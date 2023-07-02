The 50 Coolest New Clothes & Accessories Under $35 On Amazon

One of the best things about Amazon is that it’s stocked with chic clothing spanning every category. The website makes it pretty easy to renovate your entire wardrobe with trendy new clothes and accessories that all cost less than $35. Plus, these affordable price tags make scouring the new-release section and curated top picks even more fun.

Ahead, keep scrolling to shop for the coolest new clothes and accessories that will fit your budget. You’ll be the first out of all of your friends to be rocking these brand-new trends.

1 This Essential Bodysuit That Comes In A Pack Of 3 OQQ Bodysuits (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nothing makes putting an outfit together easier than this pack of essential bodysuits that is available in an assortment of neutral colors. Whether you style them with a skirt, trousers, or high-waisted jeans, the one-piece silhouette creates a polished tuck-in look with minimal effort. It’s crafted from a ribbed material and has 10% spandex for an ample amount of stretch. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 26

2 This Backless Flare Jumpsuit That’s Made With Sweat-Wicking Fabric QINSEN Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dubbed a best-selling new release on Amazon, this flared jumpsuit is climbing the charts for its elevated approach to athleisure. The sleek silhouette features a U-shape back and is fitted at the bodice that flares out at the legs. It’s crafted from an ultra-stretchy and breathable material that wicks away moisture during workouts. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

3 These Lightweight Pants With An Adjustable Drawstring Waist Faleave Palazzon Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll be reaching for these lightweight linen pants all season long. These pants feature an elastic waistband that can easily be adjusted and they have two roomy pockets on both sides. Whether you style it over a bathing suit or wear it with a tank and sandals for a casual day, the breathable fabric makes it an excellent choice for sunny days. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

4 This Relaxed Jumpsuit That Makes Getting Dressed So Easy ANRABESS Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon There’s no better solution to getting dressed in a rush than this relaxed jumpsuit that will keep you stylish with minimal effort. It features a V-neck line with adjustable spaghetti straps and has deep pockets on both sides. The loose drop crotch silhouette is super comfy and makes the perfect outfit when it comes to long travel days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

5 This Lightweight & Supportive Romper That’s Great For Working Out ReachMe Workout Jumpsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Prepare to be the best dressed at your next workout thanks to this romper that features a keyhole front. The material is crafted from a super stretchy and soft fabric that is breathable and features an incredible amount of stretch. While you can’t go wrong with the black colorway, the bright pink or citrus orange will set you apart from the rest of your pilates class. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

6 A 2-Piece Set That You Can Also Wear As Separates ANRABESS 2-Piece Outfit Amazon $35 See On Amazon For morning when you snooze your alarm, this two-piece set will have you stylishly dressed in just minutes and is perfect for sunny days ahead. It comes with a pair of high-waisted linen shorts that have pockets and subtle pleats. The matching square-neck tank hits just at the hips and also works perfectly with a pair of jeans. You won’t regret scooping this up in more than one color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

7 A Pair Of Running Shorts Perfect For Your Next Pickleball Game FireSwan Butterfly Running Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you play golf, or tennis, or are hoping on the pickleball bandwagon, these running shorts look stylish on and off the court. The breezy butterfly silhouette gives the illusion of a skirt with a thick waistband that offers a secure fit. It’s crafted from a moisture-wicking fabric with a four-way stretch fabrication. “The undershorts are nice and long — they actually cover the part of the thigh that usually chafes. They’re super soft, the color is great, and they fit even better than expected. They’re not too tight or too loose, even as a longer short,” one five-star reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

8 A Pair Of Chunky Gold Hoops That Are The Ultimate Designer Dupe Apsvo Chunky Gold Waterdrop Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon It was only a matter of time before these chunky gold hoops went viral for their designer look for a fraction of the price. The bold accessory is key to elevating any basic outfit (like a white tee and a pair of jeans) and is also great to have on hand during the wedding season to add some extra class. They’re lightweight and comfortable, even after all-day wear. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 11

9 A Crochet Coverup That Will Take You To The Beach In Style Prinbara Cover Up $30 See On Amazon Available in a slew of neutrals and bright colors, this crochet cover-up will take you to the beach to boardwalk drinks in style. It’s crafted from a cozy netted material that allows you to subtly show off your swimsuit. The long-sleeve design hits just above the knees and styles perfectly with any pair of flat sandals. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

