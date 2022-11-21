Sand&Sky is shaking up the beauty world with its distinctly Australian approach to skin care. Its product line boasts native botanicals and other potent ingredients that you may be familiar with (think: Australian pink clay, Tasmanian spring water, and macadamia oil), as well as some you may not know, like Kakadu plum, glow berries, and Australian old man’s weed. Together, these ingredients make for a product collection that’s earning fans around the globe, and right now you can save up to 40% during the brand’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale (no code needed).

The emphasis of native Australian ingredients is one of the main things that sets the Sand&Sky’s products apart. The Australian pink clay, for example, is the ultimate detoxifier, working to absorb impurities and combat pollutants. The Tasmanian spring water is found within the mountain bluffs of the Great Western Tiers and fortified with 15 essential minerals, delivering deep long-lasting hydration to skin. And the Australian old man’s weed is a prized indigenous plant that’s packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories to help soothe acne and calm redness.

Shop The Best Of Sand&Sky

Now is the perfect time to add these Aussie beauty staples to your regimen, with Sand&Sky offering 20% off sitewide and 40% off orders of $100 or more. This sale is set to last from November 21 through November 30, so you’ll want to act fast.

The Glow Generating Kit

With over $160 worth of products, the Ready Set Glow kit is an incredible value any day, but during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, you can get it for just $81. It features three bestsellers from the brand’s Australian Glow Berries line: the Intense Glow Moisturiser, the Dreamy Glow Drops, and Super Bounce Mask. “I’ve stopped wearing foundation as my skin is glowing,” wrote one reviewer of the set. “The pigmentation is better and skin is smooth without being oily. I used to get dry spots, no longer after using this.”

The Cult-Favorite Clay Mask

One of Sand&Sky’s most popular products, the Australian Pore Refining Pink Clay Face Mask can be used two to three times per week to calm acne-prone skin. Helping to unclog pores, the mask aims to eliminate excess oil while moisturizing and brightening your skin.

The Hydrating Overnight Cream

Powered by Tasmanian spring water, three types of hyaluronic acid, red algae, and fermented sea kelp, the Renewing Night Cream helps to deeply hydrate your skin, for a fresh and radiant complexion. “I really fell in love with this product!” wrote one fan. “Feels nice, hydrates very good, reduced my texture and any dry patches, and my skin has never felt this good before!”

The Blemish Banisher

This pH-balanced cleanser works to unclog pores and regulate sebum production to minimize blemishes. Australian old man’s weed soothes, while Australian finger lime extract helps sweep away dead skin cells, making this an ideal cleanser for acne-prone skin.