A duchess-approved sale is about to start, and the deal is pretty major. Meghan Markle's favorite exfoliator will be 20% off during Tatcha's friends and family sale, making now a great time to adopt part of Markle's beauty regimen as your own.

The brand is offering 20% off sitewide, excluding gift sets, from Oct. 8 through Oct. 15 at 11:59 pm PT. Everything else, including its Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder, is fair game. Markle has told Allure that the exfoliator is a go-to step in her beauty routine, telling the outlet, "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation."

The Rice Polish uses finely ground rice bran and papaya enzymes to buff away dead skin and promote cell turnover. The formula is powerful enough to thoroughly cleanse the skin without stripping its natural moisture. Plus, the product comes in three formulas — classic for normal skin, deep for normal to oily, gentle for dry, and calming for sensitive — making it usable for all skin types.

