These Under-$35 Clothes Look So Good, They'll Fool People Into Thinking You're Rich

Contrary to popular belief, having a great wardrobe doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. With trends emerging daily and a multitude of brands that rotate new launches, it’s too easy to blow your budget in one scroll. The key is to find pieces that look like luxury goods without the luxury price tag.

If you’re overwhelmed by the idea of searching for pieces to add to an already-overflowing wardrobe, you’re in luck. I’ve found a fab collection of must-have styles that look expensive, but they’re all under $35 so they won’t destroy your wallet (you can thank me later). From vacay-ready swimsuits to bodysuits on par with designer brands, keep scrolling for looks that are luxurious in everything but the price tag.

1 A Chic, Beach-Ready Swimsuit That Looks Expensive CUPSHE Deep V One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon This poolside pick looks like it should cost a fortune — but is available for just $31. This one-piece swimsuit offers a plunging silhouette designed with a tie-waist, and there’s an open back with criss-cross detailing that looks so chic. The chest is super supportive and comes with removable padding, plus the bottom provides a full-coverage fit. Choose from classic colors like this black shade or floral prints for a fun pop of pattern. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A Timeless Blouse You Can Dress Up Or Down Astylish Button Down Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon A classic shirt goes a long way. Take this button-down blouse for example. It’s super soft and lightweight thanks to the polyester-spandex fabrication, and the relaxed fit makes it easy to style up or down. Need outfit inspo? Just tuck it into tailored bottoms and add a belt to exude chicness. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 The Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit With Spaghetti Straps ANRABESS Loose Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This floaty jumpsuit is made to feel so loose and breezy, with generous wide legs, that you could probably sleep in it and be happy. It’s a one-and-done which means outfit planning is a cinch, and it’s made of soft, breathable material (without being see-through) — so it’s comfy even when temperatures soar. The spaghetti straps make for a dainty feel and they’re adjustable so you can easily find your fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 The Office-Friendly Joggers You Didn’t Know You Needed (Until Now) Dokotoo Jogger Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon These joggers can be worn in so many ways. They feature two front pockets for carrying things when you’re on the go, an adjustable drawstring waist for a comfy fit, and cute secured cuffs. The polyester spandex gives slight stretch, and the lightweight feel makes them versatile to wear virtually anywhere. Opt for this classic black shade, or try a fun print like camo to take things in a different direction. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Chiffon Blouse That’s Undeniably Chic Dokotoo Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This chiffon shirt is undeniably chic. The drapey look paired with the high-quality fabric offers an elevated feel. The sleeves drop past the elbow with a flowy fit, and the lining ensures opacity so you won’t have to worry about any sheerness. Whether you’re at the office or on date night, this is an immediate add-to-cart style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This Straw Hat To Top Off Any Look accsa Panama Straw Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Top off your outfit with this elegant straw hat. It’s equally as soft as it is breathable thanks to the lightweight, 100% paper straw material. It’s foldable, which means you can easily take it with you when you travel without having to worry about it losing its shape, plus, it comes with a removable chin strap that ensures it won’t fly off even on windy days. Available sizes: One size

7 A Minimalist Midi Dress With Sleek Cutouts Pink Queen Bodycon Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The perfect balance between comfort and style, this bodycon dress is crafted of a soft knit that feels like your favorite sweater. Its form-fitting silhouette is lightweight and breathable thanks to the fabric, so you’ll keep cool even on hot nights, and the high neckline balances out the ribcage cutout and side slit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 These Dainty Huggie Earrings Made With 14-Karat Gold PAVOI Gold Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Even though these huggies come with an affordable price tag, they’re extremely well-made. These PAVOI hoops feature a stainless steel post that promises not to irritate your skin, and they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and lead-free. The small cubic zirconia stones mimic the look of real diamonds and the hoops are made from 100% recycled materials designed for tarnish-free wear. Choose from yellow, white, and rose gold tones — or treat yourself to all three. Available sizes: One size

9 This Head-Turning Ruched Skirt With Goddess Vibes SheIn Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Need a party look? Look no further than this ruched midi skirt and you won’t be disappointed. Not only will you be turning heads in this thing (the draping and pleated details truly make a statement) but the acrylic satin also feels like heaven on your skin. The show-stopping detail, of course, is a thigh-high slit, so prepare to get all the compliments. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

