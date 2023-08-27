Style

Sexy Clothes That Aren't Too Revealing And Look Good On Everyone

Silky robes, backless tops, wrap sweaters, & more.

If you’re looking to pick up some head-turning clothes that don’t make you feel like you’re baring it all, we have good news for you. When it comes to cute clothes that aren’t too revealing and look good on everyone, Amazon’s got you covered (literally). The popular site is packed with tons of cute dresses, shirts, robes, sweaters, and more that will make you look and feel great. Scroll ahead for some of our favorites.

This Lacy Top You Can Dress Up Or Down

If you’re looking for more tops that can be worn on both casual and dressy days, look at this lacy one. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, this lightweight blouse has a crochet V-neckline, long lantern sleeves, and a simple pullover design. Match it with black dress pants for a chic monochrome look, or style with jeans for something more laid-back.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 12

A Lightweight Duster With Elegant Floral Lace Details

An eye-catching lace duster can totally transform an outfit. This one — which comes in a range of colors including white, apricot, and blue — features wide sleeves, scalloped edges, and a hem that hits below the knee. Wear this as a beach cover-up during the warm summer months, or pair it with tanks and jeans for a quick and cute outfit.

  • Available sizes: One size only
  • Available colors: 20

This Stretchy Ribbed Dress That Looks Good With Sneakers, Heels, & More

You can get so much mileage from a long tank dress like this stretchy one. It features a ribbed texture and a length that hits around your ankles. The higher neckline gives it a sophisticated feel, and its sleeveless construction means you can wear it all summer long without feeling too hot. Offered in shades like black, coffee, and red, this reasonably-priced piece can easily be styled with heels, sneakers, slides, mules, and more.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 11

A Pair Of Stretchy Pants With A Split-Front Detail & Elastic Waist

Say goodbye to bland black pants with these split-front ones that deserve a permanent spot in your outfit rotation. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, these bottoms have a high-waisted fit, a stretchy elastic waist, and a narrow silhouette. Whether worn to work with blouses and sweaters or styled during the weekend with crop tops, these pants check off all boxes and then some.

  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 7

A Square-Neck Top With Puff Sleeves

A square-neck top can easily add a touch of elegance to any outfit. This one — also offered in hues like hot pink and turtle green — features a fitted cut, puff sleeves, and a hem that can be tucked in or left out. This one particularly looks nice with white wide-leg pants, midi skirts, and jeans.

  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 53

This Unique Halter Top With A Front Keyhole Design

A halter top can be styled in so many different ways. This one is made from a stretchy polyester blend, has a front keyhole design, and boasts a relaxed fit. The tie-neck detail is also a nice touch. Worn with jeans, silky pants, or skirts, this easy-to-wear piece is sure to become a fixture in your clothing collection.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 19

A Ribbed Knit One-Shoulder Midi Dress That’s Oh-So-Chic

Sleek and chic is the name of the game when it comes to this eye-catching ribbed knit midi dress. Crafted from a stretchy polyester blend, this gorgeous piece features a simple one-shoulder detail and a fitted waist. Its below-the-knee length makes it easy to wear during practically any occasion, and the sultry neckline pairs so well with chunky gold chokers and dainty necklaces alike. This one also comes in shades like dark khaki and beige apricot.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 14

A Silky Skirt That Hits Just Below The Knees

Need a piece of clothing that can be worn in tons of different ways and is actually comfortable to wear? Two words: slip skirt. This one is constructed from a stretchy polyester blend and has an elastic foldover waistband, a flowy feel, and a hem that hits right below the knees. Wear this with tees and tanks during the summer months, or style with boots and chunky sweaters once the weather gets colder.

