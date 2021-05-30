If You Love Comfy Clothes, You’ll Love These 40 Things Under $35

All too often it feels like you have to choose between comfort and fashion. The trendiest pieces aren’t always designed to be the most cozy, so it can feel like you have to suffer for those high heels or low-waisted jeans. But that’s not the rule — search long enough and you will find wardrobe must-haves that work overtime as fashion-forward and comfy pieces that you need in your life. No need to take time out of your day to do the research because I’ve done the heavy lifting for you: if you love comfy clothes, you’ll love these 31 things under $35.

Not only are these fashion pieces so affordable that you’ll contemplate stocking up on a few of each of the ones you love most, but they truly run the gamut from maxis to minis, with plenty of denim pants, cute shoes, and silky soft undergarments thrown in for good measure.

If you’re a minimalist you’ll find tons of comfortable options that suit your style — like classic loafers with cushioned insoles, a pair of soft, cropped chinos that are about to become your new weekend staple, and basic T-shirts with unique twists such as clever logos or unique prints. Trend-setting maximalists haven’t been overlooked, either. You’ll love strappy backless maxi dresses that you can wear with heels or sneakers, bold pleated midi skirts with pockets, and comfy canvas slip-on shoes that come to life in leopard prints.

No matter what your style is, there’s one thing everyone wants: comfort at an affordable price. And these are the best cozy, stylish pieces to add to your closet pronto.

1 The Strapless Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down ZESICA Strapless Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon What’s better than a cute, versatile piece that can be dressed up or down? This strapless jumpsuit has it all: it’s made from a comfy and stretchy polyester and spandex blend and features a wide let and tie belt that you can adjust to fit. You can as easily add sneakers to it as you can heels or strappy sandals and an elegant handbag. Either way, you’re dressed for comfort and style. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 9

2 This Soft Wire-Free Bra With Contour Cups Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you count yourself among the many who can’t wait to go home at the end of the day and rip off your uncomfortable bra, maybe it’s time to give yourself a bra makeover. A supportive undergarment shouldn’t feel restrictive, and this wire-free bra is proof of that. It’s made with nylon and a high 20% elastane for better stretch and has light contour cups that give you lift without digging into your skin. With front adjustable straps, extensive sizes, and a variety of colors from which to choose, you’re going to want to make this your new go-to every day bra. Available Sizes: 32A — 40C/38D

Available Colors: 18

3 A Pair Of Jeans That Feel Like Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jean Amazon $25 See On Amazon These skinny jeans look like, well, polished jeans, but they have the feel of soft, comfortable leggings. Designed with a blend of breathable cotton, polyester and elastane, they have a mid-rise waist and are stretchy but won’t lose their shape after repeated wears and washes. These classic Levi jeans stop at the ankle and come in five colors that include denim washes in every shade. Available Sizes: 2 — 20

Available Colors: 5

4 This Strappy Backless Dress For Comfy Partying SheIn Strappy Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon You want to look pulled together for that event, but would ideally also love to be able to move in your outfit and maybe even dance the night away. This is the strappy, backless maxi dress that will take you there. It’s made with a polyester and spandex blend and reaches the floor, with spaghetti straps, a criss-cross back that ties in the back, and an intriguing fishtail detail on the backside. This cute pick comes in 24 colors and prints like stripes, sunflowers, florals, and solid shades. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available Colors: 24

5 The Flared Skirt With Polka Dots And An Elastic Waist Relipop Short Polka Dot Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The secret design detail that elevates this flared polka dot skirt from trendy and cute to comfy as can be is its elastic waist, which features a drawstring closure that you can tighten or loosen as needed. The tiered skirt stops above the knee and comes in a variety of styles, from dots to animal prints to solids. Wear one with a simple T-shirt and sneakers to tour your local market and stop off for drinks with friends. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 28

6 These Seamless Hipster Panties With No VPL Reebok Seamless Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are these nylon and spandex hipster panties seamless, moisture-wicking, comfortable, and cute — but the icing on the cake is that they deliver absolutely no visible panty lines, so you can wear them with confidence under any pair of pants of leggings. They have a relaxed waistband and are completely free of itchy tags, plus they come in a money-saving pack of five. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 14

