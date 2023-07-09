Building a wardrobe can be a bit like solving a jigsaw puzzle; you’re finding the right pieces so you can put them together to make something beautiful. That’s why choosing clothes you genuinely love and feel confident in can be so important. Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of stylish clothes that fit the bill — they’ll make you stand out without revealing too much, making them closet essentials.

Each item on this list is chic, alluring, stylish, and affordable enough to become a valuable part of your collection. Check out these incredible picks, many of which are especially perfect for first dates and romantic nights in.

1 This Bodysuit With A Classic Scoop Neck Verdusa Basic Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sleeved bodysuit is definitely versatile, but its stylish silhouette makes it anything but basic. With its soft fabric and snap closure, it's comfortable enough to wear all day long — and its scoop neck and half-length sleeves put your favorite necklaces and bracelets on display. Pair it with your favorite pair of jeans for an outfit you can easily dress up or down, whether you wear a fierce pair of platform heels or the newest addition to your sneaker collection. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 These High-Waisted Pants With A Stretchy Waistband & A Stylish Split Hem SweatyRocks Skinny High-Waisted Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your old favorite workwear pants need an upgrade, look no further than these elegant high-waisted pants, which are just as comfortable as they are chic. They're made with an elastic waist that won't cut or dig into your skin, and their split hem detail adds a little extra flair that pairs well with boots and shoes of all kinds. Plus, they're versatile enough to wear in any season, whether you pair them with a sweet floral blouse, blazer, or button-down. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This 5-Pack Of Lace Trim Underwear Made Of Breathable & Soft Bamboo Viscose KNITLORD Lace Trim Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This five-pack of lace trim underwear might just save your butt (literally) when you haven’t had time to do your laundry since it’ll keep you covered Monday through Friday. Each pair is made of a soft bamboo viscose material that’s incredibly gentle and breathable, and each pair has an adorable bikini design you’ll want to wear under everything, from flowy dresses to cozy denim. You’ll also love the sweet bow details, which add a delicate touch that’ll have you wearing them on their own around the house. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: OS

4 A Midi Pencil Skirt With A Soft & Stretchy Fabric Make Me Chic Stretchy Pencil Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice comfort to dress professionally — exhibit A: this midi pencil skirt, which is made of a soft and stretchy fabric you can easily wear all day long. Its chic midi length hits just below your knees for a silhouette that's always in style, and it's thick enough to wear with tops of all shapes, fabrics, and colors. Because it's so versatile, it's an especially smart choice for business trips; it's comfortable enough to wear on the airplane and chic enough to head straight to your first meeting of the day. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Polyester Pencil Skirt With A Chic Wrap Detail & An Asymmetrical Hem Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon For a unique twist on a classic workwear style, pick up this stunning polyester pencil skirt and pair it with your favorite blouse, and you’ll immediately become the new sartorial star of your office or department. Its stretchy fabric moves with you (and is comfortable enough for long commutes), and its thick lining makes it fully opaque, no matter what you wear underneath. What really sets it apart from the competition is its ruched detailing and asymmetrical hem, which give this classic style a modern twist you'll absolutely adore. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 This Corset-Inspired Sweater That Makes It Easy To Show Off Your Favorite Jewelry Effeltch Sweetheart Neck Corset Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pair your new favorite necklace with this corset-inspired sweater, and you (and your new jewels) will seriously shine. Its sleek, modern silhouette looks amazing tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans or a black bodycon miniskirt, and its stylish ribbed fabric is pretty much always on trend. Plus, it's versatile enough to wear year-round for just about any occasion, whether you're hitting your favorite brunch restaurant or just making a (potentially unnecessary) trip to Target. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 A Sleek Racerback Bodysuit Made Of A Buttery Soft Fabric ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you're in the market for a versatile piece you can wear to the club or the grocery store, this sleek racerback bodysuit might be just what you need. Its buttery soft fabric has just the right amount of stretch and feels amazing, and its snap button fastening makes it easy to wear all day long (especially because you won't have to strip all the way down to use the bathroom). With its monochrome design and classic silhouette, you can pair it with all the pieces you've had trouble styling, from statement pants to brightly colored sneakers and everything in between. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit With Over 24,000 5-Star Reviews Tempt Me Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This mesh one-piece swimsuit proves that a classic black one-piece is a timeless choice for a reason. It's made with a padded push-up bra that gives you serious support while you swim, and its see-through mesh plunge detail gives it a daring touch of elegance and excitement. You'll also love the ruched pattern around the torso, which elevates it above your average swimsuit for a beach day look that's worthy of an Old Hollywood film set. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: XX-Small — 26 Plus

