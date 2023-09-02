Stylists Say These Cheap Things On Amazon Are So Trendy & Chic

Fashion trends can change in the blink of an eye, and finding stylish clothing that won't break the bank sometimes requires help from the experts. Luckily for you, in the pursuit of a chic and budget-friendly wardrobe, I've polled six stylists to weigh in on the trendy-yet-affordable pieces they think are actually worth the buy. Because who better to take style advice from than people who professionally forecast trends?

From capsule collection blazers that effortlessly elevate any ensemble to denim that'll serve as the foundation of a well-rounded wardrobe, these stylist-approved pieces are setting the foundation for an iconic closet. Buckle up — below are 40 on-trend, affordable picks straight from the stylists to you, savvy shoppers.

1 The Sophisticated Palazzos With An Ultra-Wide Cut SHINFY Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $30 See on Amazon These palazzo pants are the epitome of comfort with an of-the-moment silhouette. Sahra Brandt, personal stylist, fashion consultant, and founder of Bay Area's Shop the City, confirms that “wide leg trousers are very on trend” and this affordable pair that “comes in 20+ colors is a perfect way to look on trend without breaking the bank.” The roomy leg offers freedom of movement and a breezy feel, while the wide waistband is generously stretchy for a secure yet comfortable fit. There’re also two side pockets deep enough to hold your phone and other belongings. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

2 A Gorgeous Headscarf That’s Silky Soft YOUR SMILE Large Satin Headscarf Amazon $9 See on Amazon Available in nearly 50 pretty patterns, this headscarf is the perfect blend of fashion and function. It’s made with a silky-smooth material and it’s large enough to be multi-purpose. Brandt describes as “perfect for elevating any look into something chic.” For styling options Brand suggests to “wear it over your head bandana style, roll it into a headband, wear it as a neckerchief, or even tie it around your wrist as a bracelet.” This is also great if you sleep in a hair wrap as the satiny fabric won’t tug at your scalp. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 45

3 This Fitted Vest That’s Tailored To Perfection Lilis Fitted Vest Amazon $19 See on Amazon Tailored to the nines, this vest exudes a sophisticated look. “This buttoned vest is a great trendy update for your style, instead of a more typical knit vest,” vouches Brandt. The sleeveless cut makes for easy layering and the button-closure adds to the polished appeal. The pockets are also functional (just make sure to cut the thread to open them up!). Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

4 A Chic Matching Set With A Funnel-Neckline Dqbeng Pullover Top and High-Waisted Shorts Set Amazon $32 See on Amazon Brandt tells Bustle her clients are “loving the ease of two piece sets” because “they’re an easy one and done outfit.” This Brandt pick comes with a short-sleeve, ribbed knit top with a subtle chest pocket and tracksuit-style high-waisted shorts that “take the guesswork out of getting dressed.” The funnel neckline of the top adds a chic touch and the hem of the shorts falls to mid-thigh, providing great coverage. The shorts feature two roomy side pockets, too. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 9

5 A Coordinating Button-Down Set With Airy Texture Fixmatti Button Down and Shorts Set Amazon $33 See on Amazon This matching set is another great choice for those early mornings when you can’t decide what to wear. It comes with a button-down top that’s oversize and lightweight and flowy drawstring bottoms — all breezy as the day is long. Style these pieces together or separately. “The texture on this set really elevates it,” says Brandt. You can also sport your favorite swimsuit underneath for major looks at your next pool day. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

6 This Easy 2-Piece Set With Cropped Pants ANRABESS Tank and Cropped Pants Set Amazon $43 See on Amazon Prefer pants to shorts? This two-piece number comes with wide-leg cropped pants that feature side pockets and a simply elegant sleeveless top. Brandt confirms this coordinating set is a “great casual weight and perfect for mixing as much as wearing it matched.” The top has a button-back fastening and the pants have elastic in the back for an easy pull-on design. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

