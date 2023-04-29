Mother’s Day tends to creep up quickly each year — the second Sunday in May is usually here before we know it, so consider this your official notice to start your Mother’s Day shopping. No matter how often you tell mom that you appreciate her and everything she does (and we guarantee it’s probably not often enough), it’s that time of year to show her how much she means to you with more than words. Thank her for all those times she’s told you the trick to a recipe, listened as you cried about an ex, or given you invaluable advice with a little something special this year: the gift of self-care. Now through May 31, buy her (or any mother figure in your life) a gift card from Spafinder, which is redeemable at thousands of different spas, and get 20% off a gift card purchase of $200 or more.

Through Spafinder, you can buy universal spa gift cards that mom can redeem at thousands of spas or wellness centers around the world. Maybe you’re not sure what kind of spa treatments she likes best, or maybe she’s planning a trip soon — a Spafinder gift card gives her the opportunity to book a treatment wherever she wants, rather than limiting her to just one spa location.

To find the closest Spafinder spas to you, head to their website and input your (or your gift recipient’s) zip code. You can narrow down the results by radius or by services offered, like facials, massages, manicures, reflexology, micro-needling, and more.

Spafinder

And if mom isn’t a big into spa treatments, Spafinder also partners with some non-spa locations like fitness centers that specialize in yoga or Pilates. Mom can even treat herself to an at-home spa day by visiting Spafinder’s wellness shop where they offer tons of skin and body care products from brands like SolRX, I-Genesis, Comfort Zone, and Fillerina, along with makeup, jewelry, candles, body care tools, bath soaks, and massagers.

Now through the end of May, use the code MAMMAMIA on a Spafinder E-gift card to get 20% off any purchase of $200 or more — because mom deserves to be splurged on this year. If you can’t celebrate Mother’s Day in person this year, it’s a perfect way to make her feel loved from afar. And if she prefers physical gift cards to digital ones, use the code FREESHIPPING to ship her Spafinder gift card right to her mailbox for free. Note that because of increased holiday demand, you should allow extra shipping time for physical gift cards.

The best part about Spafinder gift cards? They never expire, so mom can have a relaxing self-care day whenever she wants, wherever she wants. It’s the ultimate thank you to mom, grandma, or any other mother figures in your life, and a great way to let them know they’re overdue for a little me-time.