10 A Model-Off-Duty Padded Tank Top SAFRISIOR Shoulder Pad Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you want to master the model-off-duty look, opt for this padded tank. Cut from 100% cotton that’s breathable and soft, the muscle tank can be tucked into high-waisted pleated trousers for a 10/10 ensemble. It gives a loose, relaxed fit with a hint of sophistication thanks to the shoulder padding. Plus, the wide arm holes ensure your movement isn’t restricted. Available sizes: Small — Large

11 A Lightweight Sheer Top With A Sultry Feel SheIn Sheer Button Down Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sheer top strikes a balance between sultry and sophistication. It fits without being too tight or restrictive because of the slouchy style, and the breathability of the sheer polyester fabric helps keep you cool even in the hottest temps. Pair it with a fun bralette for that peekaboo effect, and you’re set for your next night out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 This Festival-Ready Dress With A Lacy Look Floerns Lace Beach Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you want to add a lacy look to your dress rotation, this one by Floerns is just the thing. It’s made of a nylon-rayon fabric that gives slight stretch and the plunging V-neckline gives you the space to spotlight any statement necklaces. Plus, the sheer lace lining makes it easy to pair over a bikini if you want to wear this as a cute cover-up. Available sizes: Small — Medium

13 The Cropped Cardigan With A Tie-Front Closure Floerns Tie Front Rib Knit Crop Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make this tie-front cardigan the cutest newest addition to your collection ASAP. The tie-front closure makes it easy to show a little skin without being too revealing, and the 100% acrylic ribbed knit offers an elevated look. It comes in lots of great colors from bright yellow to classic black, plus the cropped fit is a fav for pairing with high-waisted bottoms. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 A Classic Striped Button-Down With Short Sleeves HOTAPEI Striped Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, button-down shirts are a year-round staple. This one is a more laid-back choice, as it features classic stripes and a roomy short sleeve that gives it a casual look. There’s a chest pocket and the material is “wonderful, flowy and very breathable,” according to one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Workout Set That Fits Like A Glove NOVA ACTIVE Workout Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Calling all gym-goers, this is the workout set of the century. This leggings and sports bra duo are an amazing custom fit for all body types. They’re made of a seamless knit fabric that isn’t sheer, they are high quality, and they’re crafted with stretch fabric that promotes compression without restricting movement. Plus, it’s soft enough to wear even when you’re not working out. Available sizes: Small — Large

16 The Bodycon Maxi Dress On Par With Designer Brands AnotherChill Sleeveless Backless Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a body-hugging silhouette that flares at the bottom and a polyester-spandex fabric for a close fit, this maxi dress is a great alternative to designer brands. The best part? There’s also a petite option if you’re on the shorter side or prefer a raised hemline. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite— X-Large

17 These Ruffle Belted Shorts For A Dressier Look Dokotoo Ruffle Belted Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon Spoiler alert: These are the shorts you’ll be wearing all season long. Whether it’s humid or dry, warm weather demands an airy silhouette — and that’s where these high-waisted shorts come in. They feature a breezy fit with a shirred, stretchy waistband that ties into a super-cute bow, and there are pockets on either side. Opt for these when you need a pair of shorts that you can dress up. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

18 This Knitted Dress That’s Super Breathable Yony Cles Knit Bodycon Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, everybody needs this knitted dress. The cotton-blend material feels soft to the touch, while the knitted texture with an open weave gives you a perfectly beachy look. There are cutouts, a halter neckline, and a tie-back closure that keeps things secure all wear long. Dress this up with heels or opt for a casual look with your favorite sandals. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 This Maxi Dress That Makes A Statement Adogirl Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re going to work or a wedding, this maxi dress makes a stunning — and comfortable — option. A polyester-spandex fabrication offers a comfy, billowy fit while the tiered ruffle hem gives it shape and movement. Two hidden pockets take it up another notch, and it has a way of looking fab with a wide array of accessories or shoe choices. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

20 This Multi-Pack Of Gold Earrings For Under $20 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Amassing an earring collection can be pricey if you’re starting from scratch. Luckily, this chunky hoop set exists — and it’s so affordable. These were plated with real, lustrous 18-karat gold, according to the brand. They’re hypoallergenic and lightweight, plus they come with six in each pack so you’re getting a real bang for your buck. Available colors: 3

