Picture this: You're heading to the toilet multiple times to splash water on your burning face. You're rubbing your itchy eyes so much that you look like a panda in broad daylight. You're constantly blowing your nose (or sneezing) in the middle of a silent office. These are the scenarios often faced by hay fever sufferers. And if all that wasn't enough, allergies can turn any face into a red blotchy mess. Fortunately, there are a number of make-up products hay fever sufferers can use to get through the day.

According to Allergy UK, 18 million people in the UK suffer from hay fever. With climate change making things worse, the future is looking a little bleak for those prone to allergies, with women in particular heavily affected when the summer season comes around, especially when it comes to their self-esteem. A 2017 survey by Benadryl also revealed that 40 percent of women with allergies feel unattractive, with one in five saying they would even go so far as to cancel a first date.

While women should feel reassured that allergies do not, in fact, make them unattractive, with a few changes to your beauty routine, you can actually leave the house feeling bright-eyed and free from redness. To do this, you're going to want to look for hypoallergenic products, or at least products that have been designed for sensitive skin. This will avoid further irritating your already dry and itchy face. When it comes to make-up, products that have longer lasting power, as well as waterproof qualities, are your best bet to prevent any streaks or black lines appearing where you don't want them.

Here are a few products to get you started.

2 La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluid La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluid £11.25 Lookfantastic Use this twice a day after cleansing to soothe any aggravated skin. Formulated to work on super sensitive skin, it won't cause any extra redness or stinging sensations.

3 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturiser Neutrogena Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser £12.99 Boots Dry skin can be a problem when you're constantly blowing your nose. Neutrogena's hydrating moisturiser will keep skin looking the best it can under the circumstances. Plus, it's suitable for even the most sensitive types.

4 Simple Micellar Face Wipes Simple Simple Micellar Cleansing Face Wipes £4.19 Superdrug Rather than faffing around with a bottle of micellar water, opt for these sensitive face wipes to remove make-up at the end of the day without giving your skin any sting.

5 Bourjois Healthy Mix Foundation Bourjois Bourjois Healthy Mix Serum Foundation £10.99 Superdrug While hypoallergenic products can prove expensive, Bourjois' non-irritating foundation is pretty affordable. It's been tested by dermatologists and lasts for 16 hours, covering up any blotchiness while letting your skin breathe.

6 L'Oreal Infallible Foundation L'Oreal L'Oreal Infallible 24H Matte Liquid Foundation £8.99 Boots A tube of this won't break the bank, but will put an end to any red-hued skin. Its matte formula claims to last all day and is waterproof, meaning your streaming eyes shouldn't leave streaks down your face.

7 Urban Decay Colour Correcting Fluid Urban Decay Urban Decay Naked Skin Colour Correcting Fluid £19.50 Debenhams To counteract redness, you're going to want to look for a green colour-correcting product. Urban Decay's lightweight concealer can be used on any particularly red patches, or mixed with primer and blended all over the face if you're particularly suffering.

8 Clinique Redness Solutions Pressed Powder Clinique Clinique Redness Solutions Instant Relief Mineral Pressed Powder £27 John Lewis The last thing you want is for all that hard work to come off before the end of the day. Set your make-up with this colour-correcting powder that works to remove any last trace of redness. You can also use it alone if you're seeking a more lightweight look.

10 Pixi Eye Primer Pixi Pixi Eye Bright Primer £14 Marks & Spencer Contrary to popular opinion, hay fever doesn't disappear as soon as evening hits, so sufferers may need the help of an eye primer to keep any eyeshadows and liners in place. Pixi's hypoallergenic formula can help brighten red eyes and should last all night.

12 Maybelline Rocket Waterproof Mascara Maybelline Maybelline Rocket Waterproof Mascara, Very Black £7.99 Superdrug Alternatively, opt for a waterproof mascara. It's hard to stop rubbing your eyes when you've got hay fever, so a product like this will ensure a panda eye-free reflection every time you look in the mirror.

13 Daniel Sandler Waterproof Eyeliner Daniel Sandler Daniel Sandler Long Lasting Waterproof Eyeliner £9.95 Feelunique Unlike a lot of waterproof eyeliners, this comes in various shades so you can change up your look during hay fever season. The best part? There's no chance of it sliding halfway down your face.

14 Autograph Matte Lipstick Marks & Spencer Autograph Matte Lipstick £10 Marks & Spencer Applying a bold lipstick cam not only make you feel more confident, but it can also distract from any redness. Marks & Spencer's Autograph range actually has a set of hypoallergenic lipsticks in shades from nude to red that'll keep your lips moisturised and popping for hours.

14 Vaseline Vaseline Vaseline Lip Therapy Tin Original £1.95 Boots Put a dab of this under your nose and be amazed at how the pollen sticks to it rather than going straight up your nostrils. Opt for the portable lip tin for something that you can carry around with ease.

15 HayMax Allergen Barrier Balm HayMax HayMax Pure Organic Drug-Free Allergen Barrier Balm £6.99 Boots If you're able to spend a teeny bit more, try HayMax's pollen-blocking balm. It works in a similar way to Vaseline, trapping allergens before they enter your body. In addition to putting it on the rim of your nostrils, try a little near the eyes too.