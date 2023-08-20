These Comfy, Cute Clothes Under $35 Are Suddenly Getting Wildly Popular On Amazon

Looking to add some cute clothes to your wardrobe but don’t know where to begin? Start with Amazon. In addition to having everything from beauty essentials to home decor, the popular website has tons of eye-catching clothing, like tops, bottoms, dresses, and more, that will help you look great without breaking the bank.
The site is overflowing with options — which can get overwhelming — so we did the heavy lifting for you. We searched through tons of items and have rounded up some of the best picks you can order right now. Scroll ahead for comfy, cute clothes under $35 that are suddenly getting wildly popular on Amazon. Hurry, before they sell out.
1 These Chic Cotton Pants You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere
If you want a pair of comfortable, stylish
trousers, these are the ones for you. Made from 100% cotton, these bottoms have an elastic waist, a cropped length, and roomy side pockets. They’re also available in so many shades — including pink, dark blue, and creamy white — and look so good styled with everything from chunky mules to canvas sneakers. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: 0-4 — 20 2 A Printed Romper With A Smocked Bodice & Short, Lantern Sleeves
You can never go wrong with a patterned
romper. This one, crafted from lightweight polyester, features a back lace-up closure, short lantern-style sleeves, and two side pockets. Its cropped length makes it so easy to style with strappy sandals and slides, and the smocked bodice adds an extra touch of comfort to it. If you’re looking for other prints, you’re in luck, as this pick also comes in polka dot and floral shades. Available colors: 24 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 3 These Stretchy Palazzo Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down
Nearly 20,000 reviewers have given these
versatile pants a perfect five-star rating because they’re so cute and comfy. These buttery-soft leggings are made from a stretchy polyester blend and have a high, supportive waistband and fun flared legs. Wear these with sandals and slides for a quick look you can wear to run errands, or dress these up with strappy heels and platform boots for a night out. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 4 A Pack Of Spaghetti Strap Tanks That Only Costs Around $25
Pick up a pack of these trendy
spaghetti strap bras and never be without cute undergarments again. These bralettes — which come in sets of six — are made from a stretchy cotton blend, have a wireless construction, and feature a two-layer construction. They work great layered under tops and dresses but also look pretty cute styled alone with high-waisted linen pants and silky skirts. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: 32 — 46 5 These Trendy Joggers With 5 Functional Pockets
Whether jumping on a plane or running errands, a pair of well-made
joggers can make your day much more comfortable. With well over 8,000 perfect five-star reviews, these trendy bottoms offer excellent UV protection thanks to a UPF 50+ treatment, have five functional pockets, and boast an elastic waistband. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 6 These Loose-Fitting Pants With Adjustable Leg Openings
These workout
sweatpants make for a stylish gym outfit but can also be worn in so many other ways. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, these bottoms have a loose fit, adjustable leg openings, and a high-waisted fit. They also come in a wide range of shades, including white, apricot, and army green. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 7 This Easy, Breezy Romper With Adjustable Straps
A
sleeveless romper like this one deserves a permanent spot in every closet. This pick is made from a stretchy polyester and cotton blend, has adjustable spaghetti straps, and boasts a loose, breezy fit. It also has a low U-back, which is a nice touch. Pull this on over your bathing suit during beach days, or style this with platform wedges and a straw hat during your next warm-weather trip. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 8 This 2-Piece Exercise Set That’s Moisture-Wicking
Why bother trying to find a separate workout bra and bottom when you can just scoop up this
two-piece set for just $30? This highly-rated ribbed exercise duo comes with a pair of high-waisted shorts with a wide waistband and a matching top with thick straps and a scoop neck. Each piece is moisture-wicking and has plenty of stretch. Available colors: 32 Available sizes: Small — Large 9 A Pack Of 4 Biker Shorts For Just $25
What’s better than one pair of
biker shorts? Four. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, these bottoms boast a high-waisted fit and have a buttery-soft feel to them. Wear these with exercise tops for a quick gym outfit, or pair them with oversized tees and sweatshirts to channel Princess Di. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: Small-Medium — 4X-Large 10 A Pair Of Stretchy Joggers That Come In Nearly 100 Styles
