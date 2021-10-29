If You're Cheap AF You'll Love These 55 Stylish Bargains On Amazon

If you’re itching for a wardrobe update and love a good deal — or are unabashedly cheap AF — you’ll want to snap up these stylish bargains on Amazon quick. Beloved by shoppers, they’re the affordable fashion finds influencers and fans can’t stop wearing, sometimes because they could legitimately buy multiples.

Accessories get top billing by design — since they work with so many outfits, you get the most bang for your buck when you start there. Statement sunglasses, an oversized scarf, and some chic slip-on sneakers can just as easily be worn with joggers as they can a floral dress. Add some minimalist jewelry and a wide-brimmed fedora and suddenly you’ve got yourself a street style look no matter what you’re wearing.

That said: no shirt, no shoes, no service. If you’re in the mood for a bigger update, there are tons of surprisingly sophisticated pieces worth adding to your cart. Leopard print tees that look sharp under a blazer, chunky sweaters with well-defined cable knits, and plaid button-downs are classic enough to go with anything but still add a pop of style. Pair them with some tailored tie-waist trousers or an on-trend printed midi skirt and you’re well on your way to a miniature capsule wardrobe. With 55 pieces to shop, you could get something new every week for a year.

1 This Set Of Comfortable And Eclectic Hair Clips Nackiy Macaron Hair Clips (20-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon From understated to statement piece, this set of 20 wide-ranging clips is designed with smooth surfaces to gently adorn your ‘do. Choose from classic shapes in gold and pearl to funky acrylics and glitter — or go with all the above, since they’re easy to layer for extra sparkle. The set has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews, with remarks like, “sturdy, pretty,” and “look more expensive than they are.”

2 These Delicate, Layerable Necklaces Aisansty Dainty Layered Choker Necklaces Amazon $9 See On Amazon The three dainty chokers in this set come in different lengths — 14, 16, and 18 inches (plus a 3-inch extender) — and are just as lovely solo as they are in a trio. They’re hypoallergenic, and nickel- and lead-free for easy daily wear. One reviewer swears, “honestly they look like real gold.” At less than 10 bucks for all three, they shimmer extra bright.

3 A Versatile, Lightweight Pullover Aokosor Long Sleeve Loose Fall Pullover Amazon $26 See On Amazon Constructed from fabric that’s slightly thicker than a t-shirt but not as heavy as a sweatshirt, this cute and comfy tunic is Goldilocks-style “just right” for when temps start to cool. The loose fit and longer back hem are perfect for leggings or skinny jeans, and contrast stitching gives a stylish pop. Cozy on the skin and easy on the eyes, this top might become an everyday go-to.

4 This Casual Tee That Makes It Fashion Blooming Jelly Leopard Print Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Easy to style with any pants, jeans, or skirt, this eye-popping leopard tee takes every lewk to the next level. This shirt has made the fashion-blogger rounds, according to reviewers — but in addition to fashion kudos, wearers gush: “felt great in it all day,” and “I LOVE this top and wear it every opportunity I get.”

5 A Cozy Cotton Staple Sweater Amazon Essentials Cotton Crew Neck Cable Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, this closet-essential sweater is ready to do some heavy lifting across your wardrobe. Featuring a classic crewneck and criss-crossed with chunky cable knit, this versatile staple effortlessly goes from casual to dressy, always with style and comfort. It has a notable 4.8-star rating, and reviewers say, “The knit is just gorgeous,” and “This sweater is my new favorite!”

6 This Snazzy Skater Skirt That’s Also Really Comfortable Urban CoCo Versatile Stretchy Flared Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re going for a Gossip Girl-esque school-uniform upstyle, or looking to balance oversize tops with a little something cute, Urban Coco’s swingy skater skirt has you covered. It’s made of stretchy fabric with an elastic waistband for a breezy fit. There’s also a rainbow of 40 available colors and patterns to choose from — all about $15 bucks each.

7 These Sparkly Ear Cuffs That Give The Look Without The Piercing Sloong Gold Ear Cuffs (10-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’ve toyed with the idea of “avant garde” ear piercings, but have been afraid to pull the (ear gun) trigger — this set of 10 adjustable cuffs is just what the style gods ordered. They range from wrapped bands to delicate circlets, and look great solo, layered together, or with traditional studs. These hit all the marks, as one reviewer says: “Super impressed with everything about this purchase; the price, the look, the quality… EVERYTHING!”