9 This Beautiful Patterned Maxi Dress With ‘70s Style R.Vivimos Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With flowy bell sleeves, a tie front detail, and a chic ruffle hem, what's not to love about this beautiful patterned maxi dress? Because it's made of a lightweight cotton/rayon fabric, it's compact enough to toss in your overnight bag or suitcase without using up too much space, and its chic V-neck never goes out of style. It’s soft and comfortable enough for a full day of lounging at the beach. When you’ve finished catching rays for the day, you can wear it straight to dinner with your favorite sunhat and a pair of sandals. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 This Ruffled Monokini With A Chic Lace Up Detail & A Cute Bow In The Back CUPSHE Ruffled Monokini Amazon $34 See On Amazon Shopping for swimsuits can be a challenging process. Stop the guesswork and add this ruffled monokini to your cart for a classic option that looks and feels amazing, whether you’re a diehard ocean swimmer or you prefer to lay out with a good book. Its chic lace-up detail ties into an adorable bow at the back, which lets you customize it to better fit your body, and its ruffled hem adds a touch of playfulness that pairs perfectly with a cute coverup or miniskirt. The best part? When you're finished with your beach or poolside adventures, you can simply toss it in the washing machine for an incredibly easy clean. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 This V-Neck Midi Dress With A Unique Twist Front Detail That’ll Have You Looking Radiant Floerns Twist Front Split Midi Dress Amazom $36 See On Amazon You’ll quite literally radiate confidence in this V-neck midi dress, since it’s made with a sparkly fabric that shows off your chic sense of style while you dance the night away. Its split hem and midi length make it just conservative enough to wear around family members and just revealing enough to wear for a night at the club, but the most noticeably exciting detail is its unique twist front. If you’re unsure what to wear to your next date night, dinner party, or winter wedding, this is the dress for you. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

12 This Ribbed Crop Top With Long Sleeves That Make It Perfect For Layering SOLY HUX Ribbed Crop Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon You could wear this ribbed crop top on its own, since it’s chic and versatile enough to pair with just about any bottoms, or you could layer it under a jacket or short sleeve t-shirt; the fashion possibilities are endless. Its knit fabric is incredibly stretchy and lightweight, and its bodycon design hugs your figure to show off your silhouette without impairing your ability to breathe, so you'll be comfy and cozy all day long. All you’ll need is a stylish bottom, like a pleated miniskirt or a pair of animal print pants; from there, you can mix and match to your heart’s content. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

13 A Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Spaghetti Straps & A Bodycon Fit You Can Wear All Year Long SOLY HUX Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon No matter the season, you can wear this sleeveless maxi dress with just about any outerwear, shoes, and accessories for a customizable look that never fails. With adjustable spaghetti straps for a fit you can customize, and a soft and stretchy viscose/elastane fabric blend, you can simply pull it on whenever you don't know what to wear. Plus, it's comfortable enough to wear around the house all day. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

14 This Puff Sleeve Blouse With A Trendy Square Neck That's Anything But Basic Romwe Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $32 See On Amazon This chic puff sleeve blouse adds a stunning touch of simplicity to just about any outfit since it’s versatile enough to wear with any bottoms or shoes. Its three-quarter length puff sleeves give it a dreamy vibe that'll make you feel like royalty, and its trendy square neck gives it a modern touch that elevates your whole ensemble. Plus, it's stretchy and soft enough to wear comfortably from day to night, whether you're grinding at the office or stepping out on the town. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

15 This Criss-Cross Backless Sweater That’ll Keep You Warm & Cozy Sexyshine Criss-Cross Backless Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stay warm in this crisscross backless sweater, which is just as chic as it is cozy; its cable knit fabric gives it a classic texture you’ll want to wear all year long. Its pullover design makes it super easy to throw on and take off at a moment's notice, and its stylish backless design makes it a bit more daring than the rest of the sweaters in your collection. Plus, its wide neckline gives you a variety of style options, whether you decide to wear it as is or drape it to the side. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: OS

