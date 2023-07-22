These Comfy Walking Shoes Have Near-Perfect Reviews & They're Shockingly Under $40

A pair of good walking shoes can make a huge difference. Not only do well-made shoes have the power to transform any outfit, but they can also allow you to feel more comfortable as you go about your day.

If you thought you had to drop $100-plus to scoop up the perfect pair, think again. There are tons of great walking shoes on Amazon that look and feel amazing. The best part? They don’t come with a sky-high price tag. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best picks on Amazon — these comfy walking shoes have near-perfect reviews, and they’re shockingly under $40.

1 These Breathable Kicks That Have A Handy Heel Tab TIOSEBON Lightweight Breathable Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These comfy shoes have nearly 23,000 perfect five-star ratings, so you already know they’ll be good. Touting a breathable fabric upper, these shoes boast a durable sole, a latex arch insert, and a sleek silhouette. These work great paired with biker shorts and exercise tops for your next workout class, but also match wonderfully with jeans and linen pants when you want to wear something more casual. Positive review: “I bought a gray pair because it looked nice and comfy,” one Amazon shopper shared. “When I put them on I was surprised how comfortable they were. Even if I walk a lot my feet never hurt. I immediately bought a blue one which turned out to be the same great fit. By now I have 3 pairs, I wear them all the time. Basically I ditched all my other shoes.” Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

2 These Slip-On Sneakers With A Durable Sole Flysocks Slip On Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon These kicks — offered in shades like purple, peach, and pink — feature thousands of ventilation holes on their fabric upper and are oh-so-breathable. They have a soft yet supportive memory foam insole and a non-slip outsole crafted with anti-skid grooves. These are so comfortable you may never want to take them off. Positive review: “These sneakers fit me like a dream,” one satisfied customer mentioned. “My toes can’t be squished and these are wide enough at the toe area. The arch support is great and I reordered another pair in blue and one in orange. Received in super quick time.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 — 10.5

3 A Pair Of Trendy Trainers With Removable Insoles Feethit Running Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you want to replace your dingy old gym shoes with a more comfy pair, this is the pair for you. Featuring a breathable mesh upper, these slip-on ones have an elastic shoe mouth to easily get your foot in and out, and removable insoles to customize your fit. Even better? These are offered in various colors, such as pink, white, and sand. Positive review: “I just wanted a basic pair of white sneakers for the summer,” a happy shopper commented. “I did not want to spend a lot of money on a name brand running shoe. These are perfect…They fit great, they’re lightweight, comfortable, and really cute.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 11

4 These Kicks That Are Super Flexible & Lightweight konhill Walking Tennis Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon This laceless pair is perfect for when you want to throw your shoes on in a flash. They have a soft and breathable mesh upper, a durable rubber sole, and a handy heel tab to help get them on quicker. These sneakers are available in hues like shell pink, apricot, and beige and work well for all seasons. Positive review: “I’ve had these shoes for months and wear them almost every day,” an Amazon shopper shared. “They are so comfortable. I’ve already bought another pair for when my current pair wears out.” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

5 These Walking Shoes That Fit Like A Glove YHOON Walking Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon Heavy sneakers got you down? Fix this problem by adding these lightweight ones to your cart ASAP. Boasting a simple slip-on design, these kicks have a durable elastic sole and a slip-resistant bottom. They also feature front and back loops, making getting these on and off so much easier. This perfect red shade is a head-turner, but this pick also comes in green, black, white, and blue. Positive review: “I buy them every time they are in stock!” one excited reviewer said. “I love them. My favorite shoe and such a great price.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 6 — 12

6 These Chic Shoes That Have An Eye-Catching Chain Detail LUCKY STEP Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Need a shoe that instantly makes any outfit look 10 times more stylish? If so, these are the ones for you. Adorned with a removable lightweight chain, these design-forward sneakers boast air cushion soles, breathable knit uppers, and a nifty slip-on construction. These look so good with any gym outfit but also pair pretty well with jeans, shorts, skirts, and dresses. Positive review: “These shoes are comfy and lightweight,” one shopper gushed. “They also look really great. The colors are so bright and eye-catching!” Available colors: 38

