Kim Kardashian influences the global fashion space every time she leaves the house — that fact is undeniable. She’s started endless trends throughout the years in luxury, streetwear, and even beauty sectors. Next on her list is surely bridal, given the wedding-appropriate gown she just wore on the red carpet.

At the 2023 TIME100 Gala on Wednesday (where Kardashian was one of this year’s honorees) the reality star wore a decidedly bridal ensemble. She donned a slip dress with a low, scoop neckline and buckled straps. The clingy, ivory design is a far cry from either of Kardashian’s previous wedding dresses — which included a cupcake-style ball gown, as well as a lace-covered, cut-out number with long sleeves.

I’m calling it, now: Kardashian’s take on the traditional all-white dress is about to be copied by brides-to-be around the world. And for good reason. The silky floor-length number is a sultry and elegant style that would look phenomenal walking down the aisle (particularly for the minimalist bride).

To balance out her simple look, the SKIMs founder layered a cluster of necklaces, including a chunky diamond and pearl necklace with a cross detail and another with a sizable pendant. She also clutched a statement bag (if you could call it that): a metallic ecru shell clutch by Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An icon, for sure.