21 The Seamless Workout Set That Feels Expensive ASYEEA 2-Piece Seamless Workout Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Workout sets can be so pricey, but this one proves you can get high quality at a low cost. It comes with an adjustable sports bra with removable padding that allows for a full range of motion while providing great support, and the biker shorts offer a high, wide waistband. The fabrication is super stretchy, which comes in handy during those HIIT workouts, and is fully opaque — so it passes the squat test. It’s seamless, plus the ribbing adds a soft, elevated feel if you decide to run errands post-gym. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 The Cult-Favorite Bodysuit That’s So Versatile ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Too many tanks? No such thing. You can layer this tank top bodysuit up or down. It’s made of stretchy material for all-day comfort, and the sophisticated high neckline looks great on everyone. It even has a double-lined chest area for full opacity (you can truly skip the bra) and a snap-button fastening at the bottom for easy bathroom breaks. Long story short: Buy this ASAP. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 A Versatile Button-Down You’ll Want In Every Color Tankaneo Button Down Cropped Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Every single wardrobe needs a button-down shirt — and this $29 collared version is a worthy addition to consider. Constructed from 100% cotton that’s out-of-this-world breathable, this comes with a sizable chest pocket and a cropped fit. The cuffed sleeves are a nice touch and the relaxed look makes it perfect to throw over a swimsuit for an effortless cover-up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Chic Satin Camisole That Feels Buttery-Soft Miqieer Satin Camisole Amazon $20 See On Amazon This camisole is a closet essential, but it’s anything but basic. Its silky fabric gives a subtle sheen that you don’t get with cotton tanks. It’s super-soft, with lightweight movement that adds to any look. Not to mention, it comes in 42 different colors. The cowl neckline dresses it up, while those spaghetti straps offer a delicate touch. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

25 The High-Waist Paperbag Pants Available In Over 30 Colors GRACE KARIN Ruffled High Waist Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon These paperbag pants are chic and refined with their ultra-high waist, cropped length, and cute tie-belt. A hidden elastic waist means you stay comfy while looking elegant, and two pockets let you carry along little sundries. Pair these with a crop top or tuck a blouse or tee in — no matter how you style them, you’ll look well put-together. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 A Lace Bodysuit That Looks So Alluring Gladiolus Long Sleeve Lace Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everyone could use a little lace in their lives, right? This bodysuit is proof that the trendy look is undeniably stylish. The rayon-spandex fits like a glove without making you feel constricted, and the plunging neckline gives you the option to show some cleavage or debut a few layered necklaces. There’s a snap closure at the crotch that makes bathroom breaks easy, and the bottom half is modal so you’re guaranteed a comfy fit. Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large

27 A Flowy Cover-Up For Your Next Pool Day Ekouaer Open Front Cardigan Cover Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon Imagine this long, beachy cover-up flowing gracefully in the wind on a sunny seaside excursion. Gorgeous, right? Crafted from a breathable rayon and polyester blend, it has an open-front cardigan silhouette that’s easy to throw over your bikini — and has delicate ties on the crochet waist for a little modesty when grabbing a drink or for bathroom runs. It’s cut from 100% rayon for a lightweight feel and the half-sleeve protects your shoulders from the sun. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 The Little Black Dress You Need On-Hand 24/7 Wenrine Crew Neck Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon A little black dress is a staple in every closet simply because you can wear it nearly everywhere. This mini dress hugs you without feeling like you can’t move thanks to the polyester-spandex fabrication and sleeveless design. The side ruching gives a form-fitted look, and the full-coverage back lets you wear a normal bra with it rather than having to opt for a racerback. Dress it up or down; this one is so good you might want to buy two. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 This Form-Fitting Halter Top That Goes With Everything Floerns Criss Cross Halter Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you like a high neckline but still want to show some skin, this criss-cross halter top is the perfect thing for you. It’s made of a polyester-spandex blend, so it’s form fitting but doesn’t make you feel constricted. The hemline hits right at the waist which is ideal if you want to style it tucked into your favorite high-rise pants, or pair it with shorty-shorts or a maxi skirt for a seamless look. It’s fully opaque so you don’t need to worry about sheerness even with the lighter colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Plus

