25 Super Cozy Boots You Can Lounge In & Wear Outside

When it comes to building a wardrobe you'll love, there's nothing like having
footwear so comfortable you'll want to wear them inside and outside of the house. And when temperatures dip, finding a pair of super cozy boots that are as perfect for lounging as they are for running errands is like finding hidden treasure. But when you're shopping (especially online and can't try pairs on), it's important to know what to look for when you shop.
To find the best pair of
comfortable boots, you'll want to pay attention to the shoe's overall construction. Boots made with textile or leather uppers are great at stretching and molding to your feet so even your toes have the perfect amount of room. After that, you'll want to focus on the insole and its cushioning. Memory foam or other padded insoles cradle and conform to the feet, giving you a soft, comfy base that feels more like slippers than boots. Finally, you'll want to find boots with an outer sole made of rubber or another non-skid material to protect you from slips when you're traversing slippery floors. If you intend for your shoes to get a lot of outdoor use, you'll also want pairs that are water-resistant and equipped for inclement weather.
To give you a head start, I've put together a list of
cozy boots that are great for both lounging and outside wear. Each pair is so comfy that once you step into them, you never want to wear anything else.
1
A Pair Of Boots Lined With Faux Fur
Step into these
boots on any day of the week for comfort and warmth. They feature a soft, faux fur lining and can be worn with leggings, jeans, and more. The waterproof rubber sole prevents sliding whether you're inside or outside of the house. Choose from four different colors.
2
The $30 Bootie With Chenille To Feel Like A Slipper
This
boot combines microsuede and chenille fabric for the look of an outdoor shoe with the feel of a slipper. They are equipped with a faux fur lining and memory foam insole that supports the arch and reduces foot pain. Plus, they also come with a rubber sole for traction and durability. Choose from black, gray, pink, and burgundy.
3
This Wedge Sneaker That's Fully Lined With Fur
You'll be able to stay warm and cozy on the coldest of days in these fur-lined
wedge sneakers. They come fully lined with faux shearling and feature a 2-inch wedge heel for style and height. The anti-slip rubber sole offers added traction and durability when you're out and about. Select from four neutral colors. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10
4
A Slouchy Slipper That Has A Sock-Like Interior
House shoe meets ankle bootie in the design of these soft, slouchy
slippers. They feature a sock-like ankle portion and come with a textile upper and anti-skid rubber sole that protects you from slipping and falling. Choose from five festive designs.
5
These Fleece-Lined Boots That Can Be Worn 2 Ways
High on style and comfort, these
suede boots will become your new favorites — especially since you can wear them in two ways. They feature a nonslip rubber outsole that's durable and chunky while the upper can be worn folded up or down to showcase the boot's inner lining of fleece. Choose your favorite of five colors from vibrant green to classic black.
6
A Bootie That'll Keep You Warm & Dry In The Rain Or Snow
This
ankle booties are perfect for stepping out in inclement weather. They feature a faux leather upper that's water-resistant and a fur interior that's warm and cozy on the feet. The shoe's rubber outsole additionally provides tons of support and traction, but they're still comfy enough to wear around the house. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5
7
These $22 Slipper Boots With A Cute Sheep Motif
Keep warm in these
fuzzy slippers made with thick knitted fabric. Each boot features a cute sheep pattern design on the back and is additionally adorned with a pom-pom decoration in the front. They're easy to slip on during colder months and great for use in and outside of the house — even if it's just for a run to the mailbox.
8
A Snow Boot With Lots Of Size Options
Made with a suede upper and fur-lined inner, these
snow boots will keep your feet warm and dry no matter the weather. They feature a lace-up design and come with a rubber anti-slip sole for added protection and security. Offered in a wide range of sizes, choose your favorite of five colors. Available sizes: 4.5 — 14
9
A Durable Microsuede Boot Slipper With A Fur Cuff
The microsuede upper on this
boot slipper is soft and comfortable, making them a great option for everyday wear. They're additionally made with faux fur trim around the cuff and lining for added coziness, while the durable outsole provides durability and protection. Choose from three colors.
10
These Waterproof Snow Booties In 6 Colors
Be ready for snow with this pair of durable
waterproof booties. They feature a cozy faux fur lining and rubber sole that make them suitable for just about any weather that comes your way. Six different colors are available.