  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X
  • Available colors: 24

This Elegant Bodysuit With A Deep V-Neckline & Flowy Sleeves

You may already have a short sleeve or tank bodysuit, but how about a surplice one? This chic piece — which comes in shades and prints like leopard and hot pink — has a plunging V-neckline, long, loose sleeves, and a soft, stretchy feel. One of the best parts is that this pick can be styled in endless ways. It looks so good with jeans but also pairs wonderfully with pleated pants, drapey skirts, and wide-leg trousers, too.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 24

These High-Waisted Pants With The Perfect Amount Of Stretch

High-waisted pants can do so much for your closet. Scoop up this pair that’s priced at around $30. Made from a stretchy rayon blend, these comfy bottoms feature a wide waistband and an ankle-length fit. Offered in shades and prints like navy and plaid, these versatile trousers can be worn from work right into the weekend.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 35

This Ruched Dress With A Fun Tulip Hem

Get yourself a dress that can do it all by picking up this reasonably-priced ruched one. Offered in colors like dark khaki, light pink, and white, this sultry piece boasts a simple pullover design, a rounded neck (great to style necklaces with), and a tulip hem. Wear this with sneakers and a hat during the warm summer months, or dress it up with heels and a clutch for a night out on the town.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 27

A Stretchy Mock-Neck Bodysuit

Say goodbye to bunchy, untucked hems with this mock-neck bodysuit offered in colors like white, black, coffee, and army green. Both stretchy and soft, this eye-catching one-piece even features a snap-button bottom that makes wearing it so much easier and more comfortable. Throw on a pair of jeans or wide-leg linen pants with these, and voila, you have a cute outfit in seconds.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 18

A Wrap Sweater With Lantern Sleeves & A V-Neckline

This chic sweater only looks like it costs a pretty penny (but seriously, how is it only under $40?) Featuring a relaxed fit, this easy-to-wear “everyday” top has a wrap tie waist, an elegant V-neckline, and long lantern sleeves. This would look so good with jeans and chunky boots during the chilly fall months.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 11

A Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings That Are Waterproof

If you want to try out the leather pants trend but don’t feel like spending a ton of money, pick up these faux leather leggings that look so similar to the real thing. These super stretchy ones feature a high-waisted fit, an elastic waist, and waterproof construction. Also offered in colors like beige and wine, these go so well with chunky sweaters, crop tops, oversized tees, and more.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X
  • Available colors:: 8

This Scoop-Neck Bodysuit With A Convenient Snap Closure

Make getting dressed in the morning 10 times easier with this short-sleeve bodysuit you’re sure to get so much wear out of. It features a rounded scoop neckline, short sleeves that reach just above the elbows, and a snap button closure to easily pull it on and off. If you’re looking for other colors, this pick comes in black, white, and hot pink.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 6

This Easy-To-Style Sweater With An Open Back & Batwing Sleeves

Sweaters can be sexy, too. This one, made from 100% cotton, has a cool criss-cross back design and long batwing sleeves. Pair this with faded denim jeans for a casual yet chic outfit, or pull it on with a slinky skirt for something more unexpected.

  • Available sizes: One size only
  • Available colors: 34

This Floor-Grazing Maxi Dress With A Side-Split Design

This head-turning maxi dress has over 14,000 perfect five-star ratings, and it’s easy to understand why. For starters, it’s made from a stretchy cotton blend that’s super soft. It also features adjustable straps, a sexy side-split design, and a gathered waist. Its V-neckline and floor-grazing length makes this one dress you simply cannot pass up. Even better? It comes in dozens of colors, like dark red, yellow, and navy.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 41

This Chiffon Shirt With A Drapey Neckline & Wide Sleeves

Ready to elevate your closet? This chiffon shirt — which comes in colors like white, rose, and beige — has a drapey neckline, wide loose sleeves, and a length that hits right around the hip area. Made from a soft polyester blend, this shirt is perfect for in-office work days and weekend dinner plans alike.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 15

These Stretchy Pull-On Jeans With Pockets & A Smooth Waistband

Levi’s is known for making comfortable, high-quality jeans like these here. Featuring an easy pull-on closure, these super stretchy pants have a mid-rise fit, functional pockets, and a smooth-look waistband that helps cut back on gapping. Available in an array of shades, like black, dark blue, and bright white, these pants may just become your new go-to.

  • Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, regular, long)
  • Available colors: 17

This Silky Dress You Can Wear With Heels Or Sneakers

Can you believe this silky dress is priced at under $20? This satiny midi dress is made from a smooth polyester blend and has a chic cowl neck, spaghetti straps, and a low scoop back. Offered in an array of eye-catching colors, like gold, wine red, black, and rose, this inexpensive piece can easily be styled for special occasions, like weddings, holidays, and birthday parties, and can also be dressed down with sneakers for more casual days.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 23

This Elegant Shirt With A Chic Tie-Waist & Flowy Sleeves

This shirt is something right out of a dream. Made with soft polyester, this eye-catching top has a high round neckline, a belted tie waist, and flowy sleeves that amp up the elegance factor tenfold. Also available in navy blue, black, white, and teal blue, this pick can easily be styled with anything from wide-leg linen pants to fitted skirts and more.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 5

This Wrap V-Neck Blouse With An Adorable Front Tie

This top will never fail you when you want to feel dressy and sophisticated. It features a plunging V-neckline, a removable belt that ties into a front bow, ruffled short sleeves, and a pleated design that drapes beautifully. Shop this blouse in a trendy hot pink color, or choose from six other colors.

  • Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 7

A Pair Of Stretchy Flared Denim Pants

A pair of versatile denim pants that are both stretchy and stylish belongs in every closet. Offered in colors like brown, khaki, and sky blue, these pants have flared hems, a high-waisted fit, and functional front pockets. Wear these with strappy heels and a flowy blouse for a sultry evening look or pair them with slides and a T-shirt for a laid-back outfit to run errands in.

  • Available sizes: 4 — 18
  • Available colors: 21

This Eye-Catching Top With A Sweetheart Neckline

This long-sleeved top with a sweetheart neckline looks so similar to pricier designer versions. This statement-making ribbed knit shirt is made from a breathable cotton blend and has long, flared sleeves, an angled hem, and a slightly off-the-should fit. Beyond just looking cute, this top also feels pretty great on — Amazon shoppers mention that its fabric feels “very soft” and has good stretch.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large
  • Available colors: 17

A Floor-Grazing Dress For Beach Days Or Special Occasions

Steal the spotlight in this floor-grazing maxi dress that comes in a handful of dazzling shades. This unlined frock has an adjustable tie waist, long flared sleeves, and a plunging V-neckline. It’s made from a breathable cotton blend and also features ruffles on the hem. Use this as a beach cover-up during your next trip, or style it with heels and a clutch for a quick yet exciting wedding guest outfit.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 10

A Chic Shirt With Puffy Sleeves & A Square Neckline

Why wear any old blouse when you can instead wear this puffed sleeve one? Crafted from a stretchy polyester blend, this top is perfect for those days when you want to wear something more elevated but may not feel like stepping into a dress. It has puffed quarter-length sleeves and a square neckline. If you’re looking for a shirt that does it all, this is the one — from skirts to jeans, this pick can be styled with nearly anything.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 16

This Ankle-Grazing Duster That Elevates Any Outfit

Instantly make any outfit 10 times more stylish by adding a duster. This lightweight pick comes in dozens of different shades and prints, and has wide sleeves, an ankle-length hem, and a tie closure that can easily be adjusted to get a more customized fit. Pair this with faded jeans and heels for a trendsetting look or style over bathing suits at the pool or beach.

  • Available sizes: M — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 40

This Peplum Top With A Flared Hem & Decorative Pearl Buttons

This eye-catching peplum top is alluring without being too revealing. It features a V-neckline, a ruffled hem, and decorative front buttons. The smocked waist adds a nice touch, and the long sleeves allow you to wear this one straight into the cooler months.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 11

A Sweater Dress That You’ll Wear All The Time

Picture it now: You’ve styled this tie-waist sweater dress with a pair of strappy sandals and accessorized with a beaded clutch and plenty of gold jewelry. So cute! Also available in shades like beige, light green, and navy blue, this easy-to-wear dress boasts a front-tie closure, a rounded neckline, and roomy lantern sleeves.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 31

