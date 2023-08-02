Shopping for cute and stylish pieces can feel stressful, but it doesn’t need to be. This is because tons of amazing clothing, shoes, and accessories are available on Amazon that don’t come with hefty price tags. You can get top-notch pieces in a flash for more than reasonable prices — it’s a win-win.

If you’re interested in picking up some items that will garner plenty of compliments, you’re in the right place. Read ahead for 50 stylish things under $30 on Amazon that look good on everyone.

1 A Pair Of Silicone Nipple Covers That Stay Put NIPPIES Nipple Covers (2-Piece Set) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These nipple covers — available for under $30 — make wearing backless shirts and dresses much easier. Offered in four different shades, these are made from 100% silicone, are reusable, and can hold up well even during the hottest, sweatiest summer days. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small (Fits A-C Cups) — Large (Fits D+ Cups)

2 These Stretchy Palazzo Pants That Are Easy To Dress Up Or Down Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something chic and comfortable (and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg), look no further than these runway-ready palazzo pants. These versatile bottoms are made from a stretchy polyester blend and have an elastic closure, two faux decorative back pockets, and a wide waistband. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 This Long Silky Robe That Looks Good With Jeans & A Crop Top Applesauce Long Satin Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dial up the drama with this long satin robe. This glamorous piece is available in various prints and patterns and boasts a tie closure, wide open sleeves, and inside ties to ensure it stays securely on you. Wear this over your bathing suit at the beach or pool, or style this with a white tank top and faded jeans for a sophisticated look. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: One Size

4 These Highly-Rated Sunnies With Polarized Lenses WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Amazon $12 See On Amazon Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given these sunglasses a perfect five-star rating, and for a good reason — they’re cute and affordable, too. Boasting a metal frame, these sunnies feature polarized lenses, comfy ear tips, and cushy nose pads. Make sure to have these on hand for your next trip. Available colors: 7

5 A Ruffled Hem Maxi Dress With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Adogirl Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Step out in style with this floor-length maxi dress that comes in shades like blue, gold, black, and apricot. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, this fun frock has adjustable spaghetti straps (score), a ruffled hem, and a low back with a chic tie. Wear this with strappy sandals and gold jewelry for a fancy summer look, or style with flip flops and a straw hat for a beachy vibe. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

6 This Flowy Tank Top With Lace Trim & A V-Neckline BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lace-trimmed tank top is exactly what your closet is missing. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, this cami has a V-neckline, a flowy hem, and a sleeveless cut. It can easily be worn with faded jeans, silky skirts, patterned pants, shorts, and more. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

7 These Stretchy Jeggings That Are So Comfortable Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a good pair of jeggings. These — which come in shades including black, navy, and white — are made from a breathable cotton blend and have a length that hits the ankles. They fit snugly through the hip, thigh, and leg and look so good with crop tops, flowy blouses, sweaters, and more. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X (short, regular, long)

8 These Eye-Catching Sweatpants That Look So Chic Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers Amazon $19 See On Amazon Embrace the laidback luxury look (without the hefty price tags) with these affordable fleece joggers from Amazon. Made from a breathable cotton blend, these have a handy drawstring closure, cuffed hems, and a casual fit. Wear these with socks and sneakers for a model-off-duty vibe or a cropped top and heels for a more polished look. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

9 These Gold-Plated Earrings That Go With Everything PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instantly elevate any outfit by putting on a pair of these cubic zirconia ear cuffs. Boasting over 27,000 perfect five-star ratings, these chic earrings are plated in 14-karat gold and come in four shades. Wear these with a button-down top and dress pants for a sophisticated work look, or style down with biker shorts and an oversized tee. Available styles: 4

10 This Open-Back Top That Is So Smooth & Silky OYANUS Backless Activewear Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Say goodbye to boring workout tops with this one that comes with an open back. Made from a smooth polyester blend, this versatile piece has a scoop neck and a sleeveless cut. Wear this with sports bras and leggings during your next workout class, or style it with nipple covers and a white slinky skirt for something more unexpected. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 This Strappy Sports Bra That Is Moisture-Wicking YIANNA Padded Running Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Have you ever seen a sports bra as cool as this one? Made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, this sweat-wicking exercise top has a pull-on design, removable pads, and double-strap shoulders to prevent shifting. This pairs great with workout shorts and leggings but works well worn out with maxi skirts, too. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 These Cropped Yoga Pants That Have 2 Side Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon I can’t get enough of these bootcut yoga pants that boast an easy pull-on design. Available in shades like black, navy blue, and bright pink, these stretchy bottoms have two side pockets, a wide waistband, and slightly flared hems. These look great with sandals and slides but pair wonderfully with heels, too. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 This Skater Skirt With Secret Built-In Shorts DJT FASHION Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Hop on the skater skirt trend by adding this relatively inexpensive pick to your Amazon cart. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, these innovative bottoms feature a high waist and concealed built-in shorts, so you never have to worry about this skirt flying up. Pair this with a crop top for a laidback look, or style with heels and a tucked-in silk blouse for a more polished look. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

