When the days get shorter and sunshine seems scarce, cold weather and even snow may tempt you to apply a layer of moisturizer and skip what's arguably the most important skin care step of all: sunscreen. But incorporating one of the best winter sunscreens into your skincare routine is as crucial as it is before a summer day spent at the beach. You need SPF every day of the year, even when the forecast calls for a blizzard — actually, this rule goes double for when snow is on the horizon, as snow reflects UV radiation like nobody's business.

Whether you prefer applying a separate sunscreen with broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection over your favorite moisturizer or find moisturizers with SPF already in their formula to be most convenient, remembering to apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher in the wintertime will help prevent free radical formation, damage to your DNA, and skin cancer.

And, even though we associate summer activities — like swimming and sweating every second of the day — with the ability to erode sunscreen faster than usual, winter's harsh winds and snowfall also do a number on sunscreen. In other words: carry your bottle around if you'll be outside and be sure to reapply it every few hours to make sure your skin is protected.

These seven incredible sunscreens for winter will ensure your skin is protected from now until those spring flowers pop up once again.

1 The Ultimate Moisture-Boosting Sunscreen For Dry Skin Cosrx SPF 50 Aloe Soothing Sun Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon Aloe vera extract is the key ingredient in this sunscreen with SPF 50, which is designed for anyone with a dry or flaky complexion. In addition to protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays, it relies on a mixture of botanicals that help your skin form a moisture-retaining barrier to keep it soft, hydrated, and smooth. While this sunscreen isn't greasy, it also is not mattifying — if you have dry, normal, or sensitive skin it will feel luxurious, but it might be a little too thick for oily skin types. One fan raved: "I'm super satisfied with this product because it leaves no white film. I'm the same skin color as Kelly Rowland and I can rarely find an SPF that doesnt leave me ashy but this does the job. I also love the fresh clean smell."

2 A Sport Sunscreen That's Water Resistant Up To 80 Minutes Elta MD UV Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50 Amazon $25.50 See On Amazon A top choice by many dermatologists, this sport formula sunscreen is oil-free an water-resistant up to 80 minutes. So go on and wear it while skiing, snowboarding, ice-skating, or just walking 10 blocks to work in a blizzard — it won't wear off. This sunscreen doesn't clog pores, leave a white residue, or cause your eyes to sting or tear. One fan raved: "I play pickleball 4 hours 3 times plus per week in the desert. Sunny ALL the time - even winter. This stuff makes your skin bullet proof to the sun. I put just a small (less than a dime size) amount on my face, neck and chest and I never get burned (I have roseacea and fair skin that burns very easily). I wipe my face vigorously throughout game play and it does not rub off. The only thing I should mention is that it CAN sting your eyes if you profusely sweat and you have applied a lot SPF to your forehead. I could not be more happy with EltaMD 50 Sport Water Resist. It is water and heavy rubbing resistant."

3 A Dry Oil Sunscreen That Makes You Look Super Glowy Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50, 1.23 oz Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want to make sure you actually put sunscreen on your face everyday, the Glow Stick from Supergoop! is the product you've been looking for. This SPF 50 sunscreen comes in a dry oil stick that's easy to apply as part of your regular skincare routine, and it gets bonus points for the glow-factor. It's mess-free and travel-friendly, you can always keep one in your bag, and goes on invisible, so it looks great on all skin tones. One fan raved: "suuuuper easy to apply, amazing for dry skin, not so sure about oily skin since it leaves a very oily looking feel. if you love the dewy look this is IT for that, but also you can tone it down a lil. great for no makeup days, easy to reapply, love the shape, neverending amount. amazing loooove it"

4 This Reef-Safe Mineral Sunscreen With A Matte Finish COOLA Organic Face Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, 1.7 Fl Oz Amazon $32 See On Amazon This reef-safe sunscreen is made from 70%+ Certified Organic Ingredients, and is lightweight, sheer, and unscented, making it a great choice for those with more sensitive skin. The broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection is great for everyday wear, and if eco-consciousness is important to you, the tubes are also 100% recyclable, and made from plant-based materials. One fan raved: "Our whole family uses this, even the baby! And we all have sensitive skin. It really works!"

5 A Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen That's Great For All Skin Types CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30, 1.7 Fl Oz Amazon $16 See On Amazon This hydrating, mineral-based sunscreen has a universal sheer tint that looks great on all skin-tones. The SPF 30 protection provides a good base for winter use, and it's free from Oxybenzone, parabens, and fragrances. It can be worn by itself in place of a moisturizer, but also works well under makeup. One fan raved: "This stuff is amazing. I always have a hard time finding sunscreen that won’t pill up on top of my moisturizers, that only contains physical sunscreens, unscented, and doesn’t leave a white cast. If you have the same issues then this might be great for you! I have light-medium skin tone and matches me perfectly. Also, this is way cheaper than all of my Sephora SPF skin tints/foundations without additional fragrance. A+++"

6 A Lightweight Sunscreen From A Cult-Favorite K-Beauty Brand ETUDE HOUSE Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+, 1.7 Fl Oz Amazon $10 See On Amazon Advertised as a "sun milk," this SPF 50+ sunscreen from Etude House boasts over 4,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon — and it's only $10. It's totally mineral-based, and contains soothing ingredients like Portulaca Oleracea and Mistletoe, as well as Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic Acid for an additional moisture boost. One fan raved: "This is the best face sunscreen I have ever tried. I have oily, acne prone skin and I hate wearing sunscreen on my face because it would always break me out. I tried The Face Shop sunscreen and that worked a while before it started giving me whiteheads all over my cheeks. I decided to give this one a try and let me tell you it is a god send. It has a nice watery, milky texture, matte finish, and feels so light. It definitely didn't make my skin oily or greasy feeling. I did notice that this sunscreen clings to the dry patches on my skin; it makes them a bit noticeable, but it doesn't bother me too much. I would rather have my skin protected from the sun. Don't even think too hard about buying this face sunscreen, just buy it. It'll be the best one you have ever used."