45 Things That'll Make Your Home Look More Impressive For Under $25 On Amazon

After nearly two years of living through a pandemic, it only makes sense that we’re all eager to start hosting friends and family again. And with the holidays approaching, you’ll definitely want to start considering those extra touches to your home that will really wow your guests. If you’re anything like me, you’re constantly looking for new pieces that give your home that little something special. And you’re probably also working with a budget. Luckily for the both of us, Amazon has plenty of options.

If you’re looking to set the scene for dinner parties and holiday gatherings, this farmhouse-style table runner will add a homey-chic touch to your table. Or if hosting movie night is more your speed, then enhance your viewing experience with this LED backlight for your TV. There are so many upgrades to be made in your home, whether you’re targeting tech, decor, or something more utilitarian. And believe it or not, you don’t have to bust your budget doing it. Scroll through these 45 Amazon items that will make your home look more impressive — all under $25 — and find your new favorite home purchase.

1 This Toothbrush Holder Makes Your Bathroom Look Organized & Keeps Your Items Handy Aeakey Toothbrush Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sometimes, you can just look at an item in someone’s home and know they have their life together. This wall-mounted toothbrush holder is one of those items: It keeps up to four toothbrushes and two cups handy on the bottom with an automatic toothpaste dispenser and divided slots for other personal care items on the top. A subtle drawer in the front can store daily accessories, like your watch or jewelry, and the entire thing sticks to the wall, mirror, or tile with adhesive.

2 These LED Strip Lights Are Motion-Activated & Perfect For Getting Up Without Waking Up Your Partner Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you frequently get up in the middle of the night while your partner snoozes peacefully, they’ll thank you for installing this motion-activated under-bed light instead of turning on an overhead or bedside light. It casts a soft warm glow automatically when motion is detected and shuts off after whatever time you set, from 30 seconds up to 10 minutes. You can also install the LED strip lights under cabinets, on the edge of your counters, or in other hidden places to help guide you through your home in the dark.

3 The Rotating Makeup Organizer That Holds All Your Beauty Products In Style Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon So many products, so little time – organize them all on this 360-degree rotating makeup organizer, perfect for storing your favorite skincare and beauty products. The shelf heights are all fully customizable to your needs, and it holds at least 20 different skincare products at once. One reviewer wrote “The key to saving space is vertical storage...You don’t believe how much fits in here. Plus, it looks so professional and sleek in your bathroom.”

4 Place These Adhesive LED Lights Under Cabinets & They’ll Turn On As You Approach VYANLIGHT Motion Activated Under Cabinet Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Certain corners of your home can get super dark, but aren’t convenient for adding a wired light fixture. These motion-activated under-cabinet lights solve that problem efficiently with passive infrared technology that detects human motion within 10 feet and turns on automatically. They provide just the right amount of light for a dark closet, under a cabinet, or inside a drawer, and after 20 seconds without detecting motion, they’ll shut off to save battery. What’s more is that you don’t need to fuss with wires or installation: They come with an adhesive strip to attach to walls and other flat surfaces.

5 This Bluetooth Soundbar Casts Out High-Quality Sound & Won’t Break The Bank APAFISH Bluetooth Wireless, Home Theater Speaker Bar Amazon $25 See On Amazon Audiophiles, rejoice: You can have an affordable speaker system at an affordable price. This Bluetooth soundbar has 3D stereo surround sound and is designed to sit below your TV or computer screen. A built-in rechargeable battery means this speaker is wireless, so you can take it with you wherever you go. Control it via the buttons on the top or with the included remote control; it pairs with any Bluetooth device and lasts up to six hours.

6 This Stainless Steel Magnetic Bar Offers A Safe Place To Store Knives & Other Tools Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s a reason for the saying “not the sharpest knife in the drawer,” and that’s because knives that bounce around in a drawer eventually become dull. I might be making up that origin story, but it’s true that a better way to store knives is on a magnetic knife bar like this one. Not only does it look great in your kitchen, it’ll help keep sharp objects out of reach from curious little hands while still storing them in a way that’s handy and easy to grab. It’s easy to install, too.

7 This Innovative Night Light Sits Inside Your Toilet Bowl & Lights Up When You Enter The Bathroom Chunace Motion Sensor Activated LED Bowl Nightlight Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t waste your time fumbling around for the light switch when you’re making a bathroom visit in the middle of the night — this motion sensitive LED night light will sense you automatically and illuminate your toilet bowl with colorful light. There are 16 color-changing lights to choose from, and you can set the device to five different brightness levels to appropriately light up the room. To install, just hook the light over the edge of your toilet bowl and expect its battery life to last up to a year.

