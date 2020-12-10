Victoria Beckham Has Launched A Homeware Collection

Victoria Beckham has come a long way from her time as one fifth of the Spice Girls. The mother-of-four lost her “Posh Spice” moniker (only to bring it back as a lipstick shade in homage to her girlband days) to become Victoria Beckham: fashion designer. And a good one at that; her critically acclaimed collections have been a highlight at Fashion Weeks for over a decade. Now, the singer-turned-designer is turning her creative eye to a new category altogether: homeware.

The aptly named Victoria Beckham at Home collection launched today (Dec.10) with a limited-edition collection of blankets, cushions and scarves in the vibrant colour combinations we’ve come to expect from VB’s fashion lines. Each colour-blocked product has two bold colourways; a deep orange, fuschia, strawberry red and mustard yellow, and the second featuring cobalt blue, black, burnt orange and milk.

The launch of VB’s home collection was announced via the brand’s Instagram. Two posts with close ups of the fabric were posted alongside the launch date, plus a video showcasing the products in all their glory.

As with the Victoria Beckham Womenswear line, each piece has been expertly crafted from a mohair and wool blend and the yarn carefully sourced. With just 50 pieces per style produced, each product from the limited-edition collection features an individual leather patch, hand-stitched with its unique product number.

For a designer collection boasting luxury yarns, you would expect a hefty price tag. The 35cm x 180cm larger-than-life colour-block scarves are on sale for £170, and the pillowcase costs £190. The super large (but looks super cosy) colour-block 130cm x 200cm blanket understandably costs more due to its size and will set you back £350. Maybe by next Christmas we can save up enough?

The Victoria Beckham At Home collection is available to buy now at victoriabeckham.com.