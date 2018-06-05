Ah, football. Whether you love it or hate, let's be real here, there's no escaping the footy this summer. The Fifa World Cup 2018 is about to kick-off in Russia and it's probably going to be taking-over everyone's social media feeds (Love Island's got serious competition, baby). Meh. But if you can't beat 'em, you might as well join 'em, so here are some World Cup party ideas to get help you get into the spirit because... why not?

Whether or not you know (or give a monkeys) what off-side means, one thing we can all get on board with is having a good time. And what better excuse to throw a house party than during the World Cup? It's summer, everyone's in good spirits, and there's no denying the electric atmosphere that comes along with the patriotism everyone seems to adopt when watching their country represented on the pitch.

This year the World Cup, which has taken place every four years since 1930, celebrates its 21st anniversary. It'll start on June 15 and the winner will be crowned on July 15. That's right, an entire month of football. While some of you may be bursting with excitement (in which case, great), others will be rolling their eyes. But that's all about to change — get your party planning hat on and take notes, because you're about to become the hostess with the mostess.

1 Throw An International Food Fest Giphy If football isn’t your thing, fear not. You can use the entire month as an excuse to try out different cuisines from around the world. It’ll be just like an international food tour, minus the hefty travel expenses and long-haul flights. All you have to do is assign each of your guests a country and get them to bring the traditional dish of that given country to your party. That way, you’ll be nibbling on a fresh Russian salad, and sipping on your mate's attempt at Sancocho (a popular Latin American soup), while indulging in Nigerian Jollof Rice and Akara the next. Oh, and since there are 32 countries competing in this year's world cup, you'll no doubt have enough leftovers to cover about week's worth of lunches and dinners. Talk about a sweet deal.

2 Did Someone Say Fancy Dress? Giphy Name anything better than a fancy dress party. I'll wait. There's a reason why Halloween is the best holiday of the year (according to me) and it's less about the spooky vibes and more the opportunity to dress up in costumes you wouldn't dream of wearing on a normal day. For your own World Cup fancy dress party, get your guests to dress up as footballers, past or present. To make it extra fun (and avoid a room full of Lionel Messis) make sure no one picks the same player to dress up as.

3 Create Your Own World Cup Drinking Game Giphy Drinking games are a classic party winner, and easily the best way to liven up a dull match. Get your friends around (with everyone bringing a bottle each, of course) and create a set of rules before each match. For example, "drink every time there's a corner" or if you're really after a party "drink every time the referee blows his whistle." Your party, your rules.

4 Get Creative With Fantasy Football Giphy This is one for the clued-up football fans. But first, let me explain what fantasy football is to those who aren't familiar. It's a game where participants essentially become club managers and create their own winning World Cup Fantasy team. The challenge is to use your football knowledge (or just pure luck) to pick the best squad and score points as close as possible to the actual performances of your players in real life. If you're into it, get your fellow footy lovers around and host a night of competitive fantasy football and compare your scores to the live action in Russia.

5 World Cup Themed Karaoke Night Giphy Love karaoke? Who doesn't? Warm up your pipes and brush up on your lyrics to host the ultimate night of World Cup themed karaoke, which, in other words, is code for get your friends around to sing your favourite anthems from around the world. From British classics Wonderwall to hits like Despacito, it's bound to be a night to remember.