Of course with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just days away, this is the time to knock out that gift list, buuut it’s also the best time of year to treat yourself too. There are so many amazing deals on fashion and beauty brands that sport a heftier price tag the rest of the year. Whether you’re looking for deals on sartorial statement pieces or low prices on buzzy TikTok beauty favorites, some sales have already started before the turkey is in the oven.

From Coco&Eve’s mega-popular Like a Virgin Hair Mask to a no-piercing-required chic ear cuff from Ana Luisa, below are some of the best under-the-radar finds that just might be the self-care you’re looking for this holiday season.

50% Off This Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush Shampoo Brush Coco & Eve $9.90 $4.95 See On Coco&Eve Take your lather to the next level with this shampoo brush from Coco & Eve. It’s made with an easy-to-grip handle that you won’t drop in the shower. The gentle bristles can help get rid of product buildup with light exfoliation for your scalp and really works your shampoo into a great lather. This brand prides itself on its sustainable practices with vegan, ethically-sourced, and cruelty-free products, so it’s a shampoo brush you can feel good about using, too.

BOGO 60% Off This Effortless Cool Ear Cuff (No-Piercing Required) SIMPLE EAR CUFF Ana Luisa $35 See On Ana Luisa This ear cuff is handmade with recycled sterling silver and dipped in luxe 14-karat gold for a premium look and sturdy construction at a budget-friendly price. The best part? It secures with two grippy balls, so this lightweight piece stays secure without having any extra holes in your ears. Buy one ear cuff at Ana Luisa and get 60% off a second one — perfect for gifting one to a friend and keeping one for yourself.

30% Off This Award-Winning Daily Exfoliator That Has Cult-Following Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic with Enzyme Activator Medik8 $33 $23.10 See On Esin Akan This exfoliation tonic is made with polyhydroxy acids, a trendy skincare ingredient that has bigger molecules than other exfoliants and offers the gentlest cleanse. In addition to that superstar ingredient, this tonic has other fan-favorite, soothing ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, and acai extract to hydrate your skin. According to Medik8, the result is smoother, more radiant skin and an evened out skintone.

50% Off A Travel-Sized Verison Of The Hair Mask TikTokers Are Obsessed With Like a Virgin Hair Mask Deluxe Travel Size Coco & Eve $16.90 $8.45 See On Coco&Eve This 2-ounce hair mask is perfect for tossing in your carry-on, which is great because you’ll want to bring it everywhere. This viral product has coconut extract, fig extract, argan oil, and shea butter in it, which are haircare favorites for moisturized hair with a great shine, softness, and no frizz. Though this hair mask has those things, it’s free of sulfates and animal products. For a little refresh, just run this mask through your towel-dried hair and rinse after 10 minutes, or leave it on overnight for a deeper treatment.

30% Off A Studded Hair Barrette That Is Simultaneously Edgy & Polished Pyramid French Barrette Hair Clip AllSaints $35 $24.50 See On AllSaints This French barrette clip has a studded finish and a neutral yet glam silver tone, which allows you to dress up a T-shirt and ripped jeans or add some rock ‘n’ roll style to a little black dress. It’s made of durable brass but simply clips right into your hair, so it’s easy to throw in (even if you’re in a rush). This trendy and super versatile accessory is a great deal right now and so giftable.

50% Off This Innovating Skin Care Tool That Rivals Going To A Facialist UFO™ 2 FOREO $299 $149 See On FOREO LED lights are one of the latest trends in skincare, and if you want to try this yourself, now’s the time, because this the UFO 2, a five-in-one tool from Foreo, is half-off. The full-spectrum LED light can help to revitalize and smooth out your skin, while the combination of heat and massage can make your sheet masks more effective. This compact yet powerful device also has a cryo-therapy setting to de-puff and soothe your face.

30% Off A Nourishing Body Oil That Smells Amazing Nativa SPA by O Boticário, Madagascar Vanilla Body Oil Amazon - $23 $18.40 See On Amazon This luxe body oil is made with quinoa oil and Madagascar vanilla extract, which means it nourishes and soothes your skin — all while smelling so, so good. That quinoa oil has some seriously great benefits, as it hydrates your skin and locks in that moisture, all while helping to boost collagen production. It’s 100% cold-pressed and vegan too, which makes this such a good buy.

