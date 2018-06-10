When thinking about cult beauty products, it's easy to picture innovations from brands like Glossier or Drunk Elephant. In other words, products that are either only sold abroad, on the expensive side, or not available in any IRL locations in the UK. But why do we overlook the products that are right beneath our noses? These cult beauty products from Boots are under £10 each and proof that it's worth looking closer to home.

Boots has been offering up affordable skincare and make-up buys that really work since its inception in 1849. Stepping into the bright white store interior conjures up memories of accompanying your parents on their weekly shopping haul and, later, of your own teenage years experimenting with horribly bright eyeshadows and glittery body lotion.

Along with its own award-winning No7 range, the high street stalwart stocks every low-cost brand under the sun. And it's always adding to its already huge list. Earlier this year, Boots launched American brand CYO and its Matte Foundation, which has already earned rave reviews from beauty editors both here and across the pond.

Of course, we can't forget the nation's tried and tested favourites. L'Oreal's Elnett hairspray has been going strong for years, as has the likes of Cetaphil's extra gentle cleanser and the one and only Sudocrem. From Real Techniques' five star brushes and sponges to Kim Kardashian's favourite Bio-Oil, here are the other cult beauty products you can pick up from Boots for less than a tenner.

1. L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray L'Oreal L'Oreal Elnett Extra Strength Hairspray 400ml £6.70 Boots L'Oreal's Elnett formula has barely changed over the years — it's that good. Keeping hair tame but not stiff, opt for the bigger, extra strength version for a do that'll last all day.

2. CYO Matte Foundation CYO CYO No Shine Zone Matte Foundation £6 Boots This cult U.S. brand reached the UK earlier this year. Renowned for its cheap prices, CYO's matte foundation is one of the most popular products thanks to its 14 hour staying power and non-drying quality.

3. Real Techniques Face Brush Real Techniques Real Techniques Expert Face Brush £9.99 Boots Usually, you get what you pay for when it comes to make-up brushes. But Real Techniques' range gives complexions that airbrushed look for less. Opt for its face brush for the ultimate foundation application.

4. Collection Concealer Collection Collecting Lasting Perfection Concealer £4.19 Boots You may not have heard of this affordable concealer, but its non-cakey formula and spot-covering abilities rival its more expensive counterparts.

5. Maybelline Dream Velvet Foundation Maybelline Maybelline Dream Velvet Foundation £7.99 Boots Maybelline's Dream range can often be spotted backstage at Fashion Weeks around the world. This lightweight velvety edition allows skin to breathe while still adequately covering up any blemishes.

6. Nivea Body Moisturiser Nivea Nivea In-Shower Body Moisturiser 400ml £5.29 Boots Perfect for lazy types (guilty), this body lotion is applied and rinsed off in the shower, leaving behind a nourishing film on the skin.

7. Boots Essential Mousse Boots Boots Essential Mousse Extra Firm Hold £1.49 Boots Don't be put off by this mousse's super cheap price. Hairstylists and other beauty pros have recommended this product for any hairstyles that need that extra boost.

8. Real Techniques Mini Sponges Real Techniques Real Techniques Mini Miracle Complexion Sponges £7.99 Boots Ideal for touching up your make-up on the go, these pint-sized sponges are also handy for blending in products like concealer and covering up any breakouts.

9. No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care Boots No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care £10 Boots In 2009, a BBC documentary caused chaos in Boots stores after revealing that No7's Protect & Perfect formula did actually reduce wrinkles. Although the full serum is over £10, the brand has popped it inside a lip balm that'll keep those smackers fully moisturised.

10. Garnier Micellar Wipes Garnier Garnier Micellar Extra Gentle Cleansing Wipes £3.45 Boots People love to criticise make-up wipes, but Garnier's sensitive ones promise not to cause irritation while effectively removing any trace of dirt and cosmetics.

12. Maybelline Great Lash Mascara Boots Maybelline Great Lash Mascara £5.99 Boots Both make-up artists and models use this mascara on the regular. As well as doing the obvious, it also conditions lashes to keep them as healthy as can be.

13. Palmer's Coconut Oil Hand Cream Palmer's Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Hand Cream £2.59 Boots Palmer's is a skincare brand renowned for its natural ingredients and nourishing qualities. What not many realise is that its hand cream is just as good as its body products.

14. Boots Essentials Curl Creme Boots Boots Essentials Curl Creme £1.99 Boots Again, nothing can beat this Boots price. All the curly-haired women out there will appreciate this thick creamy formula which stops any persistent frizz.

15. Rimmel Liquid Eye Liner Rimmel Rimmel Glam Eyes Liquid Eye Liner £5.29 Boots The fine tip on this brush will give even an amateur the best cat-eye of their life. Its highly pigmented formula stays on all day (and night if you need), only budging when you want it to.

16. Cetaphil Cleanser Cetaphil Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser 473ml £9.99 Boots Launched in 1947, Cetaphil has remained popular to this very day. Especially suited to people who suffer from dry or easily irritated skin, its baby soft formula cleanses the skin of all impurities.

17. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Revlon Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick £7.99 Boots With over 40 vibrant colours, Revlon's lipstick first gained notoriety in the '90s after every girl in the world asked their parents for the Black Cherry shade. It's still here and just as creamy as ever.

18. Nip + Fab Glycolic Pads Nip + Fab Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads £3.50 Boots This cult product works as a gentle exfoliator, giving your skin a smoother and less red appearance. Although the full pack is slightly more than a tenner, this travel-sized tin is great if you're just looking to try it out.

19. Sudocrem Sudocrem Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream £4.79 Boots The OG of all skincare, Sudocrem can be used for everything from acne and eczema to sunburn and, yes, nappy rash. One of life's true wonder products.