7 An Elegant Ruffled Midi Dress With Dramatic Sleeves R.Vivimos Vintage Ruffled Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Part vintage, part Mediterranean chic, this ruffled midi dress steals the show but keeps you comfortable the entire day and night. It’s made entirely from breathable and soft cotton, with an elasticized bodice and ruffled square neckline and show-stopping balloon sleeves that stop at the elbow. The skirt flows to just above the ankle and you can easily pair this dress with sandals for a daytime party or dinner out. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 15

8 A Basic Tee That Pays Homage To Your Fave Show KAPUCTW Rose Apothecary Graphic Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon Fans of the hit show Schitt’s Creek will immediately notice and coo at the “Rose Apothecary” logo on this comfy basic T-shirt. But, cuteness factor aside, this shirt is made from a breathable cotton blend and reviewers rave about how soft it feels with one writing, “It's not stiff and boxy or super long that you'd need to knot or tuck it in like some shirts that can be ordered online.” The logo is subtle but will start conversations with other show fans and it comes in a number of colors, as well as sleeveless styles. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 17

9 This Casual T-Shirt Dress That Goes With Everything POPYOUNG Casual T-shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This casual-cool T-shirt dress works for every occasion under the sun — from work events to Zoom meetings to lunch out with friends. It’s stretchy and lightweight, with short sleeves, a round collar, and a relaxed skirt that fall to just above the knee. This is one of those throw-it-on-and-go pieces that you need in your wardrobe — one you can pair with everything from sneakers to ankle boots. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 40

10 These Fancy Lace Bralettes That Feel Like Basics PAXCOO Lace Bralette (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon What’s better than an elegant undergarment that makes you feel like you’re strolling the banks of the Seine, but is actually as comfy as your most basic bra? These lace bralettes are so simple to pull on, lack annoying metal closures, and are made of soft modal and lace that doesn’t feel scratchy or itchy. They absorb moisture, have removable cups, and come in a value pack of three. Available Sizes: Small -Medium— Large-X-Large

Available Colors: 4

11 The 2-Piece Workout Set That’s SO Stretchy OLCHEE 2-Piece Workout Outfit Amazon $23 See On Amazon The key to amazing workout attire is all about the amount of stretch it provides. And this two-piece leggings and sports bra set scores major comfy points for its moisture-wicking nylon and super high 13% spandex construction. This set comes with seamless full-length leggings and a sports bra, both with a unique ribbed texture. If you prefer to cool down even more during your workout, bicycle shorts and sports bra sets are also available in the same design and fabric. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 24

12 The Sweetest Mini Halter Neck Dress R.Vivimos Halter-Neck Mini Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This mini halter dress is floaty and freeing — perfect for carefree warm weather days spent seaside or exploring nearby shops. It combines polyester, cotton, and breathable mesh to keep you cool and features a deep V-neckline, empire waist, and a major ruffle at the hemline that gives it just the right balance of sweet. It ties at the top with thin halter straps, as well as along the back. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 20

13 This Beachy Midi Dress With Slit Sides NERLEROLIAN Strappy Midi Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon This breezy midi dress gives off major beach vibes. It has slits on both sides to keep you cool and collected, with adjustable spaghetti straps and an elastic waist with a drawstring you can tighten. This is the perfect lightweight piece to wear with flat sandals and sand in your hair — but it looks equally appropriate at a casual dinner out. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 9

14 The Perfect Pleated Midi Skirts With Pockets MEROKEETY Midi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon With three tiers, pleats, ruffles, its trendy midi length — and two pockets! — this festive skirt is one you will want to wear when you’re going out or kicking back at home (just swap a blouse for a tank or T-shirt and throw on sandals). But it’s also so comfortable, thanks to its polyester and rayon fabric, an elastic waistband, and a drawstring closure. And with such a range of prints — from florals to leopard and plaids — and a forgiving price tag, you can stock up on a few of your favorites. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 18