8 This Drying Rack Takes Up Absolutely No Counter Space & Rolls Up For Storage Attom Tech Large Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s a smarter way to dry your dishes: this roll-up dish drying rack. Unlike bulky plastic drying racks that take up a lot of counter space and don’t look as sleek, this stainless steel drying rack unfurls right over your sink so your freshly-washed dishes or produce can drip directly into it. When you’re done, it rolls up quickly and easily for storage purposes. It’s ideal for those with limited counter space and is made from durable food-safe materials with silicone edges to keep it from slipping.

9 A Small But Mighty Living Room Solution If You Have No Room For A Side Table NHD Sofa Armrest Clip Tray Table Amazon $19 See On Amazon No room next to your couch for a side table? Try this clip-on armrest tray table, which clamps on to either side of your armrest to create a small but convenient surface for drinks, the remote, a snack, and more. It fits both round and square couch arms, and it’s super stable thanks to the spring-loaded clamps. Choose from white, black, or cherry shades to complement your decor.

10 This Decanter Carafe That Will Help Your Wine Breathe So It Tastes Even Better Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe Amazon $20 See On Amazon What if I told you there was an easy way to unlock new flavors in your favorite wines that will make you look like a sommelier and costs less than $20? It sounds too good to be true, but simply by pouring your favorite Pinot or Chardonnay into one of these elegant handblown glass decanters before serving, you’ll allow it to breathe, unleashing its fullest flavor and aroma profiles. The decanter holds an entire bottle of win and is made with a slanted top to make pouring easy.

11 A Cushioned Mat To Support Your Feet While You’re Cooking Or Cleaning WISELIFE Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug Amazon $24 See On Amazon Relieve some pressure on your tired feet by placing this cushioned anti-fatigue mat by your sink or a high-traffic section of your kitchen. Standing on it while you wash dishes or chop vegetables will support your feet, back, and joints better than bare floor because it’s made from extra-thick ergonomic foam. Water-resistant PVC material means it’s just as easy to clean as the rest of your floors, and it has non-slip backing to keep you from sliding.

12 These Satin Sheets Give Your Bed A Serious Upgrade For Less Than $25 Vonty Satin Sheets Amazon $24 See On Amazon You deserve to sleep on something luxurious, like these sleek satin sheets. You’ll be covered head to toe in silky, cloud-like fabric, which can be used year-round and is machine-washable. One reviewer even said that they preferred these satin sheets to their much more expensive mulberry silk sheets; choose from 16 colors in sizes twin to California king.

13 This Colorful Smart Bulb You Can Turn On Remotely Or With Your Voice Kasa Smart Bulb Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s the 21st century: If you already have smart devices in your home, then why are you waiting to swap your regular light bulbs out for one of these smart bulbs? It’s color-changing, voice-activated, and dimmable, so you can set the scene for any event. Control the lights remotely from the compatible app, or in person with your voice, and set schedules and timers so the light turns on and changes colors automatically.

14 This Non-Toxic Lavender Spray To Refresh Your Sheets & Your Clothes DRMTLGY Natural Lavender Linen and Room Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Set the tone for calm with a few spritzes of this lavender and chamomile linen mist, an aromatherapeutic spray. Mist a little onto your sheets, your pillows, towels, or clothes to give them a quick refresh or add some fragrance after removing from the dryer — the combination of lavender, chamomile, witch hazel and jojoba oil will all help you relax and can help prepare you for sleep. It’s certified cruelty-free and has no parabens, sulfates, or alcohol.

15 These LED Lights Sit Behind Your TV To Improve Your Viewing Experience HAMLITE USB LED TV Backlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon Movie night just got a whole lot more high tech. These LED TV backlights are the perfect length to wrap around the back of your TV (there are sizes available to fit 32-inch to 95-inch screens), and they add a dynamic background that reduces eye strain and makes the colors on your screen pop. There are 17 colors and 10 brightness levels to choose from, and you can even sync them with your TV so they turn on and off automatically. Spend a few minutes installing for hours of color-changing entertainment.