30 The Mockneck Bodysuit With Geometric Mesh JomeDesign Sheer Mesh Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon The stretchy, soft fabric of this unique bodysuit just might blow your mind. Its sheer mesh look is paired with a mockneck cut and geometric lining. This is lightweight enough to wear in sweltering heat, but thick enough to wear layered up for colder temps. If you want to turn heads, consider this for your next purchase. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 The Cropped Jeans You’ll Reach For Over & Over Again Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans Amazon $31 See On Amazon These Levi’s jeans are easily dressed up or down. The straight, cropped design gives you an effortless yet fitted look and can be styled from day to night. Cut from a cotton blend that has a hint of elastane, these won’t stretch out on you and will keep their shape for the long haul. Plus, they’re so soft that you’ll want to wear them all weekend. Available sizes: 24 — 32

32 A Pencil Skirt That Looks Pricier Than It Is Kate Kasin High Waist Wrap Front Pencil Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pencil skirt by Kate Kasin is the ultimate staple if you want infinite outfit options. The draped pencil silhouette hits right below the knee, which means it’s ideal for an in-office meeting or grabbing drinks or snacks at happy hour. It has side ruching that hugs your form and an asymmetrical hemline that complements any shoe choice. The polyester-spandex fabric is stretchy but never sheer, and there’s a zipper in the back which makes the fitted shape easy to get on and off. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

33 A Graphic Button-Down You’ll Wear On Repeat BIG DART Casual Button-Down Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Having a button-down blouse handy offers endless outfit possibilities. Tuck this striking blouse into a pair of trousers, layer it under a sweater, tie the ends for a cropped fit — even wear it completely open as a lightweight cardigan. Besides being wildly versatile, it’s made of a 100% viscose fabric that’s breathable and won’t cling to your body. The cuffed sleeves and shirt collar offer a classic, sophisticated look while the abstract graphic gives you a hint of pattern against the neutral color palette. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

34 This Layered Necklace You Won’t Want To Take Off M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Layered chains is one jewelry trend with staying power, and this 14-karat gold plated necklace set helps you get the look for less. The two necklaces are not attached, so you can wear them together, solo, or mix and match with other pieces in your jewelry box. A hidden detail that’s hard not to love? There’s an engraved heart on the backside of the initial pendant. (Psst, this would make a great gift, too.) Available sizes: 14” and 18” (plus two 2-inch extenders)

35 A Super Sophisticated Off-The-Shoulder Dress Miselon Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This dress is professional and chic all at once. The off-the-shoulder neckline is extremely elegant, and the polyester-stretch fabric forms to your physique like no other. Plus, it has a dressy vibe thanks to the gathered waistline effect. One customer proclaimed, “This must be my favorite Amazon discovery!” and added, “I have 4 of these now and consistently get compliments every time I wear them.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 Not-Your-Average One-Piece Swimsuit Holipick Lace Up Plunge Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This isn’t your typical one-piece swimsuit. This strikingly unique style has a lace-up front and side paneling that draws in the eye. The top supports with or without its removable padding, and the criss-cross back gives you a sultry feel while elevating the suit in a way that looks expensive. Available sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus

37 A Halter Top With A Criss-Cross Cutout REORIA Criss Cross Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as too many bodysuits, in my opinion. The halter-necked silhouette on this one fits like a second skin thanks to the contouring nylon-spandex fabrication. It’s double-lined so you won’t have to worry about sheerness, plus the criss-cross detail hugs your chest to help you feel supported even if you opt not to wear a bra. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Silky Button-Down With An Oversize Fit Chigant Satin Button Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon One staple every closet should have: a silky soft button-down. This shirt has a slightly baggier fit, which looks fantastic with a crop top and jeans or tucked into trousers for your next day at the office. If you’re curious about the construction — especially because of the low cost — it’s made from a luxe polyester-spandex material that mimics satin for a silky feel. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

39 A Cutout Dress That Feels Like A Second Skin Romwe V Neck Cut Out Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Trust me, you’ll be wearing this cutout dress on repeat as soon as you order it. The stretchiness of the polyester fabrication makes it feel like a second skin, while the cutouts offer a fun, cheeky feel. There’s a drawstring detailing that cinches the chest in for a customizable fit, and the versatile look makes it easy to dress up or down with a simple shoe swap. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

