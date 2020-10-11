25 Super Cozy Boots You Can Lounge In & Wear Outside

When it comes to building a wardrobe you'll love, there's nothing like having footwear so comfortable you'll want to wear them inside and outside of the house. And when temperatures dip, finding a pair of super cozy boots that are as perfect for lounging as they are for running errands is like finding hidden treasure. But when you're shopping (especially online and can't try pairs on), it's important to know what to look for when you shop.

To find the best pair of comfortable boots, you'll want to pay attention to the shoe's overall construction. Boots made with textile or leather uppers are great at stretching and molding to your feet so even your toes have the perfect amount of room. After that, you'll want to focus on the insole and its cushioning. Memory foam or other padded insoles cradle and conform to the feet, giving you a soft, comfy base that feels more like slippers than boots. Finally, you'll want to find boots with an outer sole made of rubber or another non-skid material to protect you from slips when you're traversing slippery floors. If you intend for your shoes to get a lot of outdoor use, you'll also want pairs that are water-resistant and equipped for inclement weather.

To give you a head start, I've put together a list of cozy boots that are great for both lounging and outside wear. Each pair is so comfy that once you step into them, you never want to wear anything else.

1 A Pair Of Boots Lined With Faux Fur MUK LUKS Carey Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Step into these boots on any day of the week for comfort and warmth. They feature a soft, faux fur lining and can be worn with leggings, jeans, and more. The waterproof rubber sole prevents sliding whether you're inside or outside of the house. Choose from four different colors. Available sizes: 6 — 11

2 The $30 Bootie With Chenille To Feel Like A Slipper LongBay Women's Warm Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers Amazon $30 See On Amazon This boot combines microsuede and chenille fabric for the look of an outdoor shoe with the feel of a slipper. They are equipped with a faux fur lining and memory foam insole that supports the arch and reduces foot pain. Plus, they also come with a rubber sole for traction and durability. Choose from black, gray, pink, and burgundy. Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 This Wedge Sneaker That's Fully Lined With Fur Athlefit Fur Wedge Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon You'll be able to stay warm and cozy on the coldest of days in these fur-lined wedge sneakers. They come fully lined with faux shearling and feature a 2-inch wedge heel for style and height. The anti-slip rubber sole offers added traction and durability when you're out and about. Select from four neutral colors. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

4 A Slouchy Slipper That Has A Sock-Like Interior MUK LUKS Women's Raquel Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon House shoe meets ankle bootie in the design of these soft, slouchy slippers. They feature a sock-like ankle portion and come with a textile upper and anti-skid rubber sole that protects you from slipping and falling. Choose from five festive designs. Available sizes: 5 — 12

5 These Fleece-Lined Boots That Can Be Worn 2 Ways DOTACOKO Cute Warm Short Boots Amazon $28 See On Amazon High on style and comfort, these suede boots will become your new favorites — especially since you can wear them in two ways. They feature a nonslip rubber outsole that's durable and chunky while the upper can be worn folded up or down to showcase the boot's inner lining of fleece. Choose your favorite of five colors from vibrant green to classic black. Available sizes: 4 —11

6 A Bootie That'll Keep You Warm & Dry In The Rain Or Snow Mishansha Winter Anti-Slip Leather Snow Boots Amazon $43 See On Amazon This ankle booties are perfect for stepping out in inclement weather. They feature a faux leather upper that's water-resistant and a fur interior that's warm and cozy on the feet. The shoe's rubber outsole additionally provides tons of support and traction, but they're still comfy enough to wear around the house. Available sizes: 5.5 —10.5

7 These $22 Slipper Boots With A Cute Sheep Motif Fashare Slip on Fuzzy Slipper Boots Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep warm in these fuzzy slippers made with thick knitted fabric. Each boot features a cute sheep pattern design on the back and is additionally adorned with a pom-pom decoration in the front. They're easy to slip on during colder months and great for use in and outside of the house — even if it's just for a run to the mailbox. Available sizes: 5 —10

8 A Snow Boot With Lots Of Size Options Harence Winter Snow Boots for Women Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made with a suede upper and fur-lined inner, these snow boots will keep your feet warm and dry no matter the weather. They feature a lace-up design and come with a rubber anti-slip sole for added protection and security. Offered in a wide range of sizes, choose your favorite of five colors. Available sizes: 4.5 — 14

9 A Durable Microsuede Boot Slipper With A Fur Cuff Isotoner Erica Microsuede Boot Slippers Amazon $28 See On Amazon The microsuede upper on this boot slipper is soft and comfortable, making them a great option for everyday wear. They're additionally made with faux fur trim around the cuff and lining for added coziness, while the durable outsole provides durability and protection. Choose from three colors. Available sizes: 6 — 10

10 These Waterproof Snow Booties In 6 Colors Gracosy Warm Snow Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon Be ready for snow with this pair of durable waterproof booties. They feature a cozy faux fur lining and rubber sole that make them suitable for just about any weather that comes your way. Six different colors are available. Available sizes: 6 — 11