Don’t sleep on these comfy
joggers that come in shades like black, forest green, and charcoal, among others. Boasting over 63,000 perfect five-star ratings, these bottoms have a stretchy drawstring waist closure, banded ankles, and two roomy side pockets. These work great with sneakers for the gym but look good styled with heels and sandals, too. Available colors: 93 Available sizes: Small — 3X 11 A Patterned Maxi Dress Made From A Soft Cotton Blend
This relatively affordable
maxi dress proves that stylish pieces don’t always have to come with sky-high price tags. Made from a soft cotton blend, this ankle-grazing dress had adjustable straps, a scoop neckline, and a lightweight feel. Wear this with white sneakers or slides for a laid-back look, or match it with heels and a clutch for dressier summer nights. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 12 A Pair Of Super Comfortable Color-Block Shorts
Spruce up your summer wardrobe by picking up a pair of these
casual shorts that feel so good on. These have a stretchy elastic waist, two side pockets, and a high-waisted fit. Offered in a wide range of color options, these bottoms can easily be styled up or down in a cinch. And at the reasonable price of $25, you may want to order more than one pair. Available colors: 29 Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus 13 This Glamorous, Tassel-Trimmed Robe You Can Wear So Many Ways
A
patterned robe like this can instantly make any outfit look glamorous. If you’re looking for an affordable one that can be worn in many different ways, take a look at this black-and-white printed one. It’s made from soft polyester, features a tassel trim, and boasts wide, roomy sleeves. Wear it over a tank top and jeans for a chic yet comfortable look, or throw it on over your bathing suit while at the beach. Available colors: 25 Available sizes: One size only 14 This V-Neck Jumpsuit With Adjustable Straps & Roomy Pockets
You may already have a sleeveless romper (like the one mentioned earlier) but how about a
sleeveless jumpsuit? This versatile piece of clothing, which comes in shades like navy and coffee brown, features a racerback design, large stretchy pockets, and a V-shaped neckline. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: Small – X-Large 15 This Oversized Sweatshirt With Ribbing On The Sleeves & Hem
This
half-zip sweatshirt can make any outfit instantly look stylish. It’s made from a soft polyester and cotton blend, features a drop shoulder collar, and has ribbed details on the sleeves and hem. Wear this with jeans, leggings, shorts, and more, for a sporty-yet-chic look. Available colors: 27 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 16 A 3-Pack Of Ribbed Crop Tops With A Stretchy Feel
Stock up on cute tops with this three-pack of
cropped tanks. Crafted from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend, this top has been designed with a limited number of seams for a smoother look. It can quickly be styled with gym shorts and silky skirts or layered under button-down blouses, sweaters, and more. Available colors: 67 Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large 17 A Pack Of 3 Soft Biker Shorts With Wide Waistbands Biker shorts can be styled in oh-so-many ways and help make getting dressed for casual, laid-back days a breeze. If you want to add some to your clothing collection, consider putting this pack of three in your cart ASAP. They feature a wide waistband, a high-waisted cut, and non-see-through construction. They’re also so buttery-soft you’ll never want to take them off. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large Available inseams: 4 18 This Sleek & Stylish Midi Dress With A Cutout Design
Be the life of the party with this
cutout midi dress with a front slit and a high neckline. Made with lightweight polyester, this below-the-knee dress features a stretchy, ribbed feel and a sleeveless, racerback-esque design. It’s also offered in shades like pink, ginger, and dark khaki. Available colors: 33 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 19 These Flared Leggings With A V-Shaped Crossover Waistband
Tired of boring old
leggings? If so, try these flared ones with a V-shaped waist design. Made from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend, these versatile pants are buttery-soft, aren’t see through, and come in a few different inseams. These look cute paired with workout tops for the gym or dressed up with heels, a crop top, and a clutch. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available inseams: 3 20 A Corduroy Button-Down Top You Can Wear As A Light Jacket
You can get so much mileage from this
corduroy button-down that can be worn as a blouse or a jacket. Made from breathable polyester, this eye-catching top features a simple turn-down collar, rolled-up sleeves with button cuffs, and a boyfriend-style fit. The front chest pocket adds a nice touch, and its loose fit makes it so easy to layer over tanks and tees. This one especially looks good worn with faded denim jeans, chunky mules, and plenty of gold jewelry. Available colors: 35 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 21 A Pack Of Comfy Underwear That Has Over 107,000 5-Star Ratings