8 A Comfy, Classic Jammie Set Fruit of the Loom Sleeve Tee and Shorts Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sleek, chic, and budget-friendly, this soft PJ set from Fruit of the Loom is tried and true. Its jersey fabric is lightweight and breathable, made with a touch of spandex for flowy stretch, and there’s a springy elastic waistband for all-night comfort. It has a 4.6 star review, splashed with comments like, “soft and comfortable,” and “Perfect PJ’s!”

9 This Functional & Fashionable High-Waisted Skirt EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Be cute as a button in darling dots while stashing your phone, keys, and other sundries in the pockets to go bagless. This flowy midi is ultra comfy with an elastic waistband so you can tuck in tees, blouses, or light sweaters, and couldn’t look better than with a pair of ankle boots. The layering possibilities — they are strong with this one.

10 A Shockingly Chic, Light Sweatshirt AURISSY Plus-Size Sweatshirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Look, comfort wear is here to stay, and if we’re gonna be out and about in sweats, may as well make ‘em cute. This colorblock tunic fits the bill. It’s lightweight and soft, with convenient deep pockets and a long back hem for ideal leggings coverage. Reviewers are in love, urging, “Buy it! You can thank me later!”

11 This Pair (Of Pairs) Of Retro-Cool Shades DUSHINE Polarized Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This funky set of sunnies channels classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers, which tend to magically fit most faces. There’s darker tortoiseshell and a light, translucent nude, which handily carry you through all seasons. They’re lightweight with double UV protection, and lenses are polarized, anti-glare, anti-scratch, and anti-shatter. The biggest problem here might be not wanting to ever take them off...

12 The Super Cozy Scarf With 11,000 Five-Star Reviews Wander Agio Warm Lattice Scarf Amazon $11 See On Amazon This stylish winter scarf is a whopping 79 inches long, which means you can wrap it around your neck for a cozy winter look or drape it over your shoulders to use it as a lightweight shawl. Made from 100% polyester yarn that 11,000-plus five-star reviewers call so soft and comfy, this scarf comes in 19 different plaid patterns, so you can match it with whatever is in your wardrobe. Available styles: 19

13 A Fabulous, Flowing Cardigan That'll Make You Feel Like An "Ethereal Goddess" Hibluco Summer Chiffon Floral Kimono Amazon $22 See On Amazon This artsy cardigan comes in 33 different vibrant patterns, so you can easily add a pop or color to your outfit, whether you want to pair this with a classic white tee and jeans or use it as a swimsuit cover-up. Reviewers rave about the lightweight, flowing fabric, which one buyer said made her feel like an "ethereal goddess." Available styles: 33

14 This Collared Dress That'll Become A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The key to building a wardrobe without spending a fortune is to have versatile pieces that you can wear any day of the week, and this Amazon Essentials dress fits that definition to a T. This button-up collared dress is dressy enough for work, but it's made from a T-shirt-like viscose fabric, so it is comfy enough for a casual day too. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available styles: 7

15 A Pack Of Hair Scarves You Can Wear So Many Ways AWAYTR Satin Head Scarves (4-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can rock these gorgeous hair scarves in a seemingly infinite number of ways. Wrap them around a ponytail, wear them like a classic bandana, or tie them around your head to add a little hippie flair to your hair. In addition to styling your locks, these scarves can also be tied around your neck for a retro look, giving them even more versatility. These super soft satin hair scarves come in a pack of four, making them a total steal. Available styles: 15

16 This Pretty Gold-Plated Necklace That Looks *So* Expensive Aobei Pearl 18k Gold Paperclip Chain Amazon $10 See On Amazon This 18-karat gold-plated choker can add a little chic style to any outfit, and it's available at a fraction of the cost of similar styles. Despite their dainty appearance, these necklaces are super sturdy – reviewers note wearing it every day without signs of tarnishing. The back of the necklace features plenty of wide ovals and a lobster clasp, so you can adjust the length to your liking for layering. Available styles: 10