10 These Cute Platform Sandals That Have A Cozy Foam Feel Goosecret Platform Sandals Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fashion meets function with these platform sandals that not only provide excellent arch support but will also make any outfit look super cute. The sole measures 1.6 inches for a little extra height and it’s crafted from a super plush cushion that will keep your feet comfy even after long hours. “I immediately ordered another pair. It’s like walking on a cloud. Happy feet! I have wide feet with all sorts of issues and these are fantastic,” stated one five-star review. Available sizes: 6 — 10-10.5

Available colors: 3

11 A Soft Tie-Dye Romper With Pockets That’s Perfect For Warm Weather Days MakeMeChic Tie Dye Cami Romper With Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This adorable tie-dye romper is crafted from a super soft material that shoppers are calling “so comfy.” It has functional pockets on both sides and the straps can easily be adjusted. Whether you’re lounging on the couch, heading to the pool, or off to brunch, this romper is so versatile. Available in plenty of eye-catching colors, you’re bound to find the one that speaks to you. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 9

12 This Backless Crop Top For A Night Out AnotherChill Backless Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This slim-fitting crop top is made with 20% spandex for an incredible stretchy fit that holds its shape after all-day wear. It features a super low back, with most color options featuring a high neck in front. There are also two different sleeve lengths available — short sleeves and a long sleeve version for chiller nights. Plenty of reviewers noted the amount of compliments they got while wearing it out. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 13

13 This Incredibly Soft Maxi Dress That’s Earned 4.5 Out Of 5-Stars On Amazon AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you are running errands or heading to an event, this long-slip dress is so versatile and can be dressed up or dressed down with a simple shoe swap. The stretchy and slim design hugs your curves in all the right places, while the straps are easily adjustable to achieve the perfect fit. Reviewers are obsessed with the incredibly soft and stretchy fabric. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large

Available colors: 11

14 A Sun-Blocking Cotton Bucket Hat That Is So Gen-Z NPJY Cotton Bucket Hat Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to the beach or trying to mask a bad hair day, this cotton bucket hat will add a cool factor to any outfit. Not only is it stylish, but it also will protect your face and neck from harmful UV rays during sunny days. The brim measure 22.8 inches which fits most and it comes in an array of solid colors to choose from. You can even snag a pack of two for just $15. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 44

15 This Easy 2-Piece Outfit That Also Doubles As A Pair Of Pajamas Ekouaer 2-piece Outfit Amazon $29 See On Amazon So many reviewers say this two-piece outfit can be worn as pajamas — it’s that comfortable. It’s crafted from an incredibly soft fabric and is made with so much stretch. The set comes with relaxed-fitting pants that have an elastic drawstring at the waist with a matching tank that you can truly wear with anything. There’s also a short-sleeve shirt version available, which is just as stylish. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

16 This Flowy & Lightweight Midi Dress That Has Hidden Pockets LILLUSORY Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon $34 See On Amazon This short-sleeve midi dress is a closet staple that you can take from the office to dinner. The hemline hits right at the ankles and the tiered silhouette creates flowy movement for ease throughout the day. It’s cut from an ultra-soft blend of rayon and spandex and has hidden pockets on each side. Plus, it’s backed up by an impressive 4.6-star rating. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

17 A Pair Of Inflated Lip Sunglasses For Your Next Themed Party VANLINKER Inflated Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon These inflated sunglasses are anything but boring. Whether you’re going on a bachelorette, planning a themed party, or just want to add some funk to your outfit, these will instantly do the trick. They feature non-polarized lenses that provide UV protection. There are a slew of fun colors to choose from and they even come with a handy microfiber pouch to keep them clean. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 12

18 This Cut-Out Swimsuit With Cheeky Coverage Pink Queen Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Elevate your bathing suit collection with this stylish one-piece that has a cutout design in the front and cheeky coverage in the back. It’s crafted from a stretchy nylon blend that has 12% spandex. The straps can easily be adjusted and the padding features removable cups that give your bust a subtle lift. Snag this swimsuit in all black or opt for the bright color-blocked designs. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

