45 Lovely Touches Under $30 That'll Make Your Home Look 10x More Expensive

When you walk into an expensive space, whether that’s a wealthy person’s home or a bougie office building, there are certain tells in the design that give away its price tag. There’s a certain je ne sais quoi quality that will instantly let you know that some serious money was invested there, like the material of a countertop or fancy kitchen accessories. The good news for us plebeians with Dom Perignon taste on a PBR budget? Some of these tricks are relatively easy to replicate on a budget. By choosing carefully and investing in a few bougie-adjacent accessories, you too can give your home that vague air of wealth and prosperity.

If you love the look of marble countertops but can’t afford the price tag that accompanies replacing yours, a package of marble contact paper will go a long way in making your kitchen a monetary optical illusion. Similarly, some stainless steel contact paper to cover your fridge and other appliances will surely give them an upgrade. If you’re not into DIY projects, simply swapping out your silver cutlery for this 20-piece set of gold flatware will make a major difference in how expensive they appear. No matter your tastes, there’s a little something for everyone on this list of 45 touches under $30 that will make your home look 10x more expensive – just keep scrolling.

A Polished Gold Tray To Display Cosmetics Or Collect Your Belongings Sooyee Gold Mirror Tray Amazon $19 See On Amazon Using this gold mirror tray in your living room or entryway as a landing spot for everyday essentials is way more chic than, say, strewing them across a table. It even looks good in the bathroom or on a vanity table to hold perfume and other cosmetics. It looks expensive, but this glass and polished metal tray will run you less than $20.

This Mirror Trifecta Set Has So Many Possibilities For Decor Umbra Dima Mirrors (Set of 3) Amazon $29 See On Amazon A set of three hanging diamond-shaped mirrors will add some visual interest to a bare wall. Arrange them however you’d like: spaced apart with artwork in between, in a triangular formation similar to the picture above, or side by side. Each measures 11 inches long with a 15-inch chain, perfect for catching a glimpse of yourself as you’re walking out the door or simply catching the light in your home.

This Heavy-Duty Tiered Bookshelf That’s Stackable IRIS USA 2 Tier Bookshelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use this versatile tiered bookshelf to show off your books, record collection, plants, or other curios. Just one looks great on its own, but you can also purchase multiple units to create a stacked effect like what’s pictured. Available in seven colors with two-tier and three-tier options available, each bookshelf can hold about 66 pounds per shelf.

These Diamond Cabinet Knobs That Are Easy To Install & Look Super Bougie NORTHERN BROTHERS Diamond Cabinet Knobs (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon One easy upgrade that will make your home look way fancier in seconds? Replacing the hardware on your cabinets and drawers with these diamond cabinet knobs. They’ll give a subtly fancy look that will let all your visitors know you’re luxurious AF. Best of all, they’re easy to install.

This Set Of Realistic-Looking Flameless Candles For A Low-Maintenance Vibe Hanzim Flameless Flickering Battery Operated Candles (9-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These flameless flickering candles add subtle ambient light to your home and come in various sizes with two remote controls. That means it’s easy to turn them on and off, or you can even set them on a timer. They mimic actual flames but with none of the smoke or dripping wax that traditional candles have. Each one uses two AA batteries and lasts for about 150 hours, and they’re perfect for setting the mood without fear of fire hazards.

These Under-Cabinet LEDs Give You Light Where You Most Need It WOBANE Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit (6 Pieces) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Illuminate your kitchen counters with this under-cabinet LED lighting kit. The kit includes six strips of pre-cut lights totaling 9.8 feet, and all have adjustable brightness levels up to 1500 lumens. A wireless remote controls the brightness, power, and other functions up to 60 feet away, and these lights are super easy to install with built-in adhesive tape.