7 A White Button-Down Shirt To Build Your Capsule Wardrobe Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $22 See on Amazon Rachel Newman, New York City-based stylist, fashion consultant, and trend forecaster at Rachel Newman Style, says she always “suggests a white button down as part of a capsule collection.” Look no further than this classic poplin button-down — it’s made from 100% cotton for a soft touch and features a close but not clingy fit. The material is lightweight and airy, and has been pre-washed for a comfy, broken-in feel. “These types of base, classic pieces can be easily accessorized or worn on their own,” Newman adds. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

8 This Single-Breasted Oversize Blazer IN'VOLAND Blazer with Pockets Amazon $53 See on Amazon “One of the trends we are seeing on the runway can be coined as ‘back to basics,’ which can be translated via Amazon,” Newman tells Bustle. She recommends you “opt for an oversized blazer” — and this version is a perfect basic to keep on hand. It’s single breasted and has padding in the shoulders for a structured design. The slit in the back means you can move with ease, and the flap pockets are functional for anything you want to carry with you on the go. It’s fully lined, plus a button in the front gives you the option to style it open or closed. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 8

9 These Classic Straight-Leg Jeans From Levi’s Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon $21 See on Amazon Another staple for a capsule closet, Newman recommends “a good pair of denim – no rips, please!” These Levi’s confirm that the low-rise trend from the early aughts is officially back in. Featuring a 100% cotton fabrication, these have a silhouette that’s fitted through the hip and thigh and a straight leg. The light wash is such a versatile basic, but if you prefer a darker shade you can choose from deeper blues. Adds Newman, “Levi’s are a go-to of mine.” Available sizes: 24 — 32

Available colors: 9

10 The Ballet Flats With Memory Foam Lining Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See on Amazon If you want another good basic that’ll live in your line-up for the long haul, Newman suggests “a ballet flat or loafer.” These classic ballet flats aren’t just versatile enough to pair with any look, but they’re made with cushy memory foam for a super comfortable fit. A padded heel helps prevent soreness or pressure, and a faux suede lining feels soft on the skin. If you’re a commuter, the elasticated topline makes them compact enough to throw in a bag without taking up too much space, plus it contributes to a perfect fit without gapping. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (Select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 25

11 These Timeless Loafers With A Flexible Sole LifeStride Margot Loafer Amazon $35 See on Amazon If you prefer a loafer instead of (or in addition to) a ballet flat, these are a great choice. They have that classic loafer look thats wearable nearly all year round. The sole is flexible to help support natural movement and the 1-inch heel gives you a little lift. There’s extra arch and heel support for stability, plus the breathable, built-in foam liner softens every step. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (Select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 6

12 A Simple Tee You Can Layer Up Or Down Hanes Perfect T-Shirt Amazon $7 See on Amazon According to Newman, a “simple black or white tee” is another essential for your capsule closet. This one is deemed the “Perfect T-shirt” by Hanes because it’s made from a pre-shrunk cotton that gives it that worn-in, super soft feel. It’s lightweight on the skin which makes it ideal to layer up in the colder months and features a classic crewneck style. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 10

13 A Bubble Mini Dress That’s Cute & Surprisingly Comfy Uni Clau Puffy Mini Dress Amazon $44 See on Amazon Newman tells Bustle, “Trend-wise, I am LOVING the bubble skirt or dress.” Often the cutest pieces can be uncomfy to wear — but this bubble dress proves style can coexist with comfort. It’s soft and slightly stretchy and cinches at the waist with a silver-buckled belt that offers a luxe look. The stand collar and button lining give it an air of sophistication while the cloud shape and puff sleeves maintain a playful energy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

14 These Lace Camisoles That Feel As Silky As They Look Ekouaer Lace Tank Top (Set of 2) Amazon $26 See on Amazon Newman says “lace detailing” is another trend she’s been loving. These camisoles are a simple way to sprinkle a little lace into an outfit. They have a V-neck that’s lined with delicate lacing, and the spaghetti straps are adjustable. This set of two comes with classic white and black made from super silky material for an elevated and alluring look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

15 This Sultry Mesh Top That Is Seriously Stretchy MakeMeChic Sheer Tee Amazon $19 See on Amazon If you want more of a sheer look — another current Newman fave — try out this mesh tee. It features a loose-fit and super stretchy material that lets you move freely. The mesh makes for supremely breathable wear, and fun color options include sparkles, patterns, and neons. If you’re wondering how to style this, Newman says sheer tops “can be worn with a bralette underneath depending on the occasion.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

