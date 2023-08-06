Style

These Comfy Shoes Have Near-Perfect Reviews & They're Shockingly Under $35 On Amazon.

The three C’s. Comfy, cute, and cheap.

There’s nothing worse than when your dress shoe options all scream, “Pain!” Or when you hesitate to walk at lunch or when you’re on vacation because your footwear is a limiting factor. In those moments (and all the moments, really), you need shoes that are not just cute but also comfortable. And you don’t have to spend your rent money to get there. These comfy shoes have near-perfect reviews and they’re shockingly under $35 on Amazon.

1

These Ultra-Comfy Platform Flip-Flops

Add a little height to your summer ensemble with this pair of platform flip-flops. The wide straps are secure and comfy, the platforms protect your feet from the ground, and they come in lots of cute patterns and colors. “After buying [these] several years ago, I realized these were the most comfortable and well-fitting flip-flops I'd ever had,” said one reviewer. “So needing a new pair, I discovered they had numerous colors and ended up buying five pairs.”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 15

2

These Canvas Sneakers With High Style Points

Every closet needs a pair of Converse-inspired low tops. The more, the better. This cute, affordable, lightweight, and — according to many reviewers “very comfortable!” — canvas sneaker makes achieving that perfect everyday sneaker collection attainable. “These black shoes offer exceptional quality, style, and versatility, making them a worthy rival to Converse,” said one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 13

3

A Slipper So Comfy It’s Like Wearing Pillows

These pillow slippers are not just super soft to walk in, they are custom-fit soft. When they arrive, you heat them with a hairdryer and wear them for five minutes so they mold to your foot. After that, they fit perfectly. “The level of comfort these slippers provide is out of this world,” said one reviewer. “The memory foam cushioning feels like walking on clouds, providing a plush and supportive experience with every step.”

  • Available sizes: 4.5 — 16
  • Available colors: 17

4

These Embellished Sandals That Are So Comfy

Don’t let the cute embellishments and dressy potential of these flat sandals make you think they are anything less than supremely comfortable. What you can’t see is the cushioned footbed, light TPR outsole, and traction. Even the wide band is built for comfort. “The best, most comfortable sandal for your money!” said one reviewer. “They absolutely look like the more expensive brand, only this sandal is much more durable and should last longer!”

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 12
  • Available colors: 4

5

The Hiking Sandal That Can Go Anywhere

With a sole made from carefully engineered layers of yoga mat material and a strappy upper that holds them firmly to your feet, these are the hiking sandals you want when your day might take you on a trail, into a stream, or along a beach. “I bought these before going to Guatemala and they were [the] best thing I packed!” said one reviewer. “Super comfy and [...] great if you’re going anywhere where your feet might get wet or if you’re doing some extended walking.”

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 29

6

These Crochet Flats That Are Like Adorable Foot Sweaters

These crochet knit flats are the comfy dress shoes you need. They are also the perfect secret backup flats to tuck into your bag when you are wearing heels. When the end of the night exhaustion, a blister, or flight of stairs raises its ugly head, pull these out and get comfy. “These are going with me to London as tourist shoes!” said one reviewer. “They are comfortable enough for a full day of walking and still dressy enough and cute.”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 8

7

A Pair Of Platform Sandals With Crunchy Vibes

The kind of shoe you put on and wear all day without worrying about foot pain or fashion, these platform sandals slide on your feet, support your arches and stay put. A molded footbed wraps around your heel and toes so you can walk without worry. The adjustable straps hold the cute chunky sole effortlessly in place. “Real Birkenstocks never fit my foot,” said one reviewer. “These are similar to the foam Birkenstocks, but much less expensive and more comfortable.”

  • Available sizes: 6 —10.5
  • Available colors: 3

8

These Braided Sandals With A Modern Square Toe

Step into these braided square toe heels and your outfit is complete and ready for anything from a lunch date to a wedding. The braided leather straps are comfortable, breathable, and cute. The chunky heels elevate any outfit without making you teeter through the day. And they come in so many colors, you can match them to your ensemble.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 10
  • Available colors: 24

9

These Comfy Fleece-Lined Booties

Slide your tired dogs into these fleece-lined suede-like booties for some cozy rest and relaxation. The fuzzy interior feels instantly delicious to your feet while the sturdy and quiet outsole lets you do everything from putting your feet up to wandering in the woods. “I bought these because I didn't want to spend $150 on a pair of UGGS,” said one reviewer. “They are comfortable, fit well, and are a great price.”

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 3

10

A Stylish Pair Of Slip-On Crocks

Time to take the trash out? Want to check the mail? Headed to the garden with a cocktail or cup of coffee? Step into these classic slide sandals from Crocs and go. The comfortable sole is just as soft and comfy as the sling-back version but you can get them onto your feet while carrying a tray of drinks. “It's great to have slip-on Crocs for any casual event,” said one reviewer. “They are comfortable, cushiony, and look good.”

