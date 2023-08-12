Style
On trend and affordable? The best of both worlds.
You glimpsed them in a TikTok, spotted them on a celebrity, or glanced at them gracing a billboard, and now that pair of shoes will not leave your brain. You are obsessed. You need to have them. Your closet would be transformed by them. Every outfit you own — and some that you don’t yet own — will be improved by them. But they cost more money than rent. You could put a down payment on a new car for that price tag. You could go broke, and be good and stash them in the realm of “Someday.” Or you could have your shoes and keep your money, too, by discovering a reasonable facsimile. I’ll help: These popular, trendy shoes seem expensive but are actually so cheap on Amazon that you could be wearing them this weekend.