14 These Patterned Jeggings That Have Handy Belt Loops Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging Amazon $26 See On Amazon These jeggings not only look great, but they feel great on, too. Made from a breathable cotton blend, these pants have a pull-on closure and a belt loop to add a belt if needed. Match these with a button-down top and a knit vest for a fun look, or style with sneakers and a tee for something more laidback. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X (short, regular, and long)

15 This Soft Cardigan That Can Be Styled All Year Round Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Every closet needs a well-made, lightweight cardigan like this one. Crafted from a smooth cotton blend, this pick has a buttonless pull-on closure, a V-neckline, and a hem that hits around the hip bone area. Layer this over T-shirts, tank tops, and more for an easy outfit that works any time of the year. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

16 This Soft Knit Sweater That Has Ribbing On The Neck & Hem Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon A crew-neck sweater that is oh-so-cute and doesn’t break the bank? Sign me up. This pick — which comes in shades including coral pink, charcoal, and black — is made from a soft cotton blend, has ribbing at the neck, hem, and cuffs, and boasts a pull-over design. Plus, it can be styled in countless ways. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

17 These Drapey Dress That Is Fitted Through The Chest & Waist Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pick proves that dresses don’t have to feel like a hassle to wear. Made from a silky rayon blend, this versatile choice is fitted through the chest and waist, has a flared skirt, and reaches to the ankles. Dress this one up with gold jewelry and strappy heels, or dress it down with tennis shoes and an oversized canvas tote. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

18 This V-Neckline Dress With A Hem That Hits Above The Knee Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make each day a good outfit day with this V-neck surplice dress. Offered in colors like jade green, navy, and charcoal heather, this fun frock is made from a lightweight rayon blend, has a chic elastic band under the bust, and has a length that hits above the knee. This pick would look so good with white sneakers and a straw hat. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

19 This Loose-Fitting Sweet Swing Dress Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Boasting over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings, this oh-so-cute swing dress is everything you’d want in a piece and more. Crafted from a silky smooth rayon blend, this perfect pick has a scoop neckline, an A-line cut hem, and loose, short sleeves. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

20 This Easy-To-Wear Cardigan With 2 Front Pockets Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon A chic cardigan like this can instantly make any outfit look ten times more put together. Constructed from a breathable cotton blend, this versatile pick has an open front and two patch pockets ideal for stashing your phone, wallet, and keys in. Worn with black leggings and a black top or styled with jeans and a cami, this sweater gets the job done. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

21 These Layering Necklaces You Can Wear With Anything PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Layering Necklaces Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you don’t have much going on in the accessories department, pick up these gold layering necklaces priced at just $16. Plated in 14-karat gold, these dainty pieces come in a few different designs (choose from a paperclip look or a boxy construction), are made in three different shades, and have easily adjustable lengths. Available colors: 3

Available styles: 4

22 These Biker Shorts With A Secret Interior Pocket BALEAF Biker Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon These biker shorts — which look so similar to the ones your favorite Hollywood celebs always wear — is just what your closet needs. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, these moisture-wicking bottoms have a wide elastic waistband, two thigh pockets, and a secret interior pocket. Even better? These have over 58,000 perfect five-star ratings and come in multiple lengths. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small – 6X-Large

Available lengths: 3

23 This Sporty Chic Skirt That Has Built-In Shorts BALEAF Athletic Skort Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet tried the tennis-core trend, this skirt is the one for you. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, this easy-to-style bottom has built-in shorts, two side pockets, and an inner waistband pocket. It looks so good paired with tennis shoes, chunky mules, flats, and more. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

24 This Breezy Beach Cover-up That Also Works So Well With Jeans & Flats Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon This lightweight beach cover-up is perfect for wearing over bikinis and one-piece bathing suits, but it also looks so good worn with faded jeans and ballet flats. It’s made from lightweight rayon, has a deep V-neckline, and features a side split and an asymmetrical hem. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