15 An Errand-Running Romper With A Halter Neck MEROKEETY Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’ll feel like you’re in your pajamas, but you’ll look perfectly on trend in this halter-top romper, which is made from a soft rayon and polyester blend. The elastic waist is the height of comfortable and it has a keyhole back with a cute button detail. It comes in 16 colors and prints like stripes and tie dye. Wear it to run errands and go on your coffee run, then switch up your shoes, add a necklace, and it easily transforms into your going-out-to-dinner outfit. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 16

16 The Slip-On Shoes That Are Light As A Feather MAIITRIP Slip On Walking Shoe Amazon $32 See On Amazon Every aspect of these slip-on walking shoes was designed with comfort in mind — from the lightweight non-slip sole to a breathable and stretchy knit upper that mimics the feel of cozy socks. The shoes have a perforated arch for even more cooling and a cushioned sole for support. With no laces to worry about, you can slip these on whenever and wear them with jeans, leggings, and dresses. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 11

17 This Crop Top With A Twist Front MakeMeChic Crop Top Amazon $7 See On Amazon Here’s a crop top with a twist: an actual twist in the front that gives it a unique design detail. The stretchy polyester and spandex top has a round neck and short sleeves and cuts off at the waist. You can score it in more than 40 colors and prints and have a different top to wear every day of the week with high-waisted jeans, leggings, or shorts. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 43

18 A High-Low Dress With Pockets levaca High-Low Pleated Swing Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon No need to pick favorites when it comes to hemlines because this one offers both a high cut in the front and a lower cut in the back for a playful spin on your typical summer dress. The smooth rayon and spandex dress has shorts sleeves, a round neckline, a high and loose waistband, with pleats for freedom of movement. But best of all: it has two pockets and comes in solid shades and floral prints. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 22

19 This Ribbed Crop Tank With Vintage Vibes KAMISSY Crew Neck Crop Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon From jeans to shorts to skirts to leggings to a layering piece you can wear under cardigans, there is no end to the number of ways you can wear this crew neck tank top. The cropped top has a ribbed texture that gives off vintage ‘90s vibes and is made from cotton. Stock up on different colors and you’ll always have a basic to pull out and wear with anything. Available Sizes: X-Small — Large

Available Colors: 20

20 A Silky And Seamless Plus-Size Bra Just My Size Pure Comfort Plus Size Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon The makers of this seamless bra had comfort in mind and every detail shows it: in place of wires you’ll get a soft, supportive band, four-way stretch, and a knit lining that wicks away moisture. It has wide shoulder straps and zero clasps — just pull it over your head. And it comes in 16 neutral and fun colors and patterns. Available Sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available Colors: 16

21 This Fit-And-Flare Swing Dress With Pockets Angashion Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This classic day swing dress features non-functional (but adorable) buttons along the front, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a midi length that reaches just below the knee. Designed from a comfortable blend of cotton and polyester, this must-have dress keeps you cool on hot days and is so versatile. Two roomy front pockets lend this dress casual appeal and it has a fitted bodice and fun, swinging skirt. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 44

22 The Sophisticated Maxi Dress With A Front Slit GRECERELLE Short Sleeve Casual Slit Belted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon There seems to be an unspoken rule that sophisticated, formal-looking attire must be as uncomfortable and high maintenance as possible. But that myth is busted with this elegant machine-washable maxi dress that features a front slit and is lightweight, soft, and stretchy for maximum comfort. The dress has short cap sleeves, a belt tie, and comes in amazingly fun patterns like leopard. With more than 1,600 ratings, this fan favorite dress has 4 stars. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 16

23 A Casual T-Shirt With A Dramatic Print BMJL Leopard Print T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Create an intriguing contrast in your look when you combine the must-have silhouette of a basic loose-fitting T-shirt with a dynamic print like leopard. This cute short-sleeve tee is made from moisture-wicking polyester to keep you cool and dry and is such a versatile hit that it has more than 13,000 reviews. If leopard’s not your thing, it also comes in camo, snakeskin, and zebra prints. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 15

