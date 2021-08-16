45 Things That Fit Really Nicely & Are Surprisingly Under $35

Buying clothing online can be equal parts convenient and frustrating. While it’s oh-so nice to pick out some new wardrobe essentials without leaving the couch, there can be a lot of guesswork when it comes to sizing and silhouette, but with a little guidance, finding well-fitting clothes on Amazon can be a breeze. Even better, it doesn’t have to cost a lot — all the items you’ll find here ring up for under $35.

Material plays a big part in the overall fit of a garment. For example, a soft, jersey cotton dress is going to drape around your figure like a T-shirt, while a lightweight polyester blouse will have a more flowy fit. When it comes to tops and dresses, the neckline is key. Simple, classic options — scoop necks, crew necks, and V necks — tend to be foolproof picks that stand the test of time. And if you’re looking to invest in a new pair of jeans, you can’t go wrong with a mid-rise pair with a bit of stretch, which virtually guarantees you’ll wear them every day.

When in doubt, check out the reviews and customer-submitted photos to get a better idea of how an item it fits. All of these super affordable clothing items have plenty of rave reviews on Amazon, so you can feel confident in your purchases.

1 These Sleek High-Waisted Yoga Pants YOHOYOHA Boot Cut Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a high waistline and a trouser shape, these boot-cut yoga pants create a streamlined silhouette. The thick polyester-spandex material is breathable and stretchy, allowing for full range of movement. While they’re amazing for doing yoga, you can also wear these pants to the office or simply while lounging around the house. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 3

2 This Halter-Neck Bodysuit That’s So Chic ReoRia Halter-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Go sleeveless with a body-hugging halter-neck bodysuit. The racerback tank top is made with a touch of spandex for stretch, and has a snap closure at the bottom. Pair it with wide-leg shorts, skirts, or ripped jeans for a cool yet casual look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

3 A Wire-Free Bra That’s Super Comfortable Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you consider bras to be a necessary evil, you should check out this wire-free option that won’t dig into your skin. It’s styled like a sports bra — but is more lightweight and less constricting — and the two adjustable straps can be criss-crossed in the back for more support. “This is best bra I have ever worn!” one reviewer wrote. “It gives plenty of support without being bulgy or obvious.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

4 Some Chic Leopard-Print Palazzo Pants SySea Leopard-Print Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side in these high-waisted palazzo pants with a subtle leopard print. The paper bag-style waistband has a matching tie belt, while the legs flow loosely to the ankles. If leopard spots aren’t your thing, you can also choose from several other solid colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 22

5 This Swingy V-Neck Surplice Dress Amazon Essentials Solid Surplice Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cinching in right below the chest and flowing out to a knee-length hem, this surplice dress creates a relaxed silhouette. The viscose-elastane dress is lightweight and airy, with short sleeves and a deep V neck. Pair it with sneakers or sandals for an easygoing look that’s perfect for catching up with friends or running errands around town. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

6 A Pair Of Skinny Jeans With A Broken-In Feel Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t have to break in this pair of Levi Strauss skinny jeans — they’re designed to have a worn-in look and feel from the moment you put them on. With a pre-faded denim wash and a snug but comfy fit, these jeans will likely become your new favorites. “I love them!!! They hug just the right areas (thighs, bottom, legs) and for being Levi’s, I am particularly impressed by the stretch in them,” one happy customer wrote. Available sizes: 2 —28

Available washes: 13

7 The Drapey Wrap Skirt With A Front Slit SheIn Draped Maxi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a high waistline and a draped front, this maxi skirt is great for beach vacations, hitting the dance floor, and elegant al fresco dinners. There’s a front slit that allows your leg to peek through, and a high-low hemline that looks effortlessly chic. It’s available in every color of the rainbow, so you can pick a hue that complements your wardrobe the best, whether it be neutral beige or bold red. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 39

8 This Flowy Blouse With A Peplum Waist Romwe Plus-Size Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This lightweight wrap-front blouse has flowy butterfly sleeves and a deep V neck, cinching beneath the chest and flaring out in a peplum-style waistline. It comes in a wide variety of bold solid colors and delicate floral patterns. You can pair it with slacks for a work-appropriate ensemble, or a pair of skinny jeans for a more casual look. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 25