17 A Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress That's Super Cute MOLERANI Long Sleeve Loose Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from a super soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, this long sleeve T-shirt dress is a fantastic wardrobe staple for chillier months. The classic above-the-knee cut gives this dress plenty of movement, and when paired with a scarf and a pair of boots, this garment is undeniably adorable. Available styles: 28 Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

18 This 3-Pack Of Belts That Add A Pop Of Glamour Udekit PU Leather Belt (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Complete any look with one of these soft faux leather belts, which feature glam interlocking gold circles for just a pop of style. Great for dressing up a pair of jeans or cinching a cozy dress, these belts come in neutral tones (black, white, and brown) so they'll match with any outfit. And if you just want one of the colors, you can buy them individually too.

19 A On-Trend Flannel Shirt That's 100% Cotton Dickies Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon A plaid flannel shirt is a must-have for cold weather months, and this one from Dickies is made from 100% double-brushed cotton, so it's extra soft. But this button-up shirt is still lightweight enough that it's perfect for layering. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large Plus Available styles: 12

20 This Blanket Scarf That Doubles As An Actual Blanket HITOP Classic Plaid Scarf Wrap Amazon $13 See On Amazon This blanket scarf is absolutely enormous – it's 53 inches long and wide, which is actually big enough to be used as an actual blanket. That extra-large size also means you can drape it any way you want. The super soft faux-cashmere fabric is thick and warm yet still breathable, which is always ideal for layering. Available styles: 5

21 This Super Trendy Hat That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Lanzom Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this super stylish wide-brim fedora, which has an average rating of 4.6 stars. There's an adjustable ribbon inside the hat, so you can make it fit however you prefer, and the thick polyester-cotton blend is likened to pricier designer wool hats. It comes in every color of the rainbow, from neutral shades like camel and black to vibrant pinks and greens. Available colors: 35

22 A 20-Pack Of Stretchy Retro-Inspired Headbands Meartchy Vintage Headbands (20-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Despite their budget-friendly price tag, these headbands get rave Amazon reviews for their high quality, stretchy fabric that can fit most heads, and ability to stay put all day. In just one pack, you get a whopping 20 different headbands, which come in a variety of patterns and colors, so there's bound to be at least one that matches whatever it is you want to wear.

23 This Cute, Fitted Tank Top You’ll Reach For Constantly American Apparel Cotton Sleeveless Crop Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s always room in your wardrobe for one more basic black tank, especially when it’s as cute as this one from American Apparel. This has a slim, bodycon fit that creates a seamless line under any sweaters you layer over the top; but with its high-neck cut and slightly cropped hem, it’s stylish all on its own. Plus, the cotton-spandex blend is lightweight and a little stretchy. It’s available in two more essential colors: heather gray and white. Available sizes: X-Small — Large Available colors: 3

24 An Elegant Alternative To A Long-Sleeved T-Shirt Nasperee Solid Half Sleeve Comfy Layer T Shirt Tops Amazon $20 See On Amazon Swap out your boring old long-sleeve T-shirt (no offense to your boring old long-sleeve T-shirts) for this top — with its mock neck, form-fitting silhouette, and half sleeves, it’s a much more elegant alternative to that basic tee. You’ll love its buttery-soft, stretchy rayon-spandex construction, too. Choose from 12 colors and prints, including solid hues like black, mustard, and white, plus a few tasteful striped patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors/prints: 12

25 This Waffle Knit Tank Top That’s Just As Comfortable As Your PJs MOLERANI Waffle Knit Tunic Tops Amazon $20 See On Amazon On days when you wish you could get away with wearing your pajamas (but actually can’t), slip on this tank top. The waffle-knit texture feels as cushy and comfy as your favorite bathrobe, as does its slouchy, forgiving fit; but its henley-inspired button detail offers a lot more polish. It’s the perfect base layer for your coziest sweaters over the winter months, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors/prints:12

26 The Perfect Short-Sleeved T-Shirt ALLEGRACE Casual Scoop Plus Size T Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon As you likely know, it’s shockingly difficult to find the perfect T-shirt. But according to over 22,300 shoppers who left a five-star rating or review, this one from Allegrace is the Goldilocks of T-shirts — not too fitted, not too thick, certainly not too stiff or scratchy, but just right. “[These] shirts are light, thin, but very soft and comfortable. I absolutely love them! I have 4 already and ordering more! Probably every color,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large Available colors: 35