24 These Classic Loafers That Feel Like Butter Feversole Pointed Toe Flat Loafers Amazon $26 See On Amazon If there’s one pair of shoes you may not already own but absolutely need, it's a pair of comfortable loafers that you can wear with jeans, shorts, and even dresses and skirts (seriously). Since the number one rule of any shoe is that it has to be super comfortable, these hit the mark with a faux leather upper, a lightly padded lining, and rubber sole. “Stylish and worth the price,” one shopper commented. “This is my second pair of these shoes. They are so very comfortable...I wore them all summer to work in my office. They held up perfectly!” Available Sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available Colors: 41

25 The Cutest Swingy Babydoll Dress Hestenve BabydollSwing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Enjoy complete freedom of movement in the cutest babydoll dress you’ve ever seen — one made from a buttery soft and stretchy rayon and spandex blend. This mini dress falls above the knee and has short sleeves, an A-line fit, and a loose fit, with a pleated detail the bustline. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 19

26 These Cropped Paper Bag Pants For Going Out GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cinched in the waist (but not so tight that they feel constricting), yet roomy in the leg, these paper bag pants are the definition of comfy casual chic. They have 5% spandex in addition to polyester with a tie closure on the waist and a cropped fit that stops just above the ankle — the perfect length for showing off your sandals or heels. These high-waist pants also have two side pockets and boast more than 11,000 reviews. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 27

27 The Chino Cropped Pants For Relaxed Weekends Amazon Essentials Cropped Girlfriend Chino Amazon $28 See On Amazon These chino pants are so classic and relaxed — easily paired with a T-shirt or tank and perfect for laidback weekdays. They’re cropped above the ankle and have a straight-leg fit with a rolled hem and off-seam side pockets. These cotton and elastane pants are as stretchy, breathable, and breezy as pants get and they come in neutral shades that you can wear with anything. Available Sizes: 0 — 40 Plus

Available Colors: 9

28 A Loose-Fitting Button-Up Dress In Splashy Florals Milumia Button Up Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Buttons line the front of this flowy dress that has a deep V-neckline, a relaxed waistline, and short sleeves that extend to the elbow. It comes in a number of splashy floral prints that liven up your wardrobe while still keeping your look conservative, thanks to the loose silhouette of this dress. This piece is machine washable and easy to wear with sneakers, espadrilles, or heels. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 7

29 This Flared Tunic With Three-Quarter Length Sleeves LARACE 3/4 Sleeve Fit Flare Tunic Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Some days you’re in the mood for a crop top — but on those days when you just need something longer, with more flare, add this pretty tunic to your closet and you’ll be prepared. This soft tunic has a round collar and three-quarter length sleeves and flows out from the bust to create a fit-and-flare silhouette over leggings and jeans. You can score one or more of these tunics in more than 40 colors and prints, including florals and plaid. Available Sizes: Small — 6X

Available Colors: 43

30 The Chic Bralette You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Mae High-Neck Bralette with Cutouts Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’re not going to want to keep this unique high-neck bralette hidden from view — it’s as much a fashion state as it is a supportive seamless undergarment. This pull-on bralette is made from nylon and a high 8% elastane for stretch and it’s completely free of wires so you can expect nothing but the softest feel against your skin. The top is adorned with intricate cut-outs and the back features criss-cross straps. This pick has more than 3,000 reviews, with plenty of reviewers confessing that they choose their outfits around this bralette just to show it off. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 18

31 A Chic Vintage Pair Of High-Rise Tapered Jeans GLORIA VANDERBILT Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean Amazon $14 See On Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt continues to be a chic name to keep on your radar when you want a vintage pair of jeans that will last you forever — and these high-rise jeans fit the bill. They’re made with a cotton blend and elastane, which means you can move and stretch in them, and they have functional pockets and a tapered leg. They also come in 43 denim shades, so whether you’re a fan of traditional dark blues or would love to score a pastel seafoam pair, you’ll find something for every one of your classic jean moods. Available Sizes: 4 — 24-Plus (petite, short, and long styles available)

