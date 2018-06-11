It’s no surprise that tickets for Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike are selling out fast. I mean, who wouldn’t want to have tickets for one of the hottest (literally) shows in the world? If you do, you’ll probably want to know how much Magic Mike Live London tickets are, especially if you don’t want to miss out and have to book tickets, flights, and God knows what else to see the show in Las Vegas instead.

Thankfully, the show itself has now been extended due to popular demand, with a recent announcement that the show is now booking until October 2019, meaning you can keep that Vegas adventure on the back-burner.

Sales for the show have already exceeding £4 million, according to Broadway World UK, so if you want to see Magic Mike Live in its first year of production, you better head over to Ticketmaster quick. That is, if you can afford the prices for the differing seat options and packages on offer.

From single tickets, group tickets, and an ability to book group tickets for a legendary hen night or birthday party, the costs differ across the board. Someone needs to break these prices down in a stress-free way, and that’s what I’m here for.

Are The Cheapest Tickets Really £29?

On the official site for Magic Mike Live London, tickets are described as starting from £29. They’re not wrong, but looking at the seating plans on Ticketmaster, it looks as though the lowest price of tickets available right now are around £65. These are for raised tables on the upper level of the theatre, whilst the single seats on the upper balcony and couch seating on the main floor are described as being £65+. This is probably because either the tickets nearer to £29 are now unavailable, and the enormous amount of dates now added.

How Much Are Main Floor Tickets?

Seats on the main floor are those on the same level of the stage. If you want to sit in single seats that kind of arch around the stage, you'll be paying £95. These also include balcony overhang seats with better views of the stage than the seats on the upper level, so you'll be looking down at the stage but you'll have a clear view. The balcony overhang includes single seating, and also has some raised tables for those sought-after group outings. The "premium" tables at the front are also £95, whilst the raised tables at the back are £65.

Are Front Row Seats Really Expensive?

They're definitely more than the upper level and main floor, that's for sure. If you want a front row view of... well, everything, you'll be paying £125. These seats line the sides of the stage, and I'm sure if you're sat there you may be in the market for some audience participation.

There are also loads of tables surrounding the stage, and these aren't just your averaged raised seating, oh no. These are the VIP tables, which also cost £125. According to the official site, the VIP gifts with these tickets include an immediate meet and greet with the cast, a "Little Black Box filled with Magic Mike Live goodies including a free programme," and also a souvenir lanyard.

So, How Do I Book A Group Ticket?

It's actually pretty easy. You can add up to 10 tickets on Ticketmaster and book them that way, or you can call Ticketmaster's Group Sales line — which is featured on the official site — if you need more info and advice on where to book.

If the first few days of the tickets being on sale are anything to go by — and the extension of dates due to demand — you better get on those tickets quick.