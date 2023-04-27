Celebrity Style
Kim Kardashian’s White Gown Is About To Be The Hottest Bridal Trend
I’m calling it now.
Kim Kardashian influences the global fashion space every time she leaves the house — that fact is undeniable. She’s started endless trends throughout the years in luxury, streetwear, and even beauty sectors. Next on her list is surely bridal, given the wedding-appropriate gown she just wore on the red carpet.
At the 2023 TIME100 Gala on Wednesday (where Kardashian was one of this year’s honorees) the reality star wore a decidedly bridal ensemble. She donned a slip dress with a low, scoop neckline and buckled straps. The clingy, ivory design is a far cry from either of Kardashian’s previous wedding dresses — which included a cupcake-style ball gown, as well as a lace-covered, cut-out number with long sleeves.
I’m calling it, now: Kardashian’s take on the traditional all-white dress is about to be copied by brides-to-be around the world. And for good reason. The silky floor-length number is a sultry and elegant style that would look phenomenal walking down the aisle (particularly for the minimalist bride).
To balance out her simple look, the SKIMs founder layered a cluster of necklaces, including a chunky diamond and pearl necklace with a cross detail and another with a sizable pendant. She also clutched a statement bag (if you could call it that): a metallic ecru shell clutch by Chanel.
An icon, for sure.