  • Available sizes: 6 — 15
  • Available colors: 3

11

These Comfy Loafers That Go With Everything

When you need a dress shoe but would rather wear sneakers or slippers all day, put your feet in these slip-on shoes with a thick, cushioned sole that’s comfortable for all-day walking and a suede-look microfiber upper that’s cute with any outfit. “Fit true to size and is so soft inside. I can wear these all day and forget that I'm even wearing them,” said one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 (regular and wide)
  • Available colors: 13

12

The Flat Mule With So Many Looks

Don’t overthink the footwear! This pair of slip-on flat mules look great with everything from a skirt to jeans to a pair of pajamas, and lets you express your own style aesthetic — there are so many colors and styles. The sole is made of four layers that start with a durable sole and meet your feet with a breathable insole. Choose a bold floral, groovy embroidery, textured fabric, and much more to create the look you want.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 10
  • Available patterns: 31

13

These Menswear-Inspired Platform Oxfords

Stylish, on-trend, and comfortable, this pair of lace-up square-toe oxfords will take your outfit from every day to high fashion. The platform sole is soft and springy to absorb impact and the lace-up styling with a retro menswear cutout styling cinches to fit your foot. “These are SO comfortable and really look adorable with any type of outfit,” said one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 10
  • Available colors: 11

14

The Platform Sandal That’s Practically Perfect

Add a cute, chunky heeled sandal to your wardrobe options without sacrificing more hard-earned money than it takes to go out to lunch. These block-heel sandals have a 2.77-inch platform that lifts you up while letting your feet walk in a near-flat position. The strap adjusts for a comfy fit. “I’m obsessed with these,” said one reviewer. “They are so cute and surprisingly very comfortable. I have walked miles in these and they’ve never been uncomfortable.”

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
  • Available colors: 16

15

The Spa Shoe For At-Home Self-Care

Step out of the shower and into this memory foam slipper that’s soft, absorbent, and super cute. The memory foam and EVA insole feel so soft underfoot, especially since it’s covered in a plush terry microfiber that dries your feet as you walk on them. When these are your house shoes, it’s like living in a spa. “These slippers are like slipping your feet into a marshmallow!!! SO comfortable,” said one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 8

16

These Buckle Sandals With So Many Fans

These buckle sandals are wildly popular. People buy them in multiples, get a new pair every year, and buy them for friends. They are soft and cushiony underfoot and the buckles adjust for a perfect fit. Your foot rests in a molded bed that it won’t slip out of. They also come in so many colors, you will be spoiled for choice. “Super comfortable, lightweight & just the right amount of arch support,” said one reviewer. “[I] have them in several colors & plan on buying more.”

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 59

17

These Platform Sandals With An Ankle Strap

The beautiful thing about an ankle strap is that it makes a shoe look dressy and beautiful while also making the shoe secure and comfortable. These studded wedges also manage to create a summer espadrille wedge look without asking you to walk in heels. The platform sole is wrapped in jute and the ankle strap is adjustable.

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
  • Available colors: 16

18

A Pair Of Retro-Cute Slippers

When you want a house shoe that lets you go into the yard, sit by the pool, and look adorable, look no further than these memory foam slippers. They wrap your feet in a soft fabric and put a bow on top. Your foot rests on an absorbent terrycloth insole. And the hard rubber sole can go wherever you want to go — indoors or out. But the memory foam between it and your feet ensures sure you never feel the hard ground.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 7

19

This Dress Sandle With A Slick Heel

The retro rectangular heel and puffy straps of this ankle strap dress sandal work together to create an ultra-modern look that’s at once comfortable and dressy. The heel is practical at just over 2 inches but it is flashy enough to wear to any event.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 5

20

These Flat Sandals With Cooling Cutouts

The ankle strap on these closed-toe flat sandals transforms what might have been a simple and practical flat into a dress shoe that’s adorable, wearable, and super comfortable. The cutaway cage toe allows your feet to breathe while giving the shoe some cute detailing. “I love this shoe so much!” said one reviewer. “I purchased it in every color after I discovered how comfortable they were.”

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
  • Available colors: 4

21

The Fuzzy Slipper To Come Home To

Stay home and snuggle your feet into these fuzzy memory foam slippers, make some popcorn, and watch a movie. Your feet will be happy and warm and the price could not be better. “These slippers are the softest inside and out they feel like a bunny!” said one of over 5,000 five-star reviewers. “They are a fuller cut so no pinching on the toes.”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 11

22

These Athletic Shoes That Are So Affordable

Your search for an affordable pair of running shoes is over. When you walk or run so much that you are constantly having to replace your athletic footwear, you need these sneakers. They are breathable because the upper is made of a light mesh. They are comfortable due to the EVA sole and cotton insole.

  • Available sizes: 3.5 — 12
  • Available colors: 12

23

A Casual Canvas Loafer That’s Super Comfy

There is no need to drop a lot of money for this style of casual canvas loafer. This affordable pair has a stretchy canvas upper, and decorative stitching for a stylish low-key look that’s super comfortable. “I believe these are more comfortable than my Hey Dudes!!” said one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 10
  • Available colors: 6

24

A Quilted Loafer You Will Live In

These slip-on, quilted loafers are not only cute and fashionable. They are also designed for comfort. A padded heel prevents blisters. Two stretchy bands around the bridge of your foot make slipping them on and off easy. And a durable rubber sole makes for easy walking. “I have worn these so often it is probably annoying,” said one reviewer. “They are comfortable, easy to wear, and look cute. Think I need them in every color.”

