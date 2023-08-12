You glimpsed them in a TikTok, spotted them on a celebrity, or glanced at them gracing a billboard, and now that pair of shoes will not leave your brain. You are obsessed. You need to have them. Your closet would be transformed by them. Every outfit you own — and some that you don’t yet own — will be improved by them. But they cost more money than rent. You could put a down payment on a new car for that price tag. You could go broke, and be good and stash them in the realm of “Someday.” Or you could have your shoes and keep your money, too, by discovering a reasonable facsimile. I’ll help: These popular, trendy shoes seem expensive but are actually so cheap on Amazon that you could be wearing them this weekend.

1 These Low-Top Canvas Sneakers That Are So Cheap ZGR Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon The must-have Converse low-top is a big spend. But these canvas sneakers are a great alternative — complete with the white rubber sole, contrast stitching, and rubber toe cap. “I get compliments on them all the time and have put them to the test wearing them at my serving job where I am on my feet for hours at a time,” said one reviewer. “They look and feel EXACTLY like chucks for 1/3 of the price.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 25

2 A Stitched Leather Loafer That’s Super Comfortable VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon The soft leather, high-traction nubby sole, raw edge, and stitching make this adorable pair of loafers look as if they were hand-crafted by an artisan in an Italian village. The price, though, makes them super accessible. It’s a combination that has earned over 12,000 five-star reviews. “I love the comfort and the classic elevated look,” said one reviewer. “It gives jeans an uplift, shorts a bit of class, and dresses a casual look.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 43

3 A Chunky Heeled Sandal That’s Must Have Soda Open Toe Block Heel Sandals with Adjustable Ankle Strap Amazon $35 See On Amazon This pair of block heel sandals is the big, chunky heel you will want to wear with that skirt, your cute leggings, and most outfits in your wardrobe — whenever you want to do better than flip flops and sneakers. They are cleverly designed so you can walk easily and they stay on your foot. “I love these shoes! You get the height of heels without the pain,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 16

4 These Earth Sandals With Elegant Straps CUSHIONAIRE Luna Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon When comfort is the vibe you want to embrace, the Luna sandal is the Earth shoe option that won’t break the bank. The vegan leather straps are soft, elegant, and comfortable. The cork sole with a soft suede insole is like a spa day for your feet. And the slight lift — 1.25 inches — won’t get in your way when you walk. Available sizes: 6 — 12 (regular and wide)

Available colors: 20

5 The Fashion Sneakers With Lots Of Bling LUCKY STEP Air Cushion Fashion Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon The flashy dress sneaker is — thankfully — trending and this air cushion fashion sneaker has all the comfort and bling you need to embrace walking while dressed well. The air cushion sole protects you from impact and manages to look stylish at the same time. The sock-like stretchy uppers are a breathable mesh that hugs your feet. And the bling — a chain, rhinestones, glitter, color, or whatever you choose — makes it clear you are dressed up. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 38

6 These Chelsea Boots With A Lug Sole Soda PIONEER Lug Sole Mid Heel Chelsea Bootie w/Double Elastic Gore Amazon $29 See On Amazon The mid-heel Chelsea bootie has become a must-have wardrobe staple, and this chunky-heeled version in every necessary color is the way to load your shoe rack with options. A leather upper, stretchy side goring, and big-tread sole — in matching or contrasting colors — is perfection. “Perfect booties to dress up or down,” said one reviewer. “Extremely comfortable to walk in.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 (regular and wide)

Available colors: 7

7 The Walking Shoes That Will Become A Fast Fave TIOSEBON Slip-On Walking Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite slip-on walking shoe! The low-profile sole lets you feel the ground but is just enough memory foam so you don’t hit it too hard. The stretchy, sweater-like uppers breathe so you can go sockless. And the easy, step-in styling makes it quick to get out the door. “Soft and comfortable,” said one of over 10,000 five-star reviewers. “I actually look forward to putting them on my feet and going for a walk.” Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

