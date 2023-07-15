The Most Stylish Clothes You'd Never Know Are Under $35 On Amazon

Anyone who’s restocking their closet — or simply on the lookout for some new, special pieces to enhance their current capsule — would do well to check out Amazon’s offerings. They’ve got some incredibly chic trends that also happen to be surprisingly affordable, and I’ve rounded up some of the most stylish clothes you’d never know are under $35. You’ll find date night dresses with fluttery tiered hemlines, athleisure-cute tennis skirts, and platform sneakers in textured fabrics — even timeless tote bags and gold-plated jewelry to round out your look. Consider this your wardrobe wish list and scroll on for some of Amazon’s best. With two-day shipping for Prime members, there’s never been a better time to shop.

1 These Bold Geometric Earrings Bmadge Gold Geometric Statement Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bold, statement-making earrings like these deserve a spot in all jewelry collections; the ribbed, S-shaped design and gold-toned finish will enliven even the most simple of ensembles. Even better, this pair only costs $5 — that’s less than the price of a latte at your local coffee shop. Available colors: 1

2 An Adorable Pair Of Pleated Shorts Floerns Wide Leg Casual Pleated Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon With the fit of a kicky mini skirt, a high button-closure waist, and a pleated front, this adorable pair of shorts will carry you through warm weather day and night. Pair with a fitted tee and sneakers for casual occasions, or a silk button-down and heels for evening. A partially elasticized waistband ensures you’ll be as comfy as you are stylish. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 A Buttery-Soft Faux Leather Tote That Can Double As An Overnight Bag HOXIS Oversized Vegan Leather Tote Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re planning for an overnight trip or a day in the office, this faux leather tote will come in handy; it’s large enough to fit a change of clothes and a toiletries bag, or to stash your laptop and lunch. Featuring a magnetic closure and an inner pocket for easy access to your keys and phone, this handy bag will only set you back $27, making it an accessory must-have. Available colors: 5

4 This Button-Down Shirt That Feels So Expensive SOLY HUX Satin Button-Down Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon It only costs $30, but the luxe fabric of this long-sleeved satin shirt looks and feels far more luxurious. Featuring a button front, notch collar, and a drop hem, wear this shimmery shirt to dress up office attire, or pair it with drapey dress trousers and heels for cocktail parties. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

5 Sleek Kitten Heels That Are Easy To Walk In Qiuwon Slingback Kitten Heels Amazon $33 See On Amazon Zhuzh up your office wardrobe with these kitten-heeled slingbacks; the closed, pointed toe and 2.3-inch heel create a classic silhouette will add a hint of polish to trousers, skirts, and dresses without ever feeling extra. Only $33, this pair even has an adjustable buckled heel strap; it’s a shoe that can accommodate both your foot and your budget. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5.5 —11

6 This Day-To-Night Tank Dress With A Bridgerton Neckline ANRABESS Square Neck Tank Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll wear this midi dress for everything from brunches to dinner parties; paired with the appropriate accessories and shoes, its minimalist silhouette can work for day or evening occasions. Featuring a square neckline, fitted bodice, and flowing skirt, this is pure ease and elegance — for less than the price of the brunch you’ll wear it to. Available colors:

Available sizes: Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 35% Rayon, 60% Polyester, 5% Spandex

7 A 14-Karat Gold Necklace With Your Choice Of Charm Ava Riley Layered Necklace Amazon $17 See On Amazon A layered necklace is such a simple yet effective way to accessorize an outfit, and this version offers a variety of charms to choose from so you can find one that’s perfect for you. The crescent-moon pendant shown is adorable, but be sure to check out the other versions — at only $17, it’s dangerously easy to snap up more than one. Wear the two necklaces together, separately, or with other chains; it’s sure to become a jewelry staple. Available colors: 21

8 This Breezy Midi Skirt With A Pop Of Pattern Floerns Ditsy Floral Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’d never guess this midi skirt is only $28; with an elasticated pull-on closure, it’s made from a luxe, lined chiffon fabric that belies the affordable price tag. Pair with heels or boots for days in the office, or sneakers and a tank for a casual daytime brunch. Either way, this skirt is an easy yes. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

9 This Flowy Sun Dress With A Cult Following II ININ Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why this maxi dress has garnered over 14,000 five-star reviews. Not only is it surprisingly affordable, the V-neckline and slit front can easily be dressed up with heels, while the soft cotton-blend fabric and adjustable spaghetti straps are comfortable enough for lounging (or even a trip to the beach). This dress is sure to become a favorite. Available colors: 49

