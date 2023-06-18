If you think you need to spend a ton of money whenever you want to buy new clothing or accessories, think again. There are tons of fabulous pieces available right on Amazon that not only look cute but are reasonably priced, too. So if you’re social calendar is jam-packed and you have no idea what you’re wearing to anything yet, don’t worry. From oversized faux leather totes that cost less than a pricey coffee, to affordable dresses that can be worn year-round, to a 36-piece jewelry set priced well under $20, here are 65 stylish finds on Amazon that are insanely cheap.

1 This Oversized Faux Leather Tote That Can Fit So Much In It Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon This oversized tote bag has over 37,000 perfect five-star ratings and looks so much like the pricier designer versions. It has one large interior pocket and a smaller side pocket, a magnetic closure, and an eye-catching tassel detail on the handle. Use it as your everyday work bag, or pack it with essentials for road trips and plane rides. Available colors: 159

Available sizes: Small — Large

2 This Loose-Fitting Corduroy Blouse That Is Perfect For Layering VICHYIE Corduroy Shacket Blouse Amazon $35 See On Amazon This button-down top can easily do double duty — it acts as a shirt and a jacket. This versatile corduroy piece features a stylish lapel, two front decorative pockets, two functional side pockets, and a loose fit. Wear it buttoned with matching corduroy pants, over leggings, or style it open with a cami or tube top underneath. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Double-Lined Crop Top That Pairs Wonderfully With High-Waisted Pants REORIA Square-Neck Double-Lined Cropped Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cute crop top has so much going for it — it’s thick enough to keep you covered yet comfortably lightweight and breathable. This super stretchy shirt has a scoop front and back, wide straps, and a body-hugging fit. Even better? It’s double-lined, so you don’t have to wear a bra under it if you don’t feel like it. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 These Sleek Cotton Chino Shorts Available In So Many Shades Amazon Essentials Inseam Chino Short Amazon $30 See On Amazon These white chino shorts are a great piece to have on hand to give your denim cutoffs a break this summer. These stylish shorts are made from a breathable cotton blend and have a simple zipper closure, a handy belt loop, two functional front pockets, and two decorative back pockets. Offered in colors like brick red, black, and dusty pink, these sleek shorts will have you looking stylish all summer long. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available fits: 2

5 This Trendy Bucket Hat That Offers Protection From The Sun NPJY Cotton Bucket Hat Amazon $9 See On Amazon A fun bucket hat makes any outfit look instantly cooler. Made from a durable cotton and rayon blend, this accessory boasts UPF 50+ sun protection and a medium-sized brim that can be worn up or down. This cute hat can easily be folded, which is handy when packing for trips. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 1

Available quantity packs: 2

6 This Easy, Breezy Romper That Has Adjustable Straps & Two Side Pockets MakeMeChic Tie Dye Cami Romper With Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This eye-catching romper is one not to miss. Crafted from a smooth polyester blend, this head-turning one-piece features adjustable spaghetti straps (score), side slant pockets, a scoop neck, and a loose fit. Offered in colors like light blue, light green, and light pink, this comfy piece may just become your next warm-weather go-to. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

7 A Cropped Chiffon Kimono That Can Be Worn In Countless Ways Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 34,000 perfect five-star ratings, this gorgeous cropped kimono is a no-brainer. Constructed from a silky polyester blend, this affordable robe features an open front, a lightweight feel, and a drapey hem. Wear it to the beach as a coverup, to a wedding over a dress, or even styled with a white tank top and faded jean shorts — the options are endless. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

8 A Waterproof Bracelet Set That’s Priced At Under $10 GOOJIDS Surfer Heishi Clay Bead Bracelet Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your jewelry collection lacks cute bracelets, add these to your cart ASAP. Priced at just under $10, this seven-piece stackable bracelet set is waterproof and boasts high-quality beads in various colors. Wear it with a plain black maxi dress to add a bit of detail or style with matching necklaces or earrings for a statement-making look. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: 1

