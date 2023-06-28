With the kickoff to summer in full swing, it’s time to restock your wardrobe accordingly. Whether your plans for the next few months include a tropical getaway or chilling by the pool, you’re going to need some warm weather-friendly basics and accessories to accompany you wherever you go. Luckily, there are a bunch of amazing, under-the-radar sales happening right now, and you’ll find a selection of the best and most noteworthy deals below. From vacation-ready kate spade new york handbags to silky loungewear that’ll keep you cool during the hot, humid nights to come, these are the summery essentials (and a few splurges) worth adding to your cart.

50% Off This Long Silk Nightgown That’s So Versatile

While it’s certainly comfortable to sleep in, shoppers have worn this midi-length 100% mulberry silk nightgown for a lot more than just bedtime: They’ve used it as a wrinkle-free slip under other dresses or on its own as a show-stopping outfit. Any way you choose to wear it, it’s always gentle on skin, hypoallergenic, and breezy even on the hottest days.

Glowing Review: “Love sleeping in silk like fabrics and this gown is beautiful! Very flattering on and washes up perfectly! Good value and I will be ordering more.”

Colors: 10

BOGO 40% Off These Earrings These Celebrity-Approved Huggies

It’s easy to see why celebs like Brie Larson, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber are obsessed with this affordable jewelry line. Take the shopper-fave pearl huggies for example. They’re a covetable twist on a classic silhouette made with AAA-grade freshwater pearls and paired with gold vermeil or silver that’s easy to pair up or wear alone. And right now, the brand is running a buy one, get one 40% off sale sitewide on top of their already shockingly low prices.

Glowing Review: “I'm absolutely thrilled with them. The dainty design is beautiful, yet subtle enough to be wearable on a daily basis. I can't get enough of these earrings; they are the perfect way to upgrade any outfit to make it look more sophisticated.”

Colors: 2

70% Off This Classic Top-Handle Purse

This structured top-handle purse is the pinnacle of uptown polish — a sensibility that kate spade new york has long been known for. An optional, adjustable strap offers a welcome functional aspect, allowing you to sling it over your shoulder or across your body, and it’s large enough to fit an iPad and then some. It’s available in eight chic-yet-playful colors that call to mind the brand’s preppy heritage, from Watercolor Blue (pictured) to Coral Gable Pink and Romaine, an apt accompaniment to country club lunches.

Glowing review: “I've always had a hard time convincing myself to splurge every once in awhile, but I had been eyeing this bag for awhile and when I saw it was on sale, I knew I had to have it! [...] It's bright and beautiful and I've already gotten so many compliments on it. It's the perfect bag for the summer. It has plenty of room for my wallet, phone, keys, makeup, and whatever else I might need, too. If you're thinking about buying this bag, this is your sign - do it!!”

Colors: 8

BOGO 40% Off This Dainty, Adjustable Ring

Getting ring sizing down can be a tricky proposition, especially when each finger has a slightly different circumference. That’s what makes this adjustable ring so genius. With a slight squeeze or pull, you can get a customized fit without having to swing by the jeweler’s. Choose from gold vermeil or silver to suit your style, and yes, this is part of the BOGO40 deal, too.

Glowing Review: “Beautiful! I love this ring! It’s really pretty yellow gold and dainty. I really like that it is a little bit flexible so you can make it a little looser/tighter.”

Colors: 2

45% Off This Practical Straw Purse

Eric Javits’ Lil Burma bag is practically screaming to be taken on a tropical getaway. The combination of the bamboo handle and Squishee® straw exterior, woven in a beautiful sawtooth pattern, will feel right at home on the beaches of Thailand or Hawaii. You can wear this versatile bag multiple ways: slung on your shoulder, across your body, or on your wrist (the straps are easily detachable). Choose from four equally stunning colors, including goes-with-everything black and a cool brick red.

Glowing review: “The Lil Burma bag arrived beautifully packaged. I was so impressed with the quality and designer look! It’s perfect size will take me from a day of shopping out to dinner.”

Colors: 4

68% Off These Criss-Cross Sandals

Another show-stopping pair of sandals worth considering, these slides are cleverly constructed of hand-woven ropes made from a natural material that’s derived from plants. What’s really noteworthy, however, is that the brand — Salt + Umber — employees female artisans from India to craft their sandals, so by buying their accessories, you’re supporting small, woman-owned businesses, too.

Glowing Review: “Bought these and I’m in love! They’re comfy (NOT hard or stiff)!”

49% Off This Cozy Knit Sweater

The beauty of this sweater, made by heritage Canadian brand Roots, is that you can wear it in the fall and winter months, but it’s just light enough to wear on a breezy spring or late-summer night, too (that neutral beige color adds to its versatility). Made of a cotton blend using recycled fibers, it’s being offered at 50% off right now, making it an incredible bargain.

Glowing Review: “I bought this about six months ago and the knit makes this the easiest knit item to care for (low maintenance). On top of that is a great sweater and the scouped bottom hem is very flattering.”

55% Off This Commuter Tote

Whether you’re heading to an office office or the café down the block where you like to set up shop, the Hudson Large Work Tote, made of always-chic pebbled leather, is here to accompany you. Thoughtfully designed with commuting in mind, it has a padded laptop compartment that’s large enough to fit a 13-inch laptop (and/or an A4 binder, if you’re a paper person), a few interior pockets for neatly organizing your phone, keys, and wallet, and a zipper closure for peace of mind while you walk, bike, bus, or train to your destination. Quietly luxuriously, this low-profile piece can easily transition to after-work drinks or dinner — or take you right home to your couch without weighing you down on your evening commute.

