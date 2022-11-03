When Selena Gomez is not serving up style inspiration as Mabel Mora on Only Murders In The Building, she’s cooking delicious eats on Selena + The Chef. Now, the pop star/actress is releasing a documentary that will take a personal look at her journey with mental health and her recent bipolar diagnosis.

Her new doc, My Mind and Me, premiered Wednesday at the 2022 AFI Film Festival. Dressing to the nines for the special occasion, Gomez wore a rich purple gown designed by Rodarte. Her asymmetrical dress featured a spaghetti strap on one side and a massive, bowed, statement sleeve on the other — a design detail that felt decidedly 1920s. The silky plum fabric cascaded into a subtle flair at the hemline, showing off a pair of jeweled lucite heels.

The glitzy accessories didn’t stop there, however. Gomez also held a silver-y, box-shaped clutch, covered in coordinating jewels as she posed on the red carpet. Jewelry was a category of its own — the “Ice Cream” singer accessorized with dangling earrings encrusted with multicolor gems and a jumbo citrine ring, bringing a whimsical vibe to her vintage-inspired gown.

Whether it’s on screen or the red carpet, that girl never disappoints.