9 An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi With A Pretty Floral Print Floerns Boho Long A-Line Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Flirty and floral, this maxi dress has a smocked bodice that hugs your top section before flowing out to your ankles. There are two slits in front, and the off-the-shoulder feature adds a romantic vibe. It comes in several different shades, including blue, burgundy, and light green. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 24

10 The Sports Bra Top For Light Workouts YOGERSSY Longline Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Here’s a sports bra that’s perfect for low-impact workouts like yoga, pilates, and hiking. Made from a lightweight spandex-polyester blend, the fabric wicks away moisture, keeping you cool and dry. It offers light to medium coverage and support, and also looks super cute when worn as a crop top. Choose from several appealing shades, from olive green to rose red. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

11 This Easygoing T-Shirt Dress Naggoo Split Maxi Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon All the comfort of your favorite T-shirt can be found in this maxi dress made out of a soft cotton blend. With a crew neck and short sleeves, the dress reaches all the way to your ankles. A slit on each side helps your legs stay ventilated, while also allowing you to tie up the front for a different look. In addition to solid colors, this dress is also available in fun tie-dye prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

12 A Trendy Button-Down With An Animal Print ECOWISH Leopard Button-Down Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you tuck it into shorts or pair it with dress pants, this button-down shirt makes a statement. The leopard print comes in multiple shades and variations, and it’s great for a business casual look or a night out on the town. No matter how you wear it, you’ll feel extra fierce. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

13 This Basic Pocket Tee With A Loose Fit MIHOLL Casual Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a V neckline and short sleeves, this basic T-shirt is a great wardrobe staple that you can style a million different ways. It has a relaxed fit that loosely hangs over your body, with a slightly longer hemline that can be tucked into jeans, a maxi skirt, or shorts. At such an affordable price, you can stock up on a few different colors — there are over 40 to choose from. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 45

14 The Plunging Midi Dress With A Twist Floerns Midi Twist-Front Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon When I say this is a V-neck midi dress with a twist, I mean a literal twist. The fabric on the front bunches and twists together before transitioning to a below-the-knee hemline. Made from a slightly stretchy material, this garment moves with you and has a plunging neckline. Just pair it with heels and a clutch, and you’re ready for a night out. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

15 A Mock-Neck Bodysuit That Comes In Fun Patterns MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon A mock neckline is a classic look, and this long-sleeve bodysuit is completely formfitting, so you can wear it as a base layer underneath a sweater or on its own with wide-leg pants. A snap closure on the bottom allows for easy dressing and undressing, and it comes in bold tie-dye, tropical, floral, and animal prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 31

16 This Blouse With Dramatic Bell Sleeves luvamia Tiered Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $0 See On Amazon These tiered bell sleeves are a stunning addition to this blouse, and since they only reach to the elbows, they’re perfect for warm and cool weather alike. On the back, there’s a small keyhole opening with a button closure. It comes in several solid colors, along with a fun mix of florals and polka dots. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 28

17 The Perfect Everyday Work Pants Lee Relaxed Fit All Day Straight-Leg Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in subtle shades, these straight-leg pants from Lee are super comfortable, which means you can wear them all day, whether you’re sitting at a desk, or up on your feet walking around the workplace. The cotton pants have just a hint of stretch, so they’ll move with your body as you go about your business. With a slightly relaxed fit, these pants never feel restricting or too tight. Available sizes: 2 — 20

Available colors and styles: 20

18 A Flowy V-Neck Top You’ll Want In Every Color LARACE V-Neck Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Soft, lightweight, and breathable, this loose-fitting tunic top is so easy to throw on with jeans or leggings. The shirt flows down past the hips, and with short sleeves and a V neckline, it looks great dressed up or down. With so many vibrant colors and patterns to choose from, you might want to pick one for each season. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and styles: 38

19 This Mini Dress With Flirty Ruffled Sleeves KIRUNDO Ruffled Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Throw on this mini dress when you want to add a little flounce to your step. It has charming ruffled sleeves and a tiered bodice, with a hemline falling to just above the knees. Whether you go with white, navy blue, dark green, or another pretty shade, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

20 Some Workout Capris With A Cool Leg Detail JUST MY SIZE Active Stretch Capris Amazon $15 See On Amazon These stretchy, high-waisted workout capris have a geometric detail on each side, giving them a cool edge, and they’re made from a moisture-wicking polyester-spandex blend. Suitable for jogging, yoga, hiking, and lifting weights, these capris offer great coverage and won’t become see-through when you bend or squat. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 5

