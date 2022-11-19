People Are Calling These Comfy Shoes Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year

The cornerstone to every closet? A really good pair of shoes. Let’s be honest, there’s nothing more unbearable than uncomfortable shoes. Whether you're on an afternoon stroll or strutting the halls of your office, the last thing you want is sore feet.

With an abundance of options to choose from, the search for the perfect pair of shoes can be absolutely exhausting — so, I’ve rounded up the must-haves for you. Leave behind the days where you’ve sacrificed style for comfort, because these picks do both. From your everyday sneakers to statement ballet flats, keep scrolling to see the most comfortable shoes your money can buy. (Spoiler alert: you’ll want to add these to your cart immediately.)

1 The Fan-Favorite Gym Sneaker That Will Never Fail You New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker Amazon $39 See On Amazon New Balance is having a moment in the spotlight right now. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Rihanna has been spotted in a pair, and if you want to hop on the trend train then these are an immediate must-buy. The FuelCore Nergize sneakers are made from lightweight knitted fabric for maximum breathability with lateral stabilization, and feature New Balance’s signature memory sole comfort insert to give a little cushioned pep to your step. Plus, its 5,000 five-star reviews boast supreme comfort for all-day wear. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including select wide sizes)

2 These Breathable Ballet Flats You Need ASAP HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ultra-lightweight mesh flats are the perfect addition to a casual look for next lunch out or an office-ready outfit. They stretch easily to your foot (they’re so bendable they fold into a ball!) and feature a soft lining to ensure no skin irritation. Channel your inner safari gal with a fun pop of cheetah print or get a sturdy neutral that’s versatile for travel. Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 A Chunky Heeled Boot For Your Next Night Out Soda Glove Chunky Heel Ankle Boot Amazon $27 See On Amazon These boot were made for... Well, walking. That’s right, who said heels had to be uncomfortable? Not Soda. With a half-inch platform that adds some extra stability and an elastic side panelling that makes them easy to slip on and off, you could walk miles in these chunky heeled boots. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

4 These High-Octane Sneakers For A Street Style Look Wonesion Non Slip Athletic Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon For a sporty look (actually playing sports is optional) opt for these sneakers. Fabricated with a lightweight mesh upper, the material ensures that your foot will always feel cool and dry when you’re active. The sole uses hollow carved technology that provides stable support and optimal shock absorption. With nearly 20 colors to choose from, these will be your new go-tos. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

5 A Faux-Leather Loafer For Maximum Comfort All Day VenusCelia Comfort Walking Loafer Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon The fool-proof loafers you’ve been searching for are here. These top-rated shoes are crafted with a durable, soft leather exterior and a grippy rubber “pod” outsole. Reviewers raved about how “extremely comfortable” they were, confirming both their padded insoles and cushiony feel. With over 20,000 ratings, consider this your sign to see what all the fuss is about and treat yourself to a pair, too. Available sizes: 5 — 12

6 These Fleece Slippers For Cozy Days In HomeTop Fleece Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you love a good house shoe. Made with a memory foam footbed, these slippers contour to your feet — making it virtually impossible that you’ll ever want to take them off. They’re lined with a thick, shock-absorbing insole and feel cozier with each wear. Brew some tea and slip these on for the ultimate day in. Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 The Gym Sneakers That’ll Actually Make You Want To Go To The Gym Feethit Lightweight Gym Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon These sneakers tick all my boxes: Versatile look (white sneakers go with everything), a slip-resistant rubber sole that allows flexibility, and secure lacing that gives you extra stability. Plus, these shoes are designed with ventilation ports that add breathability to keep feet fresh all day long. Whether you're staying active or staying put, something tells me your sneaker collection needs these. Available sizes: 6 — 10

8 A Slip-On Mule You Can Wear To The Office DREAM PAIRS Flat Slip on Mules Amazon $37 See On Amazon Warning: Your workwear line-up will never be the same after these mules. A lightweight sole with extra cushion — in this rich chocolate brown tone, no less — has never looked better. Featuring a silver buckle and scant half-inch heel, these are the perfect plus-one to a boardroom-ready blazer or a straight-legged slack for your next day at the office. Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 A Waterproof Chelsea Boot You’ll Wear Season After Season Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon Today’s forecast: Extra trendy with a chance of purchasing more than one pair. Getting caught in the rain will never a bad thing when you have these rubber Chelsea boots on your feet. They’re equally as comfortable as they are functional. Featuring a puddle-proof exterior, elastic-goring side panels and a pull-tag at the heel, you can slip these on and off before the next storm rolls in. Available sizes: 4 — 12