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 49 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

10 An Open-Front Blazer With Ruched Sleeves POGTMM 3/4 Sleeve Open Front Blazer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ruched three-quarter sleeves lend this open blazer a relaxed sensibility that perfectly complements the more structured shawl collar. The silhouette, with its slight crop and nipped waist, can pair with dresses, skirts, and pants, and it happens to have a price that falls well below $40, as well — no wonder it’s won over 7,200 5-star ratings. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

11 These Quilted Ballet Flats With French-Girl Vibes AFEETSING Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ballet flats are officially back, and this pair allows you to cop the trend for a mere $20. That surprisingly affordable price doesn’t mean skimping on style, though: This pair features a thickened insole with arch support, along with a luxe-looking quilted faux leather upper with a toe cap that’s punctuated by an adorable bow. (Although you can choose from other styles if the quilted look isn’t your thing.) Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 6 — 11

12 The MVP Of Pull-On Jeggings Amazon Essentials Pull-On Jegging Amazon $28 See On Amazon As easy to wear as they are on your wallet, this $28 pair of jeggings is made from a stretchy and soft fabric that feels so good, one shopper declared them “the most comfy jeggings I have ever had.” Featuring a pull-on waistband, two decorative front pockets, and two functional back pockets, these jeggings are lounge and office appropriate. Oh, and they come in short and long lengths, too, so you can find the perfect fit. Consider them the team player of pants. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 0 — 20 (including select short and long sizes)

13 A Sheer Maxi Blazer To Layer Dramatically Begonia.K Sheer Maxi Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wear this tailored maxi cardigan as a light layer to instantly dress up your outfit. The notch collar and tie waist coupled with sheer fabric have enough luxe structure to be incorporated in looks ranging from cocktail to semi-formal. (And, of course it’ll look wonderful with casual denim-based ensembles as well.) At $28, it only looks expensive; chic layering has never been more accessible. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 These Influencer-Approved Sunglasses BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s hard to say no to this two-pack of sunglasses; for only $15, you’ll get a pair of classic tortoiseshell frames and a pair of classic black frames. The classic neutrals are guaranteed to accessorize virtually any outfit, and come with UV 400 protection to protect those peepers. Hard to say no indeed, but with a price that low, you don’t need to. Available colors: 33

15 This Athleisure-Chic One-Shoulder Jumpsuit OQQ Ribbed One Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Details like a seamless silhouette, an asymmetrical neckline, and curve-clinging fabric make this jumpsuit look far pricer than $24. Moisture-wicking with four-way stretch, it’ll move with you during workouts — but don’t let that limit its use: Treat this jumpsuit as a capsule wardrobe essential and pop on a pair of heels and a blazer to wear it as a catsuit for an evening out. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — Large

16 A Wear-With Everything Cheetah Midi Skirt Keasmto Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon She’s a cheetah-print midi skirt, and not only is she priced lower than the cost of a dinner out, she’ll also get along with pretty much everything in your wardrobe. That slim, below-the-knee A-line silhouette and high elasticized waist are primed to pair with heeled sandals and strappy tanks in warm weather, or tall boots and chunky, contrasting knits when temps turn cool. Treat the cheetah print as a neutral; it’ll look incredible with shades both muted and vibrant. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 This Preppy Cardigan With Contrasting Trim GRACE KARIN V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Add a chic pop of color to your outfit with this V-neck cardigan; you can use the contrasting trim either to coordinate with the other shades in your ensemble, or to make a standalone statement. (It’s available in solid shades as well, if you prefer.) This long-sleeved knit is thin enough to be worn as a light layer over tees and tanks, and the V-neckline is high enough that you can wear it as a top, too. That $31 price makes it all the more appealing. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Trendy Oversized T-Shirt With “Summer Is A Verb” Energy Lauweion East Hampton Oversized Graphic T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon The oversized T-shirt is a model-off-duty outfit staple, and this perfectly slouchy tee is emblazoned with a Hamptons reference to complete your “spent-the-weekend-at-my-beach-house” look. Made of breathable 100% cotton, this shirt is available in an array of chic colors to suit your mood and your wardrobe. It’s a shirt so on-trend you’d expect to pay way more than $23. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 A Cult-Favorite Criss-Cross Ring PAVOI Criss Cross Ring Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add effortless sparkle to any look with this wildly popular ring; over 8,500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Dainty enough to be worn in a stack, it’s plated with 14-karat gold and studded with real cubic zirconia, which gives it enough glittering presence to be worn singly. Incredibly, it only costs $13, but sometimes the style gods smile upon you. If you’re willing to spend a little extra, you can get it in heirloom-quality 18-karat gold vermeil. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 4 — 10