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 9

25

These Dress Loafers With Cute Bling

These traditional loafers with a cute pearl accent are the classic touch your outfit — and day — need. Easy to walk in. Easy to kick off. They are the elevated casual that finishes your work wear or dress ensemble. “Absolutely love these shoes and they go with so many different looks,” said one reviewer. “Easy to clean up and looks great with a sundress or shorts jeans or dress pants.”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 5

26

A Pair Of Mary Janes For Modern Times

Since your first pair of Mary Janes in the third grade, this style of shoe has held a special place, whether rendered in a grown-up heel or this chunky heeled throwback to grade school. That single strap kept your cute shoes attached to your feet on the playground — and looked cute doing it — and will do the same now. It also comes in a terrific selection of strap-bling your adult self will adore. “I’m a flight attendant and these shoes are perfect for walking quickly in the airport while looking so cute!” said one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: 4 — 11
  • Available colors: 13

27

These Slippers With Retro French Film Vibes

If you imagine yourself the ingenue in a moody French film, this pair of feather slides will help you create the look. With almost no heel, they are flat and comfortable. The soft and velvety footbed feels lovely against your feet. And the elegant look of the fluffy feathers pairs perfectly with the morning cappuccino you sip on the veranda. “Beautiful and very comfortable shoes,” said one reviewer. “I paired them with a matching robe for a Zsa Zsa look for my cruise.”

  • Available sizes: 6 — 10
  • Available colors: 3

28

A Shredded Slip-On Sneaker

These slip-on sneakers are the perfect pairing for your shredded jeans or shorts. The edges are shredded, the laces are missing, and they have all the casual comfort you love. But they are also comfortable and practical with a stretchy center strap that keeps them on your feet and soft, breathable insoles. “After walking [seven] miles around NYC during my girls' trip,” said one reviewer. “I can confirm that these hold up well AND look good!”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 7

29

The Walking Shoe With All The Comfort

This slip-on walking shoe is a bit like a pair of socks attached to an air-filled sole. That adds up to supreme comfort. The upper doesn’t rub or crimp your feet because it is firm but completely stretchy. The air cushion sole lets you hit the pavement while protecting your feet and body from the impact. The color options turn this comfort shoe into its own style statement. Nearly 25,000 people give this clever footwear option five stars on Amazon. “They are ABSOLUTE PERFECTION!!” gushed one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
  • Available colors: 19

30

These High-Fashion Canvas Sneakers

No need to drop a tidy sum on sneakers with style, this lace-up sneaker has that platform, rubber-wrapped sole, and an elevated fabric upper to give you all that same style at a low price. There is a lot of variety in fabric for the uppers and even some high-top options. “I love these. They remind me of the ones Meghan Markle wears,” said one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 9.5
  • Available colors: 22

31

The Dress Shoes That Walk Like Sneakers

When your dress shoes are as comfortable as your running shoes, you are doing it right. And this pair of memory foam flats is the ticket to get you there. The soft, memory foam footbed is covered in a comfort-focused insole that keeps your feet happy no matter where you walk. And the stretchy mesh upper molds to your foot and breathes so your feet don’t overheat. They fold so you can stash them in a bag, too.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 8

32

These Platform Sandals That Go With Everything

Every outfit — and every outing — loves shoes like these flatform sandals. The flat platform wears like a pair of flats and looks like a pair of heels. The simple straps show off your pedicure, keep your feet cool, and are ready for anything from a city walk to an elegant party. “These shoes are so cute and comfortable,” said one reviewer. “Perfect for summer, you can wear them with anything and they always look appropriate.”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 13
  • Available colors: 3

33

A Strappy Gladiator With Big-City Vibes

Here’s a gladiator sandal that loses the ancient and sandy vibe in favor of an urban square toe strappy look with a slight heel. It’s the best of both worlds since the zip-up back will keep them on your feet like a shoe while the open, elegant straps say summer loud and clear. The square toe is icing on the style cake. “Very comfortable for all day wear,” said one reviewer. “The small heal makes them very versatile.”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 4

34

These Sandals With Elegant Details

The slender crisscross straps on this Earth-style sandal give this pair an elegance that can sometimes be missing in this type of comfort shoe. The cork footbed and suede insoles add to the elegance while cradling your feet in delicious textures and ergonomic comfort. The slight platform gives you a bit of height and keeps you above the fray.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 12 (regular and wide)
  • Available colors: 20

35

This Ankle Bootie You Will Want In Every Color

There’s no need to save up and invest in an expensive pair of boots to create a look you might sport only occasionally. This vegan ankle bootie has a sleek and edgy look in a range of colors and is affordable enough that splurging on several pairs won’t be a financial disaster. A cushioned footbed keeps your feet comfy and the side zipper makes them easy to get on and off. That 2-inch heel is walkable yet still gives you plenty of height.

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
  • Available colors: 12