21 A Wire-Free Bra That’s Lighter Than Air Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Wire-Free Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hanes has a reputation for softness and comfort, and this wire-free bra is no exception. Made with feather-light fabric, it has flexible foam cups that mold to your chest, and a triangular mesh cutout that allows for extra breathability. It’s virtually invisible under clothes, and the straps can be converted into a racerback style. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

22 A Simple Tank Dress You Can Wear Everywhere Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from a smooth rayon jersey material, this soft tank dress has a loose, drapey fit. With a crew neckline and an above-the-knee hem, it’s casual enough to wear to the beach, the grocery store, or the mall, but with a little accessorizing, this dress can be worn straight to after-work cocktails or a dinner date. Depending on how you style it, the possibilities are endless. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

23 These Cropped Trousers With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon The paper bag waist trend is popular for a reason — it’s a chic style that doesn’t sacrifice comfort. These trousers’ ruched waistband can be tightened with the included belt, and the two side pockets provide a spot for your small belongings. With a slim, tapered fit throughout the hip and leg, these pants don’t just look sophisticated — they also feel great. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

24 A Value Pack Of Seamless Underwear FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Because these hipster briefs are seamless, you can wear them under tight-fitting pants, dresses, or workout leggings without them showing. The low waistline hugs your hips, staying in place without any tight bands digging in. You get six pairs in a pack, which makes these briefs cost-effective as well. They come in sets of all black, or you can opt for a pack with several different colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 5

25 The Instagram-Worthy Leopard-Print Skirt Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s a reason this leopard print midi skirt is popping up all over your Instagram feed — it looks good on everyone. The slinky skirt has a satin-like feel, with a fitted waist that flows just past your knees. “I decided to take a chance on this skirt and I'm so glad I did! It looks exactly like the picture (and all the ones on social media!)” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 An Elegant Wrap Dress With Kimono Sleeves Amazon Essentials Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can easily transition this wrap dress from day to knight by swapping your sandals for heels. With a fluttery kimono sleeve and a deep V neck, this dress is made with viscose-elastane fabric that’s super soft and drapes nicely around your body. It comes in unique colors and patterns, including jade green, bright coral, and red poppy floral. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 6

27 This Classic Button-Down Blouse Runcati Button-Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a spread collar and long sleeves, this button-down shirt has a classic silhouette that can be incorporated into your weekend wardrobe. The washed linen fabric gives this shirt a distinctly laid-back appearance, with a front hem that can be tucked into jeans or shorts. It’s available in several solid colors as well as a subtle pinstripe pattern. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

28 Some Tie-Waist Shorts That Are Perfect For Summer GRACE KARIN Bowknot Tie Waist Summer Casual Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon When the weather gets hot, you’ll want to toss on these casual tie-front shorts and get outside. The high waistline looks great with a tank top, swimsuit, or V-neck tee, and since these shorts come in nearly every color, you can switch it up with stripes, florals, or even a snakeskin print. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

29 A Tiered Tunic Dress That’s So Laid-Back Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This tunic dress has subtle balloon sleeves and a V neckline, with a hem that hits at the mid-thigh The tiered front creates a relaxed fit that hangs loosely on your body, allowing for plenty of airflow underneath. While this dress can absolutely be worn to the beach in the summer, you can also pair it with tights and a scarf when autumn rolls around. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

30 Some Stretchy Mid-Rise Denim Capris Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Capris Amazon $24 See On Amazon Forget what you know about uncomfortable, stiff jeans — these denim capris from Levi Strauss are super stretchy and soft. They have a hip-hugging fit and a slim leg that reaches down to your calves. “Seriously the most comfortable pants. They are a super soft, stretchy jean material, but they keep everything nice and tight, unlike leggings,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 4

31 This Wrap-Front Shirt With A Deep V Neck VETIOR Cross-Wrap Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Here’s a long-sleeve shirt with a wrap-front that looks great with maxi skirts, jeans, or shorts. Made of super soft modal, the garment has a deep V neck and a cropped front. Besides white and black, this shirt also comes in bold shades like fluorescent green, bright orange, and yellow. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

32 An Easy Cotton Tee From Hanes Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can never have too many basic cotton tees. This T-shirt from Hanes has a ribbed crew neckline and short sleeves for a totally classic look, and it’s pre-shrunk to give it a more fitted silhouette. At such an affordable price, you can grab a few in different colors, including black, heather gray, and royal blue. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 23

