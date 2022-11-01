Kendall Jenner’s Hilarious Cucumber Costume Doesn’t Disappoint

Halloween 2022 delivered in terms of celebrity costume content, with the stars pulling out all the stops. Sports presenter Alex Scott paid tribute to TLC with a leather ensemble, while Kerry Washington dressed up as Lionel Richie. Others, such as Kendall Jenner, delivered not one, but two winning costumes for the spooky season. The model first dressed up as Toy Story cowgirl Jessie, but it was her second outfit which truly grabbed fans’ attention. Jenner dressed up as a cucumber slice, poking fun at the moment earlier this year when she went viral for struggling to slice a cucumber.

During The Kardashians Season 1, the model’s worried mum, Kris Jenner, suggested getting a chef to cut the cucumber instead when her daughter seemingly struggled to do so. The viral moment encouraged fans in their own rookie culinary skills.

Taking to Instagram, Jenner shared a picture of herself decked out as the green veggie, complete with green tights. Posing with a butcher’s knife as a prop, she captioned the post: “I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight.” On TikTok, the Jenner sister can be seen in live action in a photoshoot, as a Halloween quote from the hit film Mean Girls plays over the footage. The 26-year-old had Los Angeles-based photographer Adrian Martin capture the moment.

Responding to Jenner’s cucumber costume, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. One user tweeted: “This has to be the best thing I have seen all day. I love you, cucumber girl.” Over on Instagram, Jenner’s best pal Hailey Bieber wrote: “Cryin’.” And proud big sister Khloe Kardashian commented: “You win the award.” We must say, we’re in agreement.