19 This Popular Mesh Beach Tote That You Can Also Bring To The Office HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon This oversized tote is crafted from a flexible mesh material that allows you to easily see your belongings without having to rummage through. It measures 17 inches high and 15 inches long, making it the perfect size to store your beach towel, work laptop, gym clothes, and so much more. Opt for neutral tones or add a pop of color to your daily life with the neon yellow hue. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 13

20 This Denim Pencil Skirt That Has Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon Lexi Denim Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon A denim skirt will never go out of style but is especially having a major trend moment right now. This one hits right at the knees making it office appropriate and is equally great for going out. The denim is cut from a super soft and stretchy blend and is made with spandex for just the right amount of stretch. Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus

Available colors: 34

21 A Pair Of Faux-Leather Slides That Are A Summer Essential FITORY Slip-On Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon These flat sandals are stylish and minimalistic enough to match every single outfit in your wardrobe. The rubber sole is cushioned making it comfy for long walking days on your feet. IMO, the best part is the slim design that won’t take up any room in your suitcase when packing for your next vacation. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

22 This Relaxed Maxi Dress That Won’t Cling To Your Body Adogirl Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Where to even begin with this stunning maxi dress? For starters, it comes in a diverse range of sizing and there are plenty of color options to choose from making it hard to pick just one. Next, it’s crafted from a super relaxed fitting material that won’t cling to your body, allowing for movement and ease all day. The flowy design can be worn during the day or can be dressed up at night. Regardless, you’ll be comfortable and chic no matter what the event calls for. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 31

23 A Cropped Button-Down Shirt That Pairs Beautifully With Denim Tankaneo Button Down Cropped Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for easy-to-wear tops that can be worn with just about anything, this cropped button-down shirt is a winner. It has a relaxed fit with buttons going all way down, so you can wear it open as a layering piece. It’s crafted from 100% cotton that is super lightweight and breathable — plus, it washes well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

24 A Pair Of Stylish & Striking Sunglasses With UV Protection ZORVISION Oversized Sunglasses Amazon $10 See On Amazon This bold pair of stylish sunglasses are equally functional as they are fashionable. The oversized silhouette features non-polarized plastic lenses that are coated in UV protection to block out harmful rays. Available in three neutral colors at an incredible price point, you’ll want to grab more than one pair to have on hand all season long. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 3

25 An Adorable Gingham Mini Dress With A Twisted Front Detail Floerns Twist Front Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cute mini dress comes in a slew of fun prints ranging from gingham to dainty floral designs. It has a twisted knot front detailed with a keyhole, while the back features a stylish bow detail for closure. The spaghetti straps are easily adjustable to secure the perfect fit. Whether you’re heading on vacation or looking for easy summer dresses, this style reigns supreme. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

26 This A-Line Denim Maxi Skirt That Is So On Trend Viatabuna Long Denim Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon It doesn’t get trendier than a maxi denim skirt this season, and this style from Amazon is a great budget-friendly option. It comes in an assortment of different washes and styles ranging from black to ivory and army green. It’s crafted from a cotton and polyester blend that is soft, breathable, and can work for any climate. Plus, it’s got plenty of pocket space. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

27 This Easy Breezy Romper That Is Comfortable Enough To Travel In Caracilia Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating, this spaghetti-strap romper is one of the most versatile styles on this list. It’s crafted from a soft and stretchy polyester blend and has 5% spandex for a comfy fit. There are two pockets on the front to hold your accessories with ease. Plus, the relaxed fit not only makes for a cute travel ensemble but is also perfect as a swimsuit cover-up or for throwing on in a hurry. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

28 A Ribbed Yoga Romper That’ll Ensure You’re Covered For Every Pose OQQ Spaghetti Strap Romper Amazon $19 See On Amazon Become the most stylish girl at the gym thanks to this spaghetti strap romper that is made with four-way stretch. The material is super soft and stretchy and is comfortable for all-day wear, even outside of your gym or yoga studio. You can also style this fitted romper under a blazer or a denim jacket for an elevated casual look, or wear it under a dress that could use some extra lining. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 6

29 These Comfy Sandals That Make You Feel Like You’re Walking On Clouds TOBVZOO Pillow Slides Amazon $12 See On Amazon Designed to feel like a pillow, these sandals are made with an ultra-soft cushioned insole crafted from EVA material. If you’re looking for some extra height, the thick sole measures 1.7 inches, which is great for styling with any of the maxi dresses on this list. And for under $15, there’s no going wrong. Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 13.5-14.5