10 The Minimalist Workout Sneaker That Makes You Feel Barefoot WHITIN Barefoot & Minimalist Shoes Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you really want to feel the Earth beneath you, these barely-there shoes are for you. These ultra-minimalist sneakers urge proper poster and balance with a non-elevated sole. They also come with an adjustable hook-and-loop closure for a super-secure fit and a removable insole if you want an even more “barefoot” feeling. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

11 A Dressy Ballet Flat For Your Next Event Meeshine Plaid Ballet Flats Amazon $36 See On Amazon Ballet flats are always a good alternative if you want to side-step the pain of high heels, but these flats in particular really redefine comfort. Add a little something extra to your look with the French-girl tweed, square buckle, a bouncy footbed and ultra-soft lining. Pair it with an evening dress or an airy skirt and you’re ready for your next occasion! Available sizes: 6 — 10

12 The Plush House Slippers That Make Those Cold Kitchen Floors Bearable Crazy Lady Plush Open Toe Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Calling all shoppers: Add these super-soft slippers to your cart ASAP. Your house chores won’t feel like chores when you're wearing these. Traipse around in this criss-cross plush design, and enjoy a cushioned layer that insulates against cold floor with a knitted structure that prevents tearing! Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

13 A Pair Of Chunky Platform Sneakers That Elevate Any Look (...Literally) LUCKY STEP Chunky Platform Sneakers Amazon $41 See On Amazon You know what they say: Keep your standards high, and your sneaker platforms higher. These chunky sneakers are a modern twist on a classic white kick. They feature a lace-up closure that stabilizes the ankle and traction soles that grip the ground even on the slipperiest days. Available sizes: 6 — 11

14 A Pointed-Toe Loafer That Feel Barely-There MUSSHOE Pointed Loafers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Flats don’t have to be boring. These pointed-toe Venetian loafers have just the right amount of flexibility, and feature a soft (yet durable!) fabric lining. The surplus of five-star reviews confirm comfort and a lightweight feel, as one buyer raved: “These are actually super comfy and I have wide feet. It fits very well!” With nearly 50 colors to choose from, you have endless options for outfit inspo. Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 The Classic Combat Boot Every Closet Needs Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen boots like these on your favorite influencer while scrolling Instagram, and for good reason. The classic silhouette of this combat boot is complimented by this deep olive green tone, but there are other neutrals worth browsing. (Not to mention it’s made of vegan-friendly faux leather!) Add an oversized trouser or fun mini skirt — the option outfits are endless. Available sizes: 5 — 13

16 An Air-Cushioned Sneaker For Effortless Wear STQ Slip On Mesh Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon For maximum style with minimal effort, these are your next go-to sneakers. They’re designed with a durable mesh knitted upper that allows for stretch and a pull-on tab that secures your ankle while still giving your foot freedom. Wear these on even the rainiest days and you won’t have to worry about slipping, these sneakers feature good grips and a slightly elevated sole. Available sizes: 5.5 — 13.5

17 These Boat Shoes That’ll Put Some Prep In Your Step Skechers Go Walk Boat Shoe Amazon $48 See On Amazon For the ultimate preppy aesthetic, opt for these boat shoes. Made in durable, soft fabric lining, these shoes are equally impressive on the inside. The insole is made of 5% recycled rubber content and features an Ortholite comfort foam layer adding long-term cushion and high-level breathability. Plus, the slip-on design is disguised with stretch laces for an added bonus! Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including select wide sizes)

18 A Memory Foam Clog That’ll Make You Feel Like You're Walking On Cloud Nine ULTRAIDEAS Knit Clog Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These house shoes mold to your feet, aka they get more comfortable with every step. Extra comfort is confirmed with the plush fleece lining and memory foam footbed. The hard soles make them perfect for indoor and outdoor use, and they’re machine-washable so when you’re due for a clean they’ll be extra easy to care for. Available sizes: 5 — 12