9 This Gorgeous Patterned Skirt With An Elastic Waistband & Pockets Naggoo High-Waisted Casual Summer Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon A gorgeous patterned skirt for under $30? Yes please. This stylish pick features elastic on the back for a comfortable fit and handy side pockets that are roomy enough to fit your phone, wallet, and more. Its pleated design adds a touch of elegance, and its flowy fit keeps you feeling fabulous all summer long. Wear this pretty piece with strappy sandals, a white blouse, and an oversized straw tote for a perfect summer ensemble. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 These Stretchy Sleeveless Tanks That Are So Soft Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whenever I need a tank top to wear with an outfit, I seem not to have any — which is why I’m adding these inexpensive ones to my Amazon cart stat. Boasting over 35,000 perfect five-star ratings, these tight-fitting tops are sold in packs of two, are made from a soft cotton blend, and feature a slightly tailored fit through the waist. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 This Stylish Cropped Cardigan That Is A Wardrobe Staple Floerns Tie Front Rib Knit Cardigan Crop Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s no shortage of cuteness in this adorable tie-front cardigan. Boasting a ribbed knit detail, this soft and stretchy sweater has a thick yet breathable feel, a V-neckline, and a cropped fit. Wear it over strappy patterned sundresses for a cute summer look, or style it alone with wide-leg jeans and chunky platform mules. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 This Stylish & Sporty Two-Piece Set AGSEEM Two-Piece Tracksuit Outfit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you need a comfy outfit to wear on a flight or are looking for something sleek to run errands in, this two-piece tracksuit gets the job done. Made from a buttery blend of polyester and spandex, this stylish set comes with an oversized V-neck tee and a pair of lightweight biker shorts with a hem that hits right above the knee. Style this with a crossbody bag and chunky sneakers for a casual look, or wear it with an oversized blazer and strappy sandals for an unexpected evening ensemble. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 A Set Of Waterproof Hair Ties That Don’t Leave Creases In Your Hair TIZZYT Spiral Hair Ties (18-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can never have too many hair ties. This pack of 18 is priced at under $10 and features a colorful assortment of smooth, plastic spiral ties that don’t crease or pull your hair. Both waterproof and super stretchy, these are perfect for wearing to the beach or pool or even just around your wrist as an accessory. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1

14 A Lightweight Duster Cardigan With An Asymmetrical Hem Popana Sleeveless Duster Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reach for this eye-catching duster for those days when you want to layer something over your top but don’t feel like putting on a blazer. Crafted from a smooth rayon blend, this long cardigan has a sleeveless design, a drapey front, and an asymmetrical hem. Style it with high-neck tank tops, turtlenecks, camis, and more. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — 3X

15 These Buttery Soft Leggings That Are So Comfy SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $24 See on Amazon A good pair of leggings make getting dressed — whether it’s for the gym, running errands, or going out to meet friends — so much easier. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, these high-waisted bottoms are buttery soft and even come in a version that has pockets. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

Available fit types: 3

16 This Straw Handbag That’s Easy To Style YXILEE Handmade Large Straw Tote Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon We can’t get enough of this oversized straw tote priced at a reasonable $30. Made from 100% natural straw fiber, this sweet accessory features a round handle and is large enough to fit your wallet, keys, books, and more. Wear it with a sundress to a friend’s wedding or tie a scarf around the handle and style it with a crop top and cutoff jean shorts. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1

17 An Artsy Short-Sleeve T-Shirt With An All-Over Print SheIn Round Neck Graphic Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon A fitted graphic tee is an easy way to add some excitement to an outfit without having to do much. If your closet lacks patterned tops, look into this short-sleeve one with an artsy black-and-white design. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex, features sleek roll-up sleeves, and has a high neckline. Tuck this into a pair of contrast-stitched black jeans, or wear it with wide-leg jeans and an oversized blazer. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 A Roomy Jumpsuit That’s Effortlessly Chic Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon This short-sleeve jumpsuit makes getting ready in the morning 10 times easier. It has cropped legs, fluttery sleeves, and a front-snap closure that keeps the top portion from accidentally opening. Its elastic waist makes for a more comfortable fit, and the side pockets are convenient when you don’t feel like carrying a handbag or tote. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 These $12 Sunglasses That Have A Chunky Frame & Anti-Scratch Lenses KUGUAOK UV Protection Retro Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’re not into spending hundreds of dollars for a pair of sunglasses (that you may or may not accidentally sit on or misplace), add this two-pack of shades to your cart ASAP. Priced at under $10 — yes, you read that right — these chic sunnies are made from UV-protected anti-scratch lenses and boast a durable chunky plastic frame. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 1

