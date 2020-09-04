Labor Day is here — can you believe it? While this quarantine Summer was full of archive, overstock, and sample sales, there’s nothing like good old-fashioned holiday discounts. And what better way to celebrate the end of Summer, back-to-school, and the arrival of the new Fall season? A sale, of course!

Now is the time to not only stock up on those swimsuits you’ve been eyeing all season, but also the cozy knits, vintage-inspired denim, and midi dresses that will take you long into the Fall season and then some.

Ahead, find the best of the best when it comes to Labor Day sales. It’s time to go shopping.

Old Navy

Up to 60% off site-wide

Target

20% off select items

& Other Stories

Take an extra 20% off sale with code EXTRA20

Baublebar

Select items under $20

Loup

20% off everything with code KISSKISS20

Jade Swim

30% of everything with code LABORDAY

11 Honoré

30% off select styles from the 11 Honoré collection

Eberjey

Extra 25% off sale styles with code EXTRA25

Koral

30% off Koral Kore collection with code KORE30

J.Crew

40% off full-price and extra 60% off sale styles with code BYESUMMER

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off select items

Madewell

Up to 50% off select items with code HIFALL

Mr. Larkin

50-60% off select styles from 9/7-9/9

Shopbop

Up to 70% off select items

Good American

Additional 50% off sale