A Sheet Of Marble Contact Paper That Will Instantly Dress Up Your Countertops LaCheery Marble Contact Paper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your countertops and other surfaces the royal treatment with this peel-and-stick marble contact paper. Applying this vinyl paper is an easy way to make your home look instantly more extravagant, and it’s easy to install on most flat surfaces in the kitchen, bathroom, or even furniture. One sheet covers 8.77 square feet of surface area, so make sure to measure your space carefully to determine how much you’ll need.

This Stainless Steel Contact Paper Is Perfect For Covering Your Appliances VEELIKE Silver Stainless Steel Contact Paper Amazon $11 See On Amazon While you’re at it, give your appliances a face lift with some stainless steel contact paper. The waterproof paper is perfect for giving your refrigerator, microwave, or dishwasher a quick boost, covering stains, scuffs, and other imperfections without the expense of completely replacing it. And when you’re ready to remove, the self-adhesive paper leaves behind no annoying glue residue.

A Cozy Faux Fur Rug You’ll Want To Sink Your Feet Into Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Fur Rug Amazon $19 See On Amazon The quality of this faux fur rug definitely defies its sub-$20 price tag. With just a few feet of material, it offers your feet a soft place to land at the foot of your bed or under a cozy chair. Choose from 19 different colors and several size and shape options to suit your space, and instantly add a layer of luxury anywhere.

A Pair Of Easy-To-Clean, Vegan Leather Throw Pillow Covers HOMFINER Faux Leather Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pair of vegan leather throw pillow covers is sure to give your couch the refresh it needs. The square 18-inch size feels classic on any couch, and the faux leather looks real and luxe. “These cases have a nice weight. They wipe clean which is perfect when you have kids and a dog,” one reviewer wrote.

A Spinning Remote Caddy With A Chic Marble Print HofferRuffer Spinning Remote Control Caddy Amazon $23 See On Amazon This marble-printed remote control caddy will keep your devices in plain sight and looking good. Use it on a desk, coffee table, or nightstand so they’re sorted in style. There are four compartments of various sizes, and the stand spins 360 degrees to easily access all of them.

This Set Of Marble Coasters To Make Your Coffee Table Pop Cork & Mill Marble Coasters (Set of 6) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These marble coasters will complement your decor, make it look like you have your life together, and protect your wood furniture from water stains. Unique variations on this set of six make them look way more expensive than they are, and you’ll love the chic gold band through the coaster. They’re even mildly absorbent with a soft backing to protect surfaces from scratches.

These Color-Changing LED Lights Will Make Your TV Room Feel Like A Movie Theater PANGTON VILLA Led Strip Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon You might not have the budget for an in-home movie theater, but these LED strip lights will help give your TV an upgrade. Use them to backlight your TV for some color-changing oomph: It will make the colors on-screen really pop, relieve eye fatigue, and give a theater-like experience. With double-sided adhesive, they’re easy to attach or remove.

This Bold Smart Lightbulb Will Make Your Home Colorful AF Sengled Smart Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your home will be living in the future with these multicolored, smart home-enabled light bulbs. Use just your voice to turn on the lights, change colors, adjust the brightness, and more. Get specific with colors in the accompanying app, and set moods and schedules for all your occasions.

This Elegant Carafe Will Make You Look Like You’re Drinking Expensive Wine Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe Amazon $20 See On Amazon You’ll really look like you know what you’re talking about on wine Wednesday when you whip out this decanter carafe. By pouring your bottle into the carafe before serving, you’ll allow it to aerate and unlock its full flavor profile — and yes, you can steal that wording so you sound knowledgeable when you’re explaining it to your friends. It holds an entire bottle of wine and is made from elegant crystal so you’ll really look like the a wine connoisseur.

This Small Side Table Adds A Touch Of Elegance To Whatever Room It’s In EXILOT Round Side Table Amazon $30 See On Amazon You need a spot to set down your drink or your current read, and this white and gold side table looks great while providing support. Its compact size makes it great for small spaces, and it comes in a simple, modern design to elevate the rest of your decor. Use it to store your remote, a plant, or other luxe home accessories.