Available sizes: 6 — 11

7 A Pair Of Reeboks That Are Both Comfortable & Timeless Reebok Princess Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Reebok never disappoints. Made by the famous shoe brand, these casual kicks have well over 28,000 perfect five-star ratings, and for good reason — they’re so cute and comfy. These versatile shoes are made from a lightweight synthetic leather upper, have a soft insole, and feature a padded foam sockliner that makes you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The best part? These kicks have a soft terry lining, which absorbs moisture as you sweat. Positive review: “Love these shoes!” one reviewer excitedly wrote. “So glad I ordered them as they are super comfortable to wear, and look great with regular jeans or just a cute dress. Most times I don't order my shoes online, but these were worth the risk as they fit perfectly.” Available colors: 32

Available sizes: 4 — 12 (regular and wide)

8 This Lightweight Shoe That Has Handwoven Nylon Straps MEGNYA Hiking Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon A relatively affordable sandal that has striking details and is super comfortable to wear? Sign me up. This pick has handwoven nylon straps, a supportive orthotic midsole, and a high-quality rubber outsole. Both lightweight and eye-catching, these sandals are sure to become your new summer go-to. Positive review: “The most comfortable, supporting, ‘let my feet feel wonderful’ sandals EVER!” one shopper exclaimed. “Buy them, you won’t regret it!” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 6 — 12

9 These Tennis Shoes With A Memory Foam Insole Akk Tennis Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you need shoes that can do it all, look no further than these highly-rated ones on Amazon. Perfect for working out, traveling, or running errands, these “everyday shoes” are lightweight, have a soft, breathable mesh upper, boast a memory foam insole, and have a padded collar. These also have a slip-on design, so you don’t have to worry about fiddling with any laces. Positive review: “I love these shoes,” one customer commented. “So comfortable. Easy to put on/take off. I now have 3 pairs!” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

10 These Slip-Ons That Have Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings TIOSEBON Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $32 See On Amazon These eye-catching shoes — which look so similar to pricier designer versions — are everything you want in a sneaker and then some. For starters, they have a super stretchy upper, a memory foam insole, and a roomy toe box. They’re also ultra-lightweight and have a sock-like fit, which is great if you want a shoe that feels as good as it looks. If you get these dirty, no sweat — all you have to do is spot-clean them with a soft brush. Positive review: “I love these shoes!” an Amazon shopper wrote. “Easy on and off - wash up nice in the washing machine. I wear them with jeans and have received several compliments on them. I wish I had several pairs in different colors.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

11 These Casual Sneaks With Well-Ventilated Insoles vibdiv Sock Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you need a pair of comfortable shoes to wear for hours on end at work or you would like something to throw on to run errands, these fit the bill. They’re lightweight, have a slip-on design, and are sold in various fun shades. With ventilation holes, these shoes are a standout pick for anyone with sweaty feet. Positive review: “These shoes fit exactly as expected,” one customer explained. “These are very comfortable shoes, and they have a good tread on the bottom, so I do not slip. I wear these to the river, the beach, and even shopping at the mall. They are very soft and give great support to my feet. These are well-made for the price, I highly recommend.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 5 — 12

12 These Comfy Sandals That You’ll Never Want To Take Off KuaiLu Walking Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re having a hard time tracking down a pair of sandals that are actually comfortable to walk in all day, this pair by KuaiLu may be for you. These have a soft yoga mat footbed, orthotic arch support, and a lightweight, non-slip outer sole. They’re also waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting them wet while wearing these to the beach or pool. Positive review: “I’m glad these shoes popped up on my feed,” an Amazon shopper confessed. “I ordered them immediately! When I tried them on I was really impressed. They fit perfectly and are very comfortable. I will be buying more colors.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 12

