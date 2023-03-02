Jourdan Dunn Wore A PVC Bra At Paris Fashion Week

In a nod to Paco Rabanne’s flair for incorporating chain mail and metal into his label’s futuristic creations, British supermodel Jourdan Dunn attended the late designer’s show at Paris Fashion Week in a bold purple ensemble studded with metallic grommets. Accessorising the look with a lilac 1969 chainmail nano bag by the designer, Dunn repped her “favourite colour” purple across the whole ensemble. She paired her statement jacket with high-waisted purple jeans, a black PVC bralette, translucent lilac sunglasses, and black patent slingback sandals – all Paco Rabanne.

The Fall 2023 runway show is the first to be held since Paco Rabanne’s creator passed away on Feb. 3, aged 88. Born in the Basque Country in 1934, the designer became iconic for his space-aged designs, making a huge statement with his breakthrough debut collection “Manifesto: 12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials” in 1966. Despite the bold claim, fashion-heads flocked to take on the challenge, donning garments made out of chainmail, plastic, leather, and sheets of aluminium. He famously created Jane Fonda’s outfits for the 1968 sci-fi classic Barbarella, and was once labelled “the second genius of Spain” by the influential surrealist artist Salvador Dalí.

As well as Jourdan Dunn, singer Halsey was also on the front row, wearing a shimmering chainmail dress by Paco Rabanne, along with a matching, crystal embellished head-scarf. Actor Lisa Rinna also repped the label in a striking patent suit, featuring shorts and chunky, goth-style books. Mia Regan – who has been recently linked to Romeo Beckham – was also in attendance, carrying a 1969 nano handbag.

Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, Dunn wore a tailored Balmain suit to the designer’s own showcase.