20 A Pair Of Well-Made Jeans That Are So Stretchy & Comfortable Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $47 See On Amazon Well-made jeans can keep you looking stylish for years to come. If your wardrobe lacks a pair, look no further than these straight-leg ones from Levi’s. Boasting over 17,000 perfect five-star ratings, these timeless bottoms are crafted from a durable yet stretchy cotton blend and have a smooth-look waistband that lays flat along your skin. They also have functional pockets perfect for stashing keys and wallets. Wear with sandals and slides for a simple summer look, or dress up with a silky top and heels for a sophisticated fit. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, and long)

21 This Highly-Rated White T-Shirt With A Pre-Shrunk Fit Hanes Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon A simple crewneck tee can be worn in so many different ways. This affordable pick, which will set you back just $9, is made from 100% cotton and features a pre-shrunk fit. Boasting over 28,000 perfect five-star ratings, customers love this tee for its high quality and soft feel. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

22 This Striped Bathing Suit With High-Waisted Bottoms & An Adjustable Top Daci Retro Two-Piece Twist Front High Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you haven’t picked up a swimsuit for this summer yet, give this retro one a try. Made from a stretchy nylon blend, this eye-catching two-piece features a twist-front top with adjustable straps and high-waisted bottoms with front and side ruching. Even though this set is made for the beach and pool, the top can easily be worn with wide-leg jeans and maxi skirts. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Medium — 28 Plus

23 This Satin Button Down That Comes In So Many Colors SOLY HUX Satin Long-Sleeve Button Down Amazon $27 See On Amazon This satin button down is easy to dress up and feels silky soft to the touch. Pair it with a high-waisted pair of jeans and block heels or a midi skirt and strappy sandals. This top comes in so many colors, it’s no wonder it is so popular. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

24 This Faux Leather Bag With Gold Tone Hardware That Looks So Expensive FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Boasting over 21,000 perfect five-star ratings, this small crossbody bag is great to have on hand during concerts, festivals, vacations, and more. This accessory is made from soft, durable faux leather and features gold-tone hardware details, adjustable shoulder straps, and a zippered outer pocket. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 1

25 A Frilly Top With A Keyhole Back Avanova Long Sleeve Ruffle Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon A ruffled neck blouse can easily elevate any outfit. This pick, crafted from 100% polyester, features three-quarter sleeves, a frilly hem, and a keyhole back. Its lightweight chiffon feel makes this easy to wear no matter the season, and its high neckline adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. Wear this with black dress pants for a fancy fit, or tuck it into an ankle-length silky skirt for an easy weekend vibe. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Moisture-Wicking Zip-Up Jacket That Has Thumb Holes & Two Side Pockets C9 Champion Full Zip Cardio Jacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon Although this eye-catching piece of outerwear is branded as a cardio jacket, it’s so sleek and stylish that you may want to keep it on beyond your gym routine. Crafted from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, this zip-up is moisture-wicking and has two side pockets and thumb holes on its sleeves. If you’re not a fan of gray, this jacket is also made in black, purple, and jetson blue. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Printed Dress That’s Perfect For Summer OUGES Short Sleeve V-Neck Party Dress With Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon A dress? With pockets? Groundbreaking (actually). This floral printed frock is perfect for all those bridal showers, outdoor barbecues, and beach hangs you have coming up. It’s made from a breathable cotton blend, has a wrap waist design, and features a length that hits right at the knee. Available colors: 51