Glowing review: “Beautiful, richly pigmented color with all the space one needs! This bag is roomy but not bulky with a perfect strap length.”

Colors: 2

43% Off These Comfortable Leggings

Roots is known for making high-quality outdoor wear designed with adventuring in mind, so whether you’re buying a rain coat or some leggings, you know you’re getting pieces that will last — and will keep you comfortable no matter what you have going on. These Journey leggings have pockets big enough for a card case and phone, come in sizes up to 4X, and are made of a breathable, moisture-wicking material that moves with your body and keeps you cool.

Glowing Review: “Those leggings are one of the most comfortable ones I ever own! Super soft and breathable. But the best part are those pockets which hold your phone super compact. Already got 3 colors and I’m sure there be more in near future!”

Colors: 9

35% Off These Stylish Straw Sandals

Comfy and chic, these slides will become your new favorite sandals for the warmer months, though they’d easily transition into the early weeks of fall, too. Featuring that same, cool straw weave and cushioned footbeds that mold to the shape of your feet, these sandals will pair well with practically everything in your closet, from oversized shirts and denim cutoffs to delicate prairie dresses and more.

Glowing review: “I am in love with my new shoes. I purchased the brown/black mix. I wear a size 6. The fit was perfect. The shoe is exceptionally comfortable. Will look super cute with jeans, slacks, shorts and casual skirts. Very versatile shoe. I just got these and I'm already thinking that I should buy another pair!!!”

Colors: 4

43% Off This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Sleeping on a silk pillowcase isn’t just luxurious, it’s also really good for your skin and hair because it seriously cuts down on friction compared to linen or cotton. They also have the added benefit of feeling cool even on the hottest of nights and resisting bacteria (like the kind that can cause acne). These pillowcases are made of heavy 19 momme mulberry silk and come in four sizes. Plus, with more than a dozen colors, you’ll be able to find the perfect fit for your space. Save almost 50% if you act fast.

Glowing Review: “After sleeping on this silk pillowcase cover and having washed it twice I have to say I don’t know how I lived without it. My hair and skin are so much better and I love the coolness of the case while sleeping”

Colors: 20

55% Off This Convertible Tote With A Tie-Knot Detail

Rendered in a flexible, squared-off shape with a hint of cool-girl slouch, the Knott Medium Crossbody Tote has all the trappings of a go-to tote. The open top allows you to easily reach inside for your wallet or phone (it’s big enough to fit the latest iPhone model, and a large wallet), secured with a strong magnetic closure that snaps together instantly. Inside, you’ll find a zippered divider for secure, discreet storage. Made of pebbled leather, the twin top handles are adorned with a knot for a hint of casual cool, and a removable, adjustable strap ups the versatility.

Glowing review: “This is the perfect tote for me. [...] this bag goes perfect with jeans or going out to dinner. Very versatile and I like the magnetic closures. Love the color! One of the selling factors for me is that the bag stays up when you set it down so you're not holding it up while trying to get something out. I have multiple Kate Spade pieces but this one is my favorite.”

Colors: 2

35% Off This Short Silk Nightgown

Summertime meats hot, humid nights — and hot, humid nights call for lightweight and breathable materials like silk, which is naturally temperature regulating and moisture wicking. This beautiful slip is made of 100% pure mulberry silk, and will keep you oh-so cool in even the hottest of temps (though if you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll love wearing it all year long). Take your pick between nine pretty colors — or since it’s being offered at 35% off, you may as well stock up on a few.

Glowing Review: “Love my pure silk nightgown!So comfy and cool in the heat of summer.”

Colors: 9

BOGO 40% Off A Tennis Bracelet That Looks 10x More Expensive Than It Is

Tennis chic is definitely trending, and this Linjer bracelet is a timeless way to wear it. It’s made from recycle gold vermeil or genuine silver so it gentle on skin, but since it’s cubic zirconia rather than diamond, it clocks in at less than $100 so you can wear it around town with abandon. Oh, and don’t forget about that buy one, get one 40% off deal.

Glowing Review: “Beautiful, dainty, and VERY sparkly! I especially love that I can adjust the length.”

Colors: 2

37% Off This Cooling Silk Pajama Set

Another piece of gorgeous silk loungewear worth adding to your collection, this two-piece set comprises a delicate camisole and breezy short shorts, perfect for chilling and sleeping in. Both are made of 100% mulberry silk, and the top is super versatile, as you could also wear it as a going out top with jeans, or even under a blazer to the office.

Glowing Review: “I love everything about this silk nightwear. Not only does it feel great, I am a hot sleeper, and this nightwear stays cool to keep me comfortable.”

Colors: 11

55% Off This Convertible Day-To-Night Bag

Versatility is the name of the game with the Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody, which comes with two straps — a shorter one, and a longer, adjustable one — that allows you to wear it tucked neatly under your shoulder, across your body, or dropping coolly against your side, depending on how you like it. Size-wise, it’s not too big, and not too small — it can easily fit everything you need for a busy errands day, and it’s sleek enough to transition into evening cocktails. Goldilocks would approve. Choose from three pretty colors — French Rose, Arugula, and Romaine, pictured — all made of luxe pebbled leather with gold-toned hardware.

Glowing review: “Was looking for neutral everyday bag and so glad I found this. Fits essentials plus more. Easy to dress up or down!”

Colors: 3