Available colors: 22

8 The High-Top Canvas Sneaker You Can Afford In Several Colors ZGR Women's Canvas High Top Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can stop saving up for those Chuck Taylors! These canvas high-top sneakers are all that and they are in your budget. Pair them with everything from jeans to shorts to dresses for a modern, urban style. Get them in every color you want. They are comfortable, cute, and so on trend that over 10,000 people gave them five stars. “I've ordered three pairs of these over the last few years and have been extremely happy with them,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 26

9 These Ballet Flats That Will Save Your Feet HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can wear a classic ballet flat with anything from jeans to a formal gown. Even when you opt for heels for that dress-up event, keeping a pair of these stretchy flats stashed in your bag is a smart move. At some point in the evening, you will want to kick off those heels and get comfortable. And when you do, the stretchy breathable uppers and flat soles with traction will save you. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

10 A Comfort Sandal With A Retro Vibe CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip your foot into some retro comfort! This cork footbed sandal has a look that’s at once a Y2K throwback and its own modern update. The big buckles ensure a perfect fit. The EVA sole is comfortable. And the suede insoles comfort your feet in soft texture. Choose a slick, modern color — silver, leopard, or rose gold — or stick with traditional black, brown, or weathered brown. Available sizes: 6 — 13 (regular and wide)

Available colors: 21

11 These Colorful Flats That Punch Up An Outfit HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you like your stretchy, comfortable, breathable ballet flats in cute colors and patterns and with a pointy toe, this is your shoe. A soft, lined insole boosts the comfort. And the adorable patterns add a punch of color and fun to your outfit. ”These shoes are incredibly comfortable, offering the sensation of wearing slippers while still maintaining a fashionable appearance,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

12 A Heeled Sandal That’s So Comfortable Soda Topshoeave Open Toe Chunky Heel Sandal Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you need heels, look no further than this chunky heel sandal. The classic heel is three inches high. The ankle straps adjust to your foot for a perfect fit. And the single strap across the toe transforms any outfit into an elegant, manicure-peeping perfection. “I ordered these for a bachelorette party weekend and they were perfect!” said one reviewer. “Definitely would buy it again in another color!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 10

13 These Mesh Sneakers That Keep You Cool Feethit Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Pull on this pair of slip-on sneakers and go forth into the world in comfort. When the weather is warm, the lightweight and breathable mesh upper will keep your feet cool and dry. On a cool day, pull on some socks for warmth and enjoy the long tongue and heel that offer stability. You can use the soft insoles that come with them or pull that out and use your own orthotics. Over 8,000 people give these shoes five stars. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 15

14 These Sneakers That Are Like Wearing Socks Flysocks Slip On Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon With thousands of ventilation holes in the uppers, these Flysocks slip-on sneakers are sure to keep your feet cool and comfortable. They are lightweight and easy to get on and off, making them almost like socks you can wear anywhere. “This breathable coral-colored tennis shoe is everything I've ever dreamed of when it comes to affordable medium-performance footwear,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 6 — 10.5

Available colors: 3

15 The Lace-Up Oxford With Just Enough Heel Odema Heeled Oxford Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon This retro dressy Oxford is the perfect work shoe. Wear it with skirts, pants, or whatever your work style is. They look dressy and are comfortable enough to wear all day, with a heel that’s just over 2 inches. Choose the lace-up style or the Mary Jane and dial in your professional look. “I love these chunky, mid-heeled Oxford, brogues/pumps,” said one reviewer. “They look great with all of my fusion outfits. I find the 30s/40s styling [...] to be very fashionable.” Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 10

16 These Strappy Canvas Sneakers In So Many Colors Blowfish Malibu Canvas Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon These casual slip-on canvas sneakers will quickly become a daily-wear staple. The strappy, stretchy, no-lace front looks stylish while keeping the shoe snug on your feet. And the weathered fabric — in so many color choices — effuses beach-vibe cool. “I was looking for an inexpensive pair of slip-on sneakers [...] for lots of city walking on my recent trip to Paris,” said one reviewer. “These shoes fit the bill in spades. I love their casual vibe with the raw edges combined with their tidy profile.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 83