Available colors: 3

30 These Strappy Sandals That Look So Good With Skirts & Mini Dresses DREAM PAIRS Strappy Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon These strappy sandals are about to become the most stylish shoe in your closet. Designed from soft faux leather with a mini block heel, reviewers can’t get over how comfortable and chic these sandals are. With the timeless style of these sandals, you’ll be able to instantly elevate a simple mini dress, skirt, or even just denim shorts. Available sizes: 7 — 11

Available colors: 4

31 This Best-Selling 2-Piece Set That Makes It Easy To Dress Up For A Night Out CHYRII 2-Piece Bandeau Bodycon Outfit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Shoppers love that this two-piece set is simple enough to be worn as separates and of course, works perfectly when styled together. It comes with a super stretchy tube top with an asymmetrical hemline that pairs great with jeans. The matching mini skirt is a timeless style you’ll hold on to for years to come. The material is made from a ribbed knit blend of viscose and spandex. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 7

32 This Best-Selling Satin Cami That You’ll Want In Every Color Zeagoo Sleeveless Camisole Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon This satin camisole tank is perfect for layering underneath blazers or cardigans while also being great for neatly tucking into jeans, thanks to its relaxed fit. It’s available in an assortment of bright and neutral colors and features wide straps to easily mask your bra straps. While it’s made from a silk satin material, it’s okay to throw it in the wash with the rest of your laundry. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

33 A Pack Of Nipple Covers To Wear With A Backless Shirt Apriddeo Super-thin Sticky Nipple Covers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Designed for plunging necklines or strapless and backless designs, these sticky nipple covers are a perfect alternative to a bra. They are made with durable adhesive that doesn’t leave a sticky residue on your skin. The pack comes with a set of two that are reusable and can be worn plenty of times. It doesn’t hurt that they currently have a 4.9 out of five-star rating on Amazon, either. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 1

34 This Button-Down Shirt That Doubles As A Chic Beach Cover-Up Sucolan Button Down Shirts Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crafted from incredibly breathable cotton, this button-down shirt can be worn so many different ways. Whether you style it open with jeans, closed as a mini dress, or wear it over a swimsuit, you’ll wear this shirt more than any other in your closet. The long length also makes it a great option to pair with leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

35 This Bodycon Dress That Feels More Expensive Than It Really Is MEROKEETY Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This ribbed knit bodycon dress is an easy way to dress up a pair of sneakers, but of course, can also be worn with heels. Reviewers have noted how thick the fabric is. That says, it still feels lightweight when it’s being worn. It hits just above the ankles, so you won’t have to worry about hemming it when worn with flat shoes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

36 This Loungewear Set That You’ll Never Want To Take Off BEKOFO Matching Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Elevate your loungewear collection with this totally chic and cozy matching set. It’s crafted from a super soft fabric that has 10% spandex for ample stretch. The set includes a pair of ribbed biker shorts with a matching oversized T-shirt that you can also wear with a pair of jeans or leggings during the day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

37 This Casual Maxi Dress That Can Also Be Dressed Up Prinbara Casual Sleevless Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Shoppers are calling this sleeveless maxi dress “comfortable” and “soft” — but, the tiered silhouette also makes it very versatile, no matter the invitation. It’s crafted from rayon and polyester, and has 5% spandex for just the right amount of stretch. Designed with a V-neck, pockets, and a flowy skirt, this dress can take you from day to night with ease. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

38 This Cut-Out Dress That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is ANRABESS Sleeveless Padded Shoulder Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The shoulder pads, twisted front, and silky material make this maxi dress look so expensive and luxurious. It features a slide slit so you can dance and walk with ease. Whether you’re heading to a wedding or party, or are looking for a special outfit to wear on your birthday, this one will be sure to land you plenty of genuine compliments. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

39 This Workout Cami That Has A Built-In Supportive Bra ECOPARTY Quick-Dry Workout Camisole Amazon $23 See On Amazon This workout camisole is crafted from a stretchy and smooth quick-drying fabric that wicks away sweat during your workouts. It has spaghetti straps that are easily adjustable, as well as a built-in sports bra that is supportive with removable padding. It’s best suited for low to medium-impact workouts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