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 These Jeggings That Can Easily Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $0 See On Amazon A pair of pull-on jeggings are great when you want to look polished but still feel comfortable. Made from a breathable cotton blend, these bottoms have two functioning back pockets and belt loops in case you’d like to add a belt to these. They’re offered in colors like black, navy, and white, and are available in washed denim looks. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X (short, medium, and long)

29 A Lacy Longe-Sleeve Blouse With Nearly 45,000 5-Star Ratings MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon This lacy long-sleeve blouse, which looks so much like versions made by your favorite hippie-chic brand, has nearly 45,000 perfect five-star ratings — that’s how popular it is. Made from an airy polyester blend, this top features balloon sleeves, a high neck, and a hidden zipper. Plus, it's business casual-approved for your days working in the office (or on Zoom). Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 This Below-The-Knee Skirt That Has Side Pockets Naggoo High Waist A Line Pleated Midi Skirt With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This adorable midi skirt is exactly what your closet has been missing. Made with a lightweight polyester blend, this below-the-knee-length skirt features two side pockets, decorative front buttons, and a stretchy elastic back waist. It looks so good paired with cropped tees, tied-up billowy blouses, and halter tops. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Layered Necklace Set That Comes With Nearly Two Dozen Pieces TAMHOO Multiple DIY Layered Choker Necklaces (20-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Nope, your eyes aren’t deceiving you — this necklace set, priced at under $15, really does come with nearly two dozen pieces. These pieces come in both gold and silver tones that can be mixed and matched easily with practically any outfit. Keep them all for yourself, or share a few with friends and family. Available styles: 4

32 This Cropped Puffer Vest That’s On Trend American Trends Cropped Sleeveless Puffer Vest Amazon $27 See On Amazon Layered over a lightweight cropped hoodie or your favorite basic tee, this cropped puffer vest is a trendy touch to any wardrobe. It comes in seven colors, ranging from a vibrant bright pink to neutral white or black. Pair it with high-waisted leggings or jeans to complete the look. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

33 This Loose-Fitting Blouse With A Chic Neckline & Flowy Sleeves Verdusa Casual Tie Back Dolman Sleeve Mock Neck Blouse Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon I can’t get enough of this eye-catching blouse with mock neck and batwing-style sleeves. It features a tie-knot back and a loose fit, making it easy to wear when you want to look polished but don’t feel like pulling on a tight dress or top. Wear this pick with faded jeans and open-toe heels for a leisurely brunch look, or tuck it into a pleated ankle-length skirt for a more dramatic vibe. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Stretchy Tank Dress That Feels As Good As It Looks LAGSHIAN Midi Bodycon Tank Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Boasting over 31,000 perfect five-star ratings, this tank dress is perfect to have on hand during the warm weather months or when you’re on vacation and want to dress up. It’s made from a stretchy polyester blend, has a scoop neck, and looks so good paired with strappy sandals, platform heels, tennis shoes, and more. It’s also offered in shades like camel, pink, and white. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Lightweight Cover-Up That’s Easy To Layer Moss Rose Swimsuit Beach Kimono Cover-Up Amazon $28 See On Amazon Give all your bathing suits a stylish edge by picking up this kimono cover-up that comes in colors like brown, peach, green, and blue. Featuring an asymmetrical hem and a drapey front, this fashionable piece looks so good layered over swimsuits, tank tops, camis, and more. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: 1

36 These Flared Pants With A Wide Waistband Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg High Waist Palazzo Lounge Pant Amazon $0 See On Amazon Is there anything more sophisticated than a pair of well-made Palazzo pants? With over 25,000 perfect five-star ratings, these stretchy bottoms feature an elastic closure, two decorative pockets, and a wide waistband. Whether worn with flats or heels, these versatile trousers check all boxes. Available colors: 49

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 A Crop Top With Cap Sleeves & An Open-Back Design AnotherChill Backless Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This isn’t any old crop top. Made from a soft and stretchy polyester blend, this head-turning shirt features a high neckline, cap sleeves, and a backless design that adds an unexpected touch of sultriness to any outfit. Offered in shades like hot pink and dark green, this inventive shirt even comes in a long-sleeve version that can take you right through the fall. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

