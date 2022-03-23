In the early 2000s, mega celebs like Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Rihanna shined bright like diamonds (yes, that was a RiRi reference) on the red carpet in sparkly sequin outfits. Did I rush to Justice and Limited Too to copy these looks back in the day? I sure did. Now, nearly 20 years later, sequin tops and outfits are trending once again thanks to a new crop of celebrities reviving the look.

Is this surprising? Not exactly. Other iconic Y2K trends have also recently made their back onto the scene (think: bucket hats, low-rise jeans, and micro-mini handbags), so it really was only a matter of time before sequin tops made their return, too.

Nowadays, pop culture icons like Gigi Hadid and Zendaya have been spotted on Instagram, the red carpet, and on the street in sparkly, shiny shirts paired with more modern pieces, such as a tailored blazer for a polished look or strappy baggy pants for just the aright amount of edge. It’s sequins, all grown-up.

Ready to shop this spring 2022 trend for yourself? Below, see how stars styled sequin tops, and the lookalike pieces that can be added to your wardrobe with the click of a button.

A Monochromatic Moment

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose is the prime example of how sequins can look sophisticated. The key here is fit and a monochromatic palette, so look for a black sequin top that hugs your curves and wear it alongside a pair of matching black slacks or tailored dress pants. Add some simple silver hoops and some black sandals to keep things sleek.

Funky Streetwear

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Practically anything Zendaya wears — whether on-screen in Euphoria, on the red carpet, or any of her street style moments — is instantly iconic. Steal her streetwear sequined style by taking a gold sequin top and pairing the sparkly, feminine piece with distressed utilitarian pants. The effect is unexpected and effortlessly cool. To complete the ‘fit, accessorize with a mini bag for another dose of Y2K vibes.

Cool-Girl Vibes

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to not only set the trends, but elevate them. Her crop-top-meets-oversized-pants look has “cool girl” written all over it. To match the vibe of this world-famous super model, get your hands on a silver sequin crop top and pair it with a voluminous a pair of black dress pants to add interest and play with fit. Finally, throw on some eclectic gold statement jewelry.

Mismatched Textures

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

With K-pop blowing up over the past few years, it’s clear that the idols know how to dress both on and off the stage. For a more elegant way to style sequins, look to this red carpet look from Girls Generation member Taeyeon. The mixed textures of the tweed skirt and sequin top is surprisingly chic. Pull off a similar mixed-media moment by pairing a black sequin top with a cropped tweed pant (perfect for spring). Make your #OOTD as sweet as Taeyeon’s with bow-adorned accessories.

The Bra Top & Blazer Combo

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Take a page out of Olivia Munn’s playbook and rock two trends in one outfit with a bra top (another popular piece for the spring and summer season) that’s adorned with sparkly sequins. Wear it under a blazer and jeans or with a complete pantsuit for a polished-yet-sultry vibe.