25 These Denim Pants That Are So Comfortable On Amazon Essentials Pull-on Denim Jeggings Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you want to be comfortable and stylish, scoop up a pair of these denim jeggings. Crafted from a lightweight cotton blend, these versatile bottoms have a pull-on closure, two front pockets, and two handy back pockets. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 0 — 30 Plus (short, regular, long)

26 These Flexible Flats That Have A Slightly Pointed Toe HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re ready to replace your dingy old flats, grab a pair of these that have a chic pointed toe. These have a stretchy fit, a breathable mesh upper, and are oh-so-flexible. Pair these with dress pants and a flowy button-down top for a polished look, or wear them with leggings and a T-shirt if you want to wear something more laidback. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 These Super Cute Studs That Add A Touch Of Sparkle To Every Outfit Jstyle Stainless Steel Round Clear Cubic Zirconia Studs (6 Pairs) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These sparkly studs are the perfect earrings to wear with any outfit. Sold in packs of six pairs, these cubic zirconia earrings are made with high-quality stainless steel and come in three different sizes. Whether worn with gowns or sweatsuits, these earrings add a touch of je ne sais quoi to any outfit. Available colors: 3

28 This Simple Tee That Can Be Worn In So Many Ways Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can get so much mileage out of a simple short-sleeved T-shirt. If you’re looking for one that can take you from day to night in a flash, this is a great option. It’s made from a breathable cotton blend, boasts a pre-shrunk fit, and has a simple crew neck. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

29 These High-Rise Jeans That Have Tapered Hems Gloria Vanderbilt Tapered Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 51,000 perfect five-star ratings, these tapered jeans make a great addition to any wardrobe. They’re made from a breathable cotton blend, have handy pockets, and have a high-rise fit. Wear these with a silky top tucked in or a casual, loose-fitting tee — the options are endless. Available colors: 104

Available sizes: 2 — 26 (petite, plus, short, regular, and long)

30 This Cute Babytoll Top With A Ruffled Hem Defal Babydoll Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon A babydoll top can instantly make any outfit looks so much cuter. This pick, made from soft polyester, has a round neck, a ruffled hem, and a sleeveless cut. Wear this with faded jeans and flats for a quick outfit, or dress up with wide-leg linen pants and gold jewelry for something more polished. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 These High-Waisted Shorts With A Zippered Pocket BMJL High Waisted Workout Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon These high-waisted workout shorts will have you working out in style. Crafted with a slightly stretchy polyester blend, these bottoms have a double-layer design and a zippered pocket. They’re also fast-drying, so you don’t have to worry about getting super sweaty and they have a stretchy elastic waistband. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 This Sleeveless Bodysuit With Snaps On The Bottom MANGOPOP Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck Tank Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you don’t want to worry about tops getting untucked, pick up this sleeveless bodysuit that comes in shades like black, coffee, and deep green. Featuring a high mock neckline, this pick has two snaps at the bottom, making it much easier to take it on and off. Wear this with a printed silky skirt for an eye-catching outfit. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 This Terry Romper With A Drawstring Waist Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Romper Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you want a cute outfit in a flash, scoop up this terry romper that comes in colors like mushroom brown and soft violet. Made with a soft cotton blend, this one-piece features four-way stretch, a V-neckline, and boasts an elastic drawstring waist to help you get that perfect fit. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 A Tight-Fitting Romper With A Scoop Neckline Fanuerg Ribbed Sleeveless Bodycon Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Step out in style with this sleeveless tight-fitting romper. It’s made from a stretchy polyester blend, has a scoop neckline, and a ribbed knit design. It looks so good worn under open button-down tops, paired with sneakers and sweatshirts, and can even be dressed up if you need a fun “going out” look. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 This Little Purse With Plenty Of Room For Your Belongings CYHTWSDJ Shoulder Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon Little purses are all the rage right now — they make any outfit look trendier. Made with polyester and faux leather, this fun shoulder bag boasts a smooth metal zipper, an interior zip pocket, and an interior slot to stash your belongings quickly. It also fits a decent amount. With this accessory, you’ll carry your phone, wallet, keys, and more, in style. Available colors: 22

36 This Chic Straw Hat With A Velcro Closure & A Breathable Sweatband East Water Straw Sun Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Need something to shield your face from the sun’s rays? If so, add this straw hat to your cart. This oh-so-stylish accessory has a breathable sweatband and a Velcro closure. It’s made from natural raffia straw and can be styled in many ways. It especially looks nice paired with maxi dresses and linen outfits. Available colors: 3