30% Off An AllSaints iPhone Cord Case Underground iPhone 13 Pro Max Cord Case AllSaints $49 $34.40 See On AllSaints This iPhone 13 case has a minimalist black and white color scheme, which will look chic no matter what else you have on. The exterior of this case is made with silicone, while the inside is lined with a soft fabric to keep your phone scratch-free. This case has a unique cord attachment to it, too, allowing you to carry your phone like the wallet it is.

BOGO 60% Off This Elegant Pendant Necklace That Is Perfect For Layering ELISE PENDANT Ana Luisa $50 See On Ana Luisa This stunning necklace from Ana Luisa is made from brass and a pear-cut cubic zirconia, but the piece is dipped in rhodium to add a shine that makes this look way more expensive than it actually is. Available in gold and silver finishes, this necklace is suitable for everyday wear and special occasions. This lightweight piece with a classic lobster clasp is great for layering with other necklaces for an on-trend look.

32% Off This Iconic LUNA™ 3 Face Cleanings & Firming Massager LUNA™ 3 FOREO $219 $150 See On FOREO The latest iteration of FOREO’s Luna brush, the Luna 3 is a Bluetooth-powered, double-sided silicone brush, which can be used to cleanse or massage your face. Sync it with the FOREO app for customized skincare routines with 16 different intensities. This premium, highly useful skincare tool comes in three different varities for people with normal, sensitive, and combination skin.

30% Off This Mult-Purpose Skin Salve That Is Wildy Popular In The UK Balmonds Skin Salvation, 4.1 fl oz Balmonds $30 $20.95 See On Amazon A cult favorite in the UK, Balmonds is now stateside, so now’s the time to try their signature product, Skin Salvation, at a discount. This 100% natural salve is made with beeswax, chamomile, olive fruit oil, hemp seed oil, and other soothing ingredients to deeply hydrate your skin, even it it’s severly dry or cracked. This salve is suitable to use for those with sensitive skin, including people with psoriasis, eczema, and other conditions.

50% Off A Body Exfoliating Mitt That Will Make Your Skin Feel Oh-So Smooth Deluxe Exfoliating Mitt Coco & Eve $12 $6 See On Coco&Eve Take your scrub to the next level with this exfoliating mitt from Coco & Eve. It works on both wet and dry skin to remove dry, flaky cells, all while promoting blood flow (and feeling really, really good). This mitt is easy to clean, too, simply rinse it in warm water.

30% Off An Investment-Worthy Leather Jacket (Save $500!) Rei High Shine Shearling Jacket AllSaints $1,499 $1,049.30 See On AllSaints If you’ve been playing with the idea of investing in a luxe leather jacket, now’s the time because this shearling-coated leather jacket is available at a huge discount. It’s made from 100% sheepskin and lamb leather and has a vintage-inspired, high-shine look and contrasting silver metal details. With a belted closure and zippered pockets, this jacket has a true rock ‘n’ roll edge. Available sizes: Extra-Small – Large

20% Off This Plum Moisturizer That Has Hundreds Of Glowing Reviews Nativa SPA by O Boticário Moisturizing Body Lotion, 13.5 Oz. Amazon $25 $20 See On Amazon This hand and body lotion has a luxurious texture and unique ingredients — plum extract and quinoa oil — which keep your skin soft, smooth, and ultra-hydrated (even in the winter). This product is made with an eye toward sustainability, too, with a vegan formula, 93% natural ingredients, and recycled packaging.

20% Off This Incredibly Innovative Skin Care Set The Exponent Anthology Set Exponent Beauty $626 $469 See On Exponent Beauty With 13 different pieces, this skin care set from Exponent is unique, in that it comes with five powders made from fan-favorite skincare ingredients like vitamin C, retinal, and green tea resveratrol. You then combine them with a hydrating hyaluronic acid serum in the activator base for a next-level skincare routine.

52% Off This This Skin Care Kit That Will Leave Your Skin Glowing Australian Glow Berries Ready Set Glow Kit Sand&Sky $129.70 $62.28 See On Sand&Sky This three-piece skincare set from Sand & Sky contains a moisturizer, serum, and face mask for a new routine you don’t even have to think about. The three-times-a-week mask uses Australian berries and kakadu plum to brighten and hydrate your skin. The hyaluronic acid-infused serum, which you only need four drops of, evens out skin tone and further brightens skin on a daily basis. Finally, the moisturizer is packed with vitamin C for next-level hydration and radiance.