38 A Short-Sleeve Leotard That Has A Snap Closure For Easy Wearability PUMIEY Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’ve had it with untucked shirts and frustrating hemlines, consider adding this short-sleeve bodysuit to your Amazon cart. Offered in shades like haze blue and blush, this easy one-piece features a high scoop neck and a snap closure on the crotch so you can easily take it on and off. Wear this with a silky patterned skirt or a pair of wide-leg pants for a polished look. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 This Low-Back Maxi Dress With An Eye-Catching Fishtail Hem AnotherChill Sleeveless Backless Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Some dresses have price tags that can creep into the three digits — not this one, though. This relatively affordable piece, for under $30, has a fishtail hemline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a super stretchy feel. Dress it up with a pair of sky-high heels and gold necklaces, or give it a more laidback vibe by wearing a pair of sneakers with it. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large

40 This Loose-Fitting Blouse With A Sophisticated V-Neck Allimy Split V Neckline Chiffon Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pull this chic top on when you want to wear something casual with a bit of an edge to it. With over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, this breezy top has a split V-neck, a rounded hemline, and a loose fit. It’s also offered in colors like black, white, and pastel green and looks so good with light-wash denim or cream-colored chinos. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 A Denim Jacket That’s The Perfect Layer Locachy 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon You might already have a denim jacket hanging in your closet, but we bet you don’t have this short sleeve one yet. Featuring a fun cropped cut, this innovative outerwear piece is made from a durable cotton blend, features two front pockets, and has a chic turn-down collar. Available in colors like dark blue, black, and white, this trendy pick will surely get you plenty of compliments. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

42 These Comfortable Heels That Have A Soft Sole ElElax Strappy Chunky Open Toe Block Heels Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of minimalist heels that add just the right amount of elegance to any outfit, these are the ones for you. Featuring a chunky heel that clocks in at around 2 inches high, these comfy shoes feature adjustable ankle straps, a soft sole, and a thin front band. These can easily be worn with ankle-grazing silky skirts, cropped jeans, breezy sundresses, and so much more. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 10

43 A Pair Of Joggers That Can Be Worn From Brunch To The Gym THE GYM PEOPLE Lightweight Tapered Joggers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These tapered joggers are great to have on hand. They work so well for days when you want to be comfortable running errands, but they can easily be dressed up, too, if needed. They’re lightweight, have a four-way stretch, and feature two side pockets that are deep enough to stash your keys, wallet, and more. The wide elastic waistband and thick ankle cuffs are also nice details. Available colors: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: 16

44 This Lightweight Top With Batwing Sleeves Dokotoo Casual V Neck Button Down Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon When I want to look polished but don’t feel like fussing with a dress or skirt, I always reach for a casual V-neck blouse like this one. Made from 100% cotton, this lightweight top features a turndown collar, a front button closure, and batwing sleeves that work great for hot summer days. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

45 This Chic Straw Hat With An Adjustable Inner Strap Pleneal Wide Brim Straw Beach Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon This chic straw hat protects your face from the sun’s strong rays and is pretty cute, too. With a chic wide black ribbon, this hat can easily be folded to fit into handbags and luggage and features an inner adjustable strap that can help create a more customized fit. “Perfect size brim!” one reviewer gushed. “This hat is exactly what I have been looking for.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1

46 This Soft Cardigan That Comes In So Many Different Shades Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long Cardigan Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon This chic cardigan is perfect when you don’t feel like wearing a chunky sweatshirt or an oversized blazer. It’s made from a breathable cotton blend, features a pull-on closure, and has two front patch pockets for you to carry your phone or keys in. This long sweater, which also comes in shades like bright pink, camel, ecru, and dark chestnut brown, looks so good layered over camis, button-down blouses, and more. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