16 These Dressy High-Waisted Pants Made With A Lightweight Crepe Scuba Fabric Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you wear these dressy high-waisted pants to the club or the office, you’ll be astonished by just how much you like their chic silhouette and comfortable fit. They're made of a lightweight crepe scuba fabric that'll last you countless wears, since they're incredibly high quality, and their elastic waistband hugs your silhouette. The best part? They're designed with an extra long inseam, just in case you'd like to pair them with your favorite platforms or high heels. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — 3X

17 These Super-Stretchy Skinny Jeans With A Classic Vintage Vibe Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon You won’t need to try on countless pairs of pants to find that these skinny jeans fit like a dream. Their superpower is their super stretchy fabric, which is a cotton/polyester/elastane blend you'll want to wear over and over again, especially since its snug and sturdy fit maintains its shape over time. With a comfortable mid-rise waistband and a worn-in look that brings all the vintage vibes to your wardrobe, they make a versatile addition to your denim collection that just might become your favorite pair. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in Short and Long sizing)

18 This Flowy 2-Piece Set With A Scoop Neck Top & Cropped Wide Leg Pants ROYLAMP Two Piece Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you don’t feel like putting an outfit together, let this flowy two-piece set do all the work for you. Pairing a chic scoop neck top with comfortable and flowy wide-leg pants, it's breathable enough to wear in any season. It features a stretchy and secure elastic waist that brings a comfortable fit that stays in place. Based on how you style it, you can wear it pretty much anywhere; pair it with your favorite dainty jewelry and chic heels for a showstopping wedding look or with a cool pair of sneakers to walk around your city. Available colors: 48

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Blouse With Elegant Puff Sleeves & Stretchy Smocked Fabric EVALESS Puff Long Sleeve Square Neck Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a piece that brings a little spring or summer into your closet year-round, reach for this square neck blouse, and you’ll feel like the sun is shining and the weather is warm, no matter what. Its elegant puff sleeves give it a dreamy vibe, and its stretchy smocked fabric makes it a comfortable choice that moves with you, wherever the day takes you. It’s lightweight and breathable enough to wear when the weather gets hot, and it’s thick and durable enough to wear in the fall and winter, so you can confidently add this versatile piece to your closet. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 This Peplum Top With A Chic Ribbed Detail Around The Waist Allegra K Long Sleeve Ribbed Peplum Top Amazon $32 See On Amazon If anyone’s ever told you that sweaters don’t look professional or formal, prove them wrong with this knit peplum top, which you can wear to events of all kinds to stay warm and stand out from the crowd. Its stretchy viscose/nylon fabric fits comfortably and lets your skin breathe even as it keeps you warm; you'll also love the ribbed detailing around the midsection, which elevates it above your average sweater. Because of its button-down beaded closure, you can wear it as is or you can style it open over another top to dress up just about any look. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21 This V-Neck Wrap Sweater With The Cutest Tie Front Detail ZESICA Wrap Batwing Sleeve Knitted Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its adorable tie front detail and its trendy batwing sleeves, this V-neck wrap sweater will quickly become one of your most beloved pieces. Because you can tie the knit belt as loose or tight as you like, you can customize its fit to your body, making it a comfortable choice you can wear over the years; you'll also love its ruffle hem detail, which makes it an excellent option for wear with high-waisted jeans. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 This Versatile Button-Down Made From An Incredibly Soft Satin Silk Fabric Chigant Satin Button Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This versatile and chic button-down may look expensive, but it’s a budget-friendly option for work, leisure, and everything in between. You'll especially love its silk satin fabric, which is soft and lightweight enough for comfortable wear in just about any weather, and its slouchy dropped shoulders, which are equal parts casual and elegant. Wear it to work with your favorite pair of dressy pants or pair it with a cute pair of jeans for a brunch look that's sure to remain in heavy rotation. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 This White V-Neck Top With A Uniquely Chic Neckline Romwe Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This white V-neck top is a versatile choice for all seasons and occasions, and its unique criss-cross design gives it an additional touch of individuality. Made of super soft ribbed fabric, it looks incredible layered below your favorite denim or leather jacket. It features an asymmetrical neckline that shows off your shoulders, adding an extra edge to a date-night look. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