13 These Design-Forward Sandals That Have Adjustable Straps Plaka Explore Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon These intricately-designed strappy sandals are everything you want in a shoe and then some. For starters, they offer great arch support and have lightweight soles, so you don’t have to worry about your feet feeling heavy when you toss these on. Their adjustable straps can help you get that perfect fit, and they’re also offered in shades like classic black and sand yellow, so you have options. Positive review: “I just ordered a second pair of these sandals in a different color because I love them so much!” one shopper shared. “They are more beautiful than I thought they would be, fit my foot perfectly and have nice arch support. The adjustable strap in the back makes for a perfect fit. One of the most comfortable pair of sandals I own at less than half the price of what I usually spend. Thank you for a great product at a reasonable price.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5-6 — 10.5-11

14 A Pair Of Trusty Tevas That Feel So Good On Teva Universal Quick-Drying Casual Sport Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you already have a pair of Tevas, you already know how amazing they are. I personally have a pair of these, and I consider them my “do everything in” sandals. I wear these while taking long walks and running errands, and I even discovered that they work great with pretty much any outfit (not kidding — I sometimes put these on with summer dresses and they look so good). I own multiple pairs of the black ones, but for those who enjoy a pop of color, they also are made in metallic and bright multicolored options. Positive review: “Very comfortable, good treads,” one customer commented. “Have been wearing them every day since I got them. Love the adjustable straps.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 13

15 A Pair Of Flip-Flops With A Supportive, Yet Soft, Footbed Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Amzon $25 See On Amazon A good pair of sandals can make a world of difference. If you’ve run into issues finding stylish and comfortable ones, scoop up these Tevas ASAP. Boasting nearly 20,000 perfect five-star ratings, these have a man-made sole, a lightweight foam outsole, and quick-dry webbing crafted from recycled plastic. Positive review: “I love these Tevas,” one person commented. “Bought my first pair years ago and while something else occasionally catches my eye...nothing comes close to these for comfort. I prefer the extra straps so my foot doesn't wander out of my shoe. I live in these from May to October. Every few years I replace a worn out pair. So many color options! It's really nice having a wardrobe staple that is so dependable and comfortable. Teva — don't ever stop making Olawahu!” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 12

16 These Highly-Rated Water Sandals For Hiking Or The Beach atika Women's Outdoor Hiking Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you need a pair of sandals that are perfect for everyday wear but can also be thrown on for hiking or the beach, these may be the ones for you. Offered in a range of prints, these walking sandals feature adjustable Velcro straps, a durable shock-absorbing sole, and a soft lining for more comfortable wearability. Positive review: “The Atika Women's Outdoor Hiking Sandals are absolutely fantastic!” one reviewer stated. “These sandals are incredibly comfortable, stylish and perfect for summer activities. They provide great support and cushioning, making them ideal for long walks and hikes. They are also water-friendly, which is a huge plus. I highly recommend these sandals for anyone in need of comfortable and versatile summer sport sandals.” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 6 — 11

17 These Slip-On Tennis Shoes With A Flexible Sole Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon Over 22,000 Amazon shoppers have given these versatile tennis shoes perfect five-star ratings, which makes sense as these are so easy to wear and style. Made with a 100% cotton upper, these everyday shoes have a flexible rubber sole and elastic straps instead of laces. Wear these with maxi dresses and an oversized tote for a quick beach look, or pair them with denim cut-off shorts and a white tank top for something more casual. Positive review: “These shoes are very comfortable and stylish,” an Amazon customer mentioned. “I was looking for a tennis shoe that was a little more stylish. These fit the bill. Liked them so much I bought them in 2 different colors.” Available colors: 81

Available sizes: 6 — 11 (regular and wide)