20 A Lightweight Duster Cardigan Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Aggressively air-conditioned rooms and transitional weather necessitate layers. Light enough to be worn in warm weather or layered underneath heavier jackets when things turn chilly, this Amazon Essentials cardigan comes in an on-trend duster length with an open front so it’s easy to pop on or off. So much versatility should cost more than $30, right? Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

21 These Flatform Wedge Sandals Reviewers Say Are So Comfy Shoe Land Legossa Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are obsessed with the comfort of these flatform sandals. They’ve got a cushioned insole for extra support, along with two-inch platform that’s begging to add a dash of beachy chic to all your sun dresses and flowy linen pants. Featuring a buckle ankle strap and a single foot strap — and a wallet-friendly price — this pair of shoes will quickly win you over. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 11

22 A Boxy Sleeveless Top With Shoulder Pads SAFRISIOR Shoulder Pad Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tank tops aren’t often considered business attire, but this scoop neck sleeveless shirt features subtle padding in the shoulders, for a boxy and structured fit that’s more than boardroom-appropriate. With a price that’s surprisingly low given such a unique detail — and made of timeless 100% cotton, no less — this is the top to make “power tanks” officially a thing. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — Large

23 A Body-Skimming Knit Midi Skirt Verdusa Rib Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This knit pencil skirt only costs $29, but the luxe ribbed fabric and on-trend silhouette with its thigh-high slit make it look like the sort of piece you’d snap up at a high-end boutique. For an effortless evening look, pair it with stiletto sandals and a crop top. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

24 This Luxe-Looking Pack Of Hair Clips Agirlvct Pearl Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Zhuzh your outfit at the same time you pull your hair back with this gorgeous set of hair clips; affordable yet elegant-looking, each one is studded with gleaming faux pearls. Each clip is differently sized to accommodate a variety of hair styles and thicknesses, and you can get them in packs of up to six. Available colors: 4

25 A Shirt With Coachella-Inspired Crochet Dofaoo Lace Sleeve T-Shirt $25 See On Amazon Delicate eyelet reminiscent of a vintage sun dress, and the comfort of your favorite T-shirt: that’s the energy of this short-sleeved top, which features rustic lace sleeves. It has a high scooped neck, hip-length hemline, and a fit that’s relaxed but not overly so, allowing you to tuck or untuck as your outfit demands. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Sleek Baguette Bag With A Detachable Chain DOREAMALOE Shoulder Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon Baguette bags are the latest must-have accessory, and this small, chic shoulder bag comes with a detachable gold-toned chain in addition to the hand strap, so you can wear it two ways. For less than $35, it’s still large enough to hold your phone, keys, and a few small accessories. The faux croc leather finish is polished enough for the office or date night, but would look just as cute paired with a simple T-shirt and denim. Available colors: 27

27 This Easygoing Button-Down Shirt That’s Perfectly Polished Beautife Button-Down Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This short-sleeved button-down shirt is perfectly polished thanks to a notch collar and rolled cuffs, and it just so happens to have an extremely wallet-friendly price as well. A single patch front pocket and button closure enhance the relaxed-yet-structured feel of the shirt. Contrast its preppy silhouette by pairing with distressed denim when you’re not at the office. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 The Paper-Bag Trousers That Are So Popular GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon They’re structured enough for the office thanks to a cute paper-bag tie waist, but these pants also happen to be incredibly comfy. (Not to mention, widely beloved: Over 12,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating.) They have two utilitarian side pockets, a cropped length that’s a natural match for flats as well heels, with plenty of stretch to keep you comfy even if you’re at your computer all day — and a price that’s surprisingly low, given all of these features. In other words, a must-buy. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

