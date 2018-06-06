Growing out bangs is harder than it seems. It will never sit the way you want it to (especially when you've got curly hair) and will probably look a right mess for a couple of months if you don't find some way to hold it down. If you're wondering how to grow out a fringe, hair clips and bands are here to help. The accessories have been all over the catwalk this season and I for one am feeling very thankful.

My fringe story goes a bit like this. A few months ago, I decided to get full bangs for the first time since my primary school days. The thing about fringes is that they grow pretty quickly, so I thought it would be a good idea to ask my boyfriend to trim it one day. Of course, he royally messed it up and I was left with a style that finished halfway up my forehead.

I had no choice but to let the thing grow but now, I've decided to just go the whole way and ditch the fringe for good. As it started off so short, the first few weeks have been hell. Unfortunately, I appear to have been camera-shy this year so don't have many photos of my original full fringe. But here's a slightly windswept one with a dog:

Lauren Sharkey

Fortunately for me, I don't have any evidence of the monstrosity that my partner created but here's where my fringe is at right now:

Lauren Sharkey

As I rarely straighten my hair, I'm crying with joy at the fact that my fringe is now long enough to sit nicely without random curls sticking up left, right, and centre.

The road to getting here, however, would have been a lot easier if I had bought a number of hair accessories instead of suffering it out the hard way. My fringe still has its bad days, but here's a few of the pieces I've recently purchased that should help to tame the beast. If you're trying to awkwardly grow out a fringe like me, I hope this helps.

1 Colourful Bobby Pins Claire's Pink to Gold Bronze Bobby Pins - 30 Pack £1.80 Claire's Versace's SS18 show saw models adorned with glitzier versions of traditional bobby pins. Seeing as I can't afford a Versace hair accessory, I went for the next best thing — a nostalgic trip to Claire's. While you can opt for grips that are the same colour as your hair, picking colourful summery shades will give more of a stand-out look. If your hair's thicker like mine, note that you may need to use two (or maybe even three) on each side. Buy Now

2 Wide Headbands Accessorize Pleated Wide Headband £8 Accessorize I'm not ashamed to admit that this purchase was inspired by Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid. A wide headband is the perfect way to hide your messy fringe while nodding to this season's retro theme. While I opted for a simpler black one, I'm regretting missing out on this vibrant red number. Buy Now

3 Snazzy Braid Ties New Look Pink Glitter String Plait Clip £3.99 New Look Eventually, your fringe will be long enough to plait to one side. But instead of using a boring hair grip, intertwine your braid with a glittery tie like this New Look design. It'll keep your growing locks out of your face and show off your creativity in the hair department. Buy Now

4 Giant Clips Free People So Extra Snap Clip Set £5 Free People Go big or go home. Oversized clips are so in right now so what better time to experiment? Free People have gold or silver metallic versions that are still cheap and are a lot harder to lose than teeny tiny bobby pins. Buy Now

5 Velvet Headbands ASOS ASOS Design Pack of 2 Velvet Headbands £8 ASOS Who said velvet wasn't for summer? While curly-haired types may struggle a little with thinner headbands, those with straight hair will find it a breeze to hide their fringe with these. ASOS is selling a pack of two so you get double the goodness. Buy Now

6 Mismatched Hair Clips Anthropologie Resin Hair Clip Set £24 Anthropologie For a more sophisticated evening look, choose thicker hair grips like these from Anthropologie. Model Gigi Hadid has been seen sporting a similar look numerous times over the past couple of months. You can take a leaf out of her book or go one step further by choosing mismatching colours. Very fashionable. (Note: this look will work best when your fringe is pretty long as you'll want to be able to put these clips as close to your ear as possible.) Buy Now

7 A Hat Topshop Slouchy Baker Boy Hat £15 Topshop I hate to break it to you but there will be days on your growing out journey where your fringe just won't do what you want it to. On those days, don't faff about with clips and headbands. Simply shove a hat on and be done with it. Buy Now

8 Pearl Pins Forever 21 Faux Pearl Bobby Pin Set £2 Forever 21 Pearls scream elegance. So whether you're heading for a night out or want to impress your family at a summer shindig, these pearl-adorned bobby pins will take your outfit to the next level. Plus they're cheap, which is great because there's a chance that you will lose them and need to buy a new pair. Buy Now