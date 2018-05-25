Since 2015, Love Island has infiltrated our TV screens, social lives, and even language. And now, the series that propelled Muggy Mike into stardom is back for a fourth season. But this time, you won't have to spend hours scrolling Instagram to find your favourite contestant's outfits because Love Island and Missguided are officially coupling up.

Starting on June 4, you will be able to buy almost every outfit worn by the Love Island women. How? Because Missguided is giving a ton of clothes to each contestant meaning that every poolside, dinner, and party look can be yours at the end of the night.

Although the women will still be allowed to wear their own clothes, any major event such as recoupling ceremonies and big parties will require a Missguided outfit. All you have to do is download the Love Island app (don't pretend you haven't done it before) and scroll to the fashion page to buy the clothes each lucky lady has been wearing that night.

Men, meanwhile, will be gifted items from menswear label Mennace which was conveniently set up by the founder of Missguided, Nitin Passi.

"Missguided is a great fit for Love Island as a brand that's sure to be popular with both islanders and viewers," Claire Heys, ITV's Brand Partnerships and Content Director, said in a statement reported by the Evening Standard. "I'm looking forward to seeing what fabulous outfits the islanders choose on screen."

She's right. Missguided is the perfect choice for a show that has welcomed people from all over the nation. While Love Island fans are still yet to see contestants that don't fit traditional beauty stereotypes, at least Missguided is a brand that can be afforded by all.

This isn't the brand's first foray into Love Island territory. Just before the 2017 grand finale, Missguided released two T-shirts brandishing the series' most well-known lines. It's worth noting that this year's collaboration is a major loss for competitors Boohoo who snapped up last year's men for a campaign, along with PrettyLittleThing, who teamed up with contestant Montana Brown for a capsule collection.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Considering these people aren't celebrities, it may seem odd that the whole of the UK is clamouring to look like them. But despite my style being the antithesis of the average Love Island contestant, even I wasn't immune to looking up where the odd bikini and dress was from last year.

Clearly, I'm not alone. As Harper's Bazaar reported, several of the 2017 contestants caused a demand for specific styles last summer. Global fashion search platform Lyst found that searches for thong swimwear — a style often touted by Love Island's women — increased by a huge 120 percent in 2017. And searches for the rather hard to wear cycling shorts first donned by Georgia Harrison (and now loved by Kim Kardashian) increased by 34 percent in the 24 hours after they were spotted on screens.

If the pattern repeats itself this summer, Missguided could be in for some serious profit. Obviously, I think we can expect to see further collaborations between the winners and the brand after the fourth season comes to an end.

While I'm all for a partnership that makes my life easier, I am slightly worried that dictating what the female contestants of Love Island 2018 wear will only dampen their creativity.

Will I ever get to witness the sheer confidence so many of the women exhibited when willingly choosing to wear such daring pieces? Will someone like Camilla Thurlow, who's a bit different from the rest, get to recreate the likes of La La Land ever again? Or is every contestant destined to look like carbon copies of each other?

I guess I'll find out come June 4.