11 A Suede-Like Boot With A Faux Fur Cuff Jessica Simpson Tipped Faux Fur Microsuede Boot Slippers Amazon $28 See On Amazon These suede-like boots feature a faux fur ankle cuff and thick, memory foam insoles that cushion and cradle the feet. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole keeps you protected from snow, rain, and other slippery conditions. There are five colors available, including a pair with leopard-print faux fur. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 A Cable-Knit Ankle Boot That's Super Cozy ONCAI Fluffy Faux Fur Slipper Boots Amazon $23 See On Amazon These cable-knit cuties are like sweaters for your feet. The ankle-height boots have two large buttons on the sides and the platform soles are made of durable and slip-resistant rubber. They are easy to slip on and off as needed and come in a few colors and patterns to choose from. Available sizes: 5 — 12

13 These Fur-Lined Bootie That Can Be Rolled Down TN TANGNEST Fur Lined Womens Snow Boots Amazon $11 See On Amazon Get comfy indoors and keep your feet protected from the outside elements in these fur-lined booties. This ankle-length boot features a textile upper and comes with a lightweight, rubber sole for added stability on hard surfaces. High on style, they feature a functional side button that can be folded down to show off more of the fur interior. Choose from five colors. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

14 This Classic Sheepskin Boot With A Cushioned Insole DREAM PAIRS Suede Leather Sheepskin Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon Sleek and classic in style, these suede boots add warmth and comfort with the addition of sheepskin fur in its inner lining. The rubber sole provides stability while the cozy footbed comforts every step. Choose from an array of brown and black hues. Available sizes: 5 — 12

15 A Pair Of Fur-Lined Boots With A Memory Foam Insole Home Slipper Women's Memory Foam Boots Amazon $23 See On Amazon These microsuede boots are great for indoor and outdoor use because they're lightweight and have a thick lining that keeps feet warm. The memory foam insole makes every step comfortable, and a durable rubber outsole makes them suitable for outdoor use. Pick your favorite of eight colors. Available sizes: 7 — 14

16 These Snow Boots That Come With A Toggle Closure Amoji Snow Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon Trek through the snow with ease in these waterproof snow boots or just be super cozy at home. The repellant upper keeps water out while the soft fabric lining keeps your feet warm and comfortable. These boots are designed with a toggle close up top to prevent moisture and cold air from getting in, too. They come in three shades. Available sizes: 7 — 10

17 A Comfortable Chenille Bootie With A Rubber Sole ONCAI Chenille Boots Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for lounging thanks to how comfortable they are, but built with a rubber sole so you can run errands without changing, these boots are a great versatile pick. They're made with a chenille upper and have a faux fur cuff that stylishly rolls down. The interior features a memory foam insole, too. The style comes in four colors, including beige and pink. Available sizes: 5 — 11

18 These $20 Mid-Calf Sweater Boots Made For Indoor & Outdoor Use Seranoma Microsuede Mid-Calf Boot Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made specifically for indoor and outdoor use, these mid-calf boots offer a foam inner that snuggles the foot and keeps it comfortable all day long. They are constructed of a microsuede upper and highlighted by a sweater-like knit ankle with a slip-resistant outsole. Choose your favorite of seven color combinations. Available sizes: 6 — 11

19 These Fleece House Shoes That Make Trips To The Mailbox Way Better Dailybella Warm Plush Slipper Boots Amazon $23 See On Amazon These house shoes are a great addition to any comfortable boot collection. They're made of plush fleece inside and out and slip on and off for easy wear. The sole is lightweight and waterproof, making them perfect for quick runs to the mailbox, on the patio, and more. Choose from four colors. Available sizes: 7 — 9.5

20 A Cozy Slipper With A Memory Foam Insole ONCAI Slipper Boots Amazon $25 See On Amazon The knit texture of these slipper boots makes them the definition of cozy. They are lightweight, flexible, and come with memory foam insoles and an anti-slip rubber sole so you can don them for outside runs, too. These boots can be worn rolled up or down. Select from four different dark colors. Available sizes: Men's 7 — 14

21 These Suede Boots With Stylish Fur Trim Skechers Performance On The Go Boot Amazon $44 See On Amazon How cute are these suede boots? They feature a modern silhouette with fur trim and have a small platform heel that's sturdy and durable. The insole is fully cushioned for comfort, and they come in five neutral colors for your selection. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

22 A Tie-Front House Bootie With Faux Fur Lining RockDove Faux Fur Lined House Bootie Amazon $16 See On Amazon Designed with a warm fur collar that can be flipped up or down, these short house boots are great for lounging and quick trips outside. They feature a front tie, meaning that you can adjust them to fit around your ankle perfectly, and also come with memory foam insoles for cushioning. This style is offered in gray, tan, and brown. Available sizes: 5 — 12

23 A Boot Available In Narrow & Wide Sizes Clarks Sillian Tana Amazon $61 See On Amazon These boots from comfy shoemaker extraordinaires Clarks will feel like clouds on your feet. They are soft, lightweight, and made with a cushioned footbed with soft lining. The platform heel adds a bit of height with a sturdy synthetic sole. Offered in wide and narrow options, these shoes can be purchased in four muted colors. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (wide and narrow options also available)

24 This Pair Of Puffer Boots That Are Super Warm Sanuk Puff N Chill Amazon $24 See On Amazon Reminiscent of a cozy puffer coat, these quilted boots will keep your feet warm even during the winter months. They're equipped with a faux shearling lining and have a foam insole for ultimate comfort. They come in four colors including black, olive, and pink. Available sizes: 5 — 11