27 A Versatile Sweater/T-Shirt Hybrid That’s So Soft & Slouchy OFEEFAN Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon A cozy crewneck sweater is a total wardrobe staple; and at just $26, this one is well worth adding to your collection. The weight lies somewhere between a T-shirt and a sweater, so it’s appropriate for every season and climate, depending on how you layer it up (or not). Another point in its favor? It’s long enough to wear with leggings, but since it’s so lightweight, it tucks nicely into jeans. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 14

28 This Slim-Fit Hoodie Made Of Buttery-Soft Slub Jersey Hanes Jersey Full Zip Hoodie Amazon $13 See On Amazon This Hanes zip-up is a step up from that well-worn hoodie you’ve been wearing since high school. It’s made of an ultra-soft slub jersey material and designed with a slim fit that looks surprisingly sophisticated. Layer it under an oversized blazer or leather jacket for a cool, comfy fall look with a bit of edge. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 12

29 A Collection Of 23 Chic Gold Bracelets For Under $20 yunanwa Stackable Open Cuff Bangle Bracelet (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s not often you can build an entire bracelet collection from scratch for under $20, but such is the case with this wildly generous order — it comes with 23 gold bracelets in various styles, from chic marble and stone adornments to minimalist chains. Wear them alone, stack ‘em up, layer them with other bracelets you own, gift them to friends — the world is your oyster when you’ve only spent $17.

30 This Ribbed Lounge Set That Looks Like It’s From A Designer Brand SheIn Sleeveless Button Crop Tank Tops and Shorts Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one would guess this designer-inspired two-piece set costs just $20. It comes with a cropped tank and a pair of drawstring pants, both in a chunky, textural ribbed knit. You’ll feel so cute in this when you’re lounging or working from home, but you can easily slip on a pair of slide sandals and a denim jacket to run errands and look totally polished. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 12

31 A Cable Knit Turtleneck With A Trendy, Slouchy Fit Dokotoo Oversized Casual Turtle Neck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This chunky cable knit turtleneck is the sartorial equivalent of a warm hug. Reviewers can’t get enough of the trendy style, which comes in a range of autumnal hues that shoppers confirm look true to the images online — not to mention that oversized fit, which doesn’t look sloppy despite its generous slouch. “Its perfect, superbly made in every way. I love it. [...] At a designer store this nice of sweater would be so much more expensive,” one customer gushed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 6

32 Every Pair Of Earrings You’ll Ever Need — For Less Than $20 FIFATA Boho Statement Tassel Rattan Leather Earrings (47-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This $20 order gets you 47 pairs of earrings, a selling point that speaks for itself. Styles range from statement tassels to dainty studs to artistic, stained-glass inspired drops, so every aesthetic is present and accounted for. Several shoppers confirm they were “pleasantly surprised” by the quality considering the low price, and others are delighted with the creative styles in store — including a pair of cheeky toilet paper rolls.

33 This Menswear-Inspired Shirt That’s Surprisingly Sexy Beautife Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Between the effortless rolled-up sleeves and the loose fit, there’s something about this button-down shirt that feels low-key sexy, especially if you keep the top few buttons undone (and perhaps let a cute bra peek out from underneath it). That said, it’s just as appropriate for the office as it is for the weekends, making it a total closet staple. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors/prints: 23

34 A Colorblock Tee That’s Effortlessly Cool LOLLO VITA Round Neck Summer T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This colorblocked top makes a simple jeans-and-a-t-shirt outfit so much more interesting. The crew neckline and the pocket give the tee a classic shape and the material is stretchy and breathable. It’s even available in several colorways. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large Available colors: 18

35 These Fleece-Lined Sweatpants That'll Be Your New Favorites Champion Powerblend Joggers Amazon $24 See On Amazon The drawstring waist, tapered leg, and cuffed bottoms give these Champion sweatpants a trendy retro look, but they aren't style over substance. The polyester-cotton blend in these fleece-lined joggers is extremely soft and comfy, and the fabric is specifically designed to prevent pesky pilling. The fabric is a bit more substantial than your typical sweatpants, but is still light enough to wear in fall, winter, and spring. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available colors: 8