47 These Ruffled Waist Shorts That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down CXXQ Ruffle High Waist Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-waisted shorts that have a sophisticated ruffle detail and are made from a soft polyester blend that’s so comfortable. They bottoms have an elastic waist, drawstring closure, removable belt, and two handy side pockets. They look so good paired with stretchy tank tops and camis but can be dressed up with crisp white blouses and structured blazers, too. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

48 This Patterned Dress That Has A Chic Ruffled Hem Naggoo Wrap V Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you need something to wear to all those events you responded “yes” to, we have just the dress for you. This sweet V-neck wrap dress, which comes in patterns like navy polka dot and white floral print, features an empire tie waist, cap sleeves, and a chic ruffle hem. It’s lightweight enough to wear right through the warm summer months, and its above-the-knee length makes it so easy to style with anything from strappy heels to chunky cowboy boots. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

49 A Pack Of Inexpensive Hair Clips In Chic, Neutral Shades FDBJulyy Large Hair Claw Clips (10-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Never be without a hair claw clip again with this affordable 10-pack. Featuring two different shapes, these large clips have a non-slip grip, a smooth feel, and a durable metal spring that won’t rust or pop out. The best part? There’s enough to go around — keep some at your desk, in your car, or stashed away in your bag for an easy breezy hairstyle while on the go. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1

50 A Short Wrap Skirt That Looks Designer Relipop Cotton High Waist Ruffle Wrap Tie Mini Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Similar wrap skirts from designers can cost triple what this one does. This pick, offered in a range of prints and solids, has a simple side tie closure, an eye-catching fishtail hem, and a sweet ruffled hem. Wear this with a crop top for an easy summer outfit, or style it with a billowy blouse for a more romantic feel. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

51 This Buttery Soft V-Neck Dress That Is A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a comfortable, lightweight dress that you can wear even on the hottest of days, look no further. Made from a buttery soft rayon blend, this V-neck frock boasts an elasticized empire waist, a wrap-top design, and an above-the-knee length. Even better, no buttons or zippers are found here — just pull it on, and you’ll be on your way. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available fabrics: 2

52 A Fitted Tee That Has Eye-Catching Scalloped Sleeves SweatyRocks Mock Neck Ribbed Knit Scallop Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This ribbed knit shirt has super cute scalloped sleeves, and is made from a soft polyester and spandex blend. It’s versatile, has a mock neckline, a slim fit, and a length that hits right around the hip bones. Style it with wide-leg pants and a wide-brimmed straw hat for a sophisticated summer look, or wear it with white cropped pants and gold jewelry for a luxe brunch vibe. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 20

53 These Flexible Flats That Can Be Folded And Stored In Handbags, Luggage, & More HEAWISH Crochet Mesh Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Comfortable shoes can make a world of difference when it comes to dressing. If you’re on the hunt for a well-made pair that won’t pinch or pull, then add these to your cart stat. They boast a cozy mesh upper and a sweet bow design and are made from a soft fabric that won’t rub on your ankles. These flats are so flexible that they can be folded and stowed away in a carry-on or handbag when on the go. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

54 This Tankini That Has Snap Buttons & Front Ruching ZAFUL High Waisted Bikini Scoop Neck Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This bathing suit comes to under $35 in total — that’s how much some brands will charge just for a bikini top or bottom. Made from a super stretchy nylon and spandex blend, this stylish two-piece comes with a cropped tank top with snap buttons and high-waisted bottoms with front ruching. In addition to more than a dozen colors, this suit is also available in floral and other summery designs. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

55 This Flowy Tennis Skirt With A Crossover Waist & Built-In Shorts Navneet Pleated Tennis Skirt With Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet jumped on the tennis skirt trend, this affordable one is a great place to start. Crafted from a blend of polyester and spandex, this flirty bottom has a crossover waist, fun pleats, and a flowy double-layered bottom. A pair of built-in hidden liner shorts with side pockets also keep you covered if you’re afraid of this skirt flying up when it’s windy. Tennis, pickleball, hiking, or even brunch — this fun skirt can be worn on so many different occasions. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