A great outfit starts with a good pair of
underwear. If you’re looking to update your collection but don’t feel like spending a ton of money in doing so, look at this pack of six undies priced at a very reasonable price. These bikini-style bottoms are made from a stretchy cotton-spandex blend, offer moderate coverage, and have a tag-free design, so you don’t have to worry about anything itching or scratching you. Available colors: 40 Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X 22 These Workout Shorts With Zippered Pockets & A Hidden Liner
You’ll never have to jog with your phone or keys in your hand again with these highly-rated
running shorts that have zippered pockets. These shorts are made from a breathable polyester blend and have a stretchy high-waisted fit, a split tulip-cut hem, and a hidden inside liner. These can easily be worn during workouts and runs, but they also work great as casual everyday bottoms. Available colors: 39 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 23 A Loungewear Set That Comes In Many Different Shades
From flights to weekend hangs, the opportunities to wear this super soft
loungewear set are seemingly endless. Crafted from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, this two-piece set comes with a long-sleeve pullover and high-waisted pants with an elastic drawstring waist and banded legs. The best part? This pick is available in dozens of shades, including black, navy, and gray. Available colors: 26 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 24 This Adorable 2-Piece Lounge Set That’s Super Soft
If you’re looking for a comfy
two-piece set to lounge around in, look no further than this option from SheIn. Available in an array of shades — like chocolate brown and light green — this pick comes with a scoop-neck, button-front top and a pair of shorts with an elastic waist and a tie-knot front. Wear these with fuzzy slippers or Uggs for a seriously cozy outfit. Available colors: 27 Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus 25 This Yoga Set That Is Oh-So-Comfortable
Sometimes getting dressed for yoga or a workout class can feel harder than it needs to be. If this sounds like you, add
this set to your cart ASAP. It’s made from a soft nylon blend, has a ribbed texture, and has a four-way stretch. The workout bra is padded with wide straps and a low U-back, and the leggings boast a wide waistband. Even though this set is made for the gym, it also looks oh-so-cool paired with chunky sneakers, gold jewelry, and a sweater draped over your shoulders. Available colors: 10 Available sizes: X-Small — Large 26 This Highly-Rated Bodysuit Perfect For Layering
With over 9,000 perfect five-star ratings, this beloved
one-piece is a no-brainer. It’s made with a stretchy rayon blend and features short sleeves and a snap button crotch, making getting this bodysuit on and off a breeze. The best part? This versatile piece can be styled in many ways — wear it with silky skirts and heels for a dressy look, or style it with jean shorts and flip-flops for a casual summer vibe. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 27 This Soft Top With An Open Back
Look stylish during your next workout class while wearing this
open-back top. Made from lightweight polyester, this eye-catching tank features a scoop neck, a lightweight fit, and a loose feel. Wear it over workout bras and bralettes for a simple yet head-turning look. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 28 This Tube Top With Ribbed Detailing & A Front-Knot Design
This isn’t just any old
strapless shirt — this one has a bit more pizzazz. Crafted from a stretchy polyester blend, this design-forward tube top features a twisted knot front, a simple pull-on closure, and a sweetheart neckline. It also has a ribbed texture that adds just the right amount of detail to it. Wear this with wide-leg linen pants and a chunky gold choker for a seriously chic look. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 29 A Tie-Dye Pajama Set With Ruffled Shorts & A Loose-Fitting Tee
You can never go wrong with tie-dye. If you’re a fan of the fun style, you’ll love this
tie-dye pajama set offered in blue and multi-colored shades. It’s made from a stretchy cotton blend and includes an oversized tee with a simple scoop neck and shorts with an elastic drawstring waist and a ruffled hem. You can also easily mix and match the top and bottom — wear the shirt with leggings or jeans, and style the shorts with a white cami or oversized sweatshirt. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus 30 A Cropped Blouse You Can Style Countless Ways
You may already own a classic
button-down blouse in your closet, but how about a cropped one? This cheeky shirt — which comes in colors like black, pink, beige, and light blue — is made from 100% cotton and is super lightweight. It features a handy chest pocket, a turn-down collar, and rollable sleeves. Perfect for any time of the year, this one looks great with faded jeans, mini skirts, wide-leg dress pants, and more. Available colors: 24 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 31 These Tiered Wide-Leg Pants That Are So Comfortable