16 A Multi-Pack Of Bralettes With Supportive Straps BQTQ Seamless Bralettes (Set of 5) Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you’re looking for that perfect layer-able bralette, this multi-pack is a great choice. You can’t beat a set of five for $20 — especially ones with a soft, ribbed fabric construction. Each has a cute double-strap design to help give support, and if you prefer a more natural shape you can easily remove the inner padding. They feel breathable on the body and the subtle ribbing offers stretch and texture. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

17 A Cobalt Turtleneck Sweater With A Cozy, Oversize Fit LILLUSORY Oversize Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $33 See on Amazon According to Kendra Sharpe, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based wardrobe consultant and creative director at eponymous Kendra Sharpe, “A cozy, pullover sweater can be dressed up and down,” and she recommends this oversize turtleneck to fit the bill. This sweater is just the right amount of chunky, with a split-hem that balances the boxy structure and wide-sleeves. “It doesn't hurt that it comes in so many neutral color ways to make it an instant classic in any closet,” Sharpe points out. Choose from this bold cobalt blue or reach for a neutral shade like brown or cream. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

18 The Model-Off-Duty Trousers With A Tailored Silhouette JEAAMKSSER Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $38 See on Amazon Sharpe affirms, “The wide-leg, high-waisted silhouette is having a moment right now.” She likes these classic yet ultra-on-trend trousers that instantly give you a tailored, model-off-duty look. The wide-leg cut makes it easy to walk and the high-rise is great for crop tops or layering over your favorite bodysuit. There are also two spacious side pockets that are deep enough to hold your phone or wallet for safekeeping. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

19 A Pair Of Designer-Worthy Slingbacks At A Budget-Friendly Price MIRAAZZURRA Sling Back Pumps Amazon $25 If you’re into designer looks but your budget isn’t quite there, Sharpe suggests “[opting] for these stylish slingback heels that still give that ... luxe vibe for less.” With their chic two-tone coloring and classic design, these heels exude timeless appeal. Designed to be comfy, cute, and stable, they feature a sturdy rubber sole and a chunky heel measuring just over 2.5 inches high. Options include versions with posh quilting and designer-worthy checkered knits. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 12

20 A Versatile Belt Bag That’s Practical & Stylish The Drop Preston Belt Bag Amazon $35 See on Amazon According to Sharpe, “Nothing beats a good belt bag!” And this one takes the trend and makes it fashion. Says Sharpe, “The embossed croc style makes it extra chic.” Thanks to an adjustable strap you can wear this as a belt bag or crossbody, and there’s a big front pocket and hidden, zippered pocket in back to keep your things secure. It comes in fun brights as well as neutrals. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

21 The Colorful Aviators With A Retro Feel FEISEDY Square Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $14 See on Amazon Nothing changes up a look more quickly than a fun pair of sunglasses, and these cute aviators recommended by Sharpe deliver. Lightweight but durable, they have reinforced metal hinges and are built to last. Most importantly, their lenses feature UV400 protection that blocks all harmful UVA and UVB rays. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

22 These Asymmetrical Drop Earrings That Truly Make A Statement VINTY Asymmetrical Drop Earrings Amazon $22 See on Amazon Taking statement earrings up a notch, this pair of asymmetrical drop earrings feature a similar yet intentionally mismatched design that’s oh-so-striking. Another Sharpe pick, these are crafted with enamel and 18-karat gold plating so they’re stunning as well as durable. Nickel-, lead-, and cadmium-free, the brand says they’re hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. Each order comes in a cute pink gift box. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 1

23 A Pair Of Chunky Loafers With Gorgeous Hardware DREAM PAIRS Chunky Loafers Amazon $39 See on Amazon Sharpe shares, “A chunky loafer is all the rage from It-girls like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid who are pairing their loafers with dresses, trousers and jorts this season. If you are looking to be on trend ... you might want to consider a good loafer to add to your wardrobe.” These loafers have a thick and burly outsole that’s super fashion-forward (and also nonslip) and a smooth, PU leather outer that’s sleek and shiny. The inside features a soft lining designed to offer all-day comfiness. Plus, Sharpe says, “Extra style points for hardware that is over the top.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