A Soft Wrap Sweater You Can Also Wear Backwards

Make your sweater collection so much more exciting with this wrap-front rendition also available in black and khaki hues. This piece features a plunging V-neckline, ribbed details on the hem, neckline, and sleeves, and a stretchy feel. The best part? It can be worn backward, too, if you’d like — just spin it around.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 6

A Mesh-Trimmed Cami With Adjustable Straps

This isn’t just any regular cami; it’s a cool cami. Made from a lightweight polyester blend, this tank features adjustable spaghetti straps, a mesh-trimmed V-neckline, and a loose, flowy fit. Offered in shades like white, brown, and magenta, this fun top can be worn with jeans and sneakers for a casual vibe or dressed up with heels and a clutch for a more elevated ensemble.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 19

This Ruffled Blouse For A Polished Look

The leopard print, the ruffled neckline, the banded sleeves — what’s not to love about this mock-neck blouse? This chiffon top is crafted from breathable polyester and has a keyhole back design. It looks excellent with wide-leg trousers but also pairs seamlessly tucked into leather skirts and denim shorts.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 48

A Show-Stopping Shirt With A Long, Dramatic Hem

You’re sure to garner tons of compliments with this striking blouse that boasts an elongated hem. Lightweight and soft, this top has tiered lantern sleeves, a ruffled hem, and a chic high neckline. Perfect for wearing with pretty much any bottoms, this show-stopping shirt is a stunner.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 15

This Babydoll Dress You Can Style For Any Season

You can really get your money’s worth from a babydoll dress — style it with sandals and a straw hat during the summer months or pair it with thick tights, boots, and a cardigan once the temperatures dip. This mini-dress features a tiered hem, short ruffled sleeves, and a high round neckline. If you’re not a fan of green, this pick also comes in dozens of other prints and shades.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 34

This Ruffled Skirt With An Elastic Waist

What’s so great about a gorgeous ruffled skirt like this one is that it can be mixed and matched with so many fun tops. Available in a bevy of eye-catching prints, this skirt has a high side split, a high-waisted fit, and a stretchy elastic waist. Style this with a flowy white blouse and sandals for a striking summer ensemble, or dress it down with a spaghetti-strap tank and flats for a more laid-back look.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 25

A One-Shoulder Leotard With Ruched Sides

This stretchy one-shoulder bodysuit is so sleek and effortless to style. It features side ruching, a simple pull-on closure, and a versatile silhouette. Pair this with high-waisted jeans and platform sandals or layer this under cardigans and trenches during the cooler months.

  • Available sizes: Small — Large
  • Available colors: 4

An Open-Back Top With Cap Sleeves & A Cropped Hem

A backless top adds the perfect amount of je nais se quois to any outfit. This stretchy shirt — which also comes in hot pink and white — features a cropped hem, short cap sleeves, and an open back. Crafted from lightweight polyester, this tee adds a style boost to whatever you wear it with, whether that’s a pair of denim shorts or an ankle-grazing satin skirt.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large
  • Available colors: 11

This Glamorous Robe That’s Silky Soft

Channel your inner Hollywood starlet by slipping into this floor-length satin robe. This chic piece boasts over 3,000 perfect five-star ratings and has a sash tie closure, wide sleeves, and on-seam pockets. Wear this around the house when you’re getting ready to go out or throw this on with a white cami and denim jeans for a luxe look. Did I mention it’s also offered in a range of prints?

  • Available sizes: One size only
  • Available colors: 15

This Off-The-Shoulder Top That Is So Flowy & Fabulous

This off-the-shoulder blouse fits the bill, whether you need something to throw on for last-minute weekend plans or have a special occasion you’d like to get glammed up for. It’s stretchy, flowy and has a cropped hem that makes it so easy to wear with high-waisted jeans and trousers, too.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 24

A Versatile Top With Bishop Sleeves

Spice up your long-sleeve shirt collection by introducing this puffed sleeve one into the mix. This pick has a scoop neckline, roomy bishop sleeves, and a slightly cropped length. You can easily style this with jeans and shorts but don’t be surprised if it looks amazing with a silk skirt and dress pants, too.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 10