16 This Folding Ottoman Has Hidden Storage & Is Perfect For Extra Seating B FSOBEIIALEO Folding Storage Ottoman Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ottomans are exactly the kind of flexible, versatile furniture pieces every home needs. And this folding storage ottoman is even more useful because of the hidden compartment inside that can store anything from blankets to books to games. Move it around your house as needed for extra seating or a footstool. It holds up to 250 pounds and is made from faux leather with reinforced edges. Assembly takes just a few seconds, and you can even fold it up completely when not in use.

17 This Glossy Wallpaper Is A Much Cheaper Alternative To Marble practicalWs Easy to Remove Glossy Marble Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give any surface in your home, from your counters to your furniture, a quick and easy face lift using some glossy marble contact paper. It’s a fast, economical alternative to traditional wallpaper that looks just as good as real marble at a fraction of the cost. The self-adhesive paper is easy to install on your own, so long as you take care and patience to clean whatever surface you’re covering, measure carefully, and apply slowly, using a card to remove air bubbles as you go.

18 This Bamboo Cheese Board Will Really Up The Ante At Your Next Dinner Party Mosskic Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon At your next dinner party, bust out this cheese board and knife set to really show your guests that you’re a certifiably fancy person. The 13-inch square board has ample space for all your charcuterie spreads, complete with a grooved edge for crackers, fruits, and other snacks. It’s made from high quality bamboo materials that rinse clean with soap and water, and it has a hidden drawer with all the cheese knives you could need.

19 These Solar-Powered Lights With A Patterned Design For Your Pathway Maggift Solar Powered LED Garden Lights (8-Piece) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Line your garden path with these patterned LED garden lights and illuminate the way with eye-catching geometric shapes. They’ll charge during the day with the sun to provide warm light automatically after sundown. There are no wires or electricity required, and the set of eight lights are weather-resistant and work rain or shine.

20 A Pair Of Velvet Throw Pillow Covers With Almost 40 Colors To Choose From MIULEE Velvet Soft Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your couch could use a bit of a facelift, try popping these velvet throw pillow covers over your existing pillows. They’re soft to the touch and come in a variety of sizes that zip on easily. There are nearly 40 colors to choose from, so you’re sure to find one that complements your decor, and they’re affordable enough to stock up on, too.

21 These Firefly Lights Set The Mood Indoors Or Out Onforu Waterpoof Firefly Light (16-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Warm firefly lights add ambiance and soft lighting that most lamps just can’t deliver. These firefly lights are waterproof and also work outdoors, so you can use them to softly light up your patio, deck, fence, or porch. The 16-pack has 6.5 foot-long cords, which can be wrapped or curved as you please due to the flexible copper wire. They’re powered by included batteries and will surely add the calming effect you’re looking for.

22 This Welcome Mat Is Simple, Friendly & Durable BeneathYourFeet Door Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Greet your visitors with a friendly “hello” doormat, inviting them to wipe their shoes and enter your home. This doormat, which is suitable for use indoors or out, comes embossed with a welcoming message that promises not to fade or wear out for years to come. The low-profile design means it won’t get caught on the door, and it has non-slip backing to keep it in place at all times.

23 A Convenient Wooden Coat Rack To Outfit Your Entryway ZOBER High-Grade Wooden Tree Coat Rack Amazon $27 See On Amazon No coat closet? No problem. Set up this wooden tree coat rack in your entryway and give your guests (and yourself) a handy place for bags, jackets, hats, and other outerwear. It takes up little floor space and has six sturdy hooks. You can also adjust the height as needed to make a kid-size or toddler-size rack they can use on their own.

24 A Set Of Elegant Glasses To Help You Serve Up The Best Drinks Libbey Miles Tumbler and Rocks Glass (Set of 16) Amazon $25 See On Amaozn Pour yourself your beverage of choice in one of these tumbler and rocks glasses. The set of 16 (eight tumbler and eight rocks glasses) is perfect for sharing with friends and family. They’re sleek, simple, durable, and dishwasher safe — just add ice and your favorite drink.

25 These Artificial Flowers Look Super Real As A Centerpiece Artificial Silk Hydrangea Flowers Bouquet Amazon $12 See On Amazon No need to purchase a fresh bouquet at the grocery store when you can have fresh looking blooms all the time. These artificial silk hydrangeas come in 10 colors and look great as a centerpiece for a special occasion or as a constant home decoration. They look very convincing but won’t fade or wilt like real floral arrangements inevitably do, so you can continue to enjoy them long after your house guests have gone home.