11
A Suede-Like Boot With A Faux Fur Cuff
These
suede-like boots feature a faux fur ankle cuff and thick, memory foam insoles that cushion and cradle the feet. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole keeps you protected from snow, rain, and other slippery conditions. There are five colors available, including a pair with leopard-print faux fur. Available sizes: Small — X-Large
12
A Cable-Knit Ankle Boot That's Super Cozy
These cable-knit cuties are like sweaters for your feet. The
ankle-height boots have two large buttons on the sides and the platform soles are made of durable and slip-resistant rubber. They are easy to slip on and off as needed and come in a few colors and patterns to choose from.
13
These Fur-Lined Bootie That Can Be Rolled Down
Get comfy indoors and keep your feet protected from the outside elements in these
fur-lined booties. This ankle-length boot features a textile upper and comes with a lightweight, rubber sole for added stability on hard surfaces. High on style, they feature a functional side button that can be folded down to show off more of the fur interior. Choose from five colors.
14
This Classic Sheepskin Boot With A Cushioned Insole
Sleek and classic in style, these
suede boots add warmth and comfort with the addition of sheepskin fur in its inner lining. The rubber sole provides stability while the cozy footbed comforts every step. Choose from an array of brown and black hues.
15
A Pair Of Fur-Lined Boots With A Memory Foam Insole
These microsuede
boots are great for indoor and outdoor use because they're lightweight and have a thick lining that keeps feet warm. The memory foam insole makes every step comfortable, and a durable rubber outsole makes them suitable for outdoor use. Pick your favorite of eight colors.
16
These Snow Boots That Come With A Toggle Closure
Trek through the snow with ease in these waterproof
snow boots or just be super cozy at home. The repellant upper keeps water out while the soft fabric lining keeps your feet warm and comfortable. These boots are designed with a toggle close up top to prevent moisture and cold air from getting in, too. They come in three shades.
17
A Comfortable Chenille Bootie With A Rubber Sole
Perfect for lounging thanks to how comfortable they are, but built with a rubber sole so you can run errands without changing, these
boots are a great versatile pick. They're made with a chenille upper and have a faux fur cuff that stylishly rolls down. The interior features a memory foam insole, too. The style comes in four colors, including beige and pink.
18
These $20 Mid-Calf Sweater Boots Made For Indoor & Outdoor Use
Made specifically for indoor
and outdoor use, these mid-calf boots offer a foam inner that snuggles the foot and keeps it comfortable all day long. They are constructed of a microsuede upper and highlighted by a sweater-like knit ankle with a slip-resistant outsole. Choose your favorite of seven color combinations.
19
These Fleece House Shoes That Make Trips To The Mailbox Way Better
These
house shoes are a great addition to any comfortable boot collection. They're made of plush fleece inside and out and slip on and off for easy wear. The sole is lightweight and waterproof, making them perfect for quick runs to the mailbox, on the patio, and more. Choose from four colors.
20
A Cozy Slipper With A Memory Foam Insole
The knit texture of these
slipper boots makes them the definition of cozy. They are lightweight, flexible, and come with memory foam insoles and an anti-slip rubber sole so you can don them for outside runs, too. These boots can be worn rolled up or down. Select from four different dark colors. Available sizes: Men's 7 — 14
21
These Suede Boots With Stylish Fur Trim
How cute are these
suede boots? They feature a modern silhouette with fur trim and have a small platform heel that's sturdy and durable. The insole is fully cushioned for comfort, and they come in five neutral colors for your selection. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
22
A Tie-Front House Bootie With Faux Fur Lining
Designed with a warm fur collar that can be flipped up or down, these
short house boots are great for lounging and quick trips outside. They feature a front tie, meaning that you can adjust them to fit around your ankle perfectly, and also come with memory foam insoles for cushioning. This style is offered in gray, tan, and brown.
23
A Boot Available In Narrow & Wide Sizes
These
boots from comfy shoemaker extraordinaires Clarks will feel like clouds on your feet. They are soft, lightweight, and made with a cushioned footbed with soft lining. The platform heel adds a bit of height with a sturdy synthetic sole. Offered in wide and narrow options, these shoes can be purchased in four muted colors. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (wide and narrow options also available)
24
This Pair Of Puffer Boots That Are Super Warm
Reminiscent of a cozy puffer coat, these
quilted boots will keep your feet warm even during the winter months. They're equipped with a faux shearling lining and have a foam insole for ultimate comfort. They come in four colors including black, olive, and pink.
25
A Sleek Leather Bootie With Fur Lining
These
leather booties are comfortable and fashionable at the same time. Made of high-quality leather, they feature a side-zipper closure with criss-cross elastic detailing in the front. The fur lining ensures warmth, and the rubber outsole prevents slips and falls. Choose between colors including red and khaki. Available sizes: 5 — 12.5