Is there anything cooler than these three-tiered
palazzo pants that come in hues like black, gray, and army green? Crafted from 100% cotton, these bottoms feature an elastic waist, two side slits, and a length that hits around your ankles. It can easily be dressed up with button-down blouses and silky shirts or paired with tank tops and camis for a more casual vibe. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large 32 These Linen Pants That Go With Everything
You're missing out if your closet doesn’t yet have a pair of
wide-leg linen pants. These bottoms, which are available in a range of options like dark blue, black, and bright white, feature an elastic drawstring closure, four functional pockets, and an ankle-length hem. They’re made from a lightweight blend of cotton and linen and can be styled in so many fun ways — including with strappy sandals and flowy tops or sneakers and a tee. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 33 A Cute Top With A Ruffled Hem
You’ll surely turn heads in this
sweet blouse with a high neckline and sleeveless construction. Made from a soft polyester blend, this eye-catching top has a ruffled tunic hem, a lightweight feel, and a flowy fit. Wear it with white jeans or dress pants for a simple dinner look, or pair it with shorts and sandals for a quick beach outfit. At under $25, it’s pretty much a steal. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 34 A Cropped Sweater & Trendy Biker Short Set
Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given this
workout set a perfect five-star rating, and it’s easy to see why. This two-piece outfit includes a long-sleeve crop top with a crew neckline and trendy, high-waisted biker shorts. Both items are made from a stretchy rayon blend and feel so soft. Even though this pick works great as exercise gear, it can easily be styled to wear out during brunch, dinner plans, or even running errands. Available colors: 10 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 35 A Pair Of High-Waisted Pants With 2 High Side Slits
These
wide-leg pants have so much character, and we’re here for it. Constructed from lightweight linen, these stylish bottoms have a stretchy drawstring closure, a high-waisted fit, and a high split along both legs. It’s offered in colors and prints like black, olive green, and dark blue striped, and feels so good on. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: 4-6 — 14 36 An Eye-Catching Floral Cardigan With A Cute Front-Tie Closure
On the hunt for a piece of clothing that will instantly make any outfit look 10 times cuter? If so, grab this
floral cardigan priced at only around $25. It’s made from lightweight polyester, has a sweet front-tie closure, and features a draped neckline. The wide elbow-length sleeves give this pick a flowy feel, and its asymmetrical hem adds a touch of je nais se quois to any look. It’s also available in shades like light blue, navy, and boho gray, if you’re interested in other color options. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 37 This Drapey Sweater That Comes In Dozens Of Colors
You can get so much mileage from this cute, well-made
sweater that comes in over 40 shades and patterns. Made from a stretchy acrylic and polyester blend, this pretty pick has an oversized, boxy look, a charming boat neckline, and roomy batwing sleeves. Perfect for chilly summer nights or crisp fall days, this highly-rated top is just what your closet’s been missing. Available colors: 42 Available sizes: One size only 38 These Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants With A Fold-Over Waist
And if you’re looking for a pair of
palazzo pants with a slightly cropped length, look no further than these versatile ones priced at under $30. These bottoms are made from a stretchy viscose blend and feature a supportive fold-over waistband. Offered in shades including navy blue, gray, and a sweet paisley print, these pants are a must-have. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus 39 A Printed Maxi Dress With An Elastic Neckline & Stretchy Bodice
Nothing says “summer” quite like a printed
maxi dress. This one, which costs under $30, has a chic elastic collar, an attached ribbon bow, and a swingy A-line cut. The smocked bodice and buttons along the chest add a nice touch, and the tiered hem makes this dress look more expensive than it is. Great to wear all spring and summer long, be sure to pack this with you before your next beach vacation. Available colors: 43 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 40 These Pleated Pants That Are So Comfortable & Cute
If you’re looking to add a pair of
comfortable pants to your wardrobe, let it be these. These highly-rated bottoms — which also come in gray heather and olive marl tones — are made from a stretchy polyester blend, have a pull-on closure, and feature chic front pleats. Their slouchy look makes them so easy to style — pair them with slides and a cropped T-shirt for a casual look or match them with platform mules and a button-down top for a more polished ensemble. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
