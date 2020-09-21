Miley Cyrus Just One-Upped The Naked Dress With A Totally See-Through Catsuit

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the 10th anniversary of the iHeartRadio Music Festival was presented this past weekend in a digital streaming event that pulled out all the stops when it came to talent and wardrobe. One such jaw-dropper was the one and only Miley Cyrus, who is often known for her head-turning and unapologetic looks that are equal parts grunge and high-fashion…depending on the day.

For this particular event, Cyrus chose an all-black look from design house Mugler. But it wasn’t just any Mugler look. This stunner was a black catsuit. With slightly more opaque paneling in a select few censored areas, the rest of the look was totally sheer.

With the catsuit, Cyrus paired a crystal necklace, chunky chain and crystal bracelets on both wrists, and matching rings and earrings to boot.

Cyrus only recently hit the red carpet for the virtual MTV VMAs at the end of August, also choosing Mugler for the occasion. Just a few weeks ago, her Mugler look of choice was right on par with this most recent one, opting for what looked to be lingerie with a sheer strapless embellished sheath on top.

Cyrus hasn’t been on stage in such a manner in a long time. Though, of course, few performers have amid this global pandemic. But what a way to charge out of the gate.