17 The Running Shoes You Can Afford To Buy Again & Again INZCOU Lightweight Running Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon When you run habitually, you need to replace your shoes often. This pair of lightweight running shoes makes that affordable and offers you so many color options you will look forward to a new pair. And with an elastic woven upper that lets your feet breathe and durable and light soles that have excellent traction, you will go far in these. “The first time I wore [them] I ran a half marathon,” said one reviewer. “No blisters, no break in period, no feet pain, they were great.” Available sizes: 4.5 — 13.5

Available colors: 34

18 These Minimalist Mesh Sneakers TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you like your shoes minimal, these mesh sneakers are the way to go. One step closer to the shoe than a pair of socks, they are complete with a slip-resistant MD sole. But the uppers are as slip-on easy, stretchy, and comfortable as a pair of socks. And since they are super breathable you won’t need socks under them. “Wearing these shoes was like having bedroom slippers on,” said one reviewer. “They are comfortable without socks but roomy enough to wear with socks.” Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

Available colors: 35

19 A High-Heel Slide With So Much Glam Cape Robbin Square High Heels Amazon $28 See On Amazon When the mood is film-star glamorous and you are ready for your close-up, step your pampered paws into these high heels with a square toe and pyramid heel that’s just over 4 inches high. All eyes will be on you! The gorgeous colors — with contrasting heel elements — will make your outfit. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 8

20 This Block-Heeled Sandal That’s So Shiny Cape Robbin Jelly Chunky Block Heel Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon When glam is on the menu but high heels are not your jam, these block-heel sandals deliver. In a shiny high-gloss pink (or black) with a 2-inch chunky heel, they bring plenty of heel appeal with none of the tottering or foot pain. “These are great dupes for the Gucci slides without the awkward branding!” said one reviewer. “Heel height is comfortable and manageable, easy to clean, and looks cute.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 2

21 The Loafer That Defines Casual Cool Hey Dude Wendy Loafers Amazon $37 See On Amazon With the dressy urban casual that only Hey Dude can deliver, these Wendy loafers will be your go-to option for everything from brunch to a walk in the park. The flexible sole, rounded toe, fabric upper, and elastic laces guarantee comfort. And the vast array of color options and cute patterns (many with patterned linings) ensure there is a pair with your name on them. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 26

22 A Flat Leather Sandal You Can Slide Into Amazon Essentials H Band Flat Sandal Amazon $21 See On Amazon There might not be any shoe that’s more versatile and easy-wearing than a flat sandal that you can slide your foot into as you walk out the door. This H-shaped upper gives this version a classic look and enough foot cover so the shoe stays easily on your foot. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (regular and wide)

Available colors: 8

23 These Ballet Flats That Were Made For Walking DREAM PAIRS Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon These ballet flats have a nubby sole like a driving moccasin and a soft latex insole so you can walk as much as you want even when you are dressed nicely. The slight wedge heel is super comfy and the traction on the bottom won’t let you slip. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

24 The Strappy Sport Sandal That Can Go Anywhere Chaco Women's Chillos Slide Sport Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon When your day includes walking on sand, in water, or along trails — and the weather is warm — wear this Chaco sport sandal and you won’t have to worry about your feet or your shoes. The straps adjust for a perfect fit, everything about it is ready to get wet, and the molded soles are super comfy. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 9

25 These Mary Jane Flats For Grown Ups Rekayla Mary Jane Flats Amazon $37 See On Amazon If heels are not your bag, look to the fashion staple of childhood for the dress shoe that looks adorable without a heel. These Mary Jane flats are that shoe for the adult you. “I've been looking for a more grownup version of the cotton Mary Janes I used to get from Chinatown,” said one reviewer. “These are just perfect for me! The style is fantastic - the lower band really lets your ankles shine on their own, and doesn't appear to "cut off" the leg, visually.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 8