36 This 100% Cotton Romper That's So Roomy YESNO Wide Leg Baggy Cotton Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon A lightweight cotton romper is a seriously underrated garment, perfect for lounging around the house or hanging out around town. This one from YESNO has wide legs with slits on the side and a purposefully loose waist, making this garment breathable, roomy, and easy to move around in. It comes in a variety of neutral colors, making it a great option for layering with your favorite tank or tee. Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large Available styles: 19

37 A Crewneck Sweater Reviewers Say Looks & Feels More Expensive Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can spend tons of money on a classic crewneck sweater to build out your wardrobe, or you can follow in the footsteps of thousands of shoppers and get this Amazon Essentials sweater instead. With a cumulative 4.5-star rating, this sweater is praised for being comfy, soft, and warm without being bulky or overly long. It's a classic crewneck sweater available in dozens of colors, and that's exactly what makes it an Amazon favorite. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim – XX-Large Available styles: 46

38 These Capri Sweatpants With Giant Pockets Hanes French Terry Capri Amazon $7 See On Amazon These capri-length Hanes sweatpants are made from a comfortable, heavyweight 90% cotton fabric, making them a fantastic option for everyday lounging or workouts, especially considering the price. Like many of the best sweatpants out there, they also feature an adjustable drawstring waist so you can adjust the fit to your comfort and have pockets that are big enough to store your keys, wallet, and cellphone. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large Available colors: 3

39 This 3-Pack Of High-Waisted Biker Shorts That Are "Buttery Soft" SanAogo High Waisted Biker Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you're shopping on the cheap, it's great to buy wardrobe must-haves in multiples, and this three-pack of biker shorts is a total bargain. Despite their low price tag, reviewers rave about how breathable and stretchy these are, making them ideal for lounging around the house, working out, or wearing underneath dresses to help avoid chafing. The polyester-cotton blend fabric is "buttery soft" but still doesn't roll down or ride up like other biker shorts can. Available sizes: Small-Medium – X-Large Available color combinations: 11

40 A Two-Pack Of Athletic Shorts With Over 17,000 Five-Star Reviews URATOT Cotton Sport Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Super cute yet functional, these athletic shorts are an Amazon shopper favorite, with 17,000 five-star reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. According to reviewers, these high-waisted short shorts are surprisingly sexy thanks to their butt-cupping cut, but the polyester-cotton blend and elastic waist still make them comfy enough to work out in. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large Available color combinations: 37

41 This Pair Of Cropped Pants With A Stylish Tied Waist Hanna Nikole Waist Self-tie Belted Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Equally great for work, date night, or vacation, these cropped pullover pants feature a trendy ruffled paper bag waist with a tie so you can adjust the fit to your comfort while adding a touch of style. Despite their chic look, these are actually made with a super soft polyester-spandex blend, which gives them a good amount of stretch. Available sizes: 16 Plus – 24 Plus Available colors: 12

42 These Leggings One Reviewer Called "The Closest Thing To Being Naked" GAYHAY High Waisted Leggings (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Despite their extra-low price tag, this bottoms in this pack of three leggings are soft and thin without being see-through or easily ripped. The high waist and thick band keep these in place but still allow for total freedom of movement, making them equally great for working out or just hanging out. Available sizes: Small-Medium – XX-Large Available combinations: 19

43 A Corduroy Mini Skirt That's Fantastic For Fall Susupeng High Waist Belted Corduroy Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Buttoned corduroy skirts can easily be stiff and uncomfortable, but this paper bag waist skirt features an elastic waistband, so it's still snug without being constricting. The thick belt and tortoise shell buttons make this skirt perfect for fall or winter gatherings, especially when paired with a pair of tights and boots. Available sizes: 12 Available colors: Small – X-Large

44 This Hoodie Dress That's Actually Pretty Sexy BIUBIU Slim Fit Midi Hoodie Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Casual and comfy yet sexy and sporty, this hoodie dress is the extra-long sweatshirt you didn't know you needed. This knee-length dress is soft enough to lounge in yet stylish enough to wear when running errands or out at a bar with friends. It comes not only in a classic hoodie style but in a zippered hoodie cut as well, which you can wear for an extra dose of street style. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large Available styles: 15