19 The Stylish Canvas High-Tops That Are Converse Lookalikes hash bubbie High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s a reason why this shoe style is considered a staple in any collection. With capped toes, canvas lining and an anti-slip rubber sole they resemble the beloved Converse high-tops — but at a fraction of the price. Plus, they feature a rubber mould structure which essentially means your foot will be extra-reinforced and around the heel will be softened. Available sizes: 5 — 11

20 The Lightweight Ballet Flat With A Cult Following Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $22 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials just launched your new favorite ballet flats, and the best part is they’ll only run you $22. These rounded-toe delights come with a cushioned sole and heel pillow designed for all-day comfort. They also feature a faux leather exterior (with lots of colors and prints to choose from) for your next trendy look. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including select wide sizes)

21 These Super Cozy Boots On Par With UGGs Bearpaw Emma Short Snow Boot Amazon $40 See On Amazon If cozy season is here, it’s time to whip out your faux-shearling lined boots! Bearpaw has made a name for itself by debuting styles that are on par with the infamous UGG brand. The difference? Bearpaw uses 100% suede for its exterior, features a classic pull-on boot with pinched seaming — all at an unbeatable price. Available sizes: 6 — 12

22 A Statement Sneaker That Spruces Up Any & All Outfits LUCKY STEP Breathable Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you're a sneaker lover but need to opt for a less casual shoe, say no more. The gold hardware on these lightweight kicks debuts a chunky chain design that amplifies any outfit. The sock-like design hugs your ankle securely and the mesh material gives feet maximum breathability. Available sizes: 6 — 11

23 These Casual Sketcher Slip-Ons You Won’t Stop Wearing Skechers Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cute meets comfortable as soon as you slip on a pair of Skechers Bobs. This casual slip-on features a canvas exterior, an elasticated upper to make taking them on and off easy, and a padded sole for some added cushion. Pair these with your favorite jeans or a dress and you have yourself a five-star casual outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including select wide sizes)

24 These Knit Bootie Slippers Made For The Ultimate Lounge LongBay Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers Amazon $26 See On Amazon If dreary weather is around the corner, these booties are an indoor essential. Fabricated in a cozy chenille knit and lined with the softest fleece, the added material provides superior padding and warmth. Not to mention, these booties feature a long-lasting memory foam insole, aka you’ll feel like you’re walking on pillows. Available sizes: 5 — 12

25 These Extra-Comfy Sneaker You Could Wear For Miles Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite walking shoe. Lightweight and flexible, this is an afternoon stroll must-have. These Skechers are fabricated with breathable mesh and feature a cushioned, raised sole. (A major must-have for those of you on your feet for long periods of time!) Available sizes: 5 — 13

26 Whimsical Mules That Add A Pop Of Pattern Trary Pointed Toe Mules Amazon $29 See On Amazon In a sea of neutral shoes, add a pop of animal print and a bow. These no-fuss mules are easy to slip on and even easier to style. They’re designed with a raised sole for all-day comfort and the backless design ensures no heel chafing. With a barely-there heel they're the perfect balance between casual and dressy. Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 These Block-Heeled Booties To Dress Things Up A Bit Soda SWEETEN Block Heel Booties Amazon $29 See On Amazon For days you don’t want to commit to a full-blown heel but still need a shoe that dresses up your look, these are the booties for you. With a heel height of 1.25-inches, you’re guaranteed comfort and stability. These boots have a hidden zipper on the inside of the foot and two silver buttons that anchor down a decorative strap. Pair these with your favorite jeans or a flowy skirt and you’re set. Available sizes: 6 — 11

28 The Wear-Everyday, With-Anything Sneakers Reebok Princess Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon A crisp, clean white sneaker? Music to my ears. Strut your stuff in the most classic sneaker your closet will see. With the extra cushion for some added bounce and a fabric-lined insole, Reebok just redefined comfort. Oh, and not to mention these have a high-abrasion outer sole, which means they’re more durable than most sneakers and they’ll stay in tip-top shape far longer. Available sizes: 5 — 12

29 A Work-Friendly Pair Of Crocs (They Do Exist!) Crocs Slip Resistant Work Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon The beloved Crocs strike again. These ultra-comfy flats aren't just slip resistant, they're also made entirely of synthetic material that makes cleaning them a breeze. They feature enhanced arch support and are extra-grippy with high-traction soles. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing you can’t do in Crocs. Available sizes: 4 — 11