37 This Corset Top With Adjustable Straps & A Zippered Back Closure Reoria Square Neck Corset Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you don’t yet have a corset top, you’re missing out. This pick — which comes in shades like coffee, white, and neon pink — is made from a stretchy polyester blend, has a square neckline, and boasts adjustable straps. It also has a zippered closure in the back to make it easier to take on and off. This one looks good with faded denim jeans, white wide-leg linen pants, and more. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 A Pair Of Cropped Pants With An Elastic Waist & Side Pockets GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given these paperbag waist pants a perfect five-star rating. Crafted from a breathable polyester blend, these bottoms have functional side pockets, an elastic waist, and a cropped length. Its high-waist design makes it so easy to style with crop tops, and its slightly tapered fit makes it a cinch to dress up or down. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 These Vintage-Looking Sunnies That Look Good With Everything SOJOS Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These polarized sunnies only look like they cost a ton of money. These have a durable, embossed metal frame, anti-allergy silicone nose pads, and a soft rounded design. The best part? They don’t come with a sky-high price tag. Be sure to pack these before your next summer vacation. Available colors: 11

40 This Highly-Rated Short Sleeve Top That Has A Twist Front MakeMeChic Twist Front Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon You might already have a plain white tee, but I bet you don’t have this twist-front one that adds a touch of excitement to any outfit. Made with a breathable polyester blend, this pick has a round neckline, short sleeves, and a loose fit. Available in so many shades, like black, white, and pink, this top is a game-changer. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

41 These Scrunchies That Help Prevent Breakage Kitsch Matte Scrunchies (5- Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you need to do your hair quickly in the morning or need something to throw your hair up with on the go, this pack of scrunchies gets the job done. These hair ties are gentle on your hair, don’t cause creases, and come in so many cute shades. Available colors: 16

42 This Floor-Length Maxi Dress With Adjustable Back Straps II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Over 14,000 shoppers have given this floor-length maxi dress a perfect five-star rating because it’s so freaking cute and easy to wear. This summer dress is made from a stretchy cotton blend and has a high front slit, a deep V-neckline, and a criss-cross back design. It also has a loose, drapey fit and adjustable straps for a more customized fit. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 These Highly-Rated Sunglasses That Offer An Instant Style Boost SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a pair of nice tortoiseshell sunglasses. These — which come in a range of shades — are made from a sturdy plastic frame, have a classic square shape, and boast high-quality polarized lenses. Wear these to the beach or keep them on hand while running errands for an instant style boost. Available colors: 12

44 This Sleeveless Top With A Fabulous Neck-Tie Design BTFBM Mock Neck Halter Tank Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This chic top can make any outfit look instantly more polished. Made with a smooth polyester blend, this sleeveless blouse has a trendy tie-neck design, a flowy feel, and a length that hits right around the hips. It looks so good with faded denim jeans, wide-leg dress pants, shorts, and more. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

45 This Puff-Sleeved Shirt With A Square Neckline Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Is there anything cuter than this puff-sleeve top? Featuring a simple square neckline, this eye-catching top has a fitted bust and waist, billowy sleeves, and a slightly cropped length. Wear this with printed skirts, shorts, and linen pants for an easy, breezy summer ensemble. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

46 This Ruffled Chiffon Robe You Can Wear So Many Different Ways Bsubseach ChiffonBeach Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Boasting a sultry robe design, this chiffon beach dress has wide, flowy sleeves, a ruffled hem, and an optional front-tie closure. Wear this over your bikini or one-piece at the beach, or style it with a white tank top and denim jeans. Available colors: 9

47 This Beach Cover-Up That Doubles As A Fancy Cardigan Bsubseach Long Open Front Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a beach cover-up, but prefer something a bit more sleek, look no further than this open-front cover-up. It has roomy sleeves, a front tie, and a hem that hits around the ankles. Style this pick with leggings, wide-leg linen pants, cutoff shorts, and so much more. Available colors: 45

48 This Sleek Workout Top You Can Wear With Jeans, Skirts, & More THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll get so much mileage from this sports bra that can be worn outside the gym, too. Offered in shades like pink and mint green, this popular pick is crafted from sweat-wicking fabric, has a racerback design, and a cropped cut. It’s so versatile that you can wear it with sweatpants, shorts, leggings, skirts, and more. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

49 This Silky Patterned Skirt That Has An Elasticized Waist Keasmto High Waist Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A head-turning printed midi skirt can give any outfit a major style boost. This pick has a high-waisted fit, an elasticized waist, and a hemline that hits below the knee. Wear this with a white tee and sneakers for a laidback look, or match it with a silky black blouse and strappy heels for something with more oomph to it. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large