24 A Silky Leopard Print Midi Skirt Soowaloo Leopard Print Midi Amazon $23 See on Amazon Keicia Shanta, editorial fashion stylist and expert at FashionCrushWeekly, shared “a few of [her] favorite transitional pieces from Amazon that are not only trendy but the prices won’t hurt your purse.” This midi skirt was at the top of her list. The leopard print makes it easy to style during transitional seasons, while the length can be paired with any shoe from sneakers to boots. The silky material is made with solid stretch and it has an elasticated waist that molds to your body. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

25 This Cozy, Chunky Knit Cardigan PRETTYGARDEN Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $42 See on Amazon Another Shanta pick, this chunky cardigan provides warmth without a ton of bulkiness. The thick weave adds a touch of texture, while the button-closure gives you styling options. The slouchy sleeves cinch at the wrist and the mid-length makes it easy to wear it with jeans or over a dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

26 An Effortless Coordinated Lounge Set ANRABESS Tracksuit Lounge Set Amazon $55 See on Amazon This lounge set is a Shanta suggestion that merges supreme comfort and on-the-go style. Between the capped sleeves and the elasticated hem, this set is chic enough to wear traveling and comfy enough for running errands. The top is made from a breathable knit and the bottoms feature a tapered shape for a relaxed look. “[My faves are the] khaki and white,” says Shanta. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

27 This Statement-Making Sweater Tank With Padded Shoulders xxxiticat Shoulder Pad Sweater Tank Amazon $27 See on Amazon Tank tops don’t have to be limited to summertime. This one is another Shanta fave and it’s cut from a knitted material that makes it perfect for colder temps. The wide-cut armholes are complemented by a padded shoulder that creates an elegant and effortlessly structured look. It fits a bit oversize so you can easily layer something underneath it, plus it’s a turtleneck style for some added warmth. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

28 A Long Black Blazer For Layering Over Anything The Drop Blake Long Blazer Amazon $75 See on Amazon This blazer is perfect for both casual and formal occasions. The structured silhouette is undeniably chic, and the long length gives it that on-trend boyfriend fit. Wear the sleeves at full-length for a dressier look or roll them up a more laid-back vibe. Shanta recommends opting for the "black or beige in color" and describes it as "perfect for Fall." Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 10

29 A Budget-Friendly Blazer With A Slim Fit luvamia Slim Blazer Amazon $40 See on Amazon If you want a more affordable option, try this classic blazer. It has a slim fit that makes it look like it was professionally tailored, and the classic collar and shoulder padding add a sophisticated touch. There’s linen lining so it won’t wear too heavy, and the two side pockets are conveniently functional. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

30 These Of-The-Moment Baggy Jeans HDLTE Baggy Denim Amazon $40 See on Amazon Michelle Barrett, stylist and founder of Capsule Closet Stylist, says that “the trends this season are heavily influenced by investment pieces — those timeless buys that last for years.” This pair of wide-leg jeans comes at a wallet-friendly price for the look of a designer investment. They provide ample room because of the baggy fit and the high-rise makes for a more prominent waistline. The nonstretchy materials create a structured look but the relaxed feel provides all-day comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

31 The Versatile Tan Belt That’s Made To Last CHAOREN CR Brown Leather Belt Amazon $18 See on Amazon As Barrett suggests, you can “team [baggy jeans] with a wide tan belt.” This one will do a great job for under $20. It’s crafted with a classic design in a go-with-everything neutral tan and has zinc alloy buckles so it’s super durable. Plus, the oval-shaped belt holes make for a smooth, easy adjustment whether you’re wearing it with low-rise jeans or over a mini dress. Available sizes: 29 — 40

