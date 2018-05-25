Almost a week after Meghan Markle officially became the Duchess of Sussex, the world still can't stop talking about those wedding day outfits. Well guess what? You can already buy a high street copy thanks to Boohoo's £22 dupe of Meghan Markle's reception dress.

Cast your mind back to May 19 aka the day of the best royal wedding to ever take place. While everyone was trying their best not to cry, a lot of people had their eyes on Markle's wardrobe. First came the gorgeously minimal Givenchy gown and veil. Then, the former Suits star changed into a white halterneck design by Stella McCartney, with her exit from Windsor Castle with Prince Harry drawing James Bond comparisons from people on Twitter.

With both of these custom gowns costing thousands of pounds — and thus being way out of most people's price ranges — the high street leapt into action. Boohoo appears to have been the first to release a Markle-inspired design, with its dupe of the bride's evening dress now available online.

Called the Faith High Neck Extreme Split Front Maxi Dress, the white dress features the same halterneck neckline with an added leg slit for drama. And it's only £22, making any Markle fan's day. While brides on a budget will probably want to opt for the bright white shade, Boohoo has also catered to any traditional partygoer by releasing a lilac and black version too.

Unfortunately, the white version appears to have sold out but considering Boohoo's quick thinking with this one, expect to see a restock soon.

It appears the royal wedding hasn't slowed Markle's fashion influence, with the Meghan effect in full swing once again. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated Prince Charles' 70th birthday with a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Wearing a neutral £590 dress by British brand Goat, it was a conventional look for a royal newbie. But according to Elle UK, Markle's sheer-sleeved choice caused the Goat website to crash with the dress selling out almost immediately after.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time that Markle's wardrobe has caused such a reaction. Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, she has bumped up the profits of several brands.

A spokesperson from Canadian brand Sentaler told CNBC that the brand's wrap coat worn by Markle on Christmas Day "sold out instantly." And Scottish brand Strathberry also confirmed that they experienced sell-outs when the former actress accessorised with its handbags back in February and last December.

In fact, Markle's influence is so great that consulting firm Brand Finance estimates she will bring a £150 million boost to the UK fashion industry alone. Even her close friends are cashing in. Designer Misha Nonoo, who was rumoured to have introduced Markle to Harry, reportedly advertised her Husband shirt as "the shirt that sealed the deal" in a sponsored Instagram post. According to Mail Online, Nonoo's post has now been deleted but referenced the famous white shirt worn by Markle to the 2017 Invictus Games.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While copies of Markle's wedding reception dress are stealing all the limelight, her wedding gown itself is currently embroiled in controversy, according to reports in the Daily Mail. Fashion designer Emilia Wickstead has accused the designer of Markle's £200,000 dress, Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller, of copying her own £7,000 design.

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," Wickstead told the newspaper. "Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It's an Emilia Wickstead dress.'" Wickstead's designs are regularly worn by Markle's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge. The designer even took a dig at the fit of the dress, adding: "If you choose a simple design, the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose."

Catty remarks aside, don't be disheartened if you can't source a Markle copycat design. There should be plenty of them before summer's out.