18 These Kicks With An Air Cushion Sole & Perforated Arch DOUSSPRT Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon How cool are these? Made with a mesh fabric upper, these highly-rated kicks boast a simple slip-on design, have a perforated arch (which makes for lighter, breezier wear), and an air cushion sole that makes you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. These would make great all-day work shoes. Positive review: “I don’t buy cheap shoes,” one reviewer explained. “I buy ON, Hokas, Joseph Siebel — and I ‘name drop!’ LOL! But these are comfortable at a fraction of the price. I work 8+ hours on concrete floors. These shoes were recommended by two coworkers. Buy them!” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

19 These Platform Sneakers With Sweat-Absorbing Soles RUIDENG Walking Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon These walking shoes — which have thick rocker bottoms — are just what you need if you’re on your feet all day long. Featuring a lightweight platform, these sneakers have a sweat-absorbing sole, a cushioned insole, and a breathable feel. Positive review: “This all-black sneaker is a true style winner,” an Amazon customer relayed. “The seamless transition it creates when paired with black pants is a fashion-forward touch. But it doesn't stop at looks - this sneaker is also high on comfort. The heel area is notably comfortable, and it provides excellent support during walks. I highly recommend these sneakers for anyone seeking both style and comfort.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 10

20 These Fun Walking Shoes With Elastic Cording In Place Of Laces STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon Lightweight and supportive? Say no more. These casual kicks, which come in colors like black and gray teal, have a stretchy knit upper, a removable arch support insole, and a shock-absorbing sole. These have no laces, just elastic cording, so you never have to worry about your shoes becoming untied. Positive review: “Love these so much, been going to rock festivals for years and these are the best shoes for these kinds of things!” one person said. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5 — 9.5

21 These Edgy Sneakers With Side Zipper Detailing JENN ARDOR Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These edgy shoes have so many lovable details to them. For starters, they have a durable rubber sole, a breezy canvas upper, and fun zippers on the side. They also have elastic gore panels, making them much easier to get on and take off. Whether you need something to run errands in or would like a pair of shoes to wear all day long, these are sure to get the job done. Positive review: “These shoes are so comfortable from the first time I wore them,” one shopper commented. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 6 — 11

22 These Sneakers With A Cushioned Sock Liner & Convenient Heel Tab Easy Spirit Women's Romy Sneaker Amazon $39 See On Amazon These casual kicks have over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings because they’re so freaking comfy. Offered in shades like pink, teal, and sand, this pick features a padded collar, a cushioned foam sock liner, and a nifty heel tab to help you get these on in a cinch. Positive review: “I have worn Easy Spirit Leather shoes for over 3 years, and they are very comfortable,” one reviewer mentioned. “I prefer these shoes over New Balance, Reebok or Nike. Give them a try.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (narrow, regular, wide, X-wide)

23 These Stylish Slides With Adjustable Buckles Chaco Women's Chillos Slide Sport Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cool-looking slides are perfect for when you want to put on a cozy pair of sandals that are also design-forward. They boast adjustable polyester buckles, durable rubber soles, and arch-supportive footbeds. Style these with faded denim jeans and a cami for a quick fit. Positive review: “Great summer shoe,” one shopper shared. “This is my second pair and I will definitely be ordering more.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 12

24 These Buckled Slides That Have Over 51,000 5-Star Ratings CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you are a fan of buckled slides, you’ll love these adjustable ones that look so much like the ones your favorite Hollywood star likes to wear. Boasting over 51,000 perfect five-star ratings, these sandals have a cushiony cork footbed, contoured suede insoles, and a sturdy outsole. Positive review: “These are the best sandals for the price if you are looking for a Birkenstock type of sandal,” one Amazon customer wrote. “I bought a pair of these over 3 years ago when I was pregnant and I just now had to replace that pair, and not because they fell apart, but I wore them so much every summer the bottom treads were completely gone. They are super comfortable and I'm able to walk long distances in them without getting blisters or having any other issues. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THESE SANDALS.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 6 — 12 (regular and wide)