45 The Tunic Dress You Can Style Up Or Down FOWSMON Swing Ruffle Tunic Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This ruffled tunic dress is a super versatile piece of clothing. It comes in tons of colors and patterns, and you can pair it with some sneakers and a ponytail if you're just hanging out with friends or wear it with some heels, earrings, and a leather bag for weddings or other special occasions. This multi-purpose dress is even more impressive when you consider that it costs less than $30. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large Available styles: 45

46 This T-Shirt Dress That's Great For Business And Brunch MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This stretchy rayon-polyester blend crewneck dress is just "like wearing pajamas out and about," according to one Amazon review. The belted waist allows you to create the shape you want and makes it dressy enough for work, but the pockets and T-shirt-like material make it casual enough for everyday wear. Available sizes: Small – X-Large Available styles: 15

47 This Bodycon Dress WIth The Right Amount Of Stretch Floerns Solid Bodycon Business Pencil Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This sleek dress with a mid-calf-length pencil skirt and high neck is great for job interviews, work meetings, and holidays. Sophisticated yet comfortable, reviewers note that this polyester-spandex blend dress is the ideal thickness and has just a little stretch, allowing it to be worn all year long, making it a particularly good deal. Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus Available styles: 10

48 A 3-Pack Of Sunglasses That Look Like Designer Brands KALIYADI Classic Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can spend hundreds of dollars on Ray-Ban frames, or you can get this pack of three sunglasses that still offer tons of style, polarized lenses, and UV protection. The variety pack allows you to perfectly pair your sunglasses with the rest of your outfit. These ship alongside individual storing bags and a cleaning cloth, making them a little bougie and an even better bargain. Available combinations: 25 (also available in one or two packs)

49 This Oversized Shirt That You Can Wear So Many Different Ways ellazhu Oversized Shirt Mini Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a relaxed, baggy fit, this oversized shirt is made with drapey fabric and has a boxy fit, which makes it a super trendy addition to your wardrobe. You can wear this garment in so many different ways – pair it with booties and rock it as a short dress or hike it up a bit in the front and match it with some comfy leggings or jean shorts. Available styles: 13

50 This Midi Dress With On-Trend Lantern Sleeves R.PRINCE Plus Size V Neck Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With long lantern sleeves that end with a cuffed wrist, a cinched-in elastic waist, and tiered, ruffled fabric, this mid-length dress is totally on trend while offering timeless comfort. One reviewer raved about this dress, saying, "This dress looks high end. It feels high end. The cost is unbelievable for what you get." Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large Available styles: 6

51 The Dress That's Basically A Giant Flannel Shirt Amazon Brand - Goodthreads Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you basically live in flannel shirts once cooler weather hits, then this extremely comfy flannel dress will be your new go-to. Available in 17 different perfect-for-fall plaid patterns, this 100% cotton dress is soft and surprisingly warm, according to reviewers. The buttons down the front and on the sleeves mean you can adjust the neckline and length of the sleeves to whatever makes you the most comfortable, and like the best cozy clothing, this dress has the added bonus of pockets. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available styles: 17

52 This Robe You'll Literally Want To Live In HEARTNICE Hooded Cotton Robe Amazon $28 See On Amazon Robes can be extremely expensive, but this 100% cotton robe has a totally affordable price tag. It features inner and outer ties, which helps make it extra secure when you're lounging around the house. This soft, cozy robe also has two extra-large pockets, so you can keep your phone, tissues, and other items handy, and the 3/4-length sleeves mean you can do household chores without getting your sleeves dirty or wet. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large Plus Available styles: 22

53 A Basic Beanie That's Warm Without Being Bulky YOULEY Winter Knit Beanie Amazon $12 See On Amazon A beanie is a classic hat option, whether you're looking to keep a little warmer in the winter or just want to add some skater style to your outfit. This YOULEY Beanie is a no-frills, budget-friendly option that has tons of elasticity, which means it fits in your head in total comfort. It's available in 11 solid colors, you'll be able to find a shade that matches the rest of your outerwear. Available colors: 11