26 This Rustic-Chic Table Runner Decorates & Protects Your Table From Damage Chassic Farmhouse Style Cotton Linen Table Runner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Nothing elevates your dining room quite like a table runner. And this cotton blend runner with fringe accents has just the right amount of warm rustic vibes to perfectly tie together your next dinner party. There are several size options available, and you can spot clean or hand wash as needed should stains occur. It can also protect your table from damage by warm dishes, so you’ll want it on hand for the holidays for sure.

27 A Set Of Six Flameless Candles That Look Like The Real Deal Homemory Flameless Votive Candles (Set of 6) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These flameless candles are just what every home needs: party-safe ambient lighting with no actual fire risk and the ability to be used for years to come. The candles flicker like a real fire but are operated by batteries (included) that last 400 or more hours and produce no smoke or messy wax. You can even set timers so they turn on and off automatically. They’re great for special events, like weddings or birthdays, but you can even bust these out to set the mood for a weeknight meal.

28 The Large Eucalyptus Wreath You Can Use As Seasonal Decor Every Year HomeKaren Eucalyptus Wreath Amazon $22 See On Amazon A 20-inch eucalyptus wreath is just what your home needs for some low-maintenance, artificial greenery. Hang it from your wall or front door for some seasonal decor you can use again year after year. They come in their own storage box, and you can adjust the branches however you please to make the perfect shape.

29 A Set Of Non-Slip Hangers That Will Make Your Closet Look So Streamlined Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon One of the best upgrades I ever made to my closet was swapping out my mismatched plastic hangers for matching velvet ones. And this pack of 50 non-slip hangers is perfect if you’re doing the same. With four colors to choose from, your wardrobe will look chic no matter what. They have a slim profile to maximize the space you have and can hold up to 10 pounds apiece. Even the most slippery tanks and dresses will stay in place on the non-slip velvet fabric.

30 A Rotating Utensil Holder Makes It Easy To Find Just The Right Spoon Or Spatula OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Rotating Utensil Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon As a brand, OXO products are all about helping you work smarter — not harder — in the kitchen. And this rotating stainless steel utensil holder is no exception: It’ll help you find the right tool without digging around for it. It can hold over 15 large-handled tools and has three internal compartments to keep things organized. If it gets messy, simply pop the entire thing in the dishwasher for a reset.

31 This Decorative Blanket Adds Color & Texture To Any Bed Or Couch BOURINA Knitted Decorative Throw Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon This knit throw blanket, made from high-quality acrylic materials, is lightweight and cozy to the touch. It’s perfect for that extra decorative flourish or as a light cover for a midday nap. The geometric pattern and fringed edges add some nice detail, and you can purchase this blanket in several colors and sizes to suit your home.

32 A Set Of Potted Plants That Require No Maintenance Winlyn Mini Potted Plants Amazon $19 See On Amazon For those who are a little houseplant challenged, try these faux mini potted plants. The three-pack includes one each of artificial eucalyptus, boxwood, and rosemary, all in adorable paper pulp pots. They’ll stay fresh and green year round, so you can fool visitors into thinking you’re a prolific indoor gardener.

33 A Boho Plant Hanger To Makes Your Indoor Space More Dynamic Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your windowsill isn’t the only place in your home to put a plant: Try hanging one from the ceiling using this adorably boho macrame plant hanger. It can hold plant pots up to 9 inches in diameter and hangs about 35 inches from the ceiling. It’ll draw your guests’ eyes upward, adding visual dimension and greenery to your space.

34 This Set Of Reed Diffusers Fills Your Home With A Calming, Floral Aroma NEVAEHEART Reed Diffuser Set (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve never used reed diffusers to fragrance your home, allow me to make the introduction. This pack includes three glass bottles, each one loaded with naturally fruity and floral essential oils to fill your home with a gentle and fresh scent. Stick two to four of the 12 oil diffuser sticks inside the bottle for a long-lasting, stable aroma. Three scents are included: jasmine and mint, gardenia, and freesia, and when the fragrance starts to weaken, simply turn the reeds upside down or replace them, repeating the process until you’ve used up all the oil in the bottle.

35 This 11-Piece Kit Has Everything You Need To Make Professional-Level Drinks At Home Soing Silver Bartender Kit (11-Piece) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re the mixologist of your friend group, then you need to invest in a proper set to keep the drinks flowing all night long. This 11-piece bartender kit has everything you need to make all your favorite cocktails, from Moscow Mules to Mojitos. It comes with its own sleek wooden stand to organize all the pieces, and it looks great on your bar cart or kitchen counter. And best of all — the stainless steel accessories are dishwasher-safe and resistant to abrasion and rust.

