How To Get Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Makeup Collection In The UK

It’s spooky season, which means it’s time for Halloween everything. You may already have your costume and decorations planned, but what about your makeup? Well fans of Kylie Cosmetics have an exciting Halloween collab to look forward to that includes

Jenner, who tweeted an intriguing teaser video to her 39.1m followers yesterday, wrote: “can you guess who we collaborated with this year for halloween? 👀 collection reveal coming today @kyliecosmetics”.

The video racked up over 12m views on Instagram, with Jenner’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou commenting “wow...🔥” and her sister Khloé Kardashian adding “My spooky queen !!!!!” and “Come on and shut it down”.

Jenner later revealed she has partnered up with cult-classic horror film Nightmare On Elm Street and is launching the collection close to Halloween.

Kylie debuted a blood-soaked look for her latest collection.

The entrepreneur and soon to be mum-of-two showed her fans a sneak peak of what to expect from the collection on her Instagram stories, including three new lip lacquers, aptly named “Only A Dream,” “Elm Street,” and “Never Sleep Again”. Jenner also pictured a pressed powder palette, lashes and lip and a jelly stain with a brand new formula.

The collection drops on Kylie Cosmetics on Oct. 12, but UK fans may have to sit tight a while before the collection arrives on this side of the pond. Jenner’s previous collections have been stocked in high-street staple Boots, as well as Harrods and Selfridges, so it’s possible this collection will be no different.

For the moment, eagle-eyed fans will have to keep watch of Jenner’s personal and Kylie Cosmetics Instagram for any updates or hints as to when we can expect to see this collaboration in store.