A Trio Of Faux Succulents That Look Good & Require Absolutely No Care From You TERESA'S COLLECTIONS Artificial Potted Plants Amazon $24 See On Amazon No green thumb? No problem. This trifecta of artificial potted plants will make it look like you have one, and they come in the cutest geometric-patterned ceramic pots to boot. With three varieties of faux succulents to adorn your windowsills, you’ll appear to be a great plant parent and no one will ever know the difference.

A Versatile Hanging Organizer That Looks Really Good In A Home Office mDesign Soft Leather Hanging Storage Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hang this soft leather hanging organizer in your home office to keep documents, notebooks and devices handy, or place it in your entryway to sort mail and keep track of your keys. It looks as stylish as it is functional — a rarity for home organization products. Best of all, it’s vegan leather and comes with all the mounting hardware you need to install it.

This Bartender Kit Has Everything You Need To Make Your Favorite Drinks At Home Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand Amazon $26 See On Amazon This modern mixology set has everything you need to become a bona fide at-home bartender: a 19-ounce cocktail shaker, double-sided jigger, mixing spoon, bottle opener, Hawthorne strainer, and ice tongs — all made from durable stainless steel. It even comes with a mini recipe book so you can follow instructions and mix up your favorite drinks in the comfort of your own kitchen. Get ready to impress all of your friends.

This Coat Rack For A Put-Together Entryway Simple Houseware Standing Coat and Hat Hanger Organizer Rack Amazon $27 See On Amazon This standing coat rack shows off your outerwear and defines your entryway with a place to hang things. It stands at exactly 6 feet tall with 12 hooks for coats, hats, and bags. Place it near your front door to give yourself and guests a handy spot to set their outerwear when they walk in. It comes in bronze, red, turquoise, and white to complement your home decor.

A Mini Fold-Up Tray That Turns Your Sofa Arm Into A Table GEHE Sofa Arm Tray Table Amazon $27 See On Amazon No room for a side table? No problem. This sofa arm tray table allows you to turn your couch into a stable resting spot for small objects (like your glass of wine or the water you’ll need the next day.) Made from bamboo, this mini table comes in 10 different styles and fits any size of flat sofa arm.

An Elegant Set Of Gold Cutlery Will Complete Your Silverware Drawer HIWARE Gold Silverware Set with Tray (20 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Silver cutlery is the standard in most homes, so you’ll make an impression with this 20-piece set of gold silverware. It comes with four each of dinner forks, salad forks, dinner spoons, teaspoons, and dinner knives; plus, a slotted tray to store them in. They’re stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, and earned five stars from over 3,000 shoppers.

This Extra Large Cutting Board Looks Good Enough To Serve Food On Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $23 See On Amazon This large bamboo cutting board is built to last for years, won’t dull your knives, and will make you look like a serious home chef. There’s a groove around the outside edge to catch any drips and crumbs, and it looks so good you can go ahead and serve a meal on it after you’ve finished cooking with it. Or use it for your next cheese board.

These Pink Wine Glasses Are Perfect For Serving Up Your Favorite Rosé JILLMO Stainless Steel Stemmed Wine Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your next wine and Bachelor night wouldn’t be complete without these fun stemmed wine glasses. Made from a reflective blush pink stainless steel, you’ll be the picture of style and grace drinking out of these. The steel construction helps keep your wine chilled, and the copper coating makes every sip feel special.

This Under-Cabinet Mug Rack Lets You Show Off Your Collection In Style FOMANSH Under Cabinet Mug Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Show off your set of coffee mugs with this under-cabinet mug rack. Up to 12 mugs can fit on the rack, which screws into the bottom side of your cabinet with ease. The anti-rust iron rack offers a unique design that allows you to take advantage of every hook, and you can use them to hang anything from mugs to spatulas.