40 This One-Shoulder Bodysuit For Date Night That’s Buttery Soft SAUNGKUAI Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon The slim fit, one-shoulder silhouette, and cleavage-baring cutout are just a few elements that make this bodysuit the perfect date night shirt. Whether you style it with high-waisted jeans or trousers, there’s no question you’ll be looking and feeling great. Even better, the bottom is designed with a snap closure to make it flawlessly functional to wear all day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

41 A Gold Chain Necklace That’ll Help You Accessorize Any Basic Outfit PEARLADA Baroque Pendant Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can’t beat the super cheap price tag on this high-quality chain necklace that will instantly accessorize any outfit. There are a few pendant options to choose from including a stylish pearl and compass design. It features a toggle and ring closure that will stay secure all day long. Just be prepared for people to ask, “Where’d you get that?” Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 4

42 This Cozy Oversized Sweatshirt You’ll Never Want To Take Off ANRABESS Oversized Sweatshirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This oversized sweatshirt is soft enough for lounging, yet stylish enough to wear out of the house with leggings. It features a drop shoulder collar with a hood, and the inside is lined in fleece for a super cozy style. It’s available in a slew of neutral colors and cool tones and is backed by a 4.7-star rating from people who claim they didn’t expect such a high-quality sweatshirt at such a great price point. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

43 This Gorgeous Floral Tiered Skirt With An Elastic Waistband Kate Kasin Skirt AMazon $25 See On Amazon The elastic waistband on this pull-on tiered midi skirt makes this extremely comfortable for a non-restrictive fit. The silhouette has a side slit with a ruffle design and comes in a slew of dainty floral prints. Whether you’re going on a date, heading on vacation, or want to elevate your work attire, you can’t go wrong with this stylish skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

44 This Long, Flowy Kaftan That Can Serve As A Beach Cover-Up Or House Dress CHERRY CAT Long Kaftan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Perfect for the beach or for a summer day party, this long kaftan comes in a slew of chic prints that will be sure to land you endless compliments. It’s designed from breathable and lightweight rayon material that is soft to the touch. The inseam measures about 53 inches and can easily be hemmed for a shorter fit. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 13

45 This Super Chic Velvet Bow For Your Hair Surray Handmade Velvet Bow Hair Ties Amazon $8 See On Amazon This velvet hair bow is a super chic way to top off any ensemble. The bow is detachable so you can easily adjust the size and it comes with an elastic hair tie for a secure fit that won’t fall off. Whether you’re heading to a holiday party or looking for a unique accessory that’ll refine your look, this is it. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 1

46 A Lace Bralette With Pretty Scalloped Edges & Adjustable Straps SOLY HUX Lace Scalloped Wireless Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a subtle lift with comfortable support, this sultry lace bralette has padded cups and adjustable straps for a secure fit. It’s designed from a breathable and stretchy lace fabric and has scalloped edges along the neckline and hem. The plunging neckline is key for leaving little to the imagination inside or outside of the bedroom. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 17

47 This Pair Of Statement Earrings That’ll Make It Easy To Jazz Up Any Outfit Donabus Copper Statement Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pair of statement earrings are versatile in that they can be perfect for a black tie event, or just worn casually to dress up a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt. These statement earrings feature a sculptural silhouette that’s beautifully bedazzled in silver stones for a modern look. Despite their appearance, they’re lightweight enough to comfortably wear all night long. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 1

48 A Stylish Purse That’s Versatile Enough To Use Every Day FashionPuzzle Small Crescent Shoulder Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon This crescent shape shoulder purse is crafted from smooth faux leather, detailed with gold-tone hardware. The size is roomy enough to store your essentials and the style is so versatile that you can wear it during the day or use it as an evening bag. There are also two pockets inside — one slip pocket and one zippered — to hold your cash, cards, or gum. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 27

49 This Stretchy & Chic Bustier Tube Top For Any Occasion ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Why wear a basic tank when you can put on this super stylish bustier top with a sweetheart neckline instead? Made from a stretchy polyester and elastane blend, the ribbed knit material is soft and elevated. Tuck it into high-waisted trousers or jeans for a cute day look or a night out. Plenty of reviewers noted it’s especially great for those with long torsos. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22