36 This Drip Carafe With Elegant Details Makes It Super Easy To Make Quality Coffee At Home Osaka Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon First thing in the morning, who can be expected to put much thought or effort into making coffee? This pour over coffee maker makes it ridiculously easy to make fresh, hot, quality coffee with very little energy on your part. It’s as easy as pouring hot water over your favorite coffee grounds and watching it drip into the borosilicate glass carafe, ready to serve. Plus, with a reusable stainless steel filter, there’s no need to waste money on paper filters.

37 A Set Of Stylish Coasters In An Unexpected Shape Sweese White Marble Pattern Absorbent Ceramic Coasters (6-Piece) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protecting your furniture from water rings and stains can be stylish, too. These hexagon-shaped marble coasters offer elegance and effectiveness; they’re made of an absorbent ceramic material with anti-skid cork on the back so as not to scratch your surfaces. Between the fun geometric shape and the classic marble pattern, these eye-catching coasters will more than get the job done.

38 These Remote-Controlled, Flameless Candles Flicker Like The Real Thing Hanzim Flameless Flickering Battery Operated Candles (9-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This complete set of flameless candles is all you need to set the mood and cast some ambient light into your home. Perfect for dinner gatherings, outdoor parties, or filling a fireplace, the set of flickering, battery-operated candles lasts for about 150 hours apiece. These candles deliver the illusion of a real candle without the fire risk or expense. You can even use the included remote to set a timer in two-hour increments so they’ll turn off automatically and save battery.

39 This Affordable, Farmhouse-Style Mirror Is Ready To Hang As Soon As It Arrives KIBAGA Decorative Rustic Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Take it from someone who has mirrors all over their house: They make excellent decor pieces. In particular, this rustic-style decorative mirror adds personality and sophistication to your space, and can make a small room look bigger. With a distressed wooden border and a rope hanger, this mirror is ready to hang as soon as it arrives. It measures 16 by 12 inches and is super lightweight for easy installing.

40 A Super Soft Faux Fur Rug With Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings On Amazon Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you first get out of bed in the morning, wouldn’t you just love to rest your feet on this super cozy faux sheepskin rug? It’s as sophisticated as it is soft and comes in 19 colors and 11 sizes and shapes to suit whatever space you’re trying to fill. You can even drape it over a couch or the end of your bed to add a luxurious touch with eye-catching texture. And you can’t beat the sub-$20 price point; rugs like this often go for much more.

41 A Glass Monitor Riser To Give Your Desk The Sleek Look It Deserves WALI Tempered Glass Monitor Riser Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve been working from home for quite some time now, your desk upgrade is more than overdue. Start by elevating your monitor on this tempered glass riser, which keeps your computer screen at the appropriate height to support healthy posture while you’re working. You can adjust the height and angle as needed, and the glass can hold up to 44 pounds, which is more than enough for your monitor and a couple desk accessories.

42 A Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder That Holds Three Extra Rolls For When You Need Them Most mDesign Metal Free Standing Toilet Paper Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s no panic quite like the panic of being caught in the bathroom without any toilet paper. This freestanding metal toilet paper organizer solves that problem because it sits right next to your toilet and holds up to three extra rolls. The raised base ensures that the TP will never touch the ground, and the open top and cutaway front make it easy to grab a roll when you need it. It’s perfect for bathrooms without a wall-mounted holder and ensures that your guests will always be able to find toilet paper when they need it.

43 These Tiny Bowls Make Great Planters For Your Desk Or Table Kate Aspen Geometric Ceramic Planters Bowls (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pair of geometric planters makes adorable decor for any table, countertop, or desk. The tiny white and gold bowls can be used to hold a small plant (real or faux), candy, jewelry, and other everyday trinkets. They’re just under 3 inches tall but more than make up for their size with their eye-catching angular shape.

44 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper Is As Easy To Install As It Is To Take Down (Without Damaging Your Walls) Decoroom Wood Self-Adhesive Wall Paper Peel and Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re interested in a temporary wall makeover, try this peel-and-stick adhesive wallpaper with a real-looking wood pattern. Use it to make a renter-friendly accent wall or to cover your furniture or cabinets and give them a new look. Trust me, it’s a lot cheaper than traditional wallpaper, and you’re sure to get a seamless, symmetrical appearance.