We've all been there. Well, at least I have. You've been sun-starved for months, and so you're desperate for some vitamin D, to feel some warmth on your skin and to build up some all important tan. You head to the beach, to the park, to a barbecue, and yet, before you know it, you've turned a less than fetching shade of red. But before you start to panic, fear not. While burning is definitely not desirable, nor advisable, there are some products to help it along. Here are the best products for sunburn relief and reducing redness that are available on the British high street.

Burning, of course, is a horrible experience. Maybe you've used sun screen and missed places, maybe you haven't been liberal enough with your application, maybe you decided (foolishly, as I know from experience) to forgo suncream entirely. You come inside at the end of a wonderful day only to find yourself a bright, livid, and uneven red. You get in the bath, and you feel as though you've been scalded. You get into bed, and the sheets rub uncomfortably against you, causing you to feel itchy all over. But because I feel your pain (literally) I've done the homework. All you need to do is buy the below (and wear an SPF to start with, of course.)

Susanne Kaufmann After Sun Gel Susanne Kaufmann Susanne Kaufmann After Sun Gel £32 Space NK Due to its aloe vera content, this gel soothes the skin, while also offering hydration and bringing down any irritation. It contains cardiospermum, which is anti-inflammatory, and feels refreshing and light. It features the patented ingredient Cube3, which is clinically proven to increase the skin's ability to retain moisture, and bonus: it'll help prolong a tan, too.

Weleda Edelweiss After Sun Lotion Holland & Barrett Weleda Edelweiss After Sun Lotion £16.95 Holland & Barrett Weleda Edelweiss After Sun Lotion offers an instant blast of cooling, soothing relief. Super light and non-sticky, it contains natural ingredients such as organic olive oil, aloe vera gel, and nettle, to soothe the skin after UV exposure. It also smells deliciously of eucalyptus and lavender. I say pack it just in case.

Holland & Barrett Aloe Vera Gel Holland & Barrett Holland & Barrett Aloe Vera Gel £7.99 Holland & Barrett Given that aloe vera gel is included as an ingredient in every soothing balm, it makes sense just to go the whole hog. Holland & Barrett's Aloe Vera Gel helps to soothe, moisturise, and soften dry skin. It's made from pure aloe gel, offering the maximum healing power of the Aloe Vera Barbadensis plant. It absorbs quickly, leaving no sticky residue, and offers a blast of moisture while bringing down redness. It's a bargain too.

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Recovery Aftersun Lotion Boots No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Recovery Aftersun Lotion £12.95 Boots This easily absorbed, intensely moisturising lotion is the first thing you should reach for after a day on the beach. There's one for face and one for body, and both soothe and soften skin, while offering 24 hour moisture, so they keep working while you sleep. They minimise peeling while bringing down redness. It's basically everything sunburned skin wants, in a bottle.

Your Good Skin Instant Dryness Rescue Your Good Skin Your Good Skin Instant Dryness Rescue £9.99 Boots Red, painful skin has a tendency to dry out, but Your Good Skin's rescue cream offers a blast of cooling hydration. The brand is exclusive to Boots, and we trust they know what they're doing. It's even OK to use over make-up, so you can keep soothing while looking great. I say keep it with you at all times.

GlamGlow ThirstyMud Advanced Ultra-Hydrating Treatment GlamGlow GlamGlow ThirstyMud Advanced Ultra-Hydrating Treatment £42 GlamGlow When my face is red and pained, I slap on this hydrating treatment from GlamGlow. Containing hyaluronic, citric, and linoleic acids, it really penetrates the skin and leaves it soft to the touch, thanks to natural extracted coconut, and glowy to look at, due to the orange blossom honey it contains. Vitamins C & E keeps skin skin smooth. Pricey, but a pot lasts forever.

Epionce Renewal Calming Cream Epionce Epionce Renewal Calming Cream £58 Effortless Skin This new cream soothes itching and reduces inflammation and redness whilst hydrating skin. It contains calming ingredients sourced from botanicals, such as rosa canina and white water lily. It can be used on the body as well as on the face — talk about a one-hit wonder. It's worth taking on holiday even if you don't burn, as it contains colloidal oatmeal, which helps soothe and calm bites, stings, burns, scalds, and allergic reactions. Give it a go.