These Anti-Fatigue Mats Make Your Kitchen More Comfortable & Easier To Clean KMAT Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat (2 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon When I worked in food service, I relied on anti-fatigue mats similar to these for some mid-shift relief, and I’ve really come to appreciate them in my home kitchen as well. This set of cushioned mats is perfect for laying in front of your sink, stove, or any spot where you find yourself standing for long periods of time. They’ll help support your feet and back, and they make after-dinner cleanup so much easier since they’re water-resistant. One measures just shy of 4 feet long while the other is just nearly 2.5 feet long.

A Pour Over Coffee Maker That Will Help You Ditch Buying Coffee Every Morning Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter Amazon $19 See On Amazon For an easy and elegant way to brew your own coffee at home, try this pour over coffee maker. This machine in particular comes with a permanent mesh filter and is made from heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe glass that also looks elegant on your kitchen counter. It’s a consistent favorite with over 7,000 five-star reviews.

This Stand Gives You A Handy Spot For Your Coffee Maker HEXNUB Coffee Maker Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon And of course, if you’re investing in an at-home coffee maker, you’ll need a place to put it. Allow me to recommend this coffee maker stand, which is made from a warm bamboo wood and has a built-in slot for filters or other accessories. The larger slot can accommodate a pour-over carafe or a French press, and it has a heat-proof silicone mat that makes cleaning accidental spills a breeze. The entire thing is compact enough to fit in small spaces and looks way tidier than just leaving your machine out on the counter.

This Peel-&-Stick Tile Makes Installing A Backsplash Easy & Super Inexpensive Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10 Sheets) Amazon $34 See On Amazon With this peel-and-stick tile, there’s no need to call a contractor to install a backsplash in your kitchen. One sheet of tile covers about 8 square feet and is super easy to adhere to any smooth surface. There are no special tools required for installation, so this is a great DIY project that will really add value to your kitchen.

A Pair Of Gravity-Enabled Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can be your very own salt bae with these gravity-powered electric salt and pepper grinders. The copper-finished grinders turn on automatically when you tip them over your food, and you can season your food at a customizable level of coarseness. They have LED lights built in as well, so you can see exactly what you’re doing even in a dimly-lit room.

A Versatile Cast Iron Skillet With Tens Of Thousands Of Five-Star Ratings Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $18 See On Amazon Something you’ll find in every well-equipped kitchen is a cast iron skillet like this one. Pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, you can use this skillet to cook many of your favorite foods, including steaks, vegetables, and bacon, on a surface that’s basically nonstick. It’s a tried-and-true favorite with over 80,000 five-star ratings, so you can trust this pan to steer you right no matter what dish you’re making.

This Bamboo Book Stand Keeps Your Recipe Accessible While You’re Cooking wishacc Bamboo Book Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you’re following a recipe from a book or a tablet, use this bamboo book stand to keep it propped open and upright. The adjustable stand can be set at five different angles and folds up neatly when not in use for easy storage. It even has a use outside of the kitchen for reading or holding up sheet music, and you’ll find yourself reaching for it again and again.

This Toothbrush Holder Will Save Space On Your Bathroom Counter & Keep Everything Cleaner Aeakey Toothbrush Holder with Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Using this wall-mounted toothbrush and toothpaste holder to keep your bathroom organized will not only protect from germs, but it’ll save space and make your counters look more streamlined. There’s room for four toothbrushes inside with a special toothpaste dispenser, room for two cups, and a slot for other small cosmetics. Best of all, it’s renter-friendly: It comes with self-adhesive hanger, no need to bust out the drill.

An Extra-Sturdy Shower Caddy Basket That Looks Good In Your Shower, Too KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf with Hooks Amazon $22 See On Amazon Create order with this sleek silver shower caddy and get all your bottles off of the shower floor. The rustproof caddy has ample storage space for all your shower products, from shampoo to scrubs. There are even a few hooks for hanging your razor, loofah, brush, or other tools. Reviewers of the highly-rated product love how sturdy it is, and many report that even when chock-full of bottles, the suction cups don’t budge from the wall.