Available colors: 5

32 A Timeless Tee With Contoured Seaming LOVFEE Cotton T-Shirt Amazon $18 See on Amazon Barrett deems this tee a stylish option to pair with your wide-leg jeans and belt. It embodies supreme simplicity thanks to the classic crew neckline and short-sleeve style. The slightly loose fit make it versatile to layer up or wear on its own, and the side seams offer a contoured fit. It feels ultra lightweight on. Just make sure to wash it in cold water to maintain the shape! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

33 The Super Tall, Over-The-Knee Boots That Deliver Steve Madden Georgette Fashion Boot Amazon $60 See on Amazon Barrett says this season is all about wearing “[boots] long so they sit taller than your skirt hemline.” She suggests these Steve Madden boots if you want to achieve the look without spending a fortune. They sit over-the-knee and wear snug on the leg for a tall, fitted look. They feature a bit of a heel that gives you some extra height and the hidden zipper makes taking these on and off simple. “Not only are they a timeless classic, but they also keep your legs warm in the winter months,” Barrett tells Bustle. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 3

34 An Oversize Scarf For An Elegant Layer Of Warmth Century Star Oversize Scarf Amazon $12 See on Amazon Chances are you’ve seen thin scarves trending, but Barrett says, “Forget the slimline scarf and instead opt for a woolen blanket scarf.” This one is made from an acrylic fabric that mimics the feeling of cashmere. It’s super soft and the tassel-trimming adds a rugged edge. It proves to be functional in more ways than one; Barrett suggests you “wrap it around your shoulders over a long coat, or [as] an extra layer without.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 40

35 A Statement Blazer With Notched Lapels ZDLONG Lightweight Blazer Amazon $53 See on Amazon Typically blazers are solid shades, but this printed statement blazer definitely stands out. Soneca Guadara, stylist, fashion writer, and creator of Style by Soneca, shares, “I love this piece, I tell all my clients this is a MUST-HAVE in their closet. I love the plaid pattern. Nothing screams Fall better than plaid.” It features a chic notched lapel collar with two pockets that are actually functional. The sleeves are long, but if you prefer a more business-casual look you can easily roll them up. Pro tip: Size up if you want more of an oversize, boyfriend-fit. Available sizes: Small — XX—Large

Available colors: 25

36 A Belted Sweater Dress That’s Great For Transitional Weather ANRABESS Midi Sweater Dress Amazon $43 See on Amazon This sweater dress is a great transitional piece to reach for in between seasons. Guadara says what she loves most about it is that “it looks like it's worth a lot more than what you paid for.” The rich teal shade works in the cooler months, and the medium-thick knit offers a good amount of warmth. It comes with a belt you can tie at the waist and features batwing sleeves that have a slight slouch to them and silhouette for days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

37 The Bootcut Jeans With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch GRAPENT High Waist Flare Jeans Amazon $42 See on Amazon “My third staple ... pretty much for all year are these wide-legged denim jeans,” shares Guadara. The bootcut style makes for a flared hemline and with the slightly loose fit they’ll wear comfortably throughout the day. The high-rise hugs your mid-section while the soft fabric offers stretch within the structured look. Need styling tips? Guadara recommends you “[pair] it with a T-shirt or blouse, add your favorite statement jacket, and these jeans are ready to hit the town.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

38 The Neutral-Toned Sunglasses With An Angular Frame Vince Camuto Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $46 See on Amazon “I am loving angular sunglasses,” says Guadara. She suggests these trendy sunglasses with a cat-eye shape that stands out. The neutral colorway sets them apart from a black or tortoise pair while still ensuring they’re wearable with any look. They have a UV-protection coating to help filter harmful sun rays, plus the polycarbonate frames give them a lightweight but sturdy feel. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 4

39 These Budget-Friendly Narrow Cat-Eye Sunnies SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $15 See on Amazon These black cat-eye sunnies are another great choice, and they’re super affordable. Guadara encourages having options and says, “Sunglasses make the complete look so I am a big fan of having a few pairs.” These have a more narrow frame that gives a vintage-inspired look and are made with reinforced hinges for durability. The anti-glare lenses aren’t only great for seeing your phone screen when it’s bright out, but they also block up to 99.99% of both UVA and UVB rays. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 9