56 A Sleek One-Shoulder Top With An Asymmetrical Neckline The Drop Payton Asymmetric Fitted One-Shoulder Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dial up the drama to any outfit by adding this fitted one-shoulder top to it. Also offered in hues like pink coral and inky black, this asymmetrical shirt has a snug fit and a soft feel. Its length hits right above the hip bones, so it can easily be tucked in or left out, and it looks so good with jeans, skirts, shorts, and more. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

57 This Printed Bomber Jacket That Can Be Worn All Year Round Romwe Zipper Bomber Jacket Amazon $24 See On Amazon This bomber jacket, priced at under $25, features a zipper closure, a round neck, and a ribbed hemline. Its fabric has a touch of stretch to it, and its length makes it so cute to wear with high-waisted jeans and leggings. This jacket can also be worn year-round so that you can get the most bang for your buck. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

58 This Wallet-Friendly Skater Skirt That Comes In So Many Colors Made By Johnny Flared Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon With nearly 25,000 perfect five-star ratings, this affordable mini-skater skirt is a no-brainer. It’s made from a stretchy polyester blend, has an elastic waistband, and hits above the knee. Wear it with ballet flats and a long cardigan for a cozy look, or pair it with boots and a blazer for an evening ensemble. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

59 This Flowy Sundress That Can Worn During Any Season Elescat Short Sleeve Loose Flowy T-Shirt Sundress Amazon $23 See On Amazon A flowy sundress is not only comfy to wear but is also a casual closet staple that can take you from season to season. Crafted from 100% cotton, this knee-length dress has a round scoop neck, loose short sleeves, and deep side pockets that come in handy. Wear sandals and a baseball hat for a laid-back summer look, or style it with tights and boots for a chilly fall fit. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

60 This Soft & Stretchy Cardigan With Two Pockets Naggoo Button Down Knit Loose Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon This loose and stretchy cardigan, made with a nylon blend, features a front button closure and a back stitching detail. Offered in colors like black, cream, and navy blue, this versatile sweater can be worn with faded jeans and tennis shoes for a casual look or draped over a dress for a chic vibe. Plus, you’ll love the extra roomy pockets. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

61 This Collection Of Earrings That Will Have You Looking Fabulous Every Day Of The Week FAXHION Hypoallergenic Gold Earrings Set (36-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Priced at under $20, this impressive jewelry set comes with three dozen pairs of eye-catching earrings that look so much like super expensive designer ones. It features a range of studs and hoops and even includes a fair share of pearl drop designs and dangly styles. Wear a pair with a floor-grazing gown or fancy wedding dress or style with tube tops and chunky mules for an everyday look. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1

62 This Trendy Ribbed Knit Jumpsuit OQQ Ribbed One Piece Sleeveless Exercise Jumpsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon A jumpsuit can instantly make you look more put together in a cinch – throw it on with white sneakers and an oversized cardigan, or a button-down blouse and you’re good to go. This highly-rated pick, which will run you around $20 or so, boasts a four-way stretch, extra crotch coverage, and a ribbed knit feel. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — Large

63 This Highly-Rated Waffle Knit Henley WNEEDU Long Sleeve Button Up Henley Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Henley shirts, whether worn with denim cutoffs or tucked into a pair of joggers, add coziness to any outfit. If your closet lacks this kind of shirt, pick up this one with over 5,000 perfect five-star ratings. It’s made from a stretchy polyester blend, features a sweet button detail, and has a hem that hits below the hips. “Great fit, lightweight, super comfortable, and quality of shirt a thumbs up!” one shopper commented. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

64 These Stretchy Biker Shorts That Have A Buttery-Soft Feel FULLSOFT High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $8 See On Amazon Biker shorts are an athleisure staple that can be styled for so many looks. These affordable high-waisted bottoms are made from a stretchy polyester blend and have a wide waistband and a four-way stretch. They’re also non-see-through, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through when wearing them. Style them with a matching crop top for a trendy monochrome look, or pair them with a boxy blazer and gold hoops for a Hailey Bieber-esque vibe. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large