Available Colors: 43

32 These Slip-Ons That Breathe Life Into Your Closet Cull4U Classic Slip On Trainer Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keeping your outfit simple and focusing on trendy accessories that give your look pizzazz is one smart way to breathe new life into your wardrobe without spending a fortune. These sturdy slip-on canvas shoes have a supportive rubber sole, a breathable liner, an insole with memory foam cushioning, and a padded collar, so you can rest easy knowing your feet will remain pain-free all day long. In addition to being super comfy, they’re also super cute and come in seven colors and trendy patterns. Available Sizes: 5 — 11

Available Colors: 7

33 A Sleeveless Romper In The Softest Fabric Daily Ritual Terry Relaxed Fit Sleeveless Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon The number one best thing about rompers is that they obviate the need to pick out shorts and a top. The second best thing? Their coziness. Credit the softest blend of rayon and elastane for the comfort and movement you’ll gain from this casual sleeveless romper. This pick features a scooped neckline and drawstring waist and it comes in seven mostly soft neutral shades. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 7

34 These Tag-Free Bike Shorts That Won’t Chafe Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon Chafing is enemy number one when it comes to certain outfits like dresses. And that’s where these bike shorts come in to share their magic, anti-chafing powers. The seamless shorts are tag-free and made from a cotton blend with 10% spandex. They feature a 9-inch inseam and flatlock seams, which means less of a chance of chafing. Whether you wear them alone or under dresses, they are a must-have item for every season. Available Sizes: 1X — 5X

Available Colors: 2

35 A Sweatshirt That’s Elegantly Casual Romwe Print Sweatshirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon An elegant sweatshirt? Is there such a thing? YES — this 100% cotton cropped hoodie is all things to all fancy athleisure lovers. It features a drawstring hood and long sleeves with a Parisian-inspired logo that elevates it a few notches. Wear it with joggers or jeans or mix things up by pairing it with a pleather skirt or palazzo pants. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 14

36 These Capri Leggings With Fun Geometric Patterns JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Active Pieced Stretch Capri Amazon $15 See On Amazon A great pair of leggings have to fit perfectly and should feel like a second skin. Done and done with these popular capri leggings, which have a 4.6-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews. These are made with moisture wicking polyester and 12% spandex (which means major stretch) and they have a wide waistband, cover stitched seams that won’t irritate your skin, and a 20-inch inseam. These leggings also keep you styling at the gym or on your lunch break, thanks to a unique geometric pattern along the leg. Available Sizes: 1X — 5X

Available Colors: 5

37 This Wrap Sweater With A Deep V-Neck SYZRI Deep V-Neck Wrap Floral Knit Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon A great sweater that can take you from season to season is a must when there’s a chill in the air. While some fabrics like wool or acrylic can feel itchy and uncomfortable, this wrap sweater provides the opposite experience, thanks to its soft and stretchy viscose and nylon material. It has a deep V-neckline and features a lightweight floral knit motif throughout. This piece also has a hidden secret: you can reverse it and wear the V-neck on your back for a different look. Toss this great, versatile piece over a tank and shorts and stay cozy when temps drop. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 7

38 These Sandals With A Supportive Suede Insole CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These sandals stand out from the pack thanks to an ultra smooth suede insole that contours to your foot, offering support and soft comfort. They have a vegan leather upper, sturdy EVA outsole, and two adjustable straps with soft linings to keep them from chafing your skin. These Amazon favorites boast more than 25,000 reviews and you can choose among 16 earthy shades that will go with everything in your wardrobe. Available Sizes: 5 — 12 (wide sizes available)

Available Colors: 16

39 The Coziest Chunky Cardigan For Layering YIBOCK Chunky Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon No layered look is truly complete without a major statement cardigan. This chunky cable knit cardigan will do everything else in your closet justice thanks to details like its oversized batwing sleeves and roomy front pockets. The kimono-style cardi is free of buttons and is long enough to reach your knees. Pair it with everything you can imagine — from mini skirts to jeans. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 19