26 A Flat Mule For Fast Style Coutgo Braided Pointed Toe Mules Amazon $37 See On Amazon The beauty of flat mules is that you can step into them on your way out the door — even when your hands are full of the day’s necessities — and look totally pulled together when you hit the world. They are also easy to walk in and easy to kick off when your feet crave freedom. Choose from an open braid, quilted fabric, glitter, or suede texture in this classic pair of pointed-toe mules. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

27 These Elastic Sandals That Are Summertime Easy DAYDAYGO Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon These elastic flat sandals may be the easiest of shoes. With all the open-to-the-air freedom of a flip flop with none of the flapping when you walk, they slip on and off easily, stash in a suitcase without trouble, and cling to your feet so you can forget they are there. And the price is hard to beat for a shoe you will rely on for everything from travel to running errands. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

28 The Platform High Tops That Are Easy To Style FRACORA Platform High Top Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon The 1-inch platform sole on these high-top sneakers puts them squarely on-trend. The color options will punch up your wardrobe. And that platform adds to their comfort by feeling soft — especially paired with the soft insole — underfoot. “I have the real Converse platforms and comparing both shoes, these ones from Amazon are so much better,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

29 These Adorable Platform Sandals Athlefit Platform Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon These platform sandals tick every box on your wishlist for a pair of shoes that you can wear with anything. They’re easy to walk in and look cute enough to go from work to a date and back to work. The ankle strap elevates the look while the neutral and easy-to-walk-in platform gives you height. The padded insole is comfortable and the textured straps are super modern. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

30 The Chelsea Bootie From The Future DREAM PAIRS Platform Chelsea Booties Amazon $19 See On Amazon The futuristic bubble sole on these platform Chelsea booties takes this ubiquitous style to new levels of cool. And the stretchy sock-like ankle goring gives them a wetsuit-in-space vibe that will take you comfortably into the style future. Reviewers are raving about the comfort level on these and that price is snap-a-pair-up-now hot. “Bulbous, substantial, delightful,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 6 — 9

Available colors: 3

31 These Colorful Wedge Sandals That Elevate Every Outfit DREAM PAIRS Platform Wedge Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon Strappy, bright, and fun, these platform wedge sandals compliment every outfit — jeans, leggings, shorts, skirts, rompers — and look adorable on your feet. The heel strap holds them in place so you can walk without worry. The sole has plenty of grip so you don’t slip. But beware: You might want every color. “Without question... these are the most comfortable shoe/sandal I have ever worn!” said one reviewer. “Attractive enough to elicit compliments whenever I wear them.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

32 A Gorgeous High-Heeled Espadrille VICKI·VICKI Platform Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you can handle that 4.14-inch wedge heel, these platform sandals will look gorgeous on your feet and give you lots of height. And the heel isn’t quite as high as it looks because the platform is 1.5 inches. The buckled ankle straps make them secure and the braided jute wedge screams summer espadrille. “I haven’t been this excited about shoes in forever!” said one reviewer. “These espadrilles are adorable, high, super comfortable, and did I mention adorable?!” Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available colors: 11

33 The Platform Mary Jane That’s Everything CYBLING Platform Mary Janes Amazon $29 See On Amazon Have your adorable Mary Jane flat and get a height-boosting chunky platform heel, too. These Mary Janes are the best of both worlds and they come in so many cool colors, some with extra cute bling — cutouts, a pearl, rhinestones — on the strap. “I didn't want to wear heels to a cocktail party,” said one reviewer. “Paired with some ankle socks this was perfect.” Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available colors: 13

34 This Chunky, High-Heel Chelsea Boot Soda Ankle Boots with Chunky Heels Amazon $35 See On Amazon When your outfit — and the weather — call for boots, these ankle boots with a 4-inch heel and a toe box set on a platform will take that outfit all the way to cutting-edge stylish. The elastic goring at the ankle makes them easy to pull on. The high heel makes you tall. And the traction keeps you safe. “These boots are made for walking,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (regular and wide)

Available colors: 8