A Golden Toilet Paper Holder Adds Luxury Where You’d Least Expect It HUANGXIN Toilet Paper Holder Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your friends close and your toilet paper closer with this golden toilet paper holder. Even the most mundane part of your bathroom deserves to be dressed up, and this TP holder is free-standing and compact enough to fit even in small spaces. It holds up to four rolls at once, so you’ll never run out in a time of need.

A Versatile Set Of Clear Jars For Making Your Bathroom Necessities Look Chic AOZITA Apothecary Jars (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This four-pack of small apothecary jars keeps your everyday bathroom essentials tidy and organized for easy access. Each of the clear plastic jars comes with pre-written transparent labels or you can customize the blank white labels with the contents. Small objects like cotton swabs, flossers, and hair ties are great to store in these 10-ounce jars, or you can store cosmetics like bath salts inside.

A Luxurious Memory Foam Bath Mat That’s Plush & Absorbent Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $12 See On Amazon As you step out of the shower or bath, give your feet the treat they deserve with this super-plush memory foam bath mat. Available in 21 colors, your feet will sink into the soft foam and feel supported by the velvet fabric: It’s an absolute delight to step onto. Super absorbent and machine-washable, this mat promises to stay vibrant and comfortable for years.

A Quick-Drying Silicone Toilet Brush With A Sleek, Ventilated Base nacena Silicone Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyone needs a toilet brush, and it’s worth seeking out one that works well without being an eyesore. This sleek-looking silicone brush and holder set has some subtle features that will also make it last: an included tweezer for getting debris out of the brush, a breathable ventilated base to prevent the build-up of germs, and silicone construction that’s easier to clean than standard bristles and dries quickly.

A Clever Toilet Spray That Conceals The Most Unpleasant Scents Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stash a bottle of Poo-Pourri toilet spray somewhere in your bathroom, and everyone who uses your bathroom will thank you. Spritz a little of the lavender vanilla spray into the toilet bowl before using it, and it will effectively trap odors inside. Seriously, it works, and over 105,000 shoppers have given it five stars.

A Crystal-Encrusted Desk Lamp That Can Even Charge Your Phone Acaxin Crystal Table Desk Lamp with USB Port Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a touch of elegance to your desk or nightstand with this crystal-encrusted table lamp. It casts a warm glow through the refracted crystals and looks just as good on as it does off. You can even use the USB port to charge your devices while the light is on.

This Pair Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Spa-Quality Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Your hair and skin will thank you after you dress up your bed with these satin pillowcases. Not only do these pillowcases look and feel luxurious, they’re great for your hair and skin due to their limited absorption of hair and skincare products. With 22 colors to choose from, you’re sure to find one to match your bedding.

These Blackout Curtains Block Out 99% Of Outside Light To Help You Sleep Better NICETOWN Black Blackout Curtain Blinds Amazon $19 See On Amazon Time is money, and that includes the time you spend sleeping. Getting quality sleep is essential for productivity and alertness, so invest in it with these blackout curtains. The pair of panels each measure 42 by 63 inches, and block out up to 99% of outside light. If you like to sleep in or work nights, then you know these are an absolute necessity (and they’ll help insulate your windows so you don’t lose energy.)

These Motion-Activated Bed Lights Help You See In The Dark & Make Your Bed Glow Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you or someone you share a bed with sometimes awakens inthe middle of the night, then you absolutely need this motion-activated bed light. It will illuminate the room just enough to be able to slip out easily, but the placement and softness of the light make it possible to do so without awakening anyone or needing to turn on a lamp. The light automatically shuts off after the time you set it for (30 seconds to 10 minutes).

A Jewelry Organizer That Makes Your Accessories Look Even Better Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keeping your jewelry in plain sight is a great way to show off your collection, and this tri-level hanging jewelry organizer will make them look even better. With three brass hooks to hang necklaces, bracelets, masks, dangly earrings, and more, plus a small white tray at the base, you’ll have plenty of room for all your accessories.