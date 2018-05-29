Sometimes, I just want to reminisce. From the Tamagotchis to the Furby to Ty beanie babies, some things about my childhood are indelibly etched in my memory. Especially Disney. Yes I know there are so many remakes of the classics these days (here's looking at you, Emma Watson aka the real life Belle in Beauty and the Beast) but I still literally can't get enough of Mickey and the gang at the ripe old age of 27. So thank goodness for Disney-themed afternoon teas.

Yeah sure, your standard afternoon tea is pretty awesome (who doesn't salivate at just the thought of a warm, freshly baked scone smothered in clotted cream and jam?), but a Disney themed one? Well, clearly this is what was really on Belinda Carlisle's mind when she penned Heaven Is A Place On Earth. Excuse the cheese.

Honestly though, what better way to spend an afternoon than surrounded by all-things Disney while munching on yummy food? There's something to suit everyone, whether you're an Alice in Wonderland girl like me or a diehard Aladdin fan, there are restaurants across the UK currently offering Disney-themed afternoon teas.

So if you're organising a hen do, girly get together, birthday treat, or just fancy doing something a bit quirky with your Saturday afternoon, or just, well, because. Get booking, get dressed up, and round up your friends. It's impossibly not to enjoy yourself here.

1 Sanderson Hotel, London

Tumble down the rabbit hotel at London's Sanderson Hotel with an Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party. There is no detail left untouched, from menus hidden inside vintage books and teapots adorned with kings and queens, to "Drink Me" treats (tea or champagne, you pick) and the Queen of Hearts' rose and strawberry jammy dodgers.

2 Mad Dogs & Englishmen, Essex

This tea room is famed for its themed teas alike, which, by the way, it changes on a regular basis, meaning its menu always stays fresh and exciting. It's done Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, and next on the agenda is a Midsummers Night's Dream tea, followed by an Aladdin-inspired A Genie-us Tea in July.

3 Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, Northamptonshire

This combines food and films, two of my very favourite things. It says big kids are welcome, which is great news, as a Disney film will be screened before and after tea in the hotel's cinema. Sink in, relax, and be transported to a whole new world, before being brought back to earth with a Disney-themed afternoon tea created by the hotel's pastry chef.

4 Spangles, Royal Leamington Spa

Nothing is too much trouble here, with themed Disney teas covering everything from a Beauty and the Beast-inspired Be Our Guest offering, to a Genie's Magic Carpet afternoon tea. There's even a unicorn tea, for the more generally magical-inclined, and the place can be rented out for private tea parties, too, bringing our '90s dreams to life. Roll on my 28th birthday.

5 The Grand Hotel & Spa, York

This tea promises to be colourful, special, and memorable — with more than a few playing card details. With a huge array of brilliantly decorated cakes, 'drink me' potions, and Mad Hatter-inspired decor, this is one to book now, and Instagram later. There are limited dates so don't miss out.

6 The Shankly Hotel, Liverpool

I'm not sure which to book first, the Mad Hatter's tea, the Superhero tea, or the Fairy Tale afternoon tea? Probably the latter as that's where you'll meet Disney-inspired princes, princesses, and mythical creatures from all your favourite tales, while tucking into themed cakes, finger sandwiches, and pastries. You'll never want to leave.

7 Richmond Tea Rooms, Manchester

This isn't your average Disney tea. This one celebrates the weird and the wacky world of Wonderland, and is a late-night tea party that will transport you to a whole new world. It's over 18s only and doors open at 7 p.m., so expect exciting alcoholic concoctions. The information is deliberately elusive, and if I were you, I'd just go ahead.