’s serum’s all-star ingredient is the 5% hyaluronic acid in the formula, which works alongside the hemp seed oil for extra hydration. It also features soothing cucumber fruit water to calm your skin, which was a nice addition if you’re using it in concert with their clay mask.

Customer reviews:

If you struggle with acne, like myself, you’ve probably met products (or hundreds of products) that tout acne-clearing formulas and promise results. And, the hard truth? A lot of them don’t deliver. So imagine my surprise to see some of the reviews and testimonials of Hey Bud’s customers.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t state the obvious: The reviews of this line have been glowing. In fact, the before and after photos from some of the fans of these products were a huge reason I was excited to try out this line. Hearing from real fans who have tried these products and seen their acne clear up? That’s a green flag for me.

The before and after photos from customers using Hey Bud’s skin care line.

The bottom line:

I’ve been using this skin care line for a few weeks, and I’ve definitely noticed my skin feels more hydrated. I’d highly recommend it to anyone struggling with acne, especially those whose skin tends to be drier and more sensitive, like mine. But, the very best part? The product line comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free for yourself. If I were you, I’d act fast. now that it’s back in stock. After having tried it out, I can say with confidence that Hey Bud’s skin care products are bound to sell out again.