33 This Effortless Maxi Dress GRECERELLE Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon On those days you don’t feel like putting an outfit together, throw on this sleeveless maxi dress, and you’re ready to go. The scoop-neck dress drapes all the way down to your ankles, with the option of knotting the front panel for a shorter hem. The flowy garment features a side pocket and chest pocket for keeping small belongings close by. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

34 The Jeans That Feel Like Leggings No Nonsense Denim Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon Why pick between jeans and leggings, when you can have both? These pants are made from an elastic blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, and while they have the look of denim, they give you the feel of your comfiest leggings. Plus, the pull-on style means you don’t have to mess with a zipper or button fly. Choose from several options including a light wash, a dark indigo wash, white, and black. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

35 This Ruched Top In Fun Florals & Solids Zaoqee Ruched Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon With an empire waistline, flowy short sleeves, and a wrapped V neckline, this tunic top is effortlessly chic. A ruched high-low hem allows you to pair this garment with shorts or longer pants. Besides solid tones, the shirt is also available in several pretty floral patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

36 Some Fan-Favorite Biker Shorts With Great Coverage BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re biking, jogging, or just lounging around the house, having a pair of high-waisted athletic shorts comes in handy. These stretchy biker shorts are made with moisture-wicking polyester and elastic spandex, and they provide complete coverage no matter which way you move. Large side pockets provide a place to keep your phone, keys, and wallet secure. They’re buttery soft and come in multiple lengths. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

37 This Shift Dress With Elegant Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This V-neck shift dress is elevated by the addition of fluttery bell sleeves. Perfect for nights out on the town, this dress is easily dolled up with a pair of heels and a clutch. Plus, there are tons of eye-catching solid colors and exciting patterns to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42

38 A Cute Button-Down Tank With Spaghetti Straps BLENCOT Button-Down Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tuck this casual button-down tank into shorts or jeans, throw on some sandals or sneakers, and you’ve got a cute summertime ensemble. It has a drapey fit with delicate spaghetti straps holding the top in place. You can also knot the front for a more laid-back look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

39 This Versatile Boatneck Dress In Stripes & Solids Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Boatneck Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can wear this mini dress anywhere from semi-formal cocktail parties to backyard gatherings, depending on how you style it. With 3/4-length sleeves, the boatneck dress can be dressed up up with heels and a necklace, or down with sandals and a floppy hat. Either way, you’ll look completely put together. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 5

40 A Pair Of Slim-Fit Cropped Chinos Amazon Essentials Cropped Girlfriend Chino Amazon $29 See On Amazon These cropped chino pants are made from an easy cotton twill material that has a hint of stretch for comfort. The relaxed cut tapers to just above your ankles, and there are two deep side pockets as well as decorative pockets in back. Available in black, navy, khaki, and off-white, these simple bottoms go great with a T-shirt, blouse, or tank top. Available sizes: 0 — 14

Available colors: 4

41 This Pack Of Breathable Cotton Panties Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made of breathable jersey cotton and a hint of elastane for stretch, these bikini panties are great for everyday wear. They offer moderate coverage, and the tag-less design makes them even more comfortable. Each pack comes with a variety of hues and patterns, so you can pick the color palette that suits you best. Available sizes: 0 — 14

Available colors: 4

42 The Knit Mini Dress With A Twist-Front Detail Lark & Ro Crepe Knit Twist Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This elegant dress can be worn to a nice dinner, a fancy cocktail bar, or even the office. With short sleeves and a unique front twist detail, the mini dress has a relaxed fit but still feels chic. Choose from two colors: black and navy. Available sizes: 0 — 14

Available colors: 2

43 This T-Shirt With Dropped Shoulders Daily Ritual Drop-Shoulder Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon A spin on your basic T-shirt, this top has drop shoulders that make it more drapey and less boxy. Available in stripes and solids, it’s made from super soft jersey with just a bit of stretch, and the curved hemline is perfect for a casual, untucked look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

44 A Cropped Tank With A Flowy Fit Mippo Cropped Workout Top Amazon $0 See On Amazon Perfect with high-waisted pants, this slightly cropped tank can be worn while working out or while running around town. It has a high neckline, flowy hem, and dropped armholes that give you plenty of room to move. It’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of modal and spandex, and comes in 14 colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14