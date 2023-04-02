Of All The Comfy, Cute Shoes On Amazon, These Have The Best Reviews

Need a new pair of everyday boots? These lug-sole Chelsea booties are a clear winner. They’re made with a thick 2-inch heel and feature an elastic ankle gore and heel tab that makes it easier to pull them on and off. Available in easy-to-wear colors like chestnut, black, and white, these faux leather booties go with so many outfits.

One reviewer raved: “I bought these for a girls trip to South Carolina and I wore them all week long!! So stylish and comfy!! I wear a 9 1/2 but ordered a 10 and they fit perfectly! I'm a 90s kid and these are just like a pair I wore in high school...so excited these are back in style!”