Tarte's Iconic Shape Tape Is On Sale For Just $18 Right Now

If you need to restock your tube of Tarte Shape Tape, now's the time: The brand is hosting its Tarte Friends & Family sale, and items are 30% off with limited exceptions.

The sale began July 26 and runs through July 31, so there's still plenty of time to shop. Members of the reward program Team Tarte will get 30% off their purchases, but you can get a 25% discount even if you're not a member — just use code BESTIES when you check out to take advantage.

In addition to the more traditional sale, the brand is also giving customers who spend $55 or more a free Clean Queen Hand Sanitizer when they use the code FREE. You can also take advantage of free shipping if you order $50 or more worth of merchandise — you do have to hit the $50 threshold after any discounts are applied, but all you need is a tube of Shape Tape and an eyeshadow palette to make that happen.