29 A One-And-Done Terry Jumpsuit Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Jumpsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Everyone has days when getting dressed feels like too much, but this one-and-done jumpsuit makes it easy. Featuring a tank bodice with a scoop neck, it’s made from a fabric blend that’s so soft you’ll want to live in it, but with enough polish thanks to the tie drawstring waist to keep you feeling cute. Dress it up with loafers, or down with sneakers or sandals; you can’t go wrong. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

30 These Cool Futuristic Cat-Eye Sunnies SOJOS Cateye Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon For a twist on classic cat-eye sunglasses, try out these sharp specs; they have an angular, modern shape for a little surprising edge, and they’re only $15. That price doesn’t mean you’ll skimping on the essentials, either — the lenses provide UV400 protection and are polarized to reduce reflected glare. Available colors: 11

31 A Trendy Tennis Skirt With Pockets Navneet Pleated Tennis Skirt With Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a tennis player to appreciate this tennis skirt; the sporty style has been spotted on celebs like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. This version is made special by a fluttery tiered hem and snug V-shaped waistband, all rendered in a smooth, moisture-wicking fabric guaranteed to keep you comfortable on or off the court. That $24 price is pretty comfy, too. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 29

32 A Racerback Crop Top You’ll Buy In Every Color REORIA Racerback Crop Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This racerback crop top is the sort of wardrobe staple you’ll wonder how you ever did without. The on-trend crop and sleeveless, seamless silhouette can be worn as a standalone top or layered beneath button-down shirts and sweaters and, at only $23, it’s a little too easy to snap one up more than one shade. From vibrants to neutrals, you’ll find a match for any color story your wardrobe contains. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

33 This Sweet And Spicy Peplum Top With A Half-Zip Neckline SOLY HUX Half Zip Peplum Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon The fluttery hemline and short sleeves of this peplum top are sweet, but the half-zip neckline will turn up the heat. Only $30, this top features a square neckline and a hip-length hem that would look incredible paired with a pencil skirt and heels. Available sizes: Large Plus —5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16

34 A Luxe-Looking Faux Suede Mini Skirt VNDFLAG Faux Suede Mini Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon At only $29, this mini skirt costs less than the concert you’ll wear it to, but the faux suede fabric makes it look far pricier. Hitting at mid-thigh, this skirt features a high waist and a tiny front slit; balance the abbreviated length by pairing it with a chic, equally trendy ballet flat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

35 This Dimensional Gold-Plated Bangle Bracelet PERNNLA Gold Bar Bracelet Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pop this adjustable bangle on anytime your outfit needs an instant accessory pick-me-up; the cuff style offers the ease of a single bracelet with the layered look of multiple bangles. Even better, it will only set you back $12. Buy two or three and stack them to make your statement even bolder. Available styles: 13

Available colors: 1

36 A Cozy Corduroy Shacket VICHYIE Corduroy Shacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Never underestimate the styling power of a shacket. A new wardrobe essential, this surprisingly affordable top can double as a jacket or as a shirt, with two flap-front chest pockets and a button front. For a celeb streetwear vibe, size up for an extra-roomy fit and pair with a fitted crop top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

37 A Date-Ready Romper With A Fluttery Hem And Tie Waist AIMCOO Bubble Sleeve V-Neck Romper Amazon $34 See On Amazon Date night outfits need to be adorable enough to let your style shine but comfy enough for you to relax, and this cute romper more than fits the bill. Demure bloused sleeves contrast with a kicky short tiered skirt and daring V-neck while a tie waist adds definition and sweet detail, and it happens to be extremely wallet-friendly, too. Pair it with heels for an evening out, or sneakers for daytime; this romper is ready for any outing that comes its way. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

38 A Buttery, Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress MOLERANI Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress can’t help how versatile it is; the long sleeves and easy, swingy, knee-length fit can be zhuzhed with heels and boots or kept casual over sneakers and sandals — plus, it’s got just enough coverage for those transitional weather days that somehow feel both warm and cool. The simple high scoop neckline is ideal for layered necklaces, and the $22 price is just ideal, period. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

39 This Denim Vest With The Coolest Pearl Stud Detail LifeShe Pearl Denim Vest Amazon $35 See On Amazon Vests are everywhere right now, and so this denim vest would be an easy yes even if it didn’t have glam-rock pearl studs embellishing its yoke and pockets. Even with this chic detail, alongside some edgy distressing, it’ll only cost you $35, so don’t miss out. It would make for such an elevated Canadian tuxedo paired with some high-waisted flare jeans and heels. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4