24 An Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt With An Elastic High Waist For Maximum Comfort SheIn Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt Amazon $41 See On Amazon You’ll be chic and comfortable in this asymmetrical maxi skirt, thanks to its elastic high waist, which conforms to your body without digging into your skin. Its super soft polyester/spandex fabric blend feels amazing, and its modern, fashion-forward design makes it look significantly pricier than it actually is. Plus, its asymmetrical hem has the convenient effect of letting you walk up the stairs without gathering your skirts, so you’ll feel less like a character on Westworld and more like a 21st-century fashionista. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 This Trendy Bodycon Dress With Ruching Along The Sides BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Looking for a cute and casual dress that’s still fancy enough to wear out on the town? Reach for this trendy bodycon dress, which you can style in a number of ways for a number of occasions. Made of a stretchy polyester/rayon fabric blend, it's comfortable enough to wear all day long, even if you'll be on your feet. Its asymmetrical hem gives it a unique touch that sets it apart from similar dresses, and its ruched detailing is always on trend. No matter which pair of shoes you pick, you'll be stepping out in style. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 This Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Stunning Silhouette That's Timeless For A Reason Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you wear this off-the-shoulder top on a date night or a trip to the grocery store, its stunning silhouette will make an amazing impression on everyone you meet. Made of a rayon/spandex fabric blend that's soft, stretchy, and breathable, it's designed with the perfect length for tucking in or wearing over jeans, depending on your stylistic preferences. Plus, it's thin enough that you'll have the freedom to move around, but it's thick enough that it'll last a long time, cementing it as a classic staple in your wardrobe. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 These Breathable & Comfortable Hipster Panties With A Cute Design LEVAO Breathable Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s a reason that lace is so popular as a lingerie fabric: not only does it look amazing, but its lightweight texture is so soft, even for sensitive skin. These breathable hipster panties are no exception; they're designed with lace paneling and trim that sit comfortably on your body, giving you room to breathe, and their sweet bow details are a staple for a reason (they look so cute). When you buy, you'll receive six pairs, each of a different color. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Silk Satin Kimono With A Chic Sash That Ties In The Front AW BRIDAL Silk Satin Kimono Amazon $22 See On Amazon Step out of the shower and into the lap of luxury when you don this silk satin kimono, which comes with a chic sash that ties into a beautiful bow. Its elegant V-neck design gives it a classic touch that's rightfully popular, and its lightweight silk satin fabric feels absolutely incredible, especially when you've just showered and moisturized. As a bonus, it's designed with an inside tie that gives you an additional layer of security, so you won't have to worry about it falling open while you walk around the house. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Chiffon Blouse With A Cowl Neck For A Touch Of Elegance In Every Season Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re in need of a stylish top that’s nice enough to wear to work but cute and casual enough for time spent with loved ones, reach for this chiffon blouse. You'll love its lightweight fabric and loose fit for maximum comfort, but what really sets it apart is its elegant cowl neck, which looks incredible when paired with your favorite pendant. Plus, its billowy sleeves give your arms enough room to move around, whether you're hailing a cab or holding onto the handlebars on the bus. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 An Oversized Button-Down That's Perfect For Layering MakeMeChic Oversized Satin Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you’re in need of a cute outer layer, you can grab this oversized silk satin button-down. Its polyester fabric positively sparkles; wherever you go, from bar crawls to basketball games and everything in between, you'll radiate confidence. Its oversized fit means it'll look amazing on its own or worn over another one of your favorite tops, and you can toss it in the washing machine between wears to keep it looking and feeling as good as new. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

31 A Fashion-Forward Leopard Print Midi Skirt With A High Waist Soowalaoo High-Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This fashion-forward leopard print midi skirt looks amazing with just about any top, from form-fitting bodysuits to cropped blouses and any other closet obsessions. Its polyester/satin fabric blend gives it a shiny look that's a bit fancier than your average midi skirt, and its leopard print design is a trendy choice that's always in fashion. Plenty of Amazon customers admit they’ve gotten a ton of compliments while wearing it. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 This Tank With A Sweet Lace Trim For A Dreamy Vibe You Can Wear Anywhere BLENCOT Lace-Trim Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you tend to favor a slightly sweeter style, reach for this sleeveless tank, which you can pair with pretty much anything to make it work for a variety of occasions. With its lightweight fabric and its delicately beautiful lace trim, it'll make you feel like royalty every time your pair it with your favorite skirts and jeans; plus, it's a great choice for layering, which allows you to wear it in just about any season. Because it's available in a variety of colors, you may just decide to buy more than one, so you can keep them in rotation for those special events when you just aren't sure what to wear. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

33 A Camisole With A Cute Cowl Neck & Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Miessial Satin Camisole Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ll seriously shine in this soft satin camisole, which features adjustable spaghetti straps for comfort you can customize. Its silky smooth material is gentle on sensitive skin, and it's designed with a liner in the chest area to ensure it's completely opaque, even without a bra. It's chic enough to wear out for special occasions, but it's also a comfortable enough choice for pajama parties and casual hangouts at home, so go ahead: Send that Partiful invite to your best friends and cue up your favorite romantic comedy. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 4-6 — 14

34 This Ruffle Hem Romper With Balloon Sleeves & A Bow In The Front Relipop Ruffle-Hem Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon This ruffle hem romper makes an excellent choice for anyone who’s looking to integrate color into their wardrobe in a more muted or neutral way. Its ruffle hem gives it the appearance of a mini dress, but you'll have all the mobility that a romper affords, so you can frolic freely, even with the appearance of formality. While the burgundy color is beautiful, it’s also available in plenty of other patterns and colors that are sure to grab attention. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 A Duster With An Open Front Design & A Stunning Geometric Pattern RanRui 3/4 Length Duster Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a stunning geometric design, this three-quarter-length duster will quickly become one of the most exciting statement pieces in your wardrobe. Whether you wear it over jeans and a T-shirt or as a coverup to the beach or pool, you'll be able to dress up just about any outfit with very little effort. Yet another bonus? Its sun protection factor — it'll help keep your back and shoulders covered from harmful UV rays. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: OS

36 This Cute Color Block One-Piece With A Sweet Side Tie Detail For Sunny Days CUPSHE Color Block Tie Side One Piece Amazon $33 See On Amazon Make sunny days feel even brighter when you wear this cute color block one-piece, which features a bright hue that's sure to put a smile on your face. Its padded cups provide support while you swim or sunbathe, and the beautiful bow detail adds a romantic touch that'll make you feel like the belle of the ball (or the pool party). With mildly cheeky coverage in the back, its stretchy fabric moves with you, making it a great choice for slightly more athletic activities like a game of beach volleyball. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

37 A Strapless Belted Jumpsuit With A Wide Leg Design To Show Off Your Favorite Shoes ZESICA Strapless Belted Jumpsuit Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you’ve recently come into possession of a bold pair of shoes, this strapless belted jumpsuit might just be the best way to show them off. This jumpsuit has an elastic bust and waist for maximum comfort, making it an excellent choice whenever you'd like to look elegant and chic without the puzzling process of putting together an outfit. You can easily dress it up or down with shoes, accessories, and outerwear. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This 2-Pack Of Fierce Leopard Print Panties To Spice Up Your Collection Smart & Sexy Lace Trim Cheeky Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Every outfit begins with what you're wearing underneath, and this two-pack of mesh panties will help you kick off your confidence from the moment you start getting dressed in the morning. Each pair is made of a smooth and stretchy soft mesh and boasts a lace trim for a delicate and dainty touch, but the best part is its fierce leopard print, which makes a stunning choice anytime you want to bring out your wild side. All that being said, this two-pack is a practical choice, too, since each pair is lined with a cotton gusset for maximum comfort and breathability. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 11-Plus

39 This Beautiful Backless Maxi Dress For A Breezy, Romantic Vibe Wherever You Go R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon When you step out in this beautiful backless maxi dress, you’ll feel like absolute royalty, whether you’re strolling along the beach or spending a special day with a loved one. Its shirred elastic bodice stretches and moves to conform comfortably to your body, and its halter neck tie lets you adjust and customize the way it fits. You'll also love its breathable cotton/polyester fabric blend and its dreamy